Top Tickets — Chris Thile, Conrad Tao, Michael Cleveland, Redd Volkaert, Bar Jay Bar, California Guitar Trio, Sam Robbins, Jeff Dunham, The Wormholes, Dance Candy

THURSDAY
Honky Tonk Thursdays: Redd Volkaert Band
When one of the planet’s best trad-country guitar pickers takes a stage, you should try to make it.
Details: 6 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. Free (venue suggests donations to performers). 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, reddvolkaert.com
Bar Jay Bar
Hear vintage country — and western — from a Los Angeles band.
Details: 7:30 p.m. The Spot on Kirk, Roanoke. $8. thespotonkirk.org, facebook.com/barjaybarmusic
Wilson Springs Hotel
Americana/bluegrass slingers from Richmond are making waves in Big Lick.
Details: 9:30 p.m. Martin’s Downtown, Roanoke. Free. 985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, facebook.com/thewilsonspringshotel
War Chile
Original music that throws back to classic rock and blues, plus good covers.
Details: 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, bit.ly/WarChileFB
FRIDAY
California Guitar Trio & Trace Bundy
All the acoustic six-string wizardry one could want on a stage, right in Rocky Mount.
Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount. $42, $32, $252 VIP. 484-8277, harvester-music.com, cgtrio.com, tracebundy.com
Sam Robbins
With Mike Franke
It’s the first time here for a guy who won the Kerrville Folk Fest New Folk Competition this year.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Third Street Coffeehouse, Roanoke. Free (venue encourages donations to performers). 521-4507, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB, samrobbinsmusic.com
Conrad Tao
A young giant of piano hits the 88s at the Moss.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Moss Arts Center, Blacksburg.$45, $35, $20, $10 to students/18-younger. artscenter.vt.edu, conradtao.com
The Wormholes
With Lost In Space Camp
The Charlotte, North Carolina, headliner puts dream pop in a prog context.
Details: 8 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $8. wearethewormholes.com, lostinspacecamp.bandcamp.com
Abby Bryant & the Echoes
A rocking FloydFest favorite returns to Martin’s.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. $10. abbybryantandtheechoes.com
The Ambassador
Pop-reggae front man always has a strong band.
Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $5. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, theambassadormusic.com
LITZ
Funky jams from Frederick, Maryland.
Details: 9 p.m. The Milk Parlor, Blacksburg. $10. 951-1393, themilkparlorblacksburg.com, litzmusic.com
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Justin Lee Partin
Check out this young performer’s single, “Riverbank,” via youtu.be/PqgsNg8xvTI.
Details: 9:45 each night. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke. $10 each night. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, justinleepartin.com
SATURDAY
Jeff Dunham
Puppeteering funnyman Dunham returns to Berglund.
Details: 5 p.m. Berglund Coliseum, Roanoke. $49.50, $5 parking. 853-5483, berglundcenter.live, jeffdunham.com
Dance Candy
A funky band of Richmond all stars will get you moving, just like the name says.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. $8. facebook.com/TheDanceCandy
5 Points Open House: Phat Laces, with JGC Trio
Jazz-funk, plus Hendrix- and Trower-style jams, are on the agenda.
Details: 6:30 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary, Roanoke. $20, $15, $12. 5pointsmusic.com, facebook.com/jgctrio
Black Jacket Symphony
This Alabama-based group of rotating all stars brings Pink Floyd’s “Dark Side of the Moon” to Rocky Mount.
Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center. $64.50, $49.50. blackjacketsymphony.com
Beth Snapp
Hear sweet folk music from an East Tennessee woman.
Details: 6 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, Roanoke. Free. 685-2012, starrhill.com/roanoke, bethsnapp.com
Ferdinand The Bull
Indie-folk and Americana from Pittsburgh.
Details: 6:30 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co., Roanoke. Free. 562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, ferdinandthebullband.com
SUNDAY
Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper
Look to Friday’s Extra to read more about this world-class fiddle player.
Details: 7:30 p.m. The Floyd Country Store. $32 advance, $36 day of show. flamekeeperband.com
David Via and Friends
Southwest Virginia bluegrass music mainstay Via (whose lineage, via son Mason, is part of Old Crow Medicine Show these days) returns to Salem.
Details: 3 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free. reverbnation.com/davidvia
Jordan Harman
Hear solo, blue-eyed soul and blues, al fresco (or indoors if it rains), while you shop the Black Dog selections.
Details: Noon. Black Dog Salvage, Roanoke. Free (rain or shine). 343-6200, facebook.com/blackdogsalvage, jordanharman.com
TUESDAY
Chris Thile
What? A solo mandolin show? you say. Hard to scoff at Thile, though, who is not a typical mandolinist. He’s not a typical musician, period. This reporter saw and heard the Nickel Creek and Punch Brothers cat playing Bach sonatas and partitas, solo, along with some of his own classically inspired music at a 2013 Jefferson Center show, and was floored. Get an idea of what the singer/songwriter will be up to via youtu.be/s8spApolIdE.
Details: 8 p.m. Harvester. $92, $72. christhile.com
WEDNESDAY
College Reunion Night: Christian Quesenberry Band
Details: 8 p.m. Fork Alley, Roanoke. Free.
Details: 8 p.m. Fork Alley, Roanoke. Free. 3675, forkinthealley.facebook.com/Christian-QMusic