Top Tickets — Chris Thile, Conrad Tao, Michael Cleveland, Redd Volkaert, Bar Jay Bar, California Guitar Trio, Sam Robbins, Jeff Dunham, The Wormholes, Dance Candy

What? A solo mandolin show? you say. Hard to scoff at Thile, though, who is not a typical mandolinist. He’s not a typical musician, period. This reporter saw and heard the Nickel Creek and Punch Brothers cat playing Bach sonatas and partitas, solo, along with some of his own classically inspired music at a 2013 Jefferson Center show, and was floored. Get an idea of what the singer/songwriter will be up to via youtu.be/s8spApolIdE.