 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Top Tickets — Chris Thile, Conrad Tao, Michael Cleveland, Redd Volkaert, Bar Jay Bar, California Guitar Trio, Sam Robbins, Jeff Dunham, The Wormholes, Dance Candy
0 comments

Top Tickets — Chris Thile, Conrad Tao, Michael Cleveland, Redd Volkaert, Bar Jay Bar, California Guitar Trio, Sam Robbins, Jeff Dunham, The Wormholes, Dance Candy

{{featured_button_text}}
Chris Thile (copy)

Chris Thile

 Courtesy Harvester Performance Center

THURSDAY

Honky Tonk Thursdays: Redd Volkaert Band

When one of the planet’s best trad-country guitar pickers takes a stage, you should try to make it. 

Details: 6 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. Free (venue suggests donations to performers). 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, reddvolkaert.com

Bar Jay Bar

Hear vintage country — and western — from a Los Angeles band.

Details: 7:30 p.m. The Spot on Kirk, Roanoke. $8. thespotonkirk.org, facebook.com/barjaybarmusic

Wilson Springs Hotel

Americana/bluegrass slingers from Richmond are making waves in Big Lick.

Details: 9:30 p.m. Martin’s Downtown, Roanoke. Free. 985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, facebook.com/thewilsonspringshotel

War Chile

Original music that throws back to classic rock and blues, plus good covers.

Details: 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, bit.ly/WarChileFB

FRIDAY

California Guitar Trio & Trace Bundy

All the acoustic six-string wizardry one could want on a stage, right in Rocky Mount.

Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount. $42, $32, $252 VIP. 484-8277, harvester-music.com, cgtrio.com, tracebundy.com

Sam Robbins

With Mike Franke

It’s the first time here for a guy who won the Kerrville Folk Fest New Folk Competition this year.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Third Street Coffeehouse, Roanoke. Free (venue encourages donations to performers). 521-4507, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB, samrobbinsmusic.com

Conrad Tao

A young giant of piano hits the 88s at the Moss.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Moss Arts Center, Blacksburg.$45, $35, $20, $10 to students/18-younger. artscenter.vt.edu, conradtao.com

The Wormholes

With Lost In Space Camp

The Charlotte, North Carolina, headliner puts dream pop in a prog context.

Details: 8 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $8. wearethewormholes.com, lostinspacecamp.bandcamp.com

Abby Bryant & the Echoes

A rocking FloydFest favorite returns to Martin’s.

Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. $10. abbybryantandtheechoes.com

The Ambassador

Pop-reggae front man always has a strong band.

Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $5. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, theambassadormusic.com

LITZ

Funky jams from Frederick, Maryland.

Details: 9 p.m. The Milk Parlor, Blacksburg. $10. 951-1393, themilkparlorblacksburg.com, litzmusic.com

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Justin Lee Partin

Check out this young performer’s single, “Riverbank,” via youtu.be/PqgsNg8xvTI.

Details: 9:45 each night. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke. $10 each night. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, justinleepartin.com

SATURDAY

Jeff Dunham

Puppeteering funnyman Dunham returns to Berglund.

Details: 5 p.m. Berglund Coliseum, Roanoke. $49.50, $5 parking. 853-5483, berglundcenter.live, jeffdunham.com

Dance Candy

A funky band of Richmond all stars will get you moving, just like the name says.

Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. $8. facebook.com/TheDanceCandy

5 Points Open House: Phat Laces, with JGC Trio

Jazz-funk, plus Hendrix- and Trower-style jams, are on the agenda.

Details: 6:30 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary, Roanoke. $20, $15, $12. 5pointsmusic.com, facebook.com/jgctrio

Black Jacket Symphony

This Alabama-based group of rotating all stars brings Pink Floyd’s “Dark Side of the Moon” to Rocky Mount.

Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center. $64.50, $49.50. blackjacketsymphony.com

Beth Snapp

Hear sweet folk music from an East Tennessee woman.

Details: 6 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, Roanoke. Free. 685-2012, starrhill.com/roanoke, bethsnapp.com

Ferdinand The Bull

Indie-folk and Americana from Pittsburgh.

Details: 6:30 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co., Roanoke. Free. 562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, ferdinandthebullband.com

SUNDAY

Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper

Look to Friday’s Extra to read more about this world-class fiddle player.

Details: 7:30 p.m. The Floyd Country Store. $32 advance, $36 day of show. flamekeeperband.com

David Via and Friends

Southwest Virginia bluegrass music mainstay Via (whose lineage, via son Mason, is part of Old Crow Medicine Show these days) returns to Salem.

Details: 3 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free. reverbnation.com/davidvia

Jordan Harman

Hear solo, blue-eyed soul and blues, al fresco (or indoors if it rains), while you shop the Black Dog selections.

Details: Noon. Black Dog Salvage, Roanoke. Free (rain or shine). 343-6200, facebook.com/blackdogsalvage, jordanharman.com

TUESDAY

Chris Thile

What? A solo mandolin show? you say. Hard to scoff at Thile, though, who is not a typical mandolinist. He’s not a typical musician, period. This reporter saw and heard the Nickel Creek and Punch Brothers cat playing Bach sonatas and partitas, solo, along with some of his own classically inspired music at a 2013 Jefferson Center show, and was floored. Get an idea of what the singer/songwriter will be up to via youtu.be/s8spApolIdE.

Details: 8 p.m. Harvester. $92, $72. christhile.com

WEDNESDAY

College Reunion Night: Christian Quesenberry Band

This Thanksgiving has grown from high and college friends come back home for holiday, Forks owner Trinkle says.

Details: 8 p.m. Fork Alley, Roanoke. Free. 3675, forkinthealley.facebook.com/Christian-QMusic

More Coverage

See live music listings from a wide array of valleys' venues via bit.ly/valleysmusicTRT

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Billie Eilish wrote three original songs for the new Pixar movie ’Turning Red’

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert