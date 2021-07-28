 Skip to main content
Top Tickets — Colt Ford, Mad Iguanas, The Ambassador, Tui, Tuesday Tunes finale
Top Tickets — Colt Ford, Mad Iguanas, The Ambassador, Tui, Tuesday Tunes finale

Colt Ford (copy)

Colt Ford

 Courtesy of Average Joes Entertainment

THURSDAY

Ranford Almond

Young player from Greensboro, North Carolina, plays folk-leaning originals.

Details: 9:30 p.m. Martin’s Downtown, Roanoke. Free. 985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, bit.ly/RanfordAlmondFB

Party in Elmwood: Gary Lowder & Smokin’ Hot

Beach music man Lowder sings, plays trumpet and hits percussion.

Details: 5:30 p.m. Elmwood Park, Roanoke. $5, 12-younger free. downtownroanoke.org, garylowdermusic.com

Dog Rocket Blues Band

Originals and covers from way back.

Details: 6 p.m. Fork in the Alley/Fork in Front, Roanoke. Free. 982-3675, forkinthealley.com, facebook.com/thedogrocketbluesband

FRIDAY

Colt Ford

With Eric Wayne Band

Country rapper and singer Ford keeps working the road. Catch the video for his “When Country Comes Back” at youtu.be/tBrMjkbg43M.

Details: 6:15 p.m. Dr Pepper Park, Roanoke. $39 pit, $20 general admission, $99 VIP skybox. drpepperpark.com, coltford.com, facebook.com/EricWayneBand

Mad Iguanas

Beaucoup original jams from a long-lived Salem band.

Details: 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, themadiguanas.com

The Ambassador

Hear original reggae and select covers.

Details: 7 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $5. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, theambassadormusic.com

Friday Night Jamboree: Snow Creek String Band, Friday Night Old Time String Band

Put on your dancing shoes and hit the floor for old-time moves.

Details: 6:30 p.m. Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $12 seating, $8 general admission, $5 7-12, free 6-younger. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com

Jared Stout Band

Stout and his crew bring talent and energy to the lake.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Mango’s Bar & Grill, Moneta. $10. 721-1632, mangosbarandgrill.com, thejaredstoutband.com

Kinnfolk

With David Simpkins

Trad-Irish music from Kinnfolk. Americana from Simpkins.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Third Street Coffeehouse, Roanoke. Free (venue encourages donations to performers). 521-4507, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB, facebook.com/kinnfolk.music, facebook.com/davidsimpkinsmusic

Empty Bottles

Yacht rock cover band played at FloydFest.

Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. $8. facebook.com/emptybottlesva

Friday Food Trucks N’ Tunes: Adam Markham

Singer and guitarist Markham has a deep book of covers.

Details: 6 p.m. Sweet Donkey Coffee, Roanoke. Free. 491-0004, sweetdonkeycoffee.com, reverbnation.com/adamzmarkham

Big Lick Tonic

Rock music from a Roanoke Valley quartet.

Details: 6 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub, Roanoke. Free. 339-9776, facebook.com/TwistedTrackBrewpub, facebook.com/BigLickTonicBand

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Keegan Jacko

Country covers and originals, including “Night Lights” (youtu.be/Yd9SAh0Gf04) from this act.

Details: 9:45 p.m. each night. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke. $10 each night. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, facebook.com/keeganjackomusic

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Sinkland Farms Sunflower Festival

With The Worx (Friday), LP Kelly and the Streetsweepers (Saturday) , Howlin’ Mudbellies (Sunday)

Christiansburg rural venue celebrates the pretty giant flower on 8 acres, with 175,000 sunflowers in 20 varieties, plus live music, over three weekends.

Details: Noon Friday, 10 a.m. Saturday, noon Sunday. Sinkland Farms, 3020 Riner Road, Christiansburg. $10; $8 ages 2-10; $9 seniors, military and first responders; free 2-younger. sinklandfarms.com/sunflower-festival-about, theworxband.com

SATURDAY

Reggae By The River

With Sol Roots, Lazy Man Dub Band

Two high-quality acts jam by the James River. Food and beverages available on site, along with the one-drop beats. This is the sort of day one hopes Jah blesses with good weather, because the vibes will be correct.

Details: 4:30 p.m. gates. 485 Lowe St., Buchanan. $10. twitter.com/townbuchananva, lazymandubband.com, solrootsmusic.com

Tui

With The Dedicated Men of Zion

Tui’s Jake Blount (a Steve Martin Banjo Prize winner) comes from the funk and metal world, and Libby Weitnauer’s background is classical. Their take on old-time music is winning them a lot of love. The opening act delivers great gospel harmonies.

Details: 7 p.m. Blue Ridge Music Center, Galax. $20, 12-younger free. 866-308-2773 (ext. 245), blueridgemusiccenter.org, tuiband.com, facebook.com/dedicatedmenofzion

Wilson Springs Hotel

Richmond act is building steam with its take on antique jazz and blues.

Details: 4 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub. Free. facebook.com/thewilsonspringshotel

Kevin Daniel

Americana-rocker brings his show from Brooklyn, New York.

Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s. $5. thekevindaniel.com

James Lagueux Band

Check out this act’s “Big Dreams” at youtu.be/BzR6gl8ReBI.

Details: 7 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse. $3. facebook.com/jameslagueuxfusionguitarist

Kemistry

Old-school R&B band featuring Lisha Flynt.

Details: 9 p.m. Pizza Den, 1302 W. Main St., Salem. 404-3370, mypizzaden.net

Kat Mills

NRV folk maven Mills hits for the wine crowd.

Details: 1 p.m. Chateau Morrisette Winery, Floyd. Free. katmills.com

Fuzzy Logic

Strong harmonies, good grooves and a variety of tunes.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Mango’s Bar & Grill. $10. gotfuzz.net

Ryan Ward

Solo performer Ward is an excellent guitarist.

Details: 6 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, Roanoke. Free. 685-2012, starrhill.com/roanoke, facebook.com/rwardmusic

Tom Floyd Trio, Becki & The Boom Booms

Jazz in the afternoon. A blues-based variety in the evening.

Details: 1 p.m. (Floyd Trio), 5:30 p.m. (Boom Booms). Parkway Brewing Co. Free. tomfloyd.com, facebook.com/beckiandtheboombooms

Kyle Forry

Forry, of Barefoot West, Tin Can Locomotive and more, goes solo.

Details: 6 p.m. Fork in the Alley/Fork in Front. Free.

SUNDAY

Jared Stout Trio

Stout wraps his rock weekend at the Fork.

Details: 5 p.m. Fork in the Alley/Fork in Front. Free.

TUESDAY

Tuesday Tunes for Feeding Southwest Virginia Series Finale

With Greg Trafidlo & Friends

Read more about this COVID-19 effort at bit.ly/TuesdayTunesTRT.

Details: 8 p.m. Streaming from Third Street Coffeehouse, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB. Donation-based. feedingswva.org

WEDNESDAY

The Stews

Mid-week rock goodness from an Auburn, Alabama, band.

Details: 9:30 p.m. Martin’s. Free. thestews-band.com

