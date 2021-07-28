Top Tickets — Colt Ford, Mad Iguanas, The Ambassador, Tui, Tuesday Tunes finale

THURSDAY
Ranford Almond
Young player from Greensboro, North Carolina, plays folk-leaning originals.
Details: 9:30 p.m. Martin’s Downtown, Roanoke. Free. 985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, bit.ly/RanfordAlmondFB
Party in Elmwood: Gary Lowder & Smokin’ Hot
Beach music man Lowder sings, plays trumpet and hits percussion.
Details: 5:30 p.m. Elmwood Park, Roanoke. $5, 12-younger free. downtownroanoke.org, garylowdermusic.com
Dog Rocket Blues Band
Originals and covers from way back.
Details: 6 p.m. Fork in the Alley/Fork in Front, Roanoke. Free. 982-3675, forkinthealley.com, facebook.com/thedogrocketbluesband
FRIDAY
Colt Ford
With Eric Wayne Band
Country rapper and singer Ford keeps working the road. Catch the video for his “When Country Comes Back” at youtu.be/tBrMjkbg43M.
Details: 6:15 p.m. Dr Pepper Park, Roanoke. $39 pit, $20 general admission, $99 VIP skybox. drpepperpark.com, coltford.com, facebook.com/EricWayneBand
Mad Iguanas
Beaucoup original jams from a long-lived Salem band.
Details: 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, themadiguanas.com
The Ambassador
Hear original reggae and select covers.
Details: 7 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $5. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, theambassadormusic.com
Friday Night Jamboree: Snow Creek String Band, Friday Night Old Time String Band
Put on your dancing shoes and hit the floor for old-time moves.
Details: 6:30 p.m. Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $12 seating, $8 general admission, $5 7-12, free 6-younger. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com
Jared Stout Band
Stout and his crew bring talent and energy to the lake.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Mango’s Bar & Grill, Moneta. $10. 721-1632, mangosbarandgrill.com, thejaredstoutband.com
Kinnfolk
With David Simpkins
Trad-Irish music from Kinnfolk. Americana from Simpkins.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Third Street Coffeehouse, Roanoke. Free (venue encourages donations to performers). 521-4507, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB, facebook.com/kinnfolk.music, facebook.com/davidsimpkinsmusic
Empty Bottles
Yacht rock cover band played at FloydFest.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. $8. facebook.com/emptybottlesva
Friday Food Trucks N’ Tunes: Adam Markham
Singer and guitarist Markham has a deep book of covers.
Details: 6 p.m. Sweet Donkey Coffee, Roanoke. Free. 491-0004, sweetdonkeycoffee.com, reverbnation.com/adamzmarkham
Big Lick Tonic
Rock music from a Roanoke Valley quartet.
Details: 6 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub, Roanoke. Free. 339-9776, facebook.com/TwistedTrackBrewpub, facebook.com/BigLickTonicBand
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Keegan Jacko
Country covers and originals, including “Night Lights” (youtu.be/Yd9SAh0Gf04) from this act.
Details: 9:45 p.m. each night. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke. $10 each night. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, facebook.com/keeganjackomusic
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Sinkland Farms Sunflower Festival
With The Worx (Friday), LP Kelly and the Streetsweepers (Saturday) , Howlin’ Mudbellies (Sunday)
Christiansburg rural venue celebrates the pretty giant flower on 8 acres, with 175,000 sunflowers in 20 varieties, plus live music, over three weekends.
Details: Noon Friday, 10 a.m. Saturday, noon Sunday. Sinkland Farms, 3020 Riner Road, Christiansburg. $10; $8 ages 2-10; $9 seniors, military and first responders; free 2-younger. sinklandfarms.com/sunflower-festival-about, theworxband.com
SATURDAY
Reggae By The River
With Sol Roots, Lazy Man Dub Band
Two high-quality acts jam by the James River. Food and beverages available on site, along with the one-drop beats. This is the sort of day one hopes Jah blesses with good weather, because the vibes will be correct.
Details: 4:30 p.m. gates. 485 Lowe St., Buchanan. $10. twitter.com/townbuchananva, lazymandubband.com, solrootsmusic.com
Tui
With The Dedicated Men of Zion
Tui’s Jake Blount (a Steve Martin Banjo Prize winner) comes from the funk and metal world, and Libby Weitnauer’s background is classical. Their take on old-time music is winning them a lot of love. The opening act delivers great gospel harmonies.
Details: 7 p.m. Blue Ridge Music Center, Galax. $20, 12-younger free. 866-308-2773 (ext. 245), blueridgemusiccenter.org, tuiband.com, facebook.com/dedicatedmenofzion
Wilson Springs Hotel
Richmond act is building steam with its take on antique jazz and blues.
Details: 4 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub. Free. facebook.com/thewilsonspringshotel
Kevin Daniel
Americana-rocker brings his show from Brooklyn, New York.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s. $5. thekevindaniel.com
James Lagueux Band
Check out this act’s “Big Dreams” at youtu.be/BzR6gl8ReBI.
Details: 7 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse. $3. facebook.com/jameslagueuxfusionguitarist
Kemistry
Old-school R&B band featuring Lisha Flynt.
Details: 9 p.m. Pizza Den, 1302 W. Main St., Salem. 404-3370, mypizzaden.net
Kat Mills
NRV folk maven Mills hits for the wine crowd.
Details: 1 p.m. Chateau Morrisette Winery, Floyd. Free. katmills.com
Fuzzy Logic
Strong harmonies, good grooves and a variety of tunes.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Mango’s Bar & Grill. $10. gotfuzz.net
Ryan Ward
Solo performer Ward is an excellent guitarist.
Details: 6 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, Roanoke. Free. 685-2012, starrhill.com/roanoke, facebook.com/rwardmusic
Tom Floyd Trio, Becki & The Boom Booms
Jazz in the afternoon. A blues-based variety in the evening.
Details: 1 p.m. (Floyd Trio), 5:30 p.m. (Boom Booms). Parkway Brewing Co. Free. tomfloyd.com, facebook.com/beckiandtheboombooms
Kyle Forry
Forry, of Barefoot West, Tin Can Locomotive and more, goes solo.
Details: 6 p.m. Fork in the Alley/Fork in Front. Free.
SUNDAY
Jared Stout Trio
Stout wraps his rock weekend at the Fork.
Details: 5 p.m. Fork in the Alley/Fork in Front. Free.
TUESDAY
Tuesday Tunes for Feeding Southwest Virginia Series Finale
With Greg Trafidlo & Friends
Read more about this COVID-19 effort at bit.ly/TuesdayTunesTRT.
Details: 8 p.m. Streaming from Third Street Coffeehouse, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB. Donation-based. feedingswva.org
WEDNESDAY
The Stews
Mid-week rock goodness from an Auburn, Alabama, band.