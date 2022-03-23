Top Tickets — Consider The Source, Walker Hayes, Sam Fribush, Joe Troop, Ari Hest, Jameson Rodgers

THURSDAY
Consider The Source With Roots Lock
Hear acoustic and electric instrumental madness from trio Consider the Source, which fuses Middle Eastern melodies to hard-rock mayhem.
Details: 8 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary, Roanoke. $35, $30, $25, $23, $18 via seetickets.us/03242022. 5pointsmusic.com, considerthesourcemusic.com, facebook.com/rootlock.ss
Chontadelia
Columbian septet derives its slinky funk from marimba. Get the idea via youtu.be/4WaNE6utPz0.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Moss Arts Center, Blacksburg. $25, $10 to students and 18-younger. 231-5300, macboxoffice@vt.edu, artscenter.vt.edu
Ripejive
Instrumental funk and soul from local all stars.
Details: 8:30 p.m. The Milk Parlor, Blacksburg. $10. 951-1393, themilkparlorblacksburg.com, facebook.com/Ripejive
Jaded Ravins
Husband and wife duo from Nashville plays folk-rock.
Details: 7:30 p.m. The Spot on Kirk, Roanoke. $10. thespotinkirk.org, facebook.com/jadedravinsmusic
FRIDAY
Walker Hayes
With Mackenzie Porter
Pre-game this one at Applebee’s? Hayes was struggling in Nashville before “Fancy Like” became a viral smash and then a country chart-topper. Hayes, who last year played a Sidewinders show downtown, has moved up to theater-level concerts.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Berglund Performing Arts Theatre, Roanoke. $50, $30, $25, $5 on-site parking. 853-5483, berglundcenter.live, walkerhayes.com, mackenzieporter.com
Sam Fribush
Keyboardist for Hiss Golden Messenger has been making jazz organ trio records with fellow Greensboro, North Carolina, resident Charlie Hunter. Hunter won’t be here, but no matter: This will be hot. Could well be the show of the week.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown, Roanoke. $10. 985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, samfribush.com
Friday Night Jamboree: The Get Together Gospel Band, The Get Together All-Star Stringband
The annual Floyd County Old Time Music Get Together is sold out, but you might be able to catch some of the great pickers involved on this evening.
Details: 6:30 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $15 reserved seating ($20 at door if available); $8 general admission, $5 7-12, free 6-younger; $5 Friends of the Jamboree members. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com
Sirens of Folk: Women in Music Showcase
With Virginia Hollow, Ash Devine, Molly Murphy, Wendy Godley
Southwest Virginia performers gather for a night of woman-centric folk and rock.
Details: 7 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $8 suggested contribution. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, virginiahollow.com, ashdevine.net
Also happening on Friday
Harwell Grice Band, 7 p.m. at Hammer & Forge, Boones Mill
Joe Jencks, Greg Trafidlo, 7:30 p.m. at Third Street Coffeehouse, Roanoke
Jstop Latin Soul (and Kim Salyers's birthday. Happy birthday, Kim! - ed.), 5 p.m. at Parkway Brewing Co., Salem
Hoppie Vaughan and the Ministers of Soul, 6 p.m. at Fork in the Alley, Roanoke
Phat Anchovies, 9 p.m. at Fork in the Market, Roanoke
Annalyse Marie & Tim Rowlett, 6 p.m. at Buddy's BBQ, Rocky Mount
SATURDAY
Nowruz Celebration
Celebrate Nowruz, aka Persian New Year, a spring festival celebrated in Afghanistan, Iran, and other Central Asian nations. Food, music, and story telling are on the agenda.
Details: Noon. Countryside Park, 2635 Ranch Road, Roanoke. Free. localcolors.org
Orange Culture
Read more about this young rock band at bit.ly/orangeculture-trt-story.
Details: 6 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co., Roanoke. Free. 562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, orangecultureband.com
Phat Laces
Roanoke-area musicians team up to cover ‘80s and ‘90s hip hop. Very fun.
Details: 7:30 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary. $20, $17, $10 via seetickets.us/03262022. facebook.com/PhatLaces
Oms With Requiem, Solar Hex, METAXU
Multimedia music, electronic stuff, drone-y frights and modular synth are on the bill.
Details: 7 p.m. Art Rat Studios, 1036 Service Ave. Ext. S.E., Building 10, Roanoke. facebook.com/ABnormalRoanoke, facebook.com/Omsmultimedia, requiemdrone.bandcamp.com
Also on Saturday
Isaac Hadden, 6 p.m. at Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, Roanoke
The Boptet Live Jazz, 8 p.m. at 2 Chill Restaurant, Roanoke
Eric Wayne Band, 6 p.m. at Twisted Track Brewpub, Roanoke
Virginia Music Collectors Show, 10 a.m. Baymont Inn, Salem
SUNDAY
Arts on the Mountain Open House at Bent Mountain Center With Joe Troop and Friends
See what a National Endowment for the Arts-funded space has in store, with some high-class live acoustic music to boot.
Details: 4 p.m. Bent Mountain Center, 10148 Tinsley Lane, Bent Mountain. $25 via eventbrite.com/e/27434444060, free to 17-younger with paying adult. bentmountaincenter.com/arts-on-the-mountain, joetroop.com
Ari Hest
Grammy Award-nominated Hest is a Spot on Kirk favorite who makes frequent stops here.
Details: 7:30 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $17. arihest.com
TUESDAY
Tuesday Tunes for Feeding Southwest Virginia: Becki Morrison
Blues, soul, jazz and rock singer Morrison performs, and you help the hungry. Fair deal.
Details: 9 p.m. Streaming from Third Street Coffeehouse, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB. Donation-based. feedingswva.org
WEDNESDAY
Sidewinders/Star Country Concert Series: Jameson Rodgers
Rodgers plays Roanoke with hits including “Some Girls” and “Cold Beer Calling My Name.”
Details: 7 p.m. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke. $25, 21-older. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, jamesonrodgers.com
For the Love of Hip Hop: Tall Black Guy, Ozay Moore, Stimulator Jones, Deray, Taye The Truth, Ann Artist, Najee Concept, G.I. Wonder
Traveling hip-hop performers join a group of talented locals in this musical celebration.
Details: 7 p.m. Grandin Theatre, Roanoke. $15. grandintheatre.com, tallblackguyproductions.com, twitter.com/ozaymoore, stimulatorjones.bandcamp.com
Matt Walsh
Statesville, North Carolina Americana-bluesman comes to play.
Details: 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, mattwalshmusic.net