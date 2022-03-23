Top Tickets — Consider The Source, Walker Hayes, Sam Fribush, Joe Troop, Ari Hest, Jameson Rodgers

THURSDAY

Consider The Source With Roots Lock

Hear acoustic and electric instrumental madness from trio Consider the Source, which fuses Middle Eastern melodies to hard-rock mayhem.

Details: 8 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary, Roanoke. $35, $30, $25, $23, $18 via seetickets.us/03242022. 5pointsmusic.com, considerthesourcemusic.com, facebook.com/rootlock.ss

Chontadelia

Columbian septet derives its slinky funk from marimba. Get the idea via youtu.be/4WaNE6utPz0.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Moss Arts Center, Blacksburg. $25, $10 to students and 18-younger. 231-5300, macboxoffice@vt.edu, artscenter.vt.edu

Ripejive

Instrumental funk and soul from local all stars.

Jaded Ravins

Husband and wife duo from Nashville plays folk-rock.

Details: 7:30 p.m. The Spot on Kirk, Roanoke. $10. thespotinkirk.org, facebook.com/jadedravinsmusic

FRIDAY

Walker Hayes

With Mackenzie Porter

Pre-game this one at Applebee’s? Hayes was struggling in Nashville before “Fancy Like” became a viral smash and then a country chart-topper. Hayes, who last year played a Sidewinders show downtown, has moved up to theater-level concerts.

Sam Fribush

Keyboardist for Hiss Golden Messenger has been making jazz organ trio records with fellow Greensboro, North Carolina, resident Charlie Hunter. Hunter won’t be here, but no matter: This will be hot. Could well be the show of the week.

Friday Night Jamboree: The Get Together Gospel Band, The Get Together All-Star Stringband

The annual Floyd County Old Time Music Get Together is sold out, but you might be able to catch some of the great pickers involved on this evening.

Details: 6:30 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $15 reserved seating ($20 at door if available); $8 general admission, $5 7-12, free 6-younger; $5 Friends of the Jamboree members. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com

Sirens of Folk: Women in Music Showcase

With Virginia Hollow, Ash Devine, Molly Murphy, Wendy Godley

Southwest Virginia performers gather for a night of woman-centric folk and rock.

Also happening on Friday

Harwell Grice Band, 7 p.m. at Hammer & Forge, Boones Mill

Joe Jencks, Greg Trafidlo, 7:30 p.m. at Third Street Coffeehouse, Roanoke

Jstop Latin Soul (and Kim Salyers's birthday. Happy birthday, Kim! - ed.), 5 p.m. at Parkway Brewing Co., Salem

Hoppie Vaughan and the Ministers of Soul, 6 p.m. at Fork in the Alley, Roanoke

Phat Anchovies, 9 p.m. at Fork in the Market, Roanoke

Annalyse Marie & Tim Rowlett, 6 p.m. at Buddy's BBQ, Rocky Mount

SATURDAY

Nowruz Celebration

Celebrate Nowruz, aka Persian New Year, a spring festival celebrated in Afghanistan, Iran, and other Central Asian nations. Food, music, and story telling are on the agenda.

Details: Noon. Countryside Park, 2635 Ranch Road, Roanoke. Free. localcolors.org

Orange Culture

Read more about this young rock band at bit.ly/orangeculture-trt-story.

Details: 6 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co., Roanoke. Free. 562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, orangecultureband.com

Phat Laces

Roanoke-area musicians team up to cover ‘80s and ‘90s hip hop. Very fun.

Details: 7:30 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary. $20, $17, $10 via seetickets.us/03262022. facebook.com/PhatLaces

Oms With Requiem, Solar Hex, METAXU

Multimedia music, electronic stuff, drone-y frights and modular synth are on the bill.

Details: 7 p.m. Art Rat Studios, 1036 Service Ave. Ext. S.E., Building 10, Roanoke. facebook.com/ABnormalRoanoke, facebook.com/Omsmultimedia, requiemdrone.bandcamp.com

Also on Saturday

Isaac Hadden, 6 p.m. at Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, Roanoke

The Boptet Live Jazz, 8 p.m. at 2 Chill Restaurant, Roanoke

Eric Wayne Band, 6 p.m. at Twisted Track Brewpub, Roanoke

Virginia Music Collectors Show, 10 a.m. Baymont Inn, Salem

SUNDAY

Arts on the Mountain Open House at Bent Mountain Center With Joe Troop and Friends

See what a National Endowment for the Arts-funded space has in store, with some high-class live acoustic music to boot.

Details: 4 p.m. Bent Mountain Center, 10148 Tinsley Lane, Bent Mountain. $25 via eventbrite.com/e/27434444060, free to 17-younger with paying adult. bentmountaincenter.com/arts-on-the-mountain, joetroop.com

Ari Hest

Grammy Award-nominated Hest is a Spot on Kirk favorite who makes frequent stops here.

Details: 7:30 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $17. arihest.com

TUESDAY

Tuesday Tunes for Feeding Southwest Virginia: Becki Morrison

Blues, soul, jazz and rock singer Morrison performs, and you help the hungry. Fair deal.

Details: 9 p.m. Streaming from Third Street Coffeehouse, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB. Donation-based. feedingswva.org

WEDNESDAY

Sidewinders/Star Country Concert Series: Jameson Rodgers

Rodgers plays Roanoke with hits including “Some Girls” and “Cold Beer Calling My Name.”

Details: 7 p.m. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke. $25, 21-older. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, jamesonrodgers.com

For the Love of Hip Hop: Tall Black Guy, Ozay Moore, Stimulator Jones, Deray, Taye The Truth, Ann Artist, Najee Concept, G.I. Wonder

Traveling hip-hop performers join a group of talented locals in this musical celebration.

Matt Walsh

Statesville, North Carolina Americana-bluesman comes to play.

