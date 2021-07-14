Top Tickets — Darrell Scott’s Electrifying Trio, Linda Lay, Sierra Ferrell, Dori Freeman, Jackyl

THURSDAY
Floyd Small Town Summer Series: Darrell Scott’s Electrifying Trio, with Dori Freeman
Check out Wednesday’s Extra for our story on hit songwriter and phenomenal instrumentalist Darrell Scott (“Great Day To Be Alive,” “Long Time Gone”), who is teaming with bassist Bryn Davies (Jack White, Tony Rice Unit, Scott Miller) and Jeff Sipe (Col. Bruce Hampton & The Aquarium Rescue Unit, Leftover Salmon, Warren Haynes). The playing is way more than likely to match the collective resume.
Details: 6 p.m. Warren G. Lineberry Park, Floyd. Free. floydsmalltownsummer.com, darrellscott.com, dorifreeman.com
Memphis Lightning
This rock ’n’ roll and blues band from Memphis features an explosive guitarist called “Lightnin’.” Guess that’s how they got the band name.
Details: 9:30 p.m. Martin’s Downtown, Roanoke. Free. 985-6278, martinsdowntown.com
Party in Elmwood: Legacy Motown Revue
Dig The Drifters, The Coasters, The Jacksons, Earth Wind & Fire and The Temptations? These cats nail the songs.
Details: 5:30 p.m. Elmwood Park, Roanoke. $5 at gate, 12-younger free. downtownroanoke.org, thelegacymotownrevue.com
FRIDAY
Music Road Co
Move-inducing Floyd band trucks in reggae, funk and world.
Details: 8 p.m. Crescent City Bourbon & BBQ, Roanoke. Free. 342-2990, crescentcitybourbonbbq.com, musicroadco.com
Applebutter Soul
Soul, funk and jazz from a tight Lynchburg band.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Mango’s Bar & Grill, Moneta. $10. 721-1632, mangosbarandgrill.com, applebuttersoul.com
GOTE
Originals and covers in psychedelic, blues, rock and country styles.
Details: 7 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $5. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, gotemusic.com
Friday Night Jamboree
With dance sets from The New Macedon Rangers, gospel set from The Epperly Mill Singers
Back indoors for the mountain music and dancing crowds drawn to Floyd.
Details: 6:30 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $12 reserved seats, $8 general admission, $5 7-12, free 6-younger. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, soundcloud.com/newmacedonrangers
Friday Food Trucks N Tunes: Catherine Backus
When high quality singer/songwriter Backus plays and sings, listen up.
Details: 6 p.m. Sweet Donkey Coffee, Roanoke. Free. 491-0004, sweetdonkeycoffee.com, catherinethegreatmusic.com
Isaac Hadden
Hadden’s guitar abilities continue to grow apace.
Details: 6 p.m. Fork in the Alley/Fork in Front, Roanoke. Free. 982-3675, forkinthealley.com, facebook.com/ilhadden
First Fridays: The Kings
The Roanoke Valley’s stalwart party band plays the valley’s stalwart party.
Details: 5:45 p.m. (gates at 5 p.m.) Franklin Road between Jefferson Street and Williamson Road, Roanoke. $10. 776-5348, firstfridaysroanoke.com, thekingsband.com
Gak!
Roanoke’s own ‘90s tribute freaks fill in for a traveling band with a broken-footed drummer.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. $5. facebook.com/gakband
Concerts on Henderson Lawn: Groove Kontrol
Soul and R&B covers from a smooth, tight band.
Details: 6 p.m. Henderson Lawn, Blacksburg. Free. 231-5921, facebook.com/GrooveKontrol
LiveStream Event — Robert Bidney
South Florida folk singer/songwriter hits your internets.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Streaming from Third Street Coffeehouse, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB. Donation-based.
The Maggie Valley Band
Former buskers from Maggie Valley, North Carolina, kept the town in their name.
Details: 6:30 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co., Roanoke. Free. 562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, themaggievalleyband.com
The Werner Helms Edition
Franklin County-based bluegrass duo.
Details: 6 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub, Roanoke. Free. 339-9776, facebook.com/TwistedTrackBrewpub, bit.ly/wernerhelmsFB
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Cooper Greer
Hear this country performer’s “Back Around” at youtu.be/tDLtI_9wMzw.
Details: 9:45 p.m. both nights. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke. $10 each night. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, facebook.com/coopergreermusic
SATURDAY
Darrell Scott’s Electrifying Trio
Your second chance this week to catch what promises to be a great new band.
Details: 8 p.m. (6:30 p.m. gate) Lime Kiln Theater, Lexington. $35 advance, $40 day of show. limekilntheater.org
Linda Lay & Springfield Exit
Traditional ’grass from the Willis-based Mountain Fever Records label.
Details: 7:30 p.m. The Floyd Country Store. $20 advance, $25 day of show. lindalaymusic.com
Sierra Ferrell with Dori Freeman
Road trip alert: Hear alt-country chanteuse Ferrell’s “In Dreams” at found.ee/sierraferrell_indreams.
Details: 7 p.m. Blue Ridge Music Center, Galax. $25, free 12-younger. 866-308-2773 (ext. 245), blueridgemusiccenter.org, sierraferrellmusic.com, dorifreeman.com
Jackyl
Rock out with your chainsaw out.
Details: 6:45 p.m. (6 p.m. gate) Dr Pepper Park, Roanoke. $49 pit, $25 general admission, $99 VIP. drpepperpark.com, jackyl.com
Buddhagraph Spaceship
Multi-genre jams from Asheville, North Carolina, via NRV.
Details: 7 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse. $5. buddhagraphspaceship.com
Corey Hunley
Relatable acoustic originals from a talented guitarist/singer.
Details: 6 p.m. Wilderness Adventure at Eagle Landing, New Castle. $10 day pass. 864-6792, wilderness-adventure.com, coreyhunley.com
Eric Wayne Band
Rock with a Southern accent.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s. $8. soundcloud.com/ericwayneband
Runnin’ Shine
Pop-country from Hampton Roads.
Details: 6:30 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free. runninshine.net
Pizazz
A variety, including beach music, at the lake.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Mango’s Bar & Grill. $10. thepizazzband.net
The Judy Chops, Jesse Ray Carter
Swinging blues, rock, country and more from each act.
Details: 1 p.m. (Carter), 5:30 p.m. (The Judy Chops) Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, thejudychops.com, facebook.com/Jesseraycartermusic
Blue Connection
Bluegrass, pizza and adult bevs at the Den.
Details: 8 p.m. Pizza Den, 1302 W. Main St., Salem. 404-3370, mypizzaden.net, blueconnectionbluegrass.com
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Jacob Doss Project
Blues/rock/jazz wunderkind has two gigs. Catch him.
Details: 7 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, Roanoke. Free. 685-2012, starrhill.com/roanoke. 2 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub. Free. bit.ly/JacobDossFB
SUNDAY
Solacoustix
A funky/bluesy variety ’neath the Fork’s shade tree.
Details: 5 p.m. Fork in the Alley/Fork in Front. Free. bit.ly/solacoustix
MONDAY
Juicy After Dark: Twerk-A-Thon 2021
Shaking it on a Monday, with a cash prize involved.
Details: 9 p.m. Fork in the Market, Roanoke. Free. 400-0644, marketfork.com
TUESDAY
Tuesday Tunes for Feeding Southwest Virginia — Marc Baskind
Talented, jazzy Baskind picks and sings a mini-set. You give.
Details: 9 p.m. Streaming from Third Street Coffeehouse, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB. Donations to feedingswva.org
WEDNESDAY
Toad Head
Haymarket band tosses multi-genre ingredients into its jams.
Details: 9:30 p.m. Martin’s. Free. toadhead.bandcamp.com
Barefoot West Trio
Rootsy Americana originals and covers.
Details: 7 p.m. Village Grill, Roanoke. Free. 767-0057, villagegrillroanoke.com, facebook.com/barefootwest