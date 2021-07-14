 Skip to main content
Top Tickets — Darrell Scott’s Electrifying Trio, Linda Lay, Sierra Ferrell, Dori Freeman, Jackyl
Top Tickets — Darrell Scott’s Electrifying Trio, Linda Lay, Sierra Ferrell, Dori Freeman, Jackyl

Sierra Ferrell

Sierra Ferrell

 Courtesy Alyssa Gafkjen

THURSDAY

Floyd Small Town Summer Series: Darrell Scott’s Electrifying Trio, with Dori Freeman

Check out Wednesday’s Extra for our story on hit songwriter and phenomenal instrumentalist Darrell Scott (“Great Day To Be Alive,” “Long Time Gone”), who is teaming with bassist Bryn Davies (Jack White, Tony Rice Unit, Scott Miller) and Jeff Sipe (Col. Bruce Hampton & The Aquarium Rescue Unit, Leftover Salmon, Warren Haynes). The playing is way more than likely to match the collective resume.

Details: 6 p.m. Warren G. Lineberry Park, Floyd. Free. floydsmalltownsummer.com, darrellscott.com, dorifreeman.com

Memphis Lightning

This rock ’n’ roll and blues band from Memphis features an explosive guitarist called “Lightnin’.” Guess that’s how they got the band name.

Details: 9:30 p.m. Martin’s Downtown, Roanoke. Free. 985-6278, martinsdowntown.com

Party in Elmwood: Legacy Motown Revue

Dig The Drifters, The Coasters, The Jacksons, Earth Wind & Fire and The Temptations? These cats nail the songs.

Details: 5:30 p.m. Elmwood Park, Roanoke. $5 at gate, 12-younger free. downtownroanoke.org, thelegacymotownrevue.com

FRIDAY

Music Road Co

Move-inducing Floyd band trucks in reggae, funk and world.

Details: 8 p.m. Crescent City Bourbon & BBQ, Roanoke. Free. 342-2990, crescentcitybourbonbbq.com, musicroadco.com

Applebutter Soul

Soul, funk and jazz from a tight Lynchburg band.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Mango’s Bar & Grill, Moneta. $10. 721-1632, mangosbarandgrill.com, applebuttersoul.com

GOTE

Originals and covers in psychedelic, blues, rock and country styles.

Details: 7 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $5. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, gotemusic.com

Friday Night Jamboree

With dance sets from The New Macedon Rangers, gospel set from The Epperly Mill Singers

Back indoors for the mountain music and dancing crowds drawn to Floyd.

Details: 6:30 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $12 reserved seats, $8 general admission, $5 7-12, free 6-younger. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, soundcloud.com/newmacedonrangers

Friday Food Trucks N Tunes: Catherine Backus

When high quality singer/songwriter Backus plays and sings, listen up.

Details: 6 p.m. Sweet Donkey Coffee, Roanoke. Free. 491-0004, sweetdonkeycoffee.com, catherinethegreatmusic.com

Isaac Hadden

Hadden’s guitar abilities continue to grow apace.

Details: 6 p.m. Fork in the Alley/Fork in Front, Roanoke. Free. 982-3675, forkinthealley.com, facebook.com/ilhadden

First Fridays: The Kings

The Roanoke Valley’s stalwart party band plays the valley’s stalwart party.

Details: 5:45 p.m. (gates at 5 p.m.) Franklin Road between Jefferson Street and Williamson Road, Roanoke. $10. 776-5348, firstfridaysroanoke.com, thekingsband.com

Gak!

Roanoke’s own ‘90s tribute freaks fill in for a traveling band with a broken-footed drummer.

Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. $5. facebook.com/gakband

Concerts on Henderson Lawn: Groove Kontrol

Soul and R&B covers from a smooth, tight band.

Details: 6 p.m. Henderson Lawn, Blacksburg. Free. 231-5921, facebook.com/GrooveKontrol

LiveStream Event — Robert Bidney

South Florida folk singer/songwriter hits your internets.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Streaming from Third Street Coffeehouse, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB. Donation-based.

The Maggie Valley Band

Former buskers from Maggie Valley, North Carolina, kept the town in their name.

Details: 6:30 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co., Roanoke. Free. 562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, themaggievalleyband.com

The Werner Helms Edition

Franklin County-based bluegrass duo.

Details: 6 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub, Roanoke. Free. 339-9776, facebook.com/TwistedTrackBrewpub, bit.ly/wernerhelmsFB

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Cooper Greer

Hear this country performer’s “Back Around” at youtu.be/tDLtI_9wMzw.

Details: 9:45 p.m. both nights. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke. $10 each night. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, facebook.com/coopergreermusic

SATURDAY

Darrell Scott’s Electrifying Trio

Your second chance this week to catch what promises to be a great new band.

Details: 8 p.m. (6:30 p.m. gate) Lime Kiln Theater, Lexington. $35 advance, $40 day of show. limekilntheater.org

Linda Lay & Springfield Exit

Traditional ’grass from the Willis-based Mountain Fever Records label.

Details: 7:30 p.m. The Floyd Country Store. $20 advance, $25 day of show. lindalaymusic.com

Sierra Ferrell with Dori Freeman

Road trip alert: Hear alt-country chanteuse Ferrell’s “In Dreams” at found.ee/sierraferrell_indreams.

Details: 7 p.m. Blue Ridge Music Center, Galax. $25, free 12-younger. 866-308-2773 (ext. 245), blueridgemusiccenter.org, sierraferrellmusic.com, dorifreeman.com

Jackyl

Rock out with your chainsaw out.

Details: 6:45 p.m. (6 p.m. gate) Dr Pepper Park, Roanoke. $49 pit, $25 general admission, $99 VIP. drpepperpark.com, jackyl.com

Buddhagraph Spaceship

Multi-genre jams from Asheville, North Carolina, via NRV.

Details: 7 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse. $5. buddhagraphspaceship.com

Corey Hunley

Relatable acoustic originals from a talented guitarist/singer.

Details: 6 p.m. Wilderness Adventure at Eagle Landing, New Castle. $10 day pass. 864-6792, wilderness-adventure.com, coreyhunley.com

Eric Wayne Band

Rock with a Southern accent.

Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s. $8. soundcloud.com/ericwayneband

Runnin’ Shine

Pop-country from Hampton Roads.

Details: 6:30 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free. runninshine.net

Pizazz

A variety, including beach music, at the lake.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Mango’s Bar & Grill. $10. thepizazzband.net

The Judy Chops, Jesse Ray Carter

Swinging blues, rock, country and more from each act.

Details: 1 p.m. (Carter), 5:30 p.m. (The Judy Chops) Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, thejudychops.com, facebook.com/Jesseraycartermusic

Blue Connection

Bluegrass, pizza and adult bevs at the Den.

Details: 8 p.m. Pizza Den, 1302 W. Main St., Salem. 404-3370, mypizzaden.net, blueconnectionbluegrass.com

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Jacob Doss Project

Blues/rock/jazz wunderkind has two gigs. Catch him.

Details: 7 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, Roanoke. Free. 685-2012, starrhill.com/roanoke. 2 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub. Free. bit.ly/JacobDossFB

SUNDAY

Solacoustix

A funky/bluesy variety ’neath the Fork’s shade tree.

Details: 5 p.m. Fork in the Alley/Fork in Front. Free. bit.ly/solacoustix

MONDAY

Juicy After Dark: Twerk-A-Thon 2021

Shaking it on a Monday, with a cash prize involved.

Details: 9 p.m. Fork in the Market, Roanoke. Free. 400-0644, marketfork.com

TUESDAY

Tuesday Tunes for Feeding Southwest Virginia — Marc Baskind

Talented, jazzy Baskind picks and sings a mini-set. You give.

Details: 9 p.m. Streaming from Third Street Coffeehouse, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB. Donations to feedingswva.org

WEDNESDAY

Toad Head

Haymarket band tosses multi-genre ingredients into its jams.

Details: 9:30 p.m. Martin’s. Free. toadhead.bandcamp.com

Barefoot West Trio

Rootsy Americana originals and covers.

Details: 7 p.m. Village Grill, Roanoke. Free. 767-0057, villagegrillroanoke.com, facebook.com/barefootwest

