Top Tickets — Daryl Hall with Todd Rundgren, Junior Sisk Band, The Big What, Steppin' Out Blacksburg, Shakedown Street Party, Steep Canyon Rangers, Drivin N Cryin, Randy Houser

THURSDAY
Floyd Small Town Summer: The Junior Sisk Band, with Twin Creeks Stringband, “Sing 2”
It’s traditional bluegrass, old-time music and a movie night in Floyd.
Details: 6 p.m gates. Warren G. Lineberry Park, Floyd. Free. floydsmalltownsummer.com, juniorsisk.com, facebook.com/Twincreeksoldtime
THURSDAY-SATURDAY
The Big What
With Big Something (daily), Sammy Rae & the Friends (Thursday), Butcher Brown (Friday), Maggie Rose (Saturday) and more
Jam rocking Big Something’s annual festival moves to the Rooster Walk grounds, from its former home in North Carolina. Many fest favorites are on the bill.
Details: Gates at noon Thursday. Pop’s Farm, $149 3-day general admission, $129 Friday-Saturday, $75 Friday, $75 Saturday, $60 Thursday and more options including camping at bit.ly/thebigwhat22 and at gate. thebigwhat.com
FRIDAY
Daryl Hall
With Todd Rundgren
Check out Friday’s Extra for our feature on Hall.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Elmwood Park. $49 general admission, $708 VIP advance; $54 day of show. 540-853-5483, berglundcenter.live, livefromdarylshouse.com, tr-i.com
Oh! You Pretty Things
With Showalter, Trubblegum
Charlotte, North Carolina band headlines an indie-rock triple-bill.
Details: 8:45 p.m. Pizza Den, Salem. $10. 540-404-3370, mypizzaden.net, facebook.com/oyptmusic, linktr.ee/jconde47
Gasoline Alley
Roanoke cats blast classic rock and metal.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. $10. 540-985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, bit.ly/gasolinealleyfb
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Blacksburg Steppin’ Out
With Deau Eyes, Clover Hollow, Jared Stout Band, Ash Devine & Friends, Cinémathèque and more (Friday); Yam Yam, L.P. Kelly & The Streetsweepers, K.T. VanDyke, Music Road Co and more (Saturday)
Downtown Blacksburg’s annual arts and music fest brings indie traveling bands and a variety of locals.
Details: Noon Friday, 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Downtown Blacksburg. Free. blacksburgsteppinout.com, deaueyes.com, yamyamband.com
SATURDAY
Steep Canyon Rangers
Grammy-winning bluegrass fusionists (and sometime Steve Martin backing band) return to Galax with a new album, “Arm in Arm.” Btw, this will likely be the last time around at this venue with the band’s Woody Platt, who said he plans to depart soon.
Details: 7 p.m. Blue Ridge Music Center, Galax. $40, $20 12-younger. 866-308-2773 (ext. 245), blueridgemusiccenter.org, steepcanyon.com
Shakedown Street Party: Dead Reckoning, The Kind, Lady Couch
Jerry Garcia would have turned 80 this week. In Roanoke, as in many towns on the planet, he is an immortal. Bands and fans gather at Martin’s to celebrate.
Details: 8 p.m. Martin’s. $15 advance via eventbrite.com, $20 gate. facebook.com/deadreckoningva, thekind.rocks, ladycouch.com
Live! FM: Good Cat Bad Cat, Gaffer Project, Dover and the Elevators, LA Dies, Lucy The Spy, Trubblegum
Multiple rock subgenres hit the stage in a free, family event that includes food trucks and vendors.
Details: 5 p.m. Bent Mountain Center, 10148 Tinsley Lane, Bent Mountain. Free, all ages. fmcatalogs.com, https://goodcatbadcat.bandcamp.com
Jocelyn & Chris
Rocking sister- and brother-led rock band returns to The Spot. Read more at bit.ly/jocelynchrisTRT.
Details: 8 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $12 advance, $15 door. thespotonkirk.org, jocelynandchris.info
Presley Aaron
Hear pop-country from a mullet-haired Nashville hopeful.
Details: 9:45 p.m. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon. Cover charge varies; contact venue. 540-904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, linktr.ee/Presleyaaronofficial
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Big Lick Comic Con
Comics author Mark Waid, voice actor Billy West of “Futurama” and “Ren & Stimpy,” actress and animated film producer Karyn Parsons, actor Cesar Garcia, pro wrestlers, artists and more are on the bill.
Details: 10 a.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. Sunday. Berglund Center. $25 weekend pass, $16 each day via berglundcenter.live. biglickcomiccon.com
SUNDAY
Drivin N Cryin
With Katy Guillen & The Drive
“Straight to Hell” and “Fly Me Courageous” are the tip of the rock iceberg for Atlanta’s Kevn Kinney and his longtime band, Drivin N Cryin. The group has had a lot of lead guitarists over the years; Laur Joamets, who first came to attention with Sturgill Simpson, is wailing on the six-strings these days.
Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount. $47, $27, $240 VIP. 540-484-8277, harvester-music.com, drivinncryin.com, katyguillenmusic.com
MONDAY-AUG. 13
Old Fiddlers Convention
A Galax tradition continues at Felts Park. As always, the contests are fun, but the late-night/early-morning jams are awesome.
Details: 5:30 p.m. Monday; 6 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Aug. 11 and Aug. 12; noon Aug. 13. Felts Park, Galax. $8 Monday-Aug. 11; $12 Aug. 12; $14 Aug. 13; $50 full event; $38 four-day pass; $31 three-day pass; $24 two-day pass; 12-younger free with paying adult; $100 camping fee per site (campground opens 7 a.m. Sunday). oldfiddlersconvention.com
WEDNESDAY
Randy Houser
With opener TBA
Midweek Sidewinders shows often feature performers on the verge of success. Houser has already had that and hits the room with music from his first new album in about three years, “Note to Self.” It’s due in November. Check out the title track, which doubles as the lead single, at youtu.be/g5vXoN3gTfQ.
Details: 7 p.m. (5:30 p.m. doors) Sidewinders. $30 (plus tax, fee) via etix.com; 21-older. randyhouser.com