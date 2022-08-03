Top Tickets — Daryl Hall with Todd Rundgren, Junior Sisk Band, The Big What, Steppin' Out Blacksburg, Shakedown Street Party, Steep Canyon Rangers, Drivin N Cryin, Randy Houser

THURSDAY

Floyd Small Town Summer: The Junior Sisk Band, with Twin Creeks Stringband, “Sing 2”

It’s traditional bluegrass, old-time music and a movie night in Floyd.

THURSDAY-SATURDAY

The Big What

With Big Something (daily), Sammy Rae & the Friends (Thursday), Butcher Brown (Friday), Maggie Rose (Saturday) and more

Jam rocking Big Something’s annual festival moves to the Rooster Walk grounds, from its former home in North Carolina. Many fest favorites are on the bill.

Details: Gates at noon Thursday. Pop’s Farm, $149 3-day general admission, $129 Friday-Saturday, $75 Friday, $75 Saturday, $60 Thursday and more options including camping at bit.ly/thebigwhat22 and at gate. thebigwhat.com

FRIDAY

Daryl Hall

With Todd Rundgren

Check out Friday’s Extra for our feature on Hall.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Elmwood Park. $49 general admission, $708 VIP advance; $54 day of show. 540-853-5483, berglundcenter.live, livefromdarylshouse.com, tr-i.com

Oh! You Pretty Things

With Showalter, Trubblegum

Charlotte, North Carolina band headlines an indie-rock triple-bill.

Gasoline Alley

Roanoke cats blast classic rock and metal.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Blacksburg Steppin’ Out

With Deau Eyes, Clover Hollow, Jared Stout Band, Ash Devine & Friends, Cinémathèque and more (Friday); Yam Yam, L.P. Kelly & The Streetsweepers, K.T. VanDyke, Music Road Co and more (Saturday)

Downtown Blacksburg’s annual arts and music fest brings indie traveling bands and a variety of locals.

SATURDAY

Steep Canyon Rangers

Grammy-winning bluegrass fusionists (and sometime Steve Martin backing band) return to Galax with a new album, “Arm in Arm.” Btw, this will likely be the last time around at this venue with the band’s Woody Platt, who said he plans to depart soon.

Details: 7 p.m. Blue Ridge Music Center, Galax. $40, $20 12-younger. 866-308-2773 (ext. 245), blueridgemusiccenter.org, steepcanyon.com

Shakedown Street Party: Dead Reckoning, The Kind, Lady Couch

Jerry Garcia would have turned 80 this week. In Roanoke, as in many towns on the planet, he is an immortal. Bands and fans gather at Martin’s to celebrate.

Live! FM: Good Cat Bad Cat, Gaffer Project, Dover and the Elevators, LA Dies, Lucy The Spy, Trubblegum

Multiple rock subgenres hit the stage in a free, family event that includes food trucks and vendors.

Details: 5 p.m. Bent Mountain Center, 10148 Tinsley Lane, Bent Mountain. Free, all ages. fmcatalogs.com, https://goodcatbadcat.bandcamp.com

Jocelyn & Chris

Rocking sister- and brother-led rock band returns to The Spot. Read more at bit.ly/jocelynchrisTRT.

Details: 8 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $12 advance, $15 door. thespotonkirk.org, jocelynandchris.info

Presley Aaron

Hear pop-country from a mullet-haired Nashville hopeful.

Details: 9:45 p.m. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon. Cover charge varies; contact venue. 540-904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, linktr.ee/Presleyaaronofficial

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Big Lick Comic Con

Comics author Mark Waid, voice actor Billy West of “Futurama” and “Ren & Stimpy,” actress and animated film producer Karyn Parsons, actor Cesar Garcia, pro wrestlers, artists and more are on the bill.

Details: 10 a.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. Sunday. Berglund Center. $25 weekend pass, $16 each day via berglundcenter.live. biglickcomiccon.com

SUNDAY

Drivin N Cryin

With Katy Guillen & The Drive

“Straight to Hell” and “Fly Me Courageous” are the tip of the rock iceberg for Atlanta’s Kevn Kinney and his longtime band, Drivin N Cryin. The group has had a lot of lead guitarists over the years; Laur Joamets, who first came to attention with Sturgill Simpson, is wailing on the six-strings these days.

Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount. $47, $27, $240 VIP. 540-484-8277, harvester-music.com, drivinncryin.com, katyguillenmusic.com

MONDAY-AUG. 13

Old Fiddlers Convention

A Galax tradition continues at Felts Park. As always, the contests are fun, but the late-night/early-morning jams are awesome.

Details: 5:30 p.m. Monday; 6 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Aug. 11 and Aug. 12; noon Aug. 13. Felts Park, Galax. $8 Monday-Aug. 11; $12 Aug. 12; $14 Aug. 13; $50 full event; $38 four-day pass; $31 three-day pass; $24 two-day pass; 12-younger free with paying adult; $100 camping fee per site (campground opens 7 a.m. Sunday). oldfiddlersconvention.com

WEDNESDAY

Randy Houser

With opener TBA

Midweek Sidewinders shows often feature performers on the verge of success. Houser has already had that and hits the room with music from his first new album in about three years, “Note to Self.” It’s due in November. Check out the title track, which doubles as the lead single, at youtu.be/g5vXoN3gTfQ.