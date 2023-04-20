THURSDAY-SUNDAY

Down by Downtown

With Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers, Kentucky Ruckus, Liv Sloan and the Die Hards (Saturday at Elmwood Park); Higher Education (Thursday at Martin's Downtown); Her Majesty with BOLO-1037 and more (Thursday at The Spot on Kirk); Music Road Co with The Ambassador (Thursday at 5 Points Music Sanctuary); Big Lick Conspiracy (Friday at The Spot); Urban Soil with Pressing Strings (Friday at Martin's); Bring Out Yer Dead (Saturday at Martin's); Strange Gods, with Fabricate and Of The Oceans (Sunday at The Spot); and more

It's time again for Roanoke's annual live music and venue celebration, climaxing at the Blue Ridge Marathon finish line, aka Elmwood Park, where Saturday music will happen all day and a band of funky groove merchants, Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers, will headline. Hertler and his band were scheduled for FloydFest, but with that event canceled, this will be their only time in the region for now.

Details: 6:30 p.m. (5:30 p.m. gates) Saturday at Elmwood Park. $20 via bit.ly/dxdttix. 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Elmwood with Solacoustix, The Thrillbillyz, Jordan Harman & The Humblebrags, DJ Flex. Free. 7 p.m. Friday at Elmwood with Lazy Man Dub Band. Free. See all participating venues at downbydowntown.com. martinsdowntown.com, thespotonkirk.org, joehertler.com, kentuckyruckus.com

Gotta Fest 2023 with Litz, The Mighty Good Times, Disco Risque and more 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Shanks, West Virginia. $60 weekend pass and other ticket prices via gottafest.com

THURSDAY

The Robert Cray Band

This brilliant blues and soul man has made Rocky Mount a regular Southwest Virginia stop.

Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount. $77, $47. 540-484-8277, harvester-music.com, robertcray.com

The Slackers

With The Pietasters

A ska double-bill in Blacksburg.

Mission Jazz Benefit for Blacksburg Battles Cancer and the NRV Free Health Clinic with Lenny Marcus Trio, Vince Lewis Trio, VT Jazz Ensemble and more 4 p.m. at Eastern Divide Brewing Co, Blacksburg. Free

FRIDAY

Meshell Ndegeocello

Super funky and jazzy Ndegeocello brings her top-shelf band to Roanoke for a Jeff Center show.

Details: 8 p.m. Jefferson Center's Shaftman Performance Hall. $50, $35, $30, $25. 540-345-2550, jeffcenter.org, meshell.com

Florencia & The Feeling

Great vibes from a soulful Johnson City, Tennessee, act.

Jimmy Mowery of “the Voice” 3:30 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free

Gasoline Alley 9 p.m. Coffee Pot Roadhouse. $10

21 Tribes 9 p.m. Ippy's Restaurant, Rocky Mount. $10

Kyle Forry 6 p.m. Fork in the Alley. Free.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Kyle Dills 9:45 p.m. each night. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon. Cover charge varies; contact venue

SATURDAY

Franklin County Moonshine Heritage Festival

With Colby Helms & The Virginia Creepers, Wound Tight, Jerry Wimmer Trio, Matt Powell & Corey Hunley; Henry Law, Austin Law and Kenny Law of "Moonshiners" TV show

Franklin, Floyd and Patrick counties are celebrating the once-illicit shine with their collaborative Moonshine Heritage Trail. This event, which includes tastings and related displays, is meant to introduce that trail.

Details: Noon. Crazy Horse Marina, 400 Crazy Horse Drive, Moneta. Free. facebook.com/FranklinCountyMoonshineHeritageFestival, colbyhelms.com

BlackHawk

Check out this country stalwart's most recent single, "Baby, The Rain Must Fall," at youtu.be/hFi_oIlCbyw.

Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center. $52, $32, $260 VIP table via tixr.com. blackhawklive.com

Danny Paisley & The Southern Grass

High-quality acoustic music in Floyd.

Details: 7 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $25, $20. 540-745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, dannypaisley.com

Crawford & Power

With Will Reid

Franklin County boys bring original country.

Star City Soul Club: Late Night Vinyl & Vibes 10 p.m. Sidecar. Free

DJs rubystar, The Kid'nme, Rahbee 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd $8

Phantom Zone, with Age of Fire 9 p.m. Pizza Den, Salem. $10

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Freedom Fest 2023: Martin and Kelly Band, Terry and Raymond (Saturday) Eric Wayne Band, Tate Tuck (Sunday) 11 a.m. each day. New Freedom Farm, 6118 Lithia Rd Buchanan. $8 via newfreedomfarm.org, free 17-younger

SUNDAY

The Wailin' Jennys

Something about Winnipeg, Manitoba, elicits good, bluegrass-adjacent music. The Duhks are from Winnipeg. So are The Wailin' Jennys, the act kicking off ths season at The Coves Amphitheater, by Smith Mountain Lake. The three-part harmonies are stellar. The songs are soothing. The instrumentation is right on. And the vibes are good. Check out the band's "Wildflowers" at youtu.be/mEXJJ5nZ7ng.

Details: 7 p.m. The Coves Amphitheater, Union Hall. $145, $62.50, $52.50 via seetickets.us/042323. 540-520-9595, facebook.com/covesatsml, thewailinjennys.com

North Mississippi Allstars

Scions of a great, Memphis, Tennessee-area musical tradition of blues, rock and hill country trance music hit Rocky Mount.

Details: 8 p.m. Harvester. $47, $47, $240 VIP via tixr.com. nmallstars.com

Opera Roanoke and Blacksburg Master Chorale

Stephen White conducts these combined organizations as they perform Benjamin Britten’s “War Requiem.”

Details: 4 p.m. Moss Arts Center, Blacksburg. $75, $60, $40, $10 students with ID and 18-younger. 540-231-5300, macboxoffice@vt.edu, artscenter.vt.edu, operaroanoke.org, blacksburgmasterchorale.org

TUESDAY

Funk You feat. Datrian Johnson

This Augusta, Georgia, unit extracts hometown legend James Brown's juju and infuses it with jamband inclinations. Singer Johnson, of Asheville, North Carolina's The Fritz, joins in for this show.

Details: 8 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary. $25, $20, $13 advance via seetickets.us/04252023; $15 general admission day of show. 5pointsmusic.com, funkyoumusic.com, datrianjohnsonmusic.com

WEDNESDAY

Brett Young

With Jordan Fletcher, Crawford & Power

The Budweiser Summer Series series is back with country music hitmaker Young. Get there in time to see Roanoke Valley homies Crawford & Power open the concert.

Little Feat

With Miko Marks

Pick up Tuesday's Extra to read more about this show, via an interview with Litte Feat guitarist/singer Scott Sharrard.

Details: 8 p.m. Berglund Performing Arts Theatre. $124.50, $99.50, $89.50, $69.50, $54.50, $44.50; $5 on-site parking. 540-853-5483, berglundcenter.live, littlefeat.net, mikomarks.com

Possible taxes and fees for any show listed here are not included in ticket prices. Schedules change, so check with venues before going out.