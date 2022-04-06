Top Tickets — Drake White, Kat Edmonson, Star City Street Performer Expo, Milk Carton Kids

THURSDAY

William Seymour CD Release Party With The Floorboards

Roanoke-based singer/songwriter Seymour has enlisted members of Caitlin Krisko’s The Broadcast and The Fritz to back him on a run of shows to promote his latest solo album, “Ride Along.” He does a great job backing Krisko’s band, and now we’ll see them supporting him. Seymour brings a mix of Americana, rock and soul to his songs.

Details: 7 p.m. The Grandin Theatre, Roanoke. $17 via grandintheatre.com. linktr.ee/williamseymour, thefloorboardsmusic.com

Drake White & The Big Fire With Kasey Tyndall

Check out Tuesday’s Extra for our story on White, whose last time in Southwest Virginia was harrowing.

Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount. $42, $27, $208 VIP table for four. 484-8277, harvester-music.com, drakewhite.com, kaseytyndallofficial.com

FRIDAY

Jazz Club: Kat Edmonson

Flip back to Sunday’s Extra or go to roanoke.com/entertainment/music to read more about Edmonson.

Details: 9 p.m. Fostek Hall at Jefferson Center, Roanoke. $30 (plus tax, fee). 345-2550, jeffcenter.org, katedmonson.com

Roseanne Cash

Cash, an Americana heroine, puts on an amazing show. Folks know, and bought up all the tickets.

Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center. SOLD OUT. rosannecash.com

“Burgerz”

Travis Alabanza took bullying and turned it into art.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Moss Arts Center, Blacksburg. $25, $10 for Virginia Tech students, 18-younger. 231-5300, macboxoffice@vt.edu, artscenter.vt.edu

Her Majesty

With Terrafirma, Orphan Riot

Headliner Her Majesty has great energy, a growing catalog and a ton of potential.

Ripejive

Check your breathing if this funky, soulful, instrumental band doesn’t get you moving.

Tree Of Forgiveness Band With The Floorboards

The headliner, a John Prine tribute act, is a North Carolina all star band with members of Time Sawyer, Big Daddy Love and more.

Details: 7:30 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary, Roanoke. $32, $25 advance via seetickets.us/04082022; $27 day of show. info@5pointsmusic.com, 5pointsmusic.com

Virginia Electric

Roanoke rockers released a video last week for their song “Vegas.” Check it out at youtu.be/uoaWbWoMasE.

Details: 6 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub, Roanoke. Free. 339-9776, facebook.com/TwistedTrackBrewpub, virginiaelectricmusic.com

Also on Friday …

Drew Gibson, with Betsy Biesenbach 7:30 p.m. Third Street Coffeehouse, Roanoke. Free.

Grandin Get Down: Tin Can Locomotive 6 p.m. at Village Grill, Roanoke. Free.

Christian Q Trio 6 p.m. Sweet Donkey Coffee. Free.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Carter Lybrand

Go to facebook.com/carterlybrandcountry/videos to see and hear Lybrand’s “It’s Gonna Take Neon.”

Details: 9:45 p.m. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke. Cover charge varies; contact venue for details. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, carterlybrandcountry.com

SATURDAY

Star City Street Performer Expo

With acts including The Farmer’s Daughter Show and Hilby the Skinny German Juggle Boy, it looks to be a day of madcap antics in the park.

FurBaby Bash: Buck & Griz Show, Flight One, Craig Counts, Wendy & Rick from The Kind

It’s a benefit for the Floyd County Humane Society. Dogtown, indeed!

Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $5 donation; 100% from door goes to the humane society. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, floydhumanesociety.org

Brian Mesko & Andrew Winn

Agents of Good Roots’ Winn and jazz/funk guitar maestro Mesko are a hot team.

Details: 6 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, Roanoke. Free. 685-2012, starrhill.com/roanoke, brianmesko.com

Jim Croce Tribute

A group of Floyd County music all stars pay tribute to a singer/songwriter who died in his prime.

Details: 7:30 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $12 advance via floydcountrystore.com, $15 day of show. 745-4563

War Chile

Good rock and blues from some hard-working Roanoke cats.

Also on Saturday …

Sweet Pickles 6 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co., Roanoke. Free.

The Eric Wayne Duo 6 p.m. Mango's Bar and Grill, Moneta. Free.

Jesse Ray Carter 1:30 p.m., Beggars Clan 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free.

SUNDAY

Chatham Rabbits

Research ain’t all they do in the North Carolina Triangle region. Chatham Rabbits is one of many roots-rich music acts.

Details: 7:30 p.m. The Floyd Country Store. $15 in advance, $20 day of show. chathamrabbits.com

TUESDAY

The Milk Carton Kids With Michaela Anne

Folk/Americana music with beyond masterful guitar work from the headlining duo.

WEDNESDAY

James McMurtry With Marisa Anderson

McMurtry is not only one of the best Americana songwriters out there, he is an excellent performer.

Dan Zlotnick With Justin Golden

Acoustic rock from a New York cat, with a Richmond blues man opening.

Details: 6 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co., Roanoke. Free. 562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, danzlotnick.com, justingoldenmusic.com.

Also on Wednesday …

