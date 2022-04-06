Top Tickets — Drake White, Kat Edmonson, Star City Street Performer Expo, Milk Carton Kids

THURSDAY
William Seymour CD Release Party With The Floorboards
Roanoke-based singer/songwriter Seymour has enlisted members of Caitlin Krisko’s The Broadcast and The Fritz to back him on a run of shows to promote his latest solo album, “Ride Along.” He does a great job backing Krisko’s band, and now we’ll see them supporting him. Seymour brings a mix of Americana, rock and soul to his songs.
Details: 7 p.m. The Grandin Theatre, Roanoke. $17 via grandintheatre.com. linktr.ee/williamseymour, thefloorboardsmusic.com
Drake White & The Big Fire With Kasey Tyndall
Check out Tuesday’s Extra for our story on White, whose last time in Southwest Virginia was harrowing.
Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount. $42, $27, $208 VIP table for four. 484-8277, harvester-music.com, drakewhite.com, kaseytyndallofficial.com
Also on Thursday …
Florencia Rusinol 9:30 p.m. Martin's Downtown, Free.
FRIDAY
Jazz Club: Kat Edmonson
Details: 9 p.m. Fostek Hall at Jefferson Center, Roanoke. $30 (plus tax, fee). 345-2550, jeffcenter.org, katedmonson.com
Details: 9 p.m. Fostek Hall at Jefferson Center, Roanoke. $30 (plus tax, fee). 345-2550, jeffcenter.org, katedmonson.com
Roseanne Cash
Cash, an Americana heroine, puts on an amazing show. Folks know, and bought up all the tickets.
Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center. SOLD OUT. rosannecash.com
“Burgerz”
Travis Alabanza took bullying and turned it into art.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Moss Arts Center, Blacksburg. $25, $10 for Virginia Tech students, 18-younger. 231-5300, macboxoffice@vt.edu, artscenter.vt.edu
Her Majesty
With Terrafirma, Orphan Riot
Headliner Her Majesty has great energy, a growing catalog and a ton of potential.
Details: Pizza Den, 1302 W. Main St., Salem. $10. 404-3370, mypizzaden.net, hermajestyband.com, linktr.ee/Terrafirma.va, facebook.com/OrphanRiot
Ripejive
Check your breathing if this funky, soulful, instrumental band doesn’t get you moving.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown, Roanoke. $5. 985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, facebook.com/Ripejive
Tree Of Forgiveness Band With The Floorboards
The headliner, a John Prine tribute act, is a North Carolina all star band with members of Time Sawyer, Big Daddy Love and more.
Details: 7:30 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary, Roanoke. $32, $25 advance via seetickets.us/04082022; $27 day of show. info@5pointsmusic.com, 5pointsmusic.com
Virginia Electric
Roanoke rockers released a video last week for their song “Vegas.” Check it out at youtu.be/uoaWbWoMasE.
Details: 6 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub, Roanoke. Free. 339-9776, facebook.com/TwistedTrackBrewpub, virginiaelectricmusic.com
Also on Friday …
Drew Gibson, with Betsy Biesenbach 7:30 p.m. Third Street Coffeehouse, Roanoke. Free.
Grandin Get Down: Tin Can Locomotive 6 p.m. at Village Grill, Roanoke. Free.
Christian Q Trio 6 p.m. Sweet Donkey Coffee. Free.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Carter Lybrand
Go to facebook.com/carterlybrandcountry/videos to see and hear Lybrand’s “It’s Gonna Take Neon.”
Details: 9:45 p.m. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke. Cover charge varies; contact venue for details. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, carterlybrandcountry.com
SATURDAY
Star City Street Performer Expo
With acts including The Farmer’s Daughter Show and Hilby the Skinny German Juggle Boy, it looks to be a day of madcap antics in the park.
Details: 11 a.m. Elmwood Park, Roanoke. Free; all ages. facebook.com/StarCityStreetPerformerExpo, facebook.com/AlternativeArtsInc, thefarmersdaughtershow.com, hilby.net
FurBaby Bash: Buck & Griz Show, Flight One, Craig Counts, Wendy & Rick from The Kind
It’s a benefit for the Floyd County Humane Society. Dogtown, indeed!
Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $5 donation; 100% from door goes to the humane society. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, floydhumanesociety.org
Brian Mesko & Andrew Winn
Agents of Good Roots’ Winn and jazz/funk guitar maestro Mesko are a hot team.
Details: 6 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, Roanoke. Free. 685-2012, starrhill.com/roanoke, brianmesko.com
Jim Croce Tribute
A group of Floyd County music all stars pay tribute to a singer/songwriter who died in his prime.
Details: 7:30 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $12 advance via floydcountrystore.com, $15 day of show. 745-4563
War Chile
Good rock and blues from some hard-working Roanoke cats.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. $5. bit.ly/WarChileFB
Also on Saturday …
Sweet Pickles 6 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co., Roanoke. Free.
The Eric Wayne Duo 6 p.m. Mango's Bar and Grill, Moneta. Free.
Jesse Ray Carter 1:30 p.m., Beggars Clan 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free.
SUNDAY
Chatham Rabbits
Research ain’t all they do in the North Carolina Triangle region. Chatham Rabbits is one of many roots-rich music acts.
Details: 7:30 p.m. The Floyd Country Store. $15 in advance, $20 day of show. chathamrabbits.com
TUESDAY
The Milk Carton Kids With Michaela Anne
Folk/Americana music with beyond masterful guitar work from the headlining duo.
Details: 8 p.m. Harvester. $57, $37, $230 VIP table. themilkcartonkids.com, linktr.ee/michaelaanne
WEDNESDAY
James McMurtry With Marisa Anderson
McMurtry is not only one of the best Americana songwriters out there, he is an excellent performer.
Details: 8 p.m. Harvester. $27. jamesmcmurtry.com, marisaandersonmusic.com
Dan Zlotnick With Justin Golden
Acoustic rock from a New York cat, with a Richmond blues man opening.
Details: 6 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co., Roanoke. Free. 562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, danzlotnick.com, justingoldenmusic.com.
Also on Wednesday …
EG Vines 9:30 p.m. Martin's. Free.