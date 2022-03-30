Top Tickets — Edgar Meyer, Toubab Krewe, Freekbass with Sammi Garett, Laid Back Country Picker

THURSDAY

Edgar Meyer and Scottish Ensemble

Double-bass genius Meyer, who has trod the Moss boards more than any other performer, most likely, returns to team with Scottish Ensemble for some twists on classical music.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Moss Arts Center, Blacksburg. $55, $40, $25, $10 to students and 18-younger. 231-5300, macboxoffice@vt.edu, artscenter.vt.edu, edgarmeyer.com, scottishensemble.co.uk

Palmyra

Americana/folk trio debuted latest single “Park Bench” at The Bluegrass Situation, thebluegrasssituation.com/read/watch-palmyra-park-bench/. Download at distrokid.com/hyperfollow/palmyra/park-bench.

Details: 6 p.m. Fork in The Alley, Roanoke. Free. 982-3675, fork.rocks/fita, palmyratheband.com

FRIDAY

Late Nights: Commedia With Cliff Cash, Rob Ruthenberg

Touring stand-up Cash and Roanoke funnyman Ruthenberg crack wise at the museum.

Details: 7 p.m. Taubman Museum of Art, Roanoke. $15 advance (incudes drink ticket), $10 designated driver, $20 day of show. 342-5760, taubmanmuseum.org, facebook.com/cliffcashcomedy

Hogslop String Band

Dig a quintet set for MerleFest in April and Houston Fest, at Galax, in June.

Will Easter & The Nomads

Rock ‘n’ roll from the North Carolina mountains.

Also on Friday …

Charissa Morrison, 6 p.m. at Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, Roanoke. Free.

Claudia Nygaard, with The Dan And Adonna Show, 7:30 p.m. at Third Street Coffeehouse, Roanoke. Free (donations accepted).

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

5PTS Outdoors on Maple Ave presents: Neomenia — A Celebration of the New Moon

With Toubab Krewe, Bajah, Joslyn & The Sweet Compression, Lespecial (Friday), Freekbass & The Bump Assembly feat. Sammi Garett, Marcus Rezak’s Shred Is Dead, Empty Bottles, Y.H.A.L.E., War Chile (Saturday)

A weekend of the funkiest and rocking-est, with cool stuff for the kids, too.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Friday, noon Saturday. 5 Points Music Sanctuary, Roanoke. $40 weekend pass; Friday $20 advance for Toubab Krewe, $22 day of show, $12 advance Lespecial (inside) with seating options available, $15 day of show; Saturday $15 advance, $22 day of show (afternoon music free). 5pointsmusic.com, toubabkrewe.com, freekbass.com

Legends of Grayson Old-Time Weekend

With Kilby and Martha Spencer, Wayne Henderson, Brian Grim, Debbie Grim-Yates, Lucas Pasley, Steve Kilby, Wayne Erbsen, Malcolm Smith, Trish Fore, Rita Scott, Brett Morris, Jim Lloyd, Ricky Sutphin, The Blue Ridge Girls, The Crooked Road Ramblers, Emily Spencer, Tom Barr, Becky Barr

Road trip alert: Performances, informal jams and tributes to fiddler Thornton Spencer and Junior Appalachian Musicians founder Helen White at an inaugural event.

Details: 5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. Saturday. The Historic 1908 Courthouse, Independence. $35 weekend pass, $10 each day via bit.ly/legendsofgraysontix

The Mantras

Greensboro, North Carolina, jam-rockers welcome opening act Minka on Friday. The Mantras fete The Beastie Boys in one of two Saturday sets.

Details: 9 p.m. each night. The Milk Parlor, Blacksburg. $15 Friday, $10 Saturday via eventbrite.com. 951-1393, themilkparlorblacksburg.com, themantras.com, weareminka.com

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

MACROCK XXV With Psymon Spine, Benét, Destructo Disk, Allegra Krieger and more

Road trip alert: A Harrisonburg indie music tradition returns post-COVID for its 25th run, with 80 bands and 12 showcases across seven venues.

Details: 4 p.m. Friday, noon Saturday. Various locations in Harrisonburg. $35 weekend, $25 each day via https://linktr.ee/MACROCKVA. macrockva.org, psymonspine.bandcamp.com, bayonetrecords.com/pages/benet, allegrakrieger.bandcamp.com

SATURDAY

The Floyd Radio Show: Earl White Stringband, Momma Molasses, hosts Andrew Small and Ashlee Watkins

White and his band return, and Momma Molasses is new, to the webcast variety hour.

Details: 7:30 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $15 advance, $18 day of show. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, facebook.com/earlwhitestringband, mommamolasses.org

Kentucky Ruckus

With Andrew Scotchie

Tons of energy from the headiner, formerly known as C2 & The Brothers Reed.

Daisychain

Chicago-based rock act returns to Roanoke.

Details: 6:30 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co., Roanoke. Free. 562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, daisychainmusic.net

Molotov Cocktail Party

With Unspoken Manner, The Mums, The Lonesome Bones

Hear rock from Roanoke, Lynchburg, Galax and Stuart.

Also on Saturday …

Corey Hunley & Matt Powell, 6 p.m. at Starr Hill. Free.

Touch of Class, 6 p.m. at Twisted Track Brewpub, Roanoke. Free.

Annalyse Marie Duo, 6 p.m. at Mango's Bar & Grill, Moneta.

Tate Tuck, 6 p.m. at Buddy's BBQ, Rocky Mount. Free.

MONDAY-TUESDAY

50 Years in the Making With Jack Hinshelwood, Phil Wiggins, Trey Hensley, Rob Ickes, Ivy Phillips, Debbie Yates, Butch Robins and more

Read more about these shows in Saturday’s Extra.

Details: 7 p.m. Monday. McGlothlin Center at Emory & Henry College, Emory. $20 advance, $25 at door, $5 12-younger. ehc.edu/mca/events. 7 p.m. Tuesday. Moss Arts Center. $20 advance, $25 at door, $5 12-younger via https://bit.ly/50yearstix.

WEDNESDAY

Laid Back Country Picker

David Prince, aka Laid Back Country Picker, is on Tyler Childers’ record label, can play some guitar and has a new album, “Kingsport,” with a photo of the original Pal’s Sudden Service on the cover. What’s not to like?

Also on Wednesday …

Boombox with cryptoWAVEradio, 7:30 p.m. at 5 Points Music Sanctuary. $22 advance, $24 day of show, more seating options at seetickets.us/04062022. - 5 Points

Roanoke Symphony Orchestra: Lights, Camera, Classics, 7 p.m. at Grandin Theatre. $52, $40, $34 via https://rso.com/tickets/.

