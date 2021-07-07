 Skip to main content
Top Tickets — Empire Strikes Brass, Red Wing Roots, Sarah Jarosz, Steep Canyon Rangers
Top Tickets — Empire Strikes Brass, Red Wing Roots, Sarah Jarosz, Steep Canyon Rangers

Empire Strikes Brass (copy)

Empire Strikes Brass

 Courtesy of Carol Spagnuola

Get some sounds and pics from acts playing the Roanoke Valley this weekend. Tad Dickens / The Roanoke Times

THURSDAY

5PTS Sanctuary Revival: Empire Strikes Brass

New Orleans-style horn band returns from its home base, Asheville, North Carolina. Saxophonist, singer and James River High School graduate Debrissa McKinney returns with the group.

Details: 7:30 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary, Roanoke. $18-$25 reserved seating, $14 general admission via seetickets.us/07082021. 795-5618, info@5pointsmusic.com, empirestrikesbrass.com

William Seymour

Solo, acoustic, original pop and rock songs from a talented North Carolina transplant.

Details: 6 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co., Roanoke. Free. 562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, facebook.com/WilliamSeymourOfficial

Grand Ole Uproar

Greensboro, North Carolina, band has a rollicking twang.

Details: 9:30 p.m. Martin’s Downtown, Roanoke. Free. 985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, thegrandoleuproar.com

The Walkaways

D.C. band trafficks in alt-country.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Masonic Amphitheatre, Clifton Forge. $30 via historicmasonictheatre.com. 862-5655, thewalkaways.com

Party in Elmwood: Too Much Sylvia

Beach music favorite is celebrating 30 years.

Details: 5:30 p.m. Elmwood Park, Roanoke. $5, free to 12-younger. downtownroanoke.org, toomuchsylvia.com

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Red Wing Roots Music Festival

With The Mavericks, Sarah Jarosz, Hiss Golden Messenger, Son Little and more

Road trip alert: Some of the best roots music in one of the most beautiful locales.

Details: Noon Friday, noon Saturday, 11 a.m. Sunday. Natural Chimneys Park, Mount Solon. Friday, Saturday and three-day tickets sold out; Sunday $49 (plus fee), $20 parking pass (plus fee). redwingroots.com, themavericksband.com

Can Garden Weekend

With $2 Shake outside, Corey Hunley & Matt Powell inside (Friday); Karlee Raye Trio outside, Marie Anderson inside (Saturday); Lazy Morrison outside (Sunday)

Good music in Starr Hill and its outdoor “can garden,” and tasty brews.

Details: 6 pm. And 8 p.m. Friday, 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, 4 p.m. Sunday. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, Roanoke. Free. 685-2012, starrhill.com/roanoke, coreyhunley.com

FRIDAY

Sarah Jarosz

Flip back to Wednesday’s Extra (on page A2) to read more about Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Jarosz.

Details: 7 p.m. The Coves Amphitheater, Union Hall. $36 advance, $41 day of show at seetickets.us/07092021.

The Friday Night Jamboree: Twin Creeks Stringband, Josh Blankenship

Live music is back at Floyd Country Store. Read more at bit.ly/JamboreeCutnScratch.

Details: 6:30 p.m. (gospel set), 7:30 p.m. (dance sets) Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $8, $5 ages 7-12, free 6-younger. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, facebook.com/Twincreeksoldtime

The Royal Scam

This Steely Dan tribute band is no fool but will still do your dirty work.

Details: 6:15 p.m. (6 p.m. gates) Dr Pepper Park, Roanoke. $45 and $30 VIP, $18 general admission. drpepperpark.com, royalscam.com

Grizzly Goat

Folk/Americana act returns to Martin’s with a new album, “Bound to go to Waste.”

Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. $5. grizzlygoatmusic.com

Blue Mule

Good bluegrass and newgrass, covers and originals.

Details: 6 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub, Roanoke. Free. 339-9776, facebook.com/TwistedTrackBrewpub, bluemulemusic.com

¡Steele y Dan!

Not another Steely Dan cover band, but an acoustic duo.

Details: 5 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co., Roanoke. Free. 562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, facebook.com/SteeleYDanVA

Stellar & Alien Being

An Americana/blues band from Floyd hits the town’s roadhouse.

Details: 7 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $3. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, alienbeing.hearnow.com

Friday Food Trucks N Tunes:

The Ambassador

Plenty of uplifting reggae from Gabe “The Ambassador” Lewis.

Details: 6 p.m. Sweet Donkey Coffee, Roanoke. Free. 491-0004, sweetdonkeycoffee.com, theambassadormusic.com

Donnie & The Dry Heavers

Strong harmonies and original indie-rock songs from Kingsport, Tennessee.

Details: 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, dryheavers.com

Southwest Virginia Songwriters

Association Showcase

Multiple folk, Americana, country and blues singer-songwriters gather.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Third Street Coffeehouse, Roanoke. Free (venue encourages donations to performers). 521-4507, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB, svsasongs.com

Medicinal Americana

Hear country-rock, rock ’n’ roll and alt-country from this quartet.

Details: 9 p.m. Fork in the Market, Roanoke. Free. 400-0644, marketfork.com, medicinalamericana.com

Becki and the Boom Booms

Blues, soul and jazz.

Details: 6 p.m. Fork in the Alley/Fork in Front, Roanoke. Free. 982-3675, forkinthealley.com, facebook.com/beckiandtheboombooms

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

8 Second Ride

It’s another weekend from a band that has made a frequent stop of Campbell Avenue’s honky-tonk.

Details: 9:45 p.m. each night. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke. $10 each night. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, 8secondridelive.com

SATURDAY

Steep Canyon Rangers

With Lakota John

The Steep Canyon guys explore a lot of territory without killing their bluegrass vibe.

Details: 7 p.m. Blue Ridge Music Center, Galax. $40, $20 12-younger (no tickets available at gate). 866-308-2773 (ext. 245), blueridgemusiccenter.org, steepcanyon.com, musicmaker.org/artists/lakota-john-locklear

Ripejive, Jacob Doss project,

Who Shot John

Parkway is rolling out the bands one after another, and they’re all worth catching with a cold one.

Details: 1 p.m. (Who Shot John), 5 p.m. (Doss), 8 p.m. (Ripejive). Parkway Brewing Co. Free. facebook.com/Ripejive, bit.ly/JacobDossFB, facebook.com/wshotj

Lazy Man Dub Band

Roanoke’s reggae stalwart sets up at Martin’s for another night of irie vibes.

Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s. $10. lazymandubband.com

Music Road Co Trio

The smaller version of this funk/world/reggae machine welcomes special guests.

Details: 7 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse. $3. musicroadco.com

Old Time Dance: Gap Civil

Sparta, North Carolina, band reps old-time from Lowgap, Galax and Whitetop.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Floyd Country Store. $10. gapciviloldtimeband.com

Seedpicker

Blues, rock and soul from bassist Marcus Morris and musical friends.

Details: 4 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub. Free. facebook.com/seedpickermusic

Tennessee Jed

Check out a grass-centric act from Raleigh, North Carolina.

Details: 6:30 p.m. Wilderness Adventure at Eagle Landing, New Castle. $10 day pass. 864-6792, wilderness-adventure.com, tnjedfisher.com

Jive Exchange

Originals and covers in blues, soul and rock styles.

Details: 8 p.m. Crescent City Bourbon & BBQ, Roanoke. Free. 342-2990, crescentcitybourbonbbq.com

Horse & Hound Festival

With Sam Austin & Silverline

Hear a traditional-style country band while you sip wine among the equines and canines.

Details: 10 a.m. Johnsons Orchards, 1218 Elmos Road, Bedford. $18 advance, $20 gate, free to children, dogs. 586-3707, peaksofotterwinery.com, johnsonsorchards.com, samaustinmusic.com

The Kind

Jamband stalwart hits a lick for retiring Macado’s manager and server Jeff “Cheese” Neikirk.

Details: 7 p.m. Macado’s, Blacksburg. Free. 953-2700, macados.net, thekind.rocks

Poe Mack

Check out live DJ sets from a prolific hip-hop man.

Details: 9 p.m. Pizza Den, 1302 W. Main St., Salem. Free. 404-3370, mypizzaden.net

Live Music on the Village Green: Jake Retting

Retting is a folkie with a good tenor.

Details: 11 a.m. Floyd Farmers Market, Floyd. Free. 577-6703, facebook.com/heathersoffloyd, instagram.com/velvetspringmusic

Mended Fences

Hear rock and country covers.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Mango’s Bar & Grill, Moneta. $10. 721-1632, mangosbarandgrill.com, mendedfencesband.com

SUNDAY Thrillbillyz

Blues-rockers return to the alley.

Details: 5 p.m. Fork in the Alley, Roanoke. Free. thrillbillyz.com

Banjo Mites

It’s a bluegrass soiree on the lake.

Details: 2 p.m. Mango’s Bar & Grill. Free. facebook.com/RickyNTheBanjoMites

Bob Chew

Chew trucks in country and cowboy songs.

Details: 2 p.m. Twisted Track. Free. facebook.com/bobchewmusic

WEDNESDAY Merty & The Monumentals

Salem band covers a variety, features a good singer.

Details: 9:30 p.m. Martin’s. Free. mertyandthemonumentals.com

The Rarely Available Band

Apparently available for this hump day.

Details: Village Grill, Roanoke. Free. 767-0057, villagegrillroanoke.com, bit.ly/RarelyAvailableFB

