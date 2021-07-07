Top Tickets — Empire Strikes Brass, Red Wing Roots, Sarah Jarosz, Steep Canyon Rangers

THURSDAY
5PTS Sanctuary Revival: Empire Strikes Brass
New Orleans-style horn band returns from its home base, Asheville, North Carolina. Saxophonist, singer and James River High School graduate Debrissa McKinney returns with the group.
Details: 7:30 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary, Roanoke. $18-$25 reserved seating, $14 general admission via seetickets.us/07082021. 795-5618, info@5pointsmusic.com, empirestrikesbrass.com
William Seymour
Solo, acoustic, original pop and rock songs from a talented North Carolina transplant.
Details: 6 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co., Roanoke. Free. 562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, facebook.com/WilliamSeymourOfficial
Grand Ole Uproar
Greensboro, North Carolina, band has a rollicking twang.
Details: 9:30 p.m. Martin’s Downtown, Roanoke. Free. 985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, thegrandoleuproar.com
The Walkaways
D.C. band trafficks in alt-country.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Masonic Amphitheatre, Clifton Forge. $30 via historicmasonictheatre.com. 862-5655, thewalkaways.com
Party in Elmwood: Too Much Sylvia
Beach music favorite is celebrating 30 years.
Details: 5:30 p.m. Elmwood Park, Roanoke. $5, free to 12-younger. downtownroanoke.org, toomuchsylvia.com
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Red Wing Roots Music Festival
With The Mavericks, Sarah Jarosz, Hiss Golden Messenger, Son Little and more
Road trip alert: Some of the best roots music in one of the most beautiful locales.
Details: Noon Friday, noon Saturday, 11 a.m. Sunday. Natural Chimneys Park, Mount Solon. Friday, Saturday and three-day tickets sold out; Sunday $49 (plus fee), $20 parking pass (plus fee). redwingroots.com, themavericksband.com
Can Garden Weekend
With $2 Shake outside, Corey Hunley & Matt Powell inside (Friday); Karlee Raye Trio outside, Marie Anderson inside (Saturday); Lazy Morrison outside (Sunday)
Good music in Starr Hill and its outdoor “can garden,” and tasty brews.
Details: 6 pm. And 8 p.m. Friday, 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, 4 p.m. Sunday. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, Roanoke. Free. 685-2012, starrhill.com/roanoke, coreyhunley.com
FRIDAY
Sarah Jarosz
Flip back to Wednesday’s Extra (on page A2) to read more about Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Jarosz.
Details: 7 p.m. The Coves Amphitheater, Union Hall. $36 advance, $41 day of show at seetickets.us/07092021.
The Friday Night Jamboree: Twin Creeks Stringband, Josh Blankenship
Live music is back at Floyd Country Store. Read more at bit.ly/JamboreeCutnScratch.
Details: 6:30 p.m. (gospel set), 7:30 p.m. (dance sets) Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $8, $5 ages 7-12, free 6-younger. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, facebook.com/Twincreeksoldtime
The Royal Scam
This Steely Dan tribute band is no fool but will still do your dirty work.
Details: 6:15 p.m. (6 p.m. gates) Dr Pepper Park, Roanoke. $45 and $30 VIP, $18 general admission. drpepperpark.com, royalscam.com
Grizzly Goat
Folk/Americana act returns to Martin’s with a new album, “Bound to go to Waste.”
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. $5. grizzlygoatmusic.com
Blue Mule
Good bluegrass and newgrass, covers and originals.
Details: 6 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub, Roanoke. Free. 339-9776, facebook.com/TwistedTrackBrewpub, bluemulemusic.com
¡Steele y Dan!
Not another Steely Dan cover band, but an acoustic duo.
Details: 5 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co., Roanoke. Free. 562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, facebook.com/SteeleYDanVA
Stellar & Alien Being
An Americana/blues band from Floyd hits the town’s roadhouse.
Details: 7 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $3. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, alienbeing.hearnow.com
Friday Food Trucks N Tunes:
The Ambassador
Plenty of uplifting reggae from Gabe “The Ambassador” Lewis.
Details: 6 p.m. Sweet Donkey Coffee, Roanoke. Free. 491-0004, sweetdonkeycoffee.com, theambassadormusic.com
Donnie & The Dry Heavers
Strong harmonies and original indie-rock songs from Kingsport, Tennessee.
Details: 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, dryheavers.com
Southwest Virginia Songwriters
Association Showcase
Multiple folk, Americana, country and blues singer-songwriters gather.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Third Street Coffeehouse, Roanoke. Free (venue encourages donations to performers). 521-4507, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB, svsasongs.com
Medicinal Americana
Hear country-rock, rock ’n’ roll and alt-country from this quartet.
Details: 9 p.m. Fork in the Market, Roanoke. Free. 400-0644, marketfork.com, medicinalamericana.com
Becki and the Boom Booms
Blues, soul and jazz.
Details: 6 p.m. Fork in the Alley/Fork in Front, Roanoke. Free. 982-3675, forkinthealley.com, facebook.com/beckiandtheboombooms
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
8 Second Ride
It’s another weekend from a band that has made a frequent stop of Campbell Avenue’s honky-tonk.
Details: 9:45 p.m. each night. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke. $10 each night. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, 8secondridelive.com
SATURDAY
Steep Canyon Rangers
With Lakota John
The Steep Canyon guys explore a lot of territory without killing their bluegrass vibe.
Details: 7 p.m. Blue Ridge Music Center, Galax. $40, $20 12-younger (no tickets available at gate). 866-308-2773 (ext. 245), blueridgemusiccenter.org, steepcanyon.com, musicmaker.org/artists/lakota-john-locklear
Ripejive, Jacob Doss project,
Who Shot John
Parkway is rolling out the bands one after another, and they’re all worth catching with a cold one.
Details: 1 p.m. (Who Shot John), 5 p.m. (Doss), 8 p.m. (Ripejive). Parkway Brewing Co. Free. facebook.com/Ripejive, bit.ly/JacobDossFB, facebook.com/wshotj
Lazy Man Dub Band
Roanoke’s reggae stalwart sets up at Martin’s for another night of irie vibes.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s. $10. lazymandubband.com
Music Road Co Trio
The smaller version of this funk/world/reggae machine welcomes special guests.
Details: 7 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse. $3. musicroadco.com
Old Time Dance: Gap Civil
Sparta, North Carolina, band reps old-time from Lowgap, Galax and Whitetop.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Floyd Country Store. $10. gapciviloldtimeband.com
Seedpicker
Blues, rock and soul from bassist Marcus Morris and musical friends.
Details: 4 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub. Free. facebook.com/seedpickermusic
Tennessee Jed
Check out a grass-centric act from Raleigh, North Carolina.
Details: 6:30 p.m. Wilderness Adventure at Eagle Landing, New Castle. $10 day pass. 864-6792, wilderness-adventure.com, tnjedfisher.com
Jive Exchange
Originals and covers in blues, soul and rock styles.
Details: 8 p.m. Crescent City Bourbon & BBQ, Roanoke. Free. 342-2990, crescentcitybourbonbbq.com
Horse & Hound Festival
With Sam Austin & Silverline
Hear a traditional-style country band while you sip wine among the equines and canines.
Details: 10 a.m. Johnsons Orchards, 1218 Elmos Road, Bedford. $18 advance, $20 gate, free to children, dogs. 586-3707, peaksofotterwinery.com, johnsonsorchards.com, samaustinmusic.com
The Kind
Jamband stalwart hits a lick for retiring Macado’s manager and server Jeff “Cheese” Neikirk.
Details: 7 p.m. Macado’s, Blacksburg. Free. 953-2700, macados.net, thekind.rocks
Poe Mack
Check out live DJ sets from a prolific hip-hop man.
Details: 9 p.m. Pizza Den, 1302 W. Main St., Salem. Free. 404-3370, mypizzaden.net
Live Music on the Village Green: Jake Retting
Retting is a folkie with a good tenor.
Details: 11 a.m. Floyd Farmers Market, Floyd. Free. 577-6703, facebook.com/heathersoffloyd, instagram.com/velvetspringmusic
Mended Fences
Hear rock and country covers.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Mango’s Bar & Grill, Moneta. $10. 721-1632, mangosbarandgrill.com, mendedfencesband.com
SUNDAY Thrillbillyz
Blues-rockers return to the alley.
Details: 5 p.m. Fork in the Alley, Roanoke. Free. thrillbillyz.com
Banjo Mites
It’s a bluegrass soiree on the lake.
Details: 2 p.m. Mango’s Bar & Grill. Free. facebook.com/RickyNTheBanjoMites
Bob Chew
Chew trucks in country and cowboy songs.
Details: 2 p.m. Twisted Track. Free. facebook.com/bobchewmusic
WEDNESDAY Merty & The Monumentals
Salem band covers a variety, features a good singer.
Details: 9:30 p.m. Martin’s. Free. mertyandthemonumentals.com
The Rarely Available Band
Apparently available for this hump day.
Details: Village Grill, Roanoke. Free. 767-0057, villagegrillroanoke.com, bit.ly/RarelyAvailableFB