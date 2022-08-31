Top Tickets — Floyd Yoga Jam, Front Porch Fest, SML Live Music Festival, Palmyra, The Plate Scrapers, Beex, Jeff Steele Benefit, Todd Snider, Cimafunk

THURSDAY-SUNDAYFloyd Yoga Jam
With Paul Izak, MC Yogi & The Cosmic Mellow, Girish, Jouwala Collective and more
The idea behind this stalwart festival — combining yoga with vibey music — is peak Floyd County. Namaste, y’all.
Details: Noon today. 5430 Indian Valley, Willis. Ticket prices vary via eventbrite.com. floydyogajam.net
Front Porch Fest 13 With The Vegabonds, Larry Keel Experience, Consider the Source and more
Beautiful scenery, good bands and excellent people are at the core of this fest’s rep.
People are also reading…
Details: 3 p.m. today. 677 Spirithaven Lane, Stuart. Ticket prices vary via frontporchfest13.eventbrite.com. frontporchfest.com
THURSDAY Palmyra & Dogwood Tales
FloydFest On the Rise contest winner returns to The Spot with an alt-country opening act, Dogwood Tales. Catch this show if you can.
Details: 7:30 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $20. thespotonkirk.org, palmyratheband.com, dogwoodtalesmusic.com
The Charles Johnson Experience
Once-and-future TK421 frontman (and Najee sideman), who is now British Columbia-based, returns stateside for some shows. Great singer.
Details: 6 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free. 540-562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, facebook.com/chasjohansen
Floyd Small Town Summer: Music Road Co., with Isaac Hadden Organ Trio
Two Floyd-area favorites close the season for this family friendly series. Soak up strong music and vibes from both.
Details: 6 p.m. Warren G. Lineberry Park, Floyd. Free. floydsmalltownsummer.com, musicroadco.com, facebook.com/ilhadden
Also on Thursday …
Brad Heller & The Fustics 9:30 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. Free.
Party in Elmwood: The Embers feat. Craig Woolard 5:30 p.m. Elmwood Park. $5, 12-younger free
Charissa Joy 6 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub. Free
FRIDAYThe Plate Scrapers
Prog-grass act is building a reputation while opening for the likes of The Seldom Scene and Larry Keel.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. $10. 540-985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, theplatescrapers.com
Hank, Pattie and The Current
Catch a newgrass, soulgrass and Americana quartet.
Details: 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 540-314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, hankandpattie.com
Empty Bottles
Roanoke yacht rockers hit the lake.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Mango’s Bar & Grill, Moneta. $10. 540-721-1632, mangosbarandgrill.com, facebook.com/EmptyBottlesVA
Also on Friday … First Fridays: The Kings 5 p.m. Franklin Road between Jefferson Street and Williamson Road. $5
Shawn Byrne, with Mike DeGiorgi 7:30 p.m. 3rd St Coffeehouse. Free (venue encourages donations to performers)
The King of Mars 6:30 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free
Flashback Fridays: Bee Gees Gold, with The Oddfellows 6 p.m. Dr Pepper Park. $25, $65 and $40 VIP via etix.com
Mason Creek 6 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub. Free
SATURDAYIllbotz + Jackal Tickets
Two of Roanoke’s favorite early 21st century acts reunite for a night of madness at Martin’s. Will nerdcore rap Illbotz and ska-punkers Jackal Tickets still have the goods. Our money is on “yes.”
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s. $8. facebook.com/illbotz, facebook.com/jackaltickets
Smith Mountain Lake
Live Music Festival 2022
With Ripejive, Phat Laces, The Jared Stout Band, Charissa Joy & The High Frequency, Five Dollar Shake, Karlee Raye Band, Annalyse Marie & Tim Rowlett, Chad Nickell & The Loose Change and more
Many of Southwest Virginia’s most popular and highest quality performers will be on stages at the lake and nearby Rocky Mount.
Details: 3 p.m. The Coves at Smith Mountain Lake, Union Hall; noon Portside at the Virginia Dare Marina, Moneta; 1 p.m. Hot Shots, Moneta; noon Buddy’s BBQ, Rocky Mount; noon Crazy Horse Marina, Moneta, noon Living Proof Beer Co., Rocky Mount. $25 for shows at The Coves via seetickets.us, free 12-younger. facebook.com/SmithMountainLakeLiveMusicFestival
Beex
With, Ex Parents, Cinémathèque
Richmond punk band Beex has a bittersweet story (read at rvamag.com/tags/beex) but keeps the rock rolling. Two excellent Roanoke acts fill the bill.
Details: 8 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $10 advance, $13 day of show. beex.bandcamp.com, cinemathequemusic.com, exparents.bandcamp.com
Also on Saturday …
Chosen Road, with Josh Blankenship 5:30 p.m. Selah Springs Farm, Riner. $20 via selahspringsfarm.com
Eight Point Star & Liam Grant 6 p.m. Rising Silo Brewery, Blacksburg. Free
A Square Dance with Callers Lou Maiuri & LP Kelly, music by The Locust Street Ramblers 7 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $10 (Friends and Fixture, $8, $5) via aftontickets.com
Love Canon, with Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley 7:30 p.m. Lime Kiln Theater. SOLD OUT
Corey Hunley & Matt Powell 6 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage. Free
Jordan Harman 1 p.m. McFadden & Friends 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free
Sam Gyllenhaal Band 6:30 p.m. Big Lick Brewing. Free
Vinyl Nation 7:30 p.m. Mango’s Bar & Grill. $10.
Daleville Summer Concert Series: The Bogeys 5 p.m. Daleville Town Center Music Pavilion, Daleville. $5, free 12-younger
SUNDAYJeff Steele Benefit Show
With Big Bump & the Stun Gunz, Loose Gravel, Tim Shepherd and Friends, Steve Guidas, Gypsy Nix, Thal Kent, Juice and more
Drummer and singer with many local acts across 50 years needs a heart and lung transplant. Musical friends and fans gather to raise money. If you can’t make it over, check out the Gofundme link below.
Details: 5 p.m. Fork in the Alley, Roanoke. Free; organizers suggest a $10 donation. 540-982-3675, fork.rocks/fita, gofund.me/9e49e93e
End of Summer Block Party
With Billingsley, The Low Low Chariot, Solacoustix, DJ Flex
The newish, chicken-centric restaurant The Hatch, at the City Market Building, is pitching a wang-dang-doodle.
Details: Noon. Roanoke City Market Building, Wall Street side. Free. 540-566-4058, thehatchroanoke.com, billingsleyrocks.com
WEDNESDAYTodd Snider
With Lilly Winwood
A Harvester favorite returns to Rocky Mount, with a child of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame member Steve Winwood opening the show. Check out Tuesday’s Extra for more on this one.
Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount. $47, $32. 540-484-8277, harvester-music.com, toddsnider.net, lillywinwood.org
Cimafunk
Look to Tuesday’s Extra for more on this Moss Arts Center season-opening show.
Details: 6 p.m. Moss Arts Center lawn, Blacksburg. Free. artscenter.vt.edu, cimafunk.com
Also on Wednesday …
Rossdafareye 9:30 p.m. Martin’s. Free