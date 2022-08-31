Top Tickets — Floyd Yoga Jam, Front Porch Fest, SML Live Music Festival, Palmyra, The Plate Scrapers, Beex, Jeff Steele Benefit, Todd Snider, Cimafunk

THURSDAY-SUNDAYFloyd Yoga Jam

With Paul Izak, MC Yogi & The Cosmic Mellow, Girish, Jouwala Collective and more

The idea behind this stalwart festival — combining yoga with vibey music — is peak Floyd County. Namaste, y’all.

Details: Noon today. 5430 Indian Valley, Willis. Ticket prices vary via eventbrite.com. floydyogajam.net

Front Porch Fest 13 With The Vegabonds, Larry Keel Experience, Consider the Source and more

Beautiful scenery, good bands and excellent people are at the core of this fest’s rep.

Details: 3 p.m. today. 677 Spirithaven Lane, Stuart. Ticket prices vary via frontporchfest13.eventbrite.com. frontporchfest.com

THURSDAY Palmyra & Dogwood Tales

FloydFest On the Rise contest winner returns to The Spot with an alt-country opening act, Dogwood Tales. Catch this show if you can.

The Charles Johnson Experience

Once-and-future TK421 frontman (and Najee sideman), who is now British Columbia-based, returns stateside for some shows. Great singer.

Details: 6 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free. 540-562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, facebook.com/chasjohansen

Floyd Small Town Summer: Music Road Co., with Isaac Hadden Organ Trio

Two Floyd-area favorites close the season for this family friendly series. Soak up strong music and vibes from both.

Also on Thursday …

Party in Elmwood: The Embers feat. Craig Woolard 5:30 p.m. Elmwood Park. $5, 12-younger free

Charissa Joy 6 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub. Free

FRIDAYThe Plate Scrapers

Prog-grass act is building a reputation while opening for the likes of The Seldom Scene and Larry Keel.

Hank, Pattie and The Current

Catch a newgrass, soulgrass and Americana quartet.

Empty Bottles

Roanoke yacht rockers hit the lake.

Also on Friday … First Fridays: The Kings 5 p.m. Franklin Road between Jefferson Street and Williamson Road. $5

Shawn Byrne, with Mike DeGiorgi 7:30 p.m. 3rd St Coffeehouse. Free (venue encourages donations to performers)

The King of Mars 6:30 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free

Flashback Fridays: Bee Gees Gold, with The Oddfellows 6 p.m. Dr Pepper Park. $25, $65 and $40 VIP via etix.com

Mason Creek 6 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub. Free

SATURDAYIllbotz + Jackal Tickets

Two of Roanoke’s favorite early 21st century acts reunite for a night of madness at Martin’s. Will nerdcore rap Illbotz and ska-punkers Jackal Tickets still have the goods. Our money is on “yes.”

Smith Mountain Lake

Live Music Festival 2022

With Ripejive, Phat Laces, The Jared Stout Band, Charissa Joy & The High Frequency, Five Dollar Shake, Karlee Raye Band, Annalyse Marie & Tim Rowlett, Chad Nickell & The Loose Change and more

Many of Southwest Virginia’s most popular and highest quality performers will be on stages at the lake and nearby Rocky Mount.

Details: 3 p.m. The Coves at Smith Mountain Lake, Union Hall; noon Portside at the Virginia Dare Marina, Moneta; 1 p.m. Hot Shots, Moneta; noon Buddy’s BBQ, Rocky Mount; noon Crazy Horse Marina, Moneta, noon Living Proof Beer Co., Rocky Mount. $25 for shows at The Coves via seetickets.us, free 12-younger. facebook.com/SmithMountainLakeLiveMusicFestival

Beex

With, Ex Parents, Cinémathèque

Richmond punk band Beex has a bittersweet story (read at rvamag.com/tags/beex) but keeps the rock rolling. Two excellent Roanoke acts fill the bill.

Details: 8 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $10 advance, $13 day of show. beex.bandcamp.com, cinemathequemusic.com, exparents.bandcamp.com

Also on Saturday …

Chosen Road, with Josh Blankenship 5:30 p.m. Selah Springs Farm, Riner. $20 via selahspringsfarm.com

Eight Point Star & Liam Grant 6 p.m. Rising Silo Brewery, Blacksburg. Free

A Square Dance with Callers Lou Maiuri & LP Kelly, music by The Locust Street Ramblers 7 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $10 (Friends and Fixture, $8, $5) via aftontickets.com

Love Canon, with Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley 7:30 p.m. Lime Kiln Theater. SOLD OUT

Corey Hunley & Matt Powell 6 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage. Free

Jordan Harman 1 p.m. McFadden & Friends 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free

Sam Gyllenhaal Band 6:30 p.m. Big Lick Brewing. Free

Vinyl Nation 7:30 p.m. Mango’s Bar & Grill. $10.

Daleville Summer Concert Series: The Bogeys 5 p.m. Daleville Town Center Music Pavilion, Daleville. $5, free 12-younger

SUNDAYJeff Steele Benefit Show

With Big Bump & the Stun Gunz, Loose Gravel, Tim Shepherd and Friends, Steve Guidas, Gypsy Nix, Thal Kent, Juice and more

Drummer and singer with many local acts across 50 years needs a heart and lung transplant. Musical friends and fans gather to raise money. If you can’t make it over, check out the Gofundme link below.

Details: 5 p.m. Fork in the Alley, Roanoke. Free; organizers suggest a $10 donation. 540-982-3675, fork.rocks/fita, gofund.me/9e49e93e

End of Summer Block Party

With Billingsley, The Low Low Chariot, Solacoustix, DJ Flex

The newish, chicken-centric restaurant The Hatch, at the City Market Building, is pitching a wang-dang-doodle.

Details: Noon. Roanoke City Market Building, Wall Street side. Free. 540-566-4058, thehatchroanoke.com, billingsleyrocks.com

WEDNESDAYTodd Snider

With Lilly Winwood

A Harvester favorite returns to Rocky Mount, with a child of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame member Steve Winwood opening the show. Check out Tuesday’s Extra for more on this one.

Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount. $47, $32. 540-484-8277, harvester-music.com, toddsnider.net, lillywinwood.org

Cimafunk

Look to Tuesday’s Extra for more on this Moss Arts Center season-opening show.

Details: 6 p.m. Moss Arts Center lawn, Blacksburg. Free. artscenter.vt.edu, cimafunk.com

Also on Wednesday …

Rossdafareye 9:30 p.m. Martin’s. Free