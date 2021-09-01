 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Top Tickets — Front Porch Fest, Floyd Yoga Jam, Festival in the Park
0 comments

Top Tickets — Front Porch Fest, Floyd Yoga Jam, Festival in the Park

{{featured_button_text}}
Rebirth Brass Band (copy)

Rebirth Brass Band

 Courtesy of Crossover Touring

THURSDAY Honky-Tonk Thursdays: Redd Volkaert & Friends

Volkaert kicks off a residency in Floyd. The onetime Merle Haggard sideman, now based in Galax, is a red-hot, world-traveling throwback guitar picker, but don’t sleep on his baritone voice. That good instrument keeps things going in between guitar solos on songs from the likes of Bob Wills, Wynn Stewart, Waylon Jennings and of course, the Hag.

Details: 6 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. Donation-based. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, reddvolkaert.com

Roanoke

Nashville-based indie/Americana rockers return to a venue that knows it by name.

Details: 7 p.m. The Spot on Kirk, Roanoke. $15 door. thespotonkirk.org, roanokeband.com

Hambone Relay

A traveling soul-jazz organ band stops again at a favorite haunt, Martin’s.

Details: 9:30 p.m. Martin’s Downtown, Roanoke. Free. 985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, hambonerelay.com

THURSDAY-SATURDAY Front Porch Fest 12 With Rebirth Brass Band, Toubab Krewe, Big Daddy Love, The Wooks, Fireside Collective, Jonathan Scales Fourchestra and more

A great variety of outstanding music across three days at a beautiful spot in Patrick County.

Details: 4:30 p.m. Thursday, 1 p.m. Friday, 11:30 a.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. Sunday. Spirithaven Farm, Stuart. $140 four-day general admission, $20 Thursday, $40 Friday, $60 Saturday, $30 Sunday, free 12-younger; $10 parking pass. frontporchfest.com, rebirthbrassband.com, toubabkrewe.com

THURSDAY-SUNDAY Floyd Yoga Jam

With Sean Johnson & The Wild Lotus Band, Joe Troop, Mighty Joshua & Zion5, Justin Trawick & The Common Good, The Dead Reckoning, Music Road Co, Holy River, The Ambassador & The Chosen Few and more, including yoga workshops and presentations

The annual event focuses on yoga, but the music is typically strong, too.

Details: 3 p.m. Thursday (music 5:30 p.m.), 7 a.m. Friday (music 11:30 a.m.), 7 a.m. Saturday (music 11:15 a.m.), 7:30 a.m. Sunday (music noon). 5430 Indian Valley Road, Willis. $140 general admission Saturday-Sunday, $175 general admission Friday-Sunday, $185 general admission Thursday-Sunday, $75 four-day general admission 13-16, free 12-younger; $65 Thursday, $80 Friday, $85 Saturday, $75 Sunday; and other packages including camping and shuttles at floydyogajam.net. seanjohnsonandthewildlotusband.com, joetroop.com

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Appalachian Vibes Festival

With The Snozzberries, Rebekah Todd & The Odyssey feat. Kyle Travers, Megan Jean and the KFB, Disco Risque, Radar Rose and more

A new festival, tied into Amanda Bocchi’s Appalachia Vibes radio show and podcast, features some excellent regional bands. Combining singer Rebekah Todd with guitarist Kyle Travers is a bright idea.

Details: 1 p.m. Friday gates. Mountain Valley Brewing, 4220 Mountain Valley Road, Axton. $70 three-day general admission, $40 Friday, $55 Saturday, $95 weekend with tent camping, free 12-younger. appalachianvibes.net/appalachian-vibes-music-festival, thesnozzberriesmusic.com, rebekahtodd.com

4848 Festival

With Greensky Bluegrass (two nights), Grace Potter, Goose, Melvin Seals & JGB with Karl Denson, Galactic feat. Anjelika “Jelly” Joseph, Yonder Mountain String Band and more

Road trip alert: Get some serious musical kicks at this West Virginia ski country fest.

Details: 5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. Sunday. Snowshoe Mountain Resort, Snowshoe, West Virginia. Three-day adult general admission $235; $95 Friday, $85 Saturday, $75 Sunday; children’s tickets and other options at 4848festival.com/tickets-and-lodging-2021. greenskybluegrass.com, gracepotter.com

FRIDAY

Taubman Late Nights: Jazz

With Gabe Morales, Tom Ford Trio

Remember a preteen Morales, sitting in with Snarky Puppy and others, then starting his own band? He’s a college student now, wrapping up summer break, and he has grown exponentially as a musician. Catch him.

Details: 5 p.m. (Ford), 7 p.m. (Morales). Taubman Museum of Art, Roanoke. Free. 342-5760, taubmanmuseum.org, gabemoralesmusic.com

Wound Tight

With Kerosene Willy

Two popular regional acts, playing bluegrass and jam-rock, take the Harvester stage in a free show celebrating the return to live music for Rocky Mount’s venue. BTW, masks are not optional here.

Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount. Free (ticket required). 484-8277, harvester-music.com, woundtightband.com, reverbnation.com/kerosenewilly

The Thrillbillyz

Good old bluesy rock from a Roanoke act that is making a new record.

Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. $5. thrillbillyz.com

SATURDAY-MONDAY Festival in the Park

With Leonid & Friends, 1964 The Tribute, Music Road Co, Crobar Cane, Harvest Blaque & Co., Eric Wayne Band and more

The annual family celebration at Elmwood Park is back on, after a ‘rona hiatus. It’s mostly free, except for two of the headliners’ sets. Flip back to Sunday’s paper to read Dan Casey’s column about Leonid & Friends, a Moscow band that pays tribute to Chicago (the band, not the city).

Details: Noon Saturday, 1 p.m. Sunday, 1:15 p.m. Monday. Elmwood Park, Roanoke. Free, $31 weekend pass for headliner shows; $21 Leonid & Friends (8 p.m. Saturday headliner); $16 1964 The Tribute (Sunday headliner). roanokefestival.com, leonidandf.com, 1964web.com, musicroadco.com

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Justin Walden

A Knoxville, Tennessee-area multi-instrumentalist grew up in bluegrass and is on a country journey now.

Details: 9:45 p.m. each night. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke. $10 each night. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, justinwaldenmusic.com

SATURDAY

The Floyd Radio Show

With Hubby Jenkins, Twin Creeks Stringband, hosts Ashlee Watkins & Andrew Small

This internet “radio” show kicks off its 10th season with Jenkins, who came to national attention as a member of Carolina Chocolate Drops.

Details: 7:30 p.m. The Floyd Country Store. $15 advance, $18 day of show.

Blue Oyster Cult

Singer Eric Bloom and guitarist Donald “Buck Dharma” Roeser remain from the classic lineup that delivered “Don’t Fear The Reaper” and more. There’s new music, too.

Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center. $61.50. blueoystercult.com

Albert Hash Memorial Festival

With Redd Volkaert, Crooked Road Ramblers, Larry Sigmon & Martha Spencer, Whitetop Mountain Band, Gap Civil

This annual event, which fetes old-time musician and fiddle-maker Hash, returns to Grayson Highlands.

Details: 11 a.m. Grayson Highlands State Park, Mouth of Wilson. $10, free 12-younger; $10 parking. virginiastateparks.gov, bit.ly/HashFestivalFB

Jeff Little Trio

With Wayne Henderson & Herb Key Bluegrass pianist Little and luthier/finger-picker Henderson have shared a lot of stages together.

Details: 7 p.m. Blue Ridge Music Center, Galax. $20, 12-younger free. 866-308-2773 (ext. 245), blueridgemusiccenter.org, jefflittle.net, waynehenderson.org/wayne-henderson

Winterfest Beach Bash: Summer Version

With Band of Oz

A winterfest in the summer? Thanks, COVID. Beach music and a “Great Gatsby” theme are on the agenda.

Details: 7 p.m. Salem Civic Center, Salem. $10 advance, $12 door; $80 eight-person table (purchase at Salem Parks and Recreation Department, 620 Florida St., Salem, or via 375-3057). salemva.gov, bandofoz.com

Audacity Brass Band

New Orleans-style second line horns, with lots of funk.

Details: 5 p.m. The Dog Bowl at Black Dog Salvage, Roanoke. $5. 343-6200, facebook.com/blackdogsalvage, audacitybrassband.com

Shaping Sounds: Star City Playlist Series One

With Ty’ Dye

Roanoke rapper, writer and producer is no stranger to The Spot.

Details: 8 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $10 advance, $12 door. soundcloud.com/ty-dye-1

Jess Lee

Onetime contestant on “The Voice” hits Big Lick Brewing, which has been booking some higher-profile stuff.

Details: 6 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co., Roanoke. Free. 562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, jessleemusic.com

Sirsy

Fun and energetic rock ’n’ roll from a New York duo that has long been in the Martin’s rotation.

Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s. $5. sirsy.com

JGC Trio

A new supergroup with members of The Kind Thieves and The Dead Reckoning.

Details: 6:30 p.m. Wilderness Adventure at Eagle Landing, New Castle. $10 day pass. 864-6792, wilderness-adventure.com, facebook.com/jgctrio

SUNDAY

Danny Counts Tribute

With Steve Guidas and Night Train, Heat of The Night, The Willies, Tim Shepherd and the Nightcrawlers, Juice

Many musical friends and co-conspirators pay tribute to the late bassist Counts, who played with national folkies Steve Forbert and David Bromberg, but had a long and fun career of local gigs. Show opener Juice will feature sit-ins and will play some of Counts’ originals.

Details: 2 p.m. The Coffee Pot Roadhouse, Roanoke. Donations accepted at the door for Counts’ widow, Geri Counts. 774-8256, facebook.com/Roanokesroadhouse

WEDNESDAY

Todd Snider With Jamie Lin Wilson

Look ahead to Tuesday’s Extra or roanoke.com/entertainment/music for more about this show.

Details: 8 p.m. Harvester. $41.50, $31.50. toddsnider.net, jamielinwilson.com

More online

See more live music listings at roanoke.com/entertainment/music

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Rose McGowan slams Oprah Winfrey as a ‘lizard’

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert