THURSDAY Live at the Lyric: GA-20, with Isaac Hadden Organ Trio

Vintage electric blues revivalists have a passel of original songs that they nail live. Hadden, from Asheville, North Carolina, via Blacksburg, is a brilliant young guitarist.

Honky Tonk Thursdays: LP Kelly & The Streetsweepers

Kelly can call the dance tempos. Get a good lesson about the steps, pre-show.

Details: 7 p.m. (free partner dance lesson 6:30 p.m.) The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. Free (venue suggests $10 donation to performers). 540-745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, handmademusicschool.com, lpkelly.com

49 Winchester

With Colby Acuff

The soulful rock and alt-country headliner sold out this show in four days.

Details: 7:30 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary. SOLD OUT. 49winchester.com, colbyacuff.com

FRIDAY

The Steel Wheels

The Red Wing Roots Festival founders and hosts also happen to be an excellent band.

Details: 8 p.m. 5 Points Music Sancutary. $27 general admission advance via seetickets.us/02102022, $29 day of show. 5pointsmusic.com, thesteelwheels.com

Florencia & the Feeling

Glide magazine premiered this grooving Johnson City, Tennessee, band’s single, “Meant To Be.” Hear and read about it at bit.ly/florencia-glidemag.

Phat Anchovies

With Earthbound Creatures

Singer Eve-lynn Deegan will get her work in. She is in both of these bands.

Details: 8 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $8 advance, $12 day of show. thespotonkirk.org, facebook.com/phatanchovies, facebook.com/OfficialEC.FGS

The Jared Stout Band

Hard working and talented Stout and his mates help introduce a newly opened restaurant featuring regular live music.

Details: 9 p.m. Los Amigos, 3424 Orange Ave., Roanoke. $10. 540-655-4757, losamigosbarandgrillva.com, thejaredstoutband.com

Brown Mountain Lightning Bugs

With Ella Folk

The headliners play folk-rock, emphasis on the rock. The opener leans trad-country.

Details: 7:30 pm. 3rd Street Coffeehouse. Free (venue encourages donations to performers). 540-521-4507, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB, brownmountainlightningbugs.com, ellafolk.com

Liv Sloan & the Diehards 7:30 p.m. Hot Shots, Moneta. $10

Matt Powell 6 p.m. Buddy’s BBQ, Rocky Mount. Free

The Funky Truth 6 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub. Free

Ben Trout 6 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage. Free

Kevin Daniel & The Bottom Line 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $8

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Justin Lee Partin

According to Partin’s latest single, nothing’s gonna pick you up like “Beer Does.”

Details: 9:45 p.m. each night. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon. Cover charge varies; contact venue. 540-904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, facebook.com/JustinLeePartinMusic

SATURDAY

PUBLIQuartet

Hear modern chamber music with interpretations of music from Rhiannon Giddens, Fats Waller and more.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Moss Arts Center, Blacksburg. $45, $35, $20, $10 to students with ID, 18-younger. 540-231-5300, artscenter.vt.edu, publiquartet.com

1st Annual Sneaker Ball Valentines Affair: Case, DJ Mega

R&B singer Case made noise in the 1990s (“Touch Me, Tease Me”) and in the 2000s with Ja Rule (“Livin’ It Up”), among other songs.

Details: 9 p.m. Tazjmah’s Lounge, 434 Church Ave. S.W. $35 at eventbrite.com. 540-761-4509, facebook.com/TajzmahLounge, instagram.com/iam_case1

Pocket Vinyl

With L.A. Dies, Gaffer Project

Piano-and-painting duo Pocket Vinyl address the existential and theological.

Details: 8 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $10 advance via eventbrite.com, $15 day of show. pocketvinyl.com, gafferproject.bandcamp.com, la-dies.bandcamp.com/music

Sky High Reggae Presents: Crucial Fiya + DJ rubystar

Roots reggae act hits Floyd with a Bob Marley tribute.

Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $20 via dogtownroadhouse.com/event/crucial-fiya and at door. 540-745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, crucialfiya.com

Five Mile Mountain Road

Get your old-time dance shoes on and hit the floor.

Details: 7 p.m. The Floyd Country Store. $12. fivemilemountainroadmusic.com

Ripejive 6 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub. Free

2023 Policeman’s Ball with The Kings 8 p.m. Salem Civic Center. $40 per couple available at Salem Police Department, $25 single tickets at event

The R.E.A.L. Funny Comedy Show: Brian O’Neil, Jordan Centry, Dakota Day, host LA Josh Preston 9 p.m. Coffee Pot. Free (donations to performers encouraged)

Saint Valentines Day Metal Massacre with Last Nights Villain, Below 7, Dark Harvest 7 p.m. Pizza Den, Salem. Free

Seph Custer’s Deep Creek Duo 6 p.m. Buddy’s BBQ, Rocky Mount. Free

Ryan Ward 6 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery. Free

Vinyl Nation 7 p.m. The Hangout. $10

9th Annual Love Local Gift Market feat. Marc Baskind, food, shopping 10 a.m. Holiday Inn Tanglewood. Free

Billingsley 6:30 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free

SUNDAY

Lenny Marcus & Friends

Marcus is the man, when it comes to plinking the 88s.

Details: 4 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free. lennymarcusmusic.com

MONDAY

Robert McDuffie with Czech National Symphony Orchestra

Road trip alert: Hear violinist extraordinaire McDuffie play Brahms’ Violin Concerto in D minor, Op. 7 with the Czech orchestra, Steven Mercurio with the baton.

Details: 7:30 p.m. George Washington High School Auditorium, Danville. $30, $15 for 18-younger via eventbrite.com. robertmcduffie.com, cnso.cz/en

TUESDAY

Handmade Heart Strings: A Valentine’s Fundraiser Dinner & Concert

Handmade Music School students and teachers including Jesse Smathers and Corbin Hayslett help you make it romantic.

Details: 6 p.m. The Floyd Country Store. $45, $80 table for two, $160 table for four.

Hooveriii

With Gift, Lucy The Spy

Los Angeles rockers the Hoover (three) return to Roanoke with a new album, “A Round of Applause,” and a headlining slot at The Spot.

Details: 7:30 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $10 advance via eventbrite.com, $15 day of show. hooveriii.bandcamp.com, giftbandnyc.bandcamp.com, lucythespy.bandcamp.com

Katie & Co.

It’s a night of Valentine’s duets with Katie Walthall and musical friends.

Details: 5 p.m. Parkway Brewing. Free.

