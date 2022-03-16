Top Tickets — Galactic, Travis Tritt, Jimmy Fortune, Memphis Jookin’ feat. Lil Buck, Linda Lay, Steve Forbert, Langhorne Slim

THURSDAY

Galactic

OK, kids, it’s the actual St. Patrick’s Day, and it’s going to be a New Orleans-style funky green bash in Blacksburg. This band delivers so hard, live.

Details: 8 p.m. The Lyric Theatre, Blacksburg. $48, $45, $42, $40. 951-4771, thelyric.com, galacticfunk.com

Memphis Jookin’: The Show, Featuring Lil Buck

While it’s NOLA in the house at the Lyric, Memphis is in the house at the Moss, with loose-limbed dance moves aplenty.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Moss Arts Center, Blacksburg. $35 general admission, $10 VT students, 18-younger. 231-5300, macboxoffice@vt.edu, artscenter.vt.edu, memphisjookin.com

The Wilson Springs Hotel

Get a preview of a FloydFest On-the-Rise competition band.

Details: 6 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub, Roanoke. Free. 339-9776, facebook.com/TwistedTrackBrewpub, facebook.com/thewilsonspringshotel

A Way With Words: A Celebration of Black Voices in Poetry and Music at The Spot

MacArthur Genius Grant recipients Terrance Hayes and Tyshawn Sorey, co-creators of the Cycles of My Being performance that Opera Roanoke is presenting, will read, perform and answer questions.

Details: 7:30 p.m. The Spot on Kirk, Roanoke. $20. thespotonkirk.org, operaroanoke.org/cycles-of-my-being

Ben Trout Band

It’s a St. Pat’s Party, Awful Arthur’s style, with the always entertaining Trout.

The Dirty Grass Players

Baltimore newgrassers return to Blacksburg for St. Patrick’s Day.

Details: 9 p.m. The Milk Parlor, Blacksburg. $5 via eventbrite.com; 21-older only. 951-1393, themilkparlorblacksburg.com, thedirtygrassplayers.com

FRIDAY

Travis Tritt

With Crawford & Power

Tritt, with many hits from the 1990s, returns to the valley. Some of Franklin County’s own open the show.

Jimmy Fortune

Former Statler Brothers member is a beloved regular at the Harvester.

Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount. $37, $248 VIP table for four. 484-8277, harvester-music.com, jimmyfortune.com

Poe Mack Radiofest

With Poe Mack, A.N.T., Ty Bru, Quanstar, beats by Van Gunz

A big night of hip-hop in Salem.

Jared Stout Band

With Honest Debts

Stout and his band are part of FloydFest’s On-the-Rise lineup.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Starr Hill Can Garden Weekend

With Solacoustix and $2 Shake (Friday), Terry Brown Ascension Project and Forrest Baldwin (Saturday), Empty Bottles (Sunday)

Much music in and about Starr Hill.

Details: 6 p.m. (Solacoustix outside) and 8 p.m. ($2 Shake inside) Friday; Brown (2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. outside) and 7 p.m. (Baldwin inside) Saturday; 3 p.m. (outside) Sunday. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, Roanoke. Free. 685-2012, starrhill.com/roanoke

Martin and Kelly

This act has been playing shows with the Bacon Brothers.

Details: 9:45 p.m. each night. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke. Cover charge varies; contact venue for information. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, martinkellymusic.com

More for Friday

Becki and the Boom Booms, 8 p.m. at 2 Chill Restaurant, Roanoke. Matt Powell, 7 p.m. at Hammer & Forge Brewing Co., Boones Mill. Toney Rocks, with Johnny Lex and the Allies, 7:30 p.m. at Third Street Coffeehouse, Roanoke.

SATURDAY

Shamrock Festival

With Gasoline Alley, 220 South Band, Adrenaline 6, Back Alley II, DJ Flex

Makeup date for a St. Pat’s event that last week’s weather forecast scuttled.

Details: 10 a.m. plaza behind City Market Building, Roanoke. Free. downtownroanoke.org, bit.ly/GasolineAlleyFB

Linda Lay CD Release Show

Flip back to Sunday’s Extra to read more about this show.

Details: 7:30 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $15 advance, $20 day of show. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, lindalaymusic.com

Forkapalooza 2022

With Erin and The Wildfire, Jordan Harman Band, Solacoustix

Powerful vocalist (and Fincastle native) Erin Lunsford returns to town for this forking celebration.

Details: 2 p.m. Fork in the Alley, Roanoke. Free. 982-3675, fork.rocks/fita, erinandthewildfire.com, jordanharman.com

The Emotron

With Kyle Hutchins, PNA, Tater Fraterabo

Performance artist The Emotron (nee Jason Kyle Knight) returns to Art Rat.

Details: 7 p.m. Art Rat Studios, 1036 Service Ave. Ext. S.E., Building 10, Roanoke. Free (venue encourages donations); BYOB. facebook.com/ABnormalRoanoke, theemotron.bandcamp.com

Wednesday Night Titans

With GAK

The headliner has a demented, multi-media take on rock and wrestling. Sounds fun!

Details: 7:30 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary, Roanoke. $25, $20, $12 advance via seetickets.us/03192022, $15 day of show. 5pointsmusic.com, wednesdaynighttitans.com, facebook.com/GakBand/

The Plate Scrapers

Original, grassy, Americana-folk from a western Maryland act.

The Willies feat. Will Henson and Jody Ensor

Henson, Ensor and their mates push St. Patrick’s Day farther down the calendar.

More for Saturday

Jesse Ray Carter, 1:30 p.m. at Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Isaac Hadden, 5:30 p.m. at Parkway Brewing Co. Hoppie Vaughan and the Ministers of Soul, 8 p.m. at 2 Chill Restaurant. Charissa Joy & the High Frequency, 8 p.m. at Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd.

3/19: Chad Nickell & The Loose Change, 6 - 9 pm - Big Lick

SUNDAY

Langhorne Slim

With Riddy Arman

A FloydFest favorite plays a solo show in Rocky Mount.

Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center. $60, $35, $292 VIP table. langhorneslimmusic.com, riddyarman.com

