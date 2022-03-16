Top Tickets — Galactic, Travis Tritt, Jimmy Fortune, Memphis Jookin’ feat. Lil Buck, Linda Lay, Steve Forbert, Langhorne Slim

THURSDAY
Galactic
OK, kids, it’s the actual St. Patrick’s Day, and it’s going to be a New Orleans-style funky green bash in Blacksburg. This band delivers so hard, live.
Details: 8 p.m. The Lyric Theatre, Blacksburg. $48, $45, $42, $40. 951-4771, thelyric.com, galacticfunk.com
Memphis Jookin’: The Show, Featuring Lil Buck
While it’s NOLA in the house at the Lyric, Memphis is in the house at the Moss, with loose-limbed dance moves aplenty.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Moss Arts Center, Blacksburg. $35 general admission, $10 VT students, 18-younger. 231-5300, macboxoffice@vt.edu, artscenter.vt.edu, memphisjookin.com
The Wilson Springs Hotel
Get a preview of a FloydFest On-the-Rise competition band.
Details: 6 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub, Roanoke. Free. 339-9776, facebook.com/TwistedTrackBrewpub, facebook.com/thewilsonspringshotel
A Way With Words: A Celebration of Black Voices in Poetry and Music at The Spot
MacArthur Genius Grant recipients Terrance Hayes and Tyshawn Sorey, co-creators of the Cycles of My Being performance that Opera Roanoke is presenting, will read, perform and answer questions.
Details: 7:30 p.m. The Spot on Kirk, Roanoke. $20. thespotonkirk.org, operaroanoke.org/cycles-of-my-being
Ben Trout Band
It’s a St. Pat’s Party, Awful Arthur’s style, with the always entertaining Trout.
Details: 8 p.m. Awful Arthur’s, Roanoke. Free. 344-2997, facebook.com/awfularthursdowntown, bit.ly/bentroutFB
The Dirty Grass Players
Baltimore newgrassers return to Blacksburg for St. Patrick’s Day.
Details: 9 p.m. The Milk Parlor, Blacksburg. $5 via eventbrite.com; 21-older only. 951-1393, themilkparlorblacksburg.com, thedirtygrassplayers.com
FRIDAY
Travis Tritt
With Crawford & Power
Tritt, with many hits from the 1990s, returns to the valley. Some of Franklin County’s own open the show.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Salem Civic Center, Salem. $102.50, $72.50, $62.50, $52.50, $42.50. 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com, salemciviccenter.com, travistritt.com, crawfordandpower.com
Jimmy Fortune
Former Statler Brothers member is a beloved regular at the Harvester.
Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount. $37, $248 VIP table for four. 484-8277, harvester-music.com, jimmyfortune.com
Poe Mack Radiofest
With Poe Mack, A.N.T., Ty Bru, Quanstar, beats by Van Gunz
A big night of hip-hop in Salem.
Details: 9 p.m. Pizza Den, Salem, Free. 404-3370, mypizzaden.net, poemack.com
Jared Stout Band
With Honest Debts
Stout and his band are part of FloydFest’s On-the-Rise lineup.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown, Roanoke. $10. 985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, facebook.com/TheJaredStoutBand, honestdebts.com
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Starr Hill Can Garden Weekend
With Solacoustix and $2 Shake (Friday), Terry Brown Ascension Project and Forrest Baldwin (Saturday), Empty Bottles (Sunday)
Much music in and about Starr Hill.
Details: 6 p.m. (Solacoustix outside) and 8 p.m. ($2 Shake inside) Friday; Brown (2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. outside) and 7 p.m. (Baldwin inside) Saturday; 3 p.m. (outside) Sunday. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, Roanoke. Free. 685-2012, starrhill.com/roanoke
Martin and Kelly
This act has been playing shows with the Bacon Brothers.
Details: 9:45 p.m. each night. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke. Cover charge varies; contact venue for information. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, martinkellymusic.com
More for Friday
Becki and the Boom Booms, 8 p.m. at 2 Chill Restaurant, Roanoke. Matt Powell, 7 p.m. at Hammer & Forge Brewing Co., Boones Mill. Toney Rocks, with Johnny Lex and the Allies, 7:30 p.m. at Third Street Coffeehouse, Roanoke.
SATURDAY
Shamrock Festival
With Gasoline Alley, 220 South Band, Adrenaline 6, Back Alley II, DJ Flex
Makeup date for a St. Pat’s event that last week’s weather forecast scuttled.
Details: 10 a.m. plaza behind City Market Building, Roanoke. Free. downtownroanoke.org, bit.ly/GasolineAlleyFB
Linda Lay CD Release Show
Flip back to Sunday’s Extra to read more about this show.
Details: 7:30 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $15 advance, $20 day of show. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, lindalaymusic.com
Forkapalooza 2022
With Erin and The Wildfire, Jordan Harman Band, Solacoustix
Powerful vocalist (and Fincastle native) Erin Lunsford returns to town for this forking celebration.
Details: 2 p.m. Fork in the Alley, Roanoke. Free. 982-3675, fork.rocks/fita, erinandthewildfire.com, jordanharman.com
The Emotron
With Kyle Hutchins, PNA, Tater Fraterabo
Performance artist The Emotron (nee Jason Kyle Knight) returns to Art Rat.
Details: 7 p.m. Art Rat Studios, 1036 Service Ave. Ext. S.E., Building 10, Roanoke. Free (venue encourages donations); BYOB. facebook.com/ABnormalRoanoke, theemotron.bandcamp.com
Wednesday Night Titans
With GAK
The headliner has a demented, multi-media take on rock and wrestling. Sounds fun!
Details: 7:30 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary, Roanoke. $25, $20, $12 advance via seetickets.us/03192022, $15 day of show. 5pointsmusic.com, wednesdaynighttitans.com, facebook.com/GakBand/
The Plate Scrapers
Original, grassy, Americana-folk from a western Maryland act.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. $8. theplatescrapers.com
The Willies feat. Will Henson and Jody Ensor
Henson, Ensor and their mates push St. Patrick’s Day farther down the calendar.
Details: 2 p.m. Macado’s, Salem. Free. macados.net, facebook.com/willieheadquarters
More for Saturday
Jesse Ray Carter, 1:30 p.m. at Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Isaac Hadden, 5:30 p.m. at Parkway Brewing Co. Hoppie Vaughan and the Ministers of Soul, 8 p.m. at 2 Chill Restaurant. Charissa Joy & the High Frequency, 8 p.m. at Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd.
3/19: Chad Nickell & The Loose Change, 6 - 9 pm - Big Lick
SUNDAY
Langhorne Slim
With Riddy Arman
A FloydFest favorite plays a solo show in Rocky Mount.
Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center. $60, $35, $292 VIP table. langhorneslimmusic.com, riddyarman.com