Top Tickets — Gary Allan, SWV, Robin Thicke, The Steeldrivers, St. Paul & The Broken Bones

THURSDAY

Larry Sparks & The Lonesome Ramblers

A bluegrass icon returns to Southwest Virginia with his band, for a show at Floyd’s iconic venue.

Details: 7 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $30. 540-745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, larrysparks.com

Jim Dudley and Steve Kessler

Crooner Dudley and new-to-Roanoke keyboardist Kessler take a tour through the American songbook.

Details: 6 p.m. Fork in the Alley. Free. 540-982-3675, fork.rocks/fita

Also on Thursday …

Party in Elmwood: The Holiday Band 5:30 p.m. Elmwood Park. $5, free to 12-younger.

Threesound 9:30 p.m. Martin's Downtown. Free

FRIDAY

Opera Gems: A Gala Celebration Concert

A history book of opera hits, with Maestro Steven White holding the baton, kicks off Opera Roanoke’s 47th season.

Details: 8 p.m. (6 p.m. pre-concert mixer) Jefferson Center. $120, $85, $65, $40, $20; $40 mixer. 540-982-2742, operaroanoke.org

Eileen Ivers and Universal Roots

Ivers is a star in the Irish fiddle world and beyond. This is her Moss Arts Center debut.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Moss Arts Center, Blacksburg. $45, $35, $20, $10 students with ID and 18-younger. 540-231-5300, mailto:macboxoffice@vt.edu, artscenter.vt.edu, eileenivers.com

JStop Latin Soul

Afro-Cuban fusionists celebrate the life of band member Ken Hitchcock, a jazz sax great, with this show.

Details: 6 p.m Twisted Track Brewpub. Free. 540-339-9776, facebook.com/TwistedTrackBrewpub, jstoplatinsoul.com

The Grass is Dead

The band name gives it away: Bluegrass versions of Grateful Dead songs.

Hoppie Vaughan & The Ministers of Soul

Guitarist, singer and songwriter Vaughan leads a talented blues and soul band.

Details: 8 p.m. 2 Chill Restaurant. Free. 540-566-4905, 2chillrestaurant.com, hoppievaughan.com

The Reppertons

With Rough Dose RVA, Hon3y

A trio of punk rock bands — the headliner returns from Johnson City, Tennessee — hits downtown.

Details: 9 p.m. Fork in the Market, Roanoke. Free. 540-400-0644, fork.rocks/fitm, reverbnation.com/thereppertons, facebook.com/RoughestDoseRVA

Maiden & Crow Presents: Seasons, with Fractured Frames, Blackwater Drowning

It’s a night of metal music at The Spot.

Also on Friday …

First Fridays: Fuzzy Logic 5 p.m. Franklin Road between Jefferson Street and Williamson Road. $5

Ash Devine, with Bob Schmucker 7:30 p.m. 3rd Street Coffeehouse. Donations accepted

William Seymour 6:30 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free

Phlegar Hill 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $8

Eric Wayne 7:30 p.m. Mango's Bar & Grill, Moneta. $10

Chad Cox 7 p.m. The Hangout. $10

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Shelby Lee Lowe 9:45 p.m. each night. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon. Cover charge varies.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

5th Anniversary Can Garden Weekend: Charissa Joy, The River Tramps (Friday), Matt Powell, Dan Carrell, Mike Franke (Saturday), Ryan Greer Trio (Sunday)

Special brews will flow as music plays on Starr Hill’s Side Stage and Can Garden.

Details: 6 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday, 4 p.m. Sunday. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage. Free. 540-685-2012, starrhill.com/roanoke, rivertrampsmusic.com

SATURDAY

Gary Allan

With Ella Langley

This California country star is still going strong, with a top album (“Set You Free”) and top single (“Every Storm Runs Out Of Rain”) in 2021. See host venue Salem Civic Center’s new, clear bag policy at bit.ly/salemclearbag.

Henry Street Festival 2022: SWV, Robin Thicke and more

Look to Friday’s Extra to read more about this event, back with a full schedule after post-COVID lockdowns.

Details: 1 p.m. Saturday (headliners at 7 p.m.) Elmwood Park. Free till 5 p.m.; $35 advance (plus tax, fee) for 7 p.m. concert via Center in the Square box office or ci.ovationtix.com; $45 gate (fee for credit card purchase). harrisonmuseum.com, swvmusic.com, facebook.com/robinthicke

Southwest Virginia Pride Fest

With drag sets from Stacy Layne Matthews, Kassandra Hylton, Solo Jackson, Big Daddy, King Shere Khan, Damnesia Draven and more; music from Alexis Cunningham, Castle Rock, John Levengood, Murder Wagon and more; host Mr Microphone

Matthews, a former “RuPaul’s Drag Race” competitor, and singer Cunningham, who appeared on the “American Song Contest” TV show, are scheduled.

Details: Noon. Vinton War Memorial, 814 E. Washington Ave., Vinton. Free, all ages. After Pride Party 8 p.m. Rosie’s Gaming, Vinton. Free, 21-older. swvapride.org, rosiesgaming.com/vinton, alexiscunningham.com,

Big Lick Brewing Co. Anniversary Party: Billingsley, The Jared Stout Band

Celebrate eight years of delicious beers with rock music and … delicious beers.

BoCo BBQ & Music Festival: Crawford & Power, Low Low Chariot, Travis Reigh Band, Corey Hunley & Matt Powell

Headliner Crawford & Power is building an ever-wider audience with strong songwriting and performances.

Details: 3 p.m. Daleville Town Center Music Pavilion, Daleville. $5, 12-younger free. facebook.com/bocobbq/, crawfordandpower.com, lowlowchariot.com

The Ziggurat Chris Hoff Memorial Performance: The Ziggurat, Pathogenesis, Stormcrown

Metal band returns after a five-year hiatus to celebrate its late bandmate, Hoff, who died Jan. 1. The door charge will go to a memorial fund for Hoff’s children and mother.

Details: 2 p.m. Dublin Lions Club, 100 Lions Club Way, Dublin. $5 at door. bit.ly/zigguratFB

Bill and The Belles

New and old songs in the early country music style.

Details: 7 p.m. The Floyd Country Store. $20. billandthebelles.com

Juice Presents Rooftop Serenade: Dylan Dent, Mario Lipscomb

A night of music above downtown.

Details: 8 p.m. First Street and Kirk Avenue Southwest. $10. linktr.ee/DylansPrism

Also on Saturday …

The Milk Carton Kids with Kaia Kater 7:30 p.m. Lime Kiln Theater, Lexington. SOLD OUT

Phat Anchovies 10 p.m. Martin's Downtown. $8.

Joe Hott & The Short Mt. Boys 5 p.m. Selah Springs Farm, Riner. $15

Will Easter & The Nomads 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse. $8

Touch of Class 6 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub. Free

JoJo Stockton & Solacoustix 5 p.m. The Dog Bowl at Black Dog Salvage. $5, free 12-younger

3DT 6 p.m. The Hangout. Free

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Smith Mountain Lake Wine Festival: The Steeldrivers, The Suffers, Eric Wayne Band, Bl3print (Saturday) St. Paul & the Broken Bones, Three Sheets to the Wind, Empire Strikes Brass (Sunday)

Two objectively excellent headliners — newgrassers The Steeldrivers and upbeat soulsters St. Paul & The Broken Bones — are set to rock the lake.

Details: 11:30 a.m. Saturday, noon Sunday. Mariners Landing, Huddleston. $65 each day, $195 VIP and $95 boat slip via seetickets.us. smlwinefestival.com, thesteeldrivers.com, stpaulandthebrokenbones.com

SUNDAY

Americana Music Fest

With Earl White and Adrienne Davis, Starroot and Willbilly, Kat Mills, Solacoustix Duo, Virginia Hollow, Skieebo Wyms and more

It’s a day of quality music in three Floyd locations.

Details: Noon. Warren G. Lineberry Park, Outer Space, Hotel Floyd, Floyd. Free. bit.ly/floydamericanafest

Also on Sunday …

Tyler Parrish 2 p.m. Mango's. Free

Jason Lankford 5 p.m. Village Grill. Free

TUESDAY

Willy Tea Taylor

With Seph Custer

If you are into high quality Americana songwriting and performance, be sure to catch this show. Taylor is in his “Knuckleball Prime.”

Details: The Spot on Kirk. $12 advance via eventbrite.com, $15 door. willyteataylor.com, sephcustermusic.com

WEDNESDAY

Henry Rollins

Read more on Tuesday about this punk-rock-hero-turned-spoken-word-performer and his return to Rocky Mount.

Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount. $47, $27, $240 VIP. 540-484-8277, harvester-music.com, henryrollins.com

Also on Wednesday …

Kyle Kelly 9:30 p.m. Martin's. Free