Top Tickets — Ghost-Note, Toubab Krewe, Chris Knight, Amythyst Kiah, The Cadillac Three

This event, just north of Wytheville, focuses on local and regional acts.

Details: Noon Friday, 11 a.m. Saturday, noon Sunday. Ivanhoe Horse Show Grounds, 527 Trestle Road, Ivanhoe. $30. Dogdazemusicfest.ticketleap.com, facebook.com/Mach1neMadeMan

SATURDAY

The Cadillac Three With Jackson Dean

In a 2019 opening set for Travis Tritt at Berglund Center, Cadillac Three frontman Jaren Johnston described his band as “country/western and heavy metal Southern rock.” We agree with that assessment. Powerful and fun.

Details: 7 p.m. Dr Pepper Park. $49, $25, $99 VIP. thecadillacthree.com

Amythyst Kiah With Aaron Burdett

Road trip alert: Soon, Amethyst Kiah’s Rounder Records debut, “Wary + Strange,” will drop, and if its advance singles, including the haunting “Wild Turkey,” are an indication, it will break ground for her. Hear the latest single, “Fancy Drones (Fracture Me)” at https://youtu.be/TKBX63-At4c.