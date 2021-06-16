 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Top Tickets — Ghost-Note, Toubab Krewe, Chris Knight, Amythyst Kiah, The Cadillac Three
0 comments

Top Tickets — Ghost-Note, Toubab Krewe, Chris Knight, Amythyst Kiah, The Cadillac Three

{{featured_button_text}}
Ghost Note (copy)

Ghost Note

 Courtesy Benjamin Singleton

Get some sounds and pics from acts playing the Roanoke Valley this weekend. Tad Dickens / The Roanoke Times

THURSDAY

Floyd Small Town Summer: Music Road Co with Amanda Bocchi & The Soul Flood (music); ‘The Croods: A New Age’ (movie)

Outdoor music from good performers and a family movie are back on the bill in Floyd, after a COVID-enforced year off.

Details: 6 p.m. Warren G. Lineberry Park, Floyd. Free. floydsmalltownsummer.com, musicroadco.com, amandabocchi.com

Party in Elmwood: The Embers feat. Craig Woolard

Kings of Southern beaches return to the Star City.

Details: 5:30 p.m. Elmwood Park, Roanoke. $5 at the gate; free to 12-younger, downtownroanoke.org, theembersband.net

Zach Bellas

Baltimore-based performer brings rock-leaning trio.

Details: 9:30 p.m. Martin’s Downtown, Roanoke. Free. 985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, zachbellasmusic.com

THURSDAY-FRIDAY

Big Lick Tonic

Roanoke Valley music scene vets combine for rock covers.

Details: 5 p.m. Thursday. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com. 7 p.m. Friday. Hot Shots, Moneta. Free. 719-1547, bit.ly/hotshotsSMLfb, facebook.com/BigLickTonicBand

FRIDAY

Chris Knight With Adam Dean Morrison and Sean Matook

Knight, an always engaging Americana/country songwriter and performer, hits it acoustic duo-style at a new outdoor venue in Floyd.

Details: 8 p.m. Epperly Mill Music and Arts, 532 Epperly Mill Road, Floyd. $60. 745-3888, epperlymill.com/music-and-arts, chrisknight.net

Michael Ray

With Jared Stout Band

Country music’s Ray has had a handful of songs on the charts, including Billboard airplay No. 1 “Kiss You In the Morning.”

Details: 7 p.m. (6 p.m. gates) Dr Pepper Park, Roanoke. $59 pit, $35 general admission, $99 VIP. drpepperpark.com, michaelraymusic.com

Becki and The Boom Booms

Blues, jazz, rock and more from a quality ensemble.

Details: 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free. facebook.com/beckiandtheboombooms

Livestream Stage — Austin Miller, with Bright Aku

A weeklong Dylan binge led Miller to songwriting in his college years, according to his online bio.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Streaming from Third Street Coffeehouse, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB. Donation-based. 521-4507, facebook.com/austinmillermusic, facebook.com/bright.nasa.1

Up The Creek

It’s a country and bluegrass soiree at Boones Mill.

Details: 7 p.m. Hammer & Forge Brewing Co, Boones Mill. Free. hammerandforgebrewing.com, bit.ly/UpTheCreekFB

The WannaBeatles

The Historic Masonic Theatre and Masonic Amphitheatre Summer Series welcomes a Beatles tribute band.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Masonic Amphitheater, Clifton Forge. $25. 862-5655, historicmasonictheatre.com, thewannabeatles.com

Solacoustix

This funky, bluesy, soulful outfit reaps a full schedule’s rewards.

Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. $5. bit.ly/solacoustix

First Fridays: East Bound and Down

Members of such acts as Bananas at Large and Gasoline Alley team up.

Details: 5:45 p.m. (gates at 5 p.m.) Franklin Road between Jefferson Street and Williamson Road, Roanoke. $10. 776-5348, firstfridaysroanoke.com

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

5PTS Outdoors presents Summer Jam at Wasena Park

With Toubab Krewe, The Mantras, The Kind Thieves, Elise Testone (Friday); Ghost-Note, Ripejive, Jacob Doss Trio (Saturday)

Super-funky Snarky Puppy offshoot Ghost-Note dares you not to shake your stuff. Asheville, North Carolina’s Toubab Krewe bring a deeply soulful take on Afrobeat music. Don’t miss the openers, including reconstituted NRV soul-jazz act Ripejive and “American-Idol”-contestant-turned-jamband-favorite Elise Testone.

Details: 5 p.m. each day. Wasena Park, Roanoke. $15 general admission; VIP pods up to $210. 5pointsmusic.com, toubabkrewe.com, ghost-note-official.com

Warren Garrett

Hear Garrett’s “Hard-Tail Heart” at https://youtu.be/dO65GEIGlQw.

Details: 9:45 p.m. each night. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke. $10 each night. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, warrengarrettmusic.com

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Dog Daze 2021

With MachineMadeMan, Inferior Design, $ir Mike, Collective Headz and more

This event, just north of Wytheville, focuses on local and regional acts.

Details: Noon Friday, 11 a.m. Saturday, noon Sunday. Ivanhoe Horse Show Grounds, 527 Trestle Road, Ivanhoe. $30. Dogdazemusicfest.ticketleap.com, facebook.com/Mach1neMadeMan

SATURDAY

The Cadillac Three With Jackson Dean

In a 2019 opening set for Travis Tritt at Berglund Center, Cadillac Three frontman Jaren Johnston described his band as “country/western and heavy metal Southern rock.” We agree with that assessment. Powerful and fun.

Details: 7 p.m. Dr Pepper Park. $49, $25, $99 VIP. thecadillacthree.com

Amythyst Kiah With Aaron Burdett

Road trip alert: Soon, Amethyst Kiah’s Rounder Records debut, “Wary + Strange,” will drop, and if its advance singles, including the haunting “Wild Turkey,” are an indication, it will break ground for her. Hear the latest single, “Fancy Drones (Fracture Me)” at https://youtu.be/TKBX63-At4c.

Details: 7 p.m. Blue Ridge Music Center, Galax. $25, free to 12-younger. 866-308-2773 (ext. 245), blueridgemusiccenter.org, amythystkiah.com, aaronburdett.com

Morgan Myles

Sleeper show alert: Publications including Rolling Stone, Billboard and American Songwriter have written about Myles and her music.

Details: 7 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co., Roanoke. Free. 562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, morganmyleslive.com

Danny Paisley and the Southern Grass

Paisley, a former IBMA male vocalist of the year, leads a trad-grass juggernaut.

Details: 8 p.m. Live from Floyd Country Store, Floyd, and live-streaming from facebook.com/floydcountry store and bit.ly/FloydCountryStoreYTstream. $20 advance, $25 day of show. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, dannypaisley.com

Half Moon Band

Funky jams from one of Roanoke’s longest-lived bands.

Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. $5. halfmoonva.com

Five Dollar Shake

Rock covers from top valley music pros.

Details: 8 p.m. Crescent City Bourbon & BBQ, Roanoke. Free. 342-2990, crescentcitybourbonbbq.com

Henry Hardt & Friends

Ancient blues is in Hardt’s wheelhouse.

Details: 7 p.m. Outer Space, 324 S. Locust St., Floyd. facebook.com/outerspaceva, reverbnation.com/henrymudcathardt

Star City Soul Club

This every-Saturday event features DJ work from the Boogieburg crew.

Details: 10 p.m. Sidecar, Roanoke. Free. 566-3709, sidecarva.com, facebook.com/boogieburg

Reconnecting Sedalia: Remembering Counter Ridge School

With IV Shade of Blue, Infinite Praise, Kuumba Dance Ensemble, Sharon Missionary Baptist Church Inspirational Choir and more

A day of music, dance and Juneteenth celebration.

Details: 11:30 a.m. Sedalia Center, Big Island. Free. 434-299-5080, sedaliacenter.org, bit.ly/IVShadesFB

Blue Ridge Vineyard Solstice Celebration: FxPearl & Co.

This event supports Angels of Assisi and features live music, a food truck and rescued animals.

Details: 3 p.m. Blue Ridge Vineyard, Eagle Rock, $5 or large bag Purina One dog or cat food. 798-7645, blueridgevineyard.com, angelsofassisi.org

Seedpicker

Hear original blues and rock, featuring bassist and singer Marcus Morris.

Details: 4 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub, Roanoke. Free. 339-9776, facebook.com/TwistedTrackBrewpub, facebook.com/seedpickermusic

Jerome Claytor & Touch of Class

Things will be funky and soulful out in the boonies.

Details: 2 p.m. Wilderness Adventure at Eagle Landing, New Castle. $10 day pass. 864-6792, wilderness-adventure.com, facebook.com/cromeo2016

Pizazz

A variety band hits the lake.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Mango’s Bar & Grill, Moneta. $10. 721-1632, mangosbarandgrill.com, thepizazzband.net

Charissa Morrison

Strong singer plays folk-leaning originals, covers.

Details: 6 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, Roanoke. Free. 685-2012, starrhill.com/roanoke, charissamorrisonproject.com

FRIDAY, SUNDAY and WEDNESDAY

Isaac Hadden

It’s a bunch of work for young Hadden, including Friday in Floyd with drummer Matt Leonard and guitarist Chad Florstedt.

Details: 7 p.m. Friday. Live at Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd, and livestreaming at facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse. $3. 745-6836. 11 a.m. Sunday. The Dog Bowl at Black Dog Salvage. 343-6200, facebook.com/blackdogsalvage. 7 p.m. Wednesday. Village Grill, Roanoke. Free. 767-0057, villagegrillroanoke.com, facebook.com/ilhadden

SUNDAY

Sunday Music Jam

Old time and bluegrass music are back on Sundays in Floyd, in the country store’s back yard.

Details: 1:30 p.m. (old time), 4 p.m. (bluegrass), weather permitting. Floyd Country Store. Free.

Bluegrass and Brunch: Eric Pratt Band

No more apt an event title out there.

Details: Noon. Twisted Track Brewpub. Free.

Tyler Parrish

Parrish can deliver the classic rock goods.

Details: 2 p.m. Mango’s Bar & Grill. Free. facebook.com/TylerParrishMusic

MONDAY

Juicy After Dark

Ever wonder what happens when a superhero feels sexy? Does Wonder Woman twerk? Your answers may be found here.

Details: 9 p.m. Fork in the Market, Roanoke. Free. 400-0644, marketfork.com

TUESDAY

Tuesday Tunes for Feeding Southwest Virginia — The Panini Brothers

Roanoke folk act plays for a quarter-hour while you donate.

Details: 9 p.m. Streaming from Third Street Coffeehouse, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB. Donation-based. feedingsouthwestva.org

WEDNESDAY

Sidewinders Concert Series: Keith Anderson

Anderson wrote a No. 1 country song, “Lost In This Moment,” which Big & Rich made famous. He co-wrote Grammy Award-nominated “Beer Run (B Double E Double Are You In?),” which Garth Brooks and George Jones recorded, and “The Bed,” a Gretchen Wilson single. He’s written plenty for himself, too, and he brings his show to Roanoke.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon. $20. Keithanderson.com

David Via, Josh Daniel and Jamie Collins

Sleeper show alert No. 2: A bluegrass/Americana trio of excellence gets together.

Details: 6:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing. facebook.com/davidviamusic, joshdanielmusic.com, facebook.com/acousticrootsandrhythm

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Megan Thee Stallion to launch swimwear collection

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert