Top Tickets — Gov't Mule & Trombone Shorty, The Mantras, WA Fest, The Steel Wheels, Laurie Lewis & The Right Hands, Maestro David Stewart Wiley, Floyd Yoga Jam, Front Porch Fest

THURSDAY

Appalachian Space Train This band from Floyd, making its Martin’s debut, calls itself “rockadelic funkabilly.”

FRIDAY

Gov’t Mule & Trombone Shorty

Check out Friday’s Extra for our interview with Gov’t Mule founder Warren Haynes.

Details: 7 p.m. Elmwood Park, Roanoke. $39, $700 VIP advance, $44 day of show. 540-853-5483, berglundcenter.live, mule.net, tromboneshorty.com

Palmyra

High-quality folk/Americana trio won this year’s FloydFest On the Rise contest.

Also on Friday …

Matt Mullins & The Bringdowns 6:30 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free

J Stop Latin Soul 6 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub. Free

Some Kind Of Nightmare, with Heevahava and BOLO 137 9 p.m. Fork in the Market. Free

State of Aggression and others TBA 8:45 p.m. Pizza Den, Salem. $10

Mercy Creek 6 p.m. Fork in the Alley. Free

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

The Mantras

Jamband heroes from Greensboro, North Carolina, return to Martin’s for a two-night run.

Details: 10 p.m. each night. Martin’s Downtown. $12 each night advance via eventbrite.com, $15 door. themantras.com

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

WA Fest

With Big Daddy Love, The Jared Stout Band, The Kind Thieves (Friday); Love Canon, Quiet Hollers, Songs From The Road Band, Palmyra (Saturday); Quiet Hollers, Palmyra (Sunday)

A wide variety of strong music fills the air for a weekend at a gorgeous and accessible spot in Craig County.

Details: Music at 5 p.m. Friday, 1:30 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. Sunday. Wilderness Adventure at Eagle Landing, New Castle. $105 adult weekend with camping, $85 three-day pass, $55 Saturday only, $25 6-12, camping options available via wilderness-adventure.com. 540-864-6792, https://www.bigdaddylove.com, lovecanonmusic.com, quiethollers.com

SATURDAY Laurie Lewis & The Right Hands

Fiddle-playing multi-instrumentalist, singer and songwriter Lewis, on a tour that is taking her on Sunday to NPR’s Mountain Stage show, in West Virginia, brings her band to Floyd. Lewis’ singing has received praise from no less an icon than Linda Ronstadt.

Details: 7 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $20. 540-745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, laurielewis.com

The Steel Wheels With Chatham County Line Folk, Americana and bluegrass goodness is on the bill for this show.

Details: 7 p.m. Blue Ridge Music Center, Galax. $35, $20 12-younger. 866-308-2773 (ext. 245), blueridgemusiccenter.org, thesteelwheels.com, chathamcountyline.com

Also on Saturday …

Juice Presents Rooftop Serenade, with Charles “CT” Bailey, Charissa Joy, Antidote Diego, Calvin Green 8 p.m. 1st Street and Kirk Avenue. Free

Dan Tyminski Band 7:30 p.m. Lime Kiln Theater, Lexington. SOLD OUT

Junior Sisk Band 6 p.m. Selah Springs Farm, Riner. $25 via selahspringsfarm.com

Roanoke Wing Fest: Radio Rehab, The Jared Stout Band noon. Dr Pepper Park. $5, $15 and $20 VIP advance via etix.com, $7 gate

Green Hill Highland Games music from 10 a.m. with Kinnfolk and more, Green Hill Park, Salem. Free

Front Porch Fest presents Liv Sloan & the Die Hards 6 p.m. and GOTE 8 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage. Free.

Presley Aaron 9:45 p.m. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon. Cover charge varies

Dylan Dent, with Taye The Truth, Vaughan, VG 8 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $8 advance via thespotonkirk.org, $12 door

Music Road Co 6 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub. Free

Phat Anchovies 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse. $8

The New Mutiny, with Parotia and more TBA 8:45 p.m. Pizza Den. $10

The Low Low Chariot 6:30 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free

Virginia Music Collectors Show 10 a.m. Baymont Inn, 179 Sheraton Drive, Salem. $2

Queens in the Coffee Pot 9 p.m. The Coffee Pot Roadhouse. $5

The Frequency 7:30 p.m. Mango’s Bar & Grill, Moneta. $10

SUNDAY An Evening with Maestro David Stewart Wiley The Roanoke Symphony Orchestra’s conductor, an excellent pianist, brings some symphony members along for a show by the lake. With strong showman Wiley on stage, you know it will be some fun.

Details: 7:30 p.m. The Coves Amphitheater, Union Hall. $105, $40 via seetickets.us/08282022. covesatsml.com, davidstewartwiley.com

Also on Sunday … Adam Markham 1 p.m. and Carrington Kay 5 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free

Christian Q & The Groove 5 p.m. Fork in the Alley. Free

TUESDAY

Leonard Blush and The Camelcals 5 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free

SEPT. 1-4

Floyd Yoga Jam, with Paul Izak, MC Yogi & The Cosmic Mellow, Girish, Jouwala Collective and more noon Sept. 1 5430 Indian Valley, Willis. Ticket prices vary via eventbrite.com

Front Porch Fest 13, with The Vegabonds, Larry Keel Experience, Consider the Source and more 3 p.m. Sept 1 677 Spirithaven Lane, Stuart. Ticket prices vary via frontporchfest13.eventbrite.com