Top Tickets — Graham Nash, Gene Watson, Copywrite, SCOTS, Africa Unplugged, Hackensaw Boys

Celtic Thunder

Jefferson Center is a regular stop in March for this act.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Jefferson Center Shaftman Performance Hall, Roanoke. $84, $69, $49. 345-2550, jeffcenter.org, celticthunder.com

Donna The Buffalo

Beloved Americana jamband makes up postponed date in Floyd.

Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $20 advance via dogtownroadhouse.com, $24 day of show. 745-6836, donnathebuffalo.com

Della Mae

The bluegrass women of Della Mae are headed back to Rocky Mount.

Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount. $42, $22, $220 VIP. 484-8277, harvester-music.com, dellamae.com

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Roanoke Arts Pop!

Pop-up events from 30 of the Roanoke region’s arts and culture orgs, all at the Taubman.

Details: 5:30 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. Saturday, 1 p.m. Sunday. Taubman Museum of Art, Roanoke. Free. 342-5760, taubmanmuseum.org

FRIDAY

Gene Watson

A country music standard bearer hits the Harvester. “Farewell Party” and “Fourteen Carat Mind” are among his classics.

Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center. $47, $32, $238 VIP. genewatsonmusic.com

Copywrite

With Kinflik, Smifhouse Records, Trey Tuck, Paranormal Adam, Bobby Cossack, host Harvest Blaque

Ohio rapper celebrates the 20th anniversary of his “The High Exalted” with a stop at a new Roanoke venture.

Details: 7 p.m. doors. Verses, 114 A Kirk Ave. S.W., Roanoke. $10. versesroanoke.com, fullblastmovement@gmail.com, twitter.com/copywrite614

Hackensaw Boys With Fireside Collective

Acoustic bands bring the energy to 5 Points.

Details: 7:30 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary, Roanoke. $30, $18 advance via seetickets.us/03042022, $20 general admission day of show. 5pointsmusic.com, hackensawboys.com, firesidecollectiveband.com

Lord Nelson

Charlottesville-area rockers return to Martin’s.

The Rollin’ Rust

Folk-rock trio hails from New York.

Details: 6:30 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co., Roanoke. Free. 562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, therollinrust.com

Mercy Creek

Tidewater duo gets back to the valley.

Details: 6 p.m. Fork in the Alley, Roanoke. Free. 982-3675, fork.rocks/fita, mercycreek.com

Love Roses

Catch a Richmond-based hardcore punk band.

Details: 9 p.m. Fork in the Market, Roanoke. Free. 400-0644, marketfork.com, loveroses.bandcamp.com

SATURDAY

Graham Nash

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame member’s show is sold out.

Details: 8 p.m. Harvester. SOLD OUT. grahamnash.com

Southern Culture on the Skids

Read more about this show in Friday’s Extra.

Details: 8 p.m. The Lyric Theatre, Blacksburg. $28, $25, $22, $18. 951-4771, thelyric.com, scots.com

Africa Unplugged With Dylan Dent

Go to this article at roanoke.com/entertainment/music to see video.

Details: 8 p.m. The Spot on Kirk, Roanoke. $8 advance, $12 door. thespotonkirk.org, africaunpluggedmusic.com, linktr.ee/DylansPrism

Lengthwise—A Tribute to Phish

Local players with strong pedigrees fete Phish.

Details: 7:30 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary. $20, $27, $15, $10 via seetickets.us/03052022. bit.ly/LengthwisePhishtribFB

The British Invasion

Get your Beatles fix.

Details: 8 p.m. Berglund Performing Arts Theatre, Roanoke. $67, $47, $32, on-site parking $5. 853-5483, berglundcenter.live, thebritishinvasionlive.com

William Seymour

Folk-rock and pop originals and covers.

Details: 6 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, Roanoke. Free. 685-2012, starrhill.com/roanoke,

Becki and the Boom Booms

Soul, jazz, blues and more.

Details: 5 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, facebook.com/beckiandtheboombooms

Go Red for Terry Foss

Local musicians gather to help out one of their own, Foss, felled by a stroke.

Details: 1 p.m. Roanoke Moose Family Center 284, 3233 Catawba Valley Drive, Salem. Donations accepted. 309-5789, facebook.com/roanokemoosefamilycenter284

Five Dollar Shake

High energy rock and pop covers from talented players.

MONDAY

Solacoustix

If you can’t have fun with this band, you’re just uptight.

Details: 9 p.m. The Fork in the Market. Free. bit.ly/solacoustix

TUESDAY

Katie & Co.

Katie Walthall organizes this monthly jam.

Details: 5 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free.

WEDNESDAY

Three Eyed Tiger

Formerly JCG Trio, it’s a local rock fusion juggernaut.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.