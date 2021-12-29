Top Tickets — Grass Monkey reunion, plus NYE shows including The Ambassador, Dead Reckoning

THURSDAY

Grass Monkey

This Roanoke quartet split up about a decade ago, but in its heyday provided a ton of fun for audiences, with a bluegrass-based sound that had punk and Americana dashes. All four band members are active players in various scenes, from Nashville to North Carolina, so the quality should be fun, with the energy that reunion shows bring.

FRIDAY

Big Lick Downtown Countdown

With The Low Low Chariot, The Jared Stout Band, Harvest Blaque, DJ Flex

Roanoke’s largest-scale New Year’s Eve blast is happening again, with host band The Low Low Chariot joined by a variety of other quality performers. It’s as much an event as it is a concert.

Details: 8 p.m. Market Square, Roanoke. $15 general admission, $55 VIP via Center in the Square box office or centerinthesquare.org; 12-younger free. facebook.com/biglickdowntowncountdown, lowlowchariot.com, thejaredstoutband.com, facebook.com/HarvestBlaque, facebook.com/DJFLEXRoanoke

Dead Reckoning New Years Ball

Year in and year out, Grateful Dead tribute bands and their music are popular in Roanoke. Dead Reckoning, an all-star amalgam of Roanoke-area players, always draws fun-loving crowds of noodle dancers. This year, and next, should be no different.

Details: 8 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary, Roanoke. $40, $35, $25 via seetickets.us/12312021. 5pointsmusic.com, facebook.com/deadreckoningva

The Ambassador

Make your NYE irie with reggae from Gabe “The Ambassador” Lewis and his band. A champagne toast is included in the price.

NYE Bash with Music Road Co

Floyd County-based Music Road Co rings in the next one with more of its world music, reggae and funk — with lots of percussion and horn-blasting — for a hometown crowd at Dogtown.

Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $10 advance, $12 day of show. 745-6836, dogtownroadhouse.com

NYE Dinner & Dance with Twin Creeks Stringband, The New Macedon Rangers

Kick up your heels and slap on your tap shoes for a New Year’s Eve celebration at Floyd Country Store. Two of the finest in the region’s mountain music scene are laying down the tunes and grooves.

Details: 6 p.m. (dinner 8 p.m.) The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $35 dinner and dance; $15 dance only; Friends & Fixtures $30, $12. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, facebook.com/Twincreeksoldtime, facebook.com/ashleeandandrew

Kyle Elliott

Boot scoot your way into the new year with Nashville born, bred and based Elliott and his band.

Details: 7 p.m. doors. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke. $30 (21-older). 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, thekyleelliott.com

SATURDAY

Starr Hill Hangover Brunch: Charissa Morisson

Powerful, soulful, folk-rock singer Morrison presides over this New Year’s Day food and drink fest. The food is free, so follow the venue’s COVID rules. Let’s not start 2022 with a case of the omicron!

Details: 11 a.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, Roanoke. Free. 685-2012, starrhill.com/roanoke, facebook.com/CharissaMorrisonProject

WEDNESDAY

Zach Wiley and The Pariahs

Just like last year and the year before and the year before, 2022 should feature plenty of high-quality mid-week music, COVID-willing. Wiley, who first came to local attention with Savannah Shoulders, has for a few years been on his own path, and has got some very listenable original songs.

Details: 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free. soundcloud.com/zachwileymusic

Palmyra

Two members of this folk/Americana band, including Roanoke native Willis Landon, have relocated from Boston to Floyd, where all sorts of great roots music happens. This is good news for good music fans, as it portends more Southwest Virginia gigs for a very talented and engaging act.

