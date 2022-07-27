Top Tickets — Hank Williams Jr., War + the Commodores, Waylon Payne

THURSDAY-SUNDAY

FloydFest

With Lake Street Dive, Turnpike Troubadours, Old Crow Medicine Show, Trampled By Turtles, Melissa Etheridge, Marcus King, Ann Wilson and more

It’s the last go-round at the festival’s historic site off the Blue Ridge Parkway in Patrick County, before a scheduled move to Floyd next year.

THURSDAY

Waylon Payne

Payne, with a classic country pedigree and mad songwriting skills, was primed for success, before a longtime meth addiction derailed him. His comeback — which included a pandemic-era solo set opening for Robert Earl Keen in the Berglund Center parking lot — has been met well by the critical class, and fellow musicians love his stuff. He performed great on that 2021 night at Berglund. Now the audience has to come around. Here’s an intimate spot to watch him do his thing.

Details: 7:30 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $15 door. thespotonkirk.org, waylonpaynemusic.co

Gordon Sterling and The People

Funky blues-rock guitar work from Sterling (Nappy Riddem) highlights this soulful D.C. act.

Honky Tonk Thursdays: JC Radford, Guitar Floyd & Friends

It’s a classic country revue, with pickers including a tasty six-stringer (and old friend) from the Bristol area, Danny “Guitar Floyd” Fields.

Details: 7 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. Venue suggests $10 donation to performers. 540-745-4563, floydcountrystore.com

THURSDAY-FRIDAY

The Wildwoods

Husband-and-wife folk/rock duo from Nebraska hits the South.

Details: 5:30 p.m. Thursday Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 540-314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com and 6 p.m. Friday. Twisted Track Brewpub. Free. 339-9776, facebook.com/TwistedTrackBrewpub, thewildwoodsband.com

FRIDAY

Hank Williams Jr.

Bocephus’ new album is called “Rich White Honky Blues.”

Live at the Penthouse: Earthbound Creatures, with The Thrillbillyz Lite

Eve-lynn Deegan, singer for Phat Anchovies, fronts this rock-blasting show headliner.

Details: 8 p.m. The Penthouse at Center in the Square. $10 advance, $15 door; 21-older. facebook.com/penthouseroanoke, facebook.com/OfficialEC.FGS, thrillbillyz.com

Adam Rutledge

Original country and some rocking covers from the ever-busy Rutledge.

Eric Wayne Band

Roanoke southern rockers in effect.

Also on Friday …

Three's Company Blues 6:30 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free

Dylan Dent 6 p.m. Sweet Donkey Coffeehouse. Free

Becki and the Boom Booms 7 p.m. Crescent City BBQ. Free

Two To Tango, with The Dan and Adonna Show 7:30 p.m. 3rd Street Coffeehouse. Venue encourages donations to performers

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Matt Tucker

Tucker claims a range of influences including George Strait and Kenny Chesney.

Details: 9:45 p.m. each night. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon. Cover charge varies. 540-904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, matttuckermusic.com

SATURDAY

War + the Commodores

Classic lineup member Lonnie Jordan remains from War, which gave us “Low Rider,” “Slippin’ Into Darkness,” “Why Can’t We Be Friends?” and “The Cisco Kid.” William King and Walter “Clyde” Orange are still in the Commodores, which hit with “Brick House,” “Nightshift” and the Lionel Richie-sung numbers “Easy” and “Three Times A Lady.”

Details: 7:30 p.m. Elmwood Park. $45 and $700 VIP advance via berglundcenter.live, $50 gate. war.com, commodoreslive.com

Erica Banks

The “Flow Queen” makes an appearance in downtown Roanoke. Banks’ songs include “Buss It.”

Details: 9 p.m. 213 Lux Lounge, 213 Willliamson Road S.E. $30 advance at the venue or 980-939-3330. facebook.com/213luxlounge, ericabanksmusic.com

Virginia Vintage Comics and Collectibles

It’s the 25th year for an event that its promoters say is the oldest in the commonwealth for comic books and other items.

Details: 10 a.m. Salem Civic Center. $3, free to 12-younger. 540-320-7056

Blanks 77

With the Unsubs, Angry Youth, The Good Goddamn

Stalwart New Jersey street punk band that has toured with The Misfits, Bouncing souls and more headlines this bill, with three Roanoke groups.

The Kody Norris Show

Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music of America’s 2022 Entertainer of the Year performs.

Details: 7 p.m. The Floyd Country Store. $17 advance, $22 day of show. thekodynorrisshow.com

Lonesome River Band

Banjo master Sammy Shelor and crew have just released a new album, “Heyday.”

Details: 5:30 p.m. Selah Springs Farm Back Porch, 3320 Nolley Road, Riner. $25. 540-320-2240, selahspringsfarm.com, lonesomeriverband.com

Amanda Cook Band

With Unspoken Tradition

Catch a hi-test bluegrass double-bill off the Blue Ridge Parkway.

Details: 7 p.m. Blue Ridge Music Center, Galax. $20; free 12-younger. 866-308-2773 (ext. 245), blueridgemusiccenter.org, amandacook`bluegrass.com, unspokentradition.com

Also on Saturday …

Jack Marion & The Pearl Snap Prophets 6:30 p.m. Big Lick Brewing. Free

Jesse Ray Carter 1:30 p.m., Chad Nickell and The Loose Change 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free

Ryan Ward 6 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage. Free

Virginia Electric, with OmegaWolfe 10 p.m. Martin's. $8

Runaway Grooms 6 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub. Free

Andrew & The Noise, with The Scoots 8 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $8 advance, $12 door

SUNDAY

Annalyse Marie

This 16-year-old country singer, who is on the FloydFest bill, heads to SML with her just-released debut CD, “Older Now.”

Details: 2 p.m. Mango’s Bar & Grill. Free. facebook.com/annalysemariemusicpage

Will Farmer

Farmer, of Blue Moonshine and Appalachian Soul, has a solo thing going.

Details: 5 p.m. Fork in the Alley. Free. 540-982-3675, fork.rocks/fita, willfarmermusic.com

JD Sutphin

Low Low Chariot frontman plays solo.

Details: 2 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub. Free. 540-339-9776, facebook.com/TwistedTrackBrewpub

WEDNESDAY

Shaun Martin Trio With The PRVLG

Snarky Puppy keyboardist Martin brings his latest band to Roanoke. Read more in Tuesday’s Extra.

Last Real Circus

An indie-rock trio from Richmond hits Martin’s midweek.