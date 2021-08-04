 Skip to main content
Top Tickets — Hinder, Lee Brice, Watkins Family Hour, Gordon Lightfoot, James Taylor with Jackson Browne
Hinder (copy)

Hinder

 Courtesy of Berglund Center

Sound clips and pics of some live and live-streaming music in the valleys this week. Tad Dickens / The Roanoke Times

THURSDAY

Hinder

The band that brought you “Lips of an Angel,” “Last Kiss Goodbye” and other mainstream rock hits returns to Roanoke.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Berglund Performing Arts Theatre, Roanoke. $51, $41, $27; $41 handicap accessible. 853-5483, berglundcenter.live, hindermusic.com

Anthony Wayne Vibe

Young guitarist/singer Jacob Doss, killed in a July 19 car crash, was scheduled to debut at Martin’s on this night. A quality Americana/rock band from the Bristol area fills the date.

Details: 9:30 p.m. Martin’s Downtown, Roanoke. Free. 985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, awvibe.com

Electric Road

The Dead, Beatles, Byrds and more, plus originals.

Details: 6 p.m. Fork in the Alley/Fork in Front, Roanoke. Free. 982-3675, forkinthealley.com, facebook.com/ElectricRoadBand

Party in Elmwood: Cat5 Band

It’s a hurricane of beach music.

Details: 5:30 p.m. Elmwood Park, Roanoke. $5, free 12-younger. downtownroanoke.org, cat5band.com

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Steppin’ Out: Music, Arts & More

With Music Road Co., Hedonistas (Friday), Kendall Street Company, Jared Stout Band (Saturday) and more

Blacksburg’s annual summer street blast picks up where it left off before COVID-19, with lots of strong live music, arts, food and togetherness.

Details: 12:15 p.m. Friday, 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Downtown Blacksburg. Free. blacksburgsteppinout.com, musicroadco.com, kendallstreetcompany.com, hedonistasmusic.com, thejaredstoutband.com

FRIDAY

Meskos Electric Revue

Brian and Melissa Mesko have a ton of collective talent and good taste in side musicians.

Details: 7 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, Roanoke. Free. 685-2012, starrhill.com/roanoke, brianmesko.com

Chad Nickell & Loose Change

Hear originals and country covers of Craig Morgan, Alabama and more.

Details: 7:30 p. m. Mango’s Bar & Grill, Moneta. $10. 721-1632, mangosbarandgrill.com, facebook.com/chadnickellandtheloosechange

First Fridays: Fuzzy Logic

The “Party With A Purpose” brings back an old favorite.

Details: 5:45 p.m. (gates at 5 p.m.) Franklin Road between Jefferson Street and Williamson Road, Roanoke. $10. 776-5348, firstfridaysroanoke.com, gotfuzz.net

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Grayson

From Nashville via Australia, country singer returns to Roanoke.

Details: 9:45 p.m. both nights Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke. $10 each night. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, grayson-music.com

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Sinkland Farms Sunflower Festival

With Barren Minds (Friday), Jim Lord (Saturday), Becki and the Boom Booms (Sunday)

Christiansburg rural venue celebrates the pretty giant flower on eight acres, with 175,000 sunflowers in 20 varieties, plus live music.

Details: Noon Friday, 10 a.m. Saturday, noon Sunday. Sinkland Farms, 3020 Riner Road, Christiansburg. $10; $8 ages 2-10; $9 seniors, military and first responders; free 2-younger. sinklandfarms.com/sunflower-festival-about, jimlord.com

SATURDAY

Lee Brice

With Lewis Brice

Country hit-maker Brice plays Dr Pepper Park for the first time. His brother opens the show.

Details: 6:15 p.m. Dr Pepper Park, Roanoke. $69 pit, $40 general admission. drpepperpark.com, leebrice.com, lewisbrice.com

Shakedown Street Party: Dead Reckoning, The Kind, Ladycouchgarciaband

Martin’s celebrates the late Jerry Garcia’s birthday with a jam-friendly lineup.

Details: 6 pm. Martin’s Downtown. $15. facebook.com/deadreckoningva, thekind.org, ladycouch.com

The Seldom Scene

A bluegrass icon hits an iconic stage in Floyd.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Floyd Country Store. $32 advance, $36 day of show. seldomscene.com

The Chatham Rabbits

With Kate Rhudy

Folk-infused Americana from North Carolina’s Chatham Rabbits.

Details: 7 p.m. Blue Ridge Music Center, Galax. $25, 12-younger free. 866-308-2773 (ext. 245), blueridgemusiccenter.org, chathamrabbits.com, katerhudy.com

Andrew Trongone

The Trongone Band’s frontman goes solo at Starr Hill.

Details: 6 p. m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage. Free. facebook.com/thetrongoneband

SUNDAY

Watkins Family Hour

With Jesse Harper

Sara and Sean Watkins, who made their names as two-thirds of Nickel Creek, take to the road with this act they started at storied Los Angeles nightspot Largo. Opener Harper is best known as Love Canon’s frontman, but he has solo work that doesn’t involve ’80s covers.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Lime Kiln Theater, Lexington. $40 advance, $45 day of show. limekilntheater.org, watkinsfamilyhour.com, facebook.com/jesseharpermusic

The Winn Brothers Band

Agents of Good Roots frontman Andrew Winn, a Roanoke native repatriated, and his brother Gordon join forces with Agents’ sax master JC Kuhl and other outstanding musicians for what promises to be a high-quality soiree.

Details: 5 p.m. Fork in the Alley/Fork in Front. Free.

Steve Guidus

A singer-songwriter does it matinee-style at the lake.

Details: 2 p.m. Mango’s Bar & Grill. Free. reverbnation.com/steveguidus

Joe Crandall

Solo acoustic music from Crandall.

Details: 2 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub, Roanoke. Free. 339-9776, facebook.com/TwistedTrackBrewpub, facebook.com/joecrandallmusic

MONDAY-AUG. 15

Old Fiddlers Convention

A picking, singing, dancing, late-night carousing institution returns after a COVID-19 year off.

Details: 5:30 p.m. Monday (youth fiddlers), 6 p.m. Tuesday (old-time fiddle, Dobro, mandolin), 6 p.m. Wednesday (bluegrass fiddle, dulcimer, bluegrass banjo), 6 p.m. Aug. 12 (clawhammer banjo, autoharp, guitar), 6 p.m. Aug. 13 (old-time band and bluegrass band), noon Aug. 14 (folk song, flatfoot dance), 6 p.m. Aug. 14 (bluegrass band, old-time band), early a.m. Aug. 15 (winners announced). $7 Monday-Aug. 12, $11 Aug. 13, $13 Aug. 14, children free with paying adult, $45 full session, $100 camping. oldfiddlersconvention.com

TUESDAY

Gordon Lightfoot

“Sundown,” “Early Morning Rain” and “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald” are but the tip of this iconic singer/songwriter’s spear.

Details: 8 p.m. Berglund Performing Arts Theatre. $69, $59, $49, $39, handicapped accessible $59. gordonlightfoot.com

WEDNESDAY

James Taylor & His All-Star Band

With Jackson Browne

Mellow gold purveyors sold out this show almost immediately, then COVID hit, and it was postponed at least twice. Taylor’s band alone — jamestaylor.com/life-on-the-road/meet-the-band — would probably be worth what folks paid for admission.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Berglund Coliseum, Roanoke. SOLD OUT. jamestaylor.com, jacksonbrowne.com

The Copper Tones

South Florida quartet labels itself “soulgrass.”

Details: 9:30 p.m. Martin’s. Free. thecoppertonesmusic.com

