Top Tickets — Hinder, Lee Brice, Watkins Family Hour, James Taylor with Jackson Browne

THURSDAY
Hinder
The band that brought you “Lips of an Angel,” “Last Kiss Goodbye” and other mainstream rock hits returns to Roanoke.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Berglund Performing Arts Theatre, Roanoke. $51, $41, $27; $41 handicap accessible. 853-5483, berglundcenter.live, hindermusic.com
Anthony Wayne Vibe
Young guitarist/singer Jacob Doss, killed in a July 19 car crash, was scheduled to debut at Martin’s on this night. A quality Americana/rock band from the Bristol area fills the date.
Details: 9:30 p.m. Martin’s Downtown, Roanoke. Free. 985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, awvibe.com
Electric Road
The Dead, Beatles, Byrds and more, plus originals.
Details: 6 p.m. Fork in the Alley/Fork in Front, Roanoke. Free. 982-3675, forkinthealley.com, facebook.com/ElectricRoadBand
Party in Elmwood: Cat5 Band
It’s a hurricane of beach music.
Details: 5:30 p.m. Elmwood Park, Roanoke. $5, free 12-younger. downtownroanoke.org, cat5band.com
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Steppin’ Out: Music, Arts & More
With Music Road Co., Hedonistas (Friday), Kendall Street Company, Jared Stout Band (Saturday) and more
Blacksburg’s annual summer street blast picks up where it left off before COVID-19, with lots of strong live music, arts, food and togetherness.
Details: 12:15 p.m. Friday, 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Downtown Blacksburg. Free. blacksburgsteppinout.com, musicroadco.com, kendallstreetcompany.com, hedonistasmusic.com, thejaredstoutband.com
FRIDAY
Meskos Electric Revue
Brian and Melissa Mesko have a ton of collective talent and good taste in side musicians.
Details: 7 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, Roanoke. Free. 685-2012, starrhill.com/roanoke, brianmesko.com
Chad Nickell & Loose Change
Hear originals and country covers of Craig Morgan, Alabama and more.
Details: 7:30 p. m. Mango’s Bar & Grill, Moneta. $10. 721-1632, mangosbarandgrill.com, facebook.com/chadnickellandtheloosechange
First Fridays: Fuzzy Logic
The “Party With A Purpose” brings back an old favorite.
Details: 5:45 p.m. (gates at 5 p.m.) Franklin Road between Jefferson Street and Williamson Road, Roanoke. $10. 776-5348, firstfridaysroanoke.com, gotfuzz.net
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Grayson
From Nashville via Australia, country singer returns to Roanoke.
Details: 9:45 p.m. both nights Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke. $10 each night. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, grayson-music.com
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Sinkland Farms Sunflower Festival
With Barren Minds (Friday), Jim Lord (Saturday), Becki and the Boom Booms (Sunday)
Christiansburg rural venue celebrates the pretty giant flower on eight acres, with 175,000 sunflowers in 20 varieties, plus live music.
Details: Noon Friday, 10 a.m. Saturday, noon Sunday. Sinkland Farms, 3020 Riner Road, Christiansburg. $10; $8 ages 2-10; $9 seniors, military and first responders; free 2-younger. sinklandfarms.com/sunflower-festival-about, jimlord.com
SATURDAY
Lee Brice
With Lewis Brice
Country hit-maker Brice plays Dr Pepper Park for the first time. His brother opens the show.
Details: 6:15 p.m. Dr Pepper Park, Roanoke. $69 pit, $40 general admission. drpepperpark.com, leebrice.com, lewisbrice.com
Shakedown Street Party: Dead Reckoning, The Kind, Ladycouchgarciaband
Martin’s celebrates the late Jerry Garcia’s birthday with a jam-friendly lineup.
Details: 6 pm. Martin’s Downtown. $15. facebook.com/deadreckoningva, thekind.org, ladycouch.com
The Seldom Scene
A bluegrass icon hits an iconic stage in Floyd.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Floyd Country Store. $32 advance, $36 day of show. seldomscene.com
The Chatham Rabbits
With Kate Rhudy
Folk-infused Americana from North Carolina’s Chatham Rabbits.
Details: 7 p.m. Blue Ridge Music Center, Galax. $25, 12-younger free. 866-308-2773 (ext. 245), blueridgemusiccenter.org, chathamrabbits.com, katerhudy.com
Andrew Trongone
The Trongone Band’s frontman goes solo at Starr Hill.
Details: 6 p. m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage. Free. facebook.com/thetrongoneband
SUNDAY
Watkins Family Hour
With Jesse Harper
Sara and Sean Watkins, who made their names as two-thirds of Nickel Creek, take to the road with this act they started at storied Los Angeles nightspot Largo. Opener Harper is best known as Love Canon’s frontman, but he has solo work that doesn’t involve ’80s covers.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Lime Kiln Theater, Lexington. $40 advance, $45 day of show. limekilntheater.org, watkinsfamilyhour.com, facebook.com/jesseharpermusic
The Winn Brothers Band
Agents of Good Roots frontman Andrew Winn, a Roanoke native repatriated, and his brother Gordon join forces with Agents’ sax master JC Kuhl and other outstanding musicians for what promises to be a high-quality soiree.
Details: 5 p.m. Fork in the Alley/Fork in Front. Free.
Steve Guidus
A singer-songwriter does it matinee-style at the lake.
Details: 2 p.m. Mango’s Bar & Grill. Free. reverbnation.com/steveguidus
Joe Crandall
Solo acoustic music from Crandall.
Details: 2 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub, Roanoke. Free. 339-9776, facebook.com/TwistedTrackBrewpub, facebook.com/joecrandallmusic
MONDAY-AUG. 15
Old Fiddlers Convention
A picking, singing, dancing, late-night carousing institution returns after a COVID-19 year off.
Details: 5:30 p.m. Monday (youth fiddlers), 6 p.m. Tuesday (old-time fiddle, Dobro, mandolin), 6 p.m. Wednesday (bluegrass fiddle, dulcimer, bluegrass banjo), 6 p.m. Aug. 12 (clawhammer banjo, autoharp, guitar), 6 p.m. Aug. 13 (old-time band and bluegrass band), noon Aug. 14 (folk song, flatfoot dance), 6 p.m. Aug. 14 (bluegrass band, old-time band), early a.m. Aug. 15 (winners announced). $7 Monday-Aug. 12, $11 Aug. 13, $13 Aug. 14, children free with paying adult, $45 full session, $100 camping. oldfiddlersconvention.com
TUESDAY
POSTONED Gordon Lightfoot POSTPONED
“Sundown,” “Early Morning Rain” and “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald” are but the tip of this iconic singer/songwriter’s spear.
Details: 8 p.m. Berglund Performing Arts Theatre. $69, $59, $49, $39, handicapped accessible $59. gordonlightfoot.com
WEDNESDAY
James Taylor & His All-Star Band
With Jackson Browne
Mellow gold purveyors sold out this show almost immediately, then COVID hit, and it was postponed at least twice. Taylor’s band alone — jamestaylor.com/life-on-the-road/meet-the-band — would probably be worth what folks paid for admission.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Berglund Coliseum, Roanoke. SOLD OUT. jamestaylor.com, jacksonbrowne.com
The Copper Tones
South Florida quartet labels itself “soulgrass.”
Details: 9:30 p.m. Martin’s. Free. thecoppertonesmusic.com