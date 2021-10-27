 Skip to main content
Top Tickets — Imani Winds, Pink Martini feat. China Forbes, The Mantras
Imani Winds 1.jpg (copy)

Imani Winds

 Courtesy of Shervin Lainez

THURSDAY

Imani Winds and Catalyst Quartet

A pair of chamber ensembles perform music with the theme “(im)migration: music of change.” Expect music with Latin and African influences.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Moss Arts Center, Blacksburg. $45, $35, $20, $10 to students with ID, 18-younger. artscenter.vt.edu, imaniwinds.com, catalystquartet.com

Honky Tonk Thursdays: Kelley & The Cowboys

North Carolina singer/rhythm guitarist Kelley Breiding leads this western-style country quartet.

Details: 6 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. Free (venue encourages donations). 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, kelleyandthecowboys.com

Litz

Traveling electro-funksters return to Martin’s.

Details: 9:30 p.m. Martin’s Downtown, Roanoke. Free. 985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, litzmusic.com

FRIDAY

Roanoke Symphony Orchestra

It’s a pop music night for the symphony, which is playing hits from Sting and the band that made him famous, The Police.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Salem Civic Center, Salem. $56, $45, $34, $31. rso.com/tickets

The Kind Thieves

West Virginia rock ’n’ rollers, led by guitarist singer Colby Elswick, hit the 5 Points stage.

Details: 6:30 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary, Roanoke. $12 advance, $14 day of show general admission; seat options at seetickets.us/10292021. 5pointsmusic.com, facebook.com/kindthievesofficial

Harvest Blaque presents Bump in the Night

Roanoke rapper, poet and singer does the Halloween thing at The Spot.

Details: 7:30 p.m. The Spot on Kirk, Roanoke. $5. thespotonkirk.org, officalharvestblaque.com

Mad Iguanas

Salem band with tons of original music takes inspiration from the Grateful Dead, Widespread Panic.

Details: 6:30 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co., Roanoke. Free. 562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, themadiguanas.com

The Thrillbillyz

A band best known for “Franklin County Moonshine” has some new tunes up its collective sleeve.

Details: 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, thrillbillyz.com

Jared Stout Band

Good grooves, good energy and good musicianship from this act.

Details: 6 p.m. Sinkland Farms Brewery, 3060 Riner Road, Christiansburg. $12, $11 for senior citizens, active military and first responders. 382-4647, sinklandfarms.com, thejaredstoutband.com

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Roads Below

It’s a return engagement from this Nashville-via-Arkansas-and-Los-Angeles country band.

Details: 9:45 p.m. each night. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke. $10 each night. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, warroadmusic.com/the-roads-below

SATURDAY

Halloween Street Party: The Mantras, Kentucky Ruckus

Costumes, the hope of dry and crisp weather, jam rock from The Mantras and rock ’n’ roll from Kentucky Ruckus.

Details: 8 p.m. (6 p.m. gates) Martin’s Downtown. $10. themantras.com, kentuckyruckus.com

Pink Martini feat. China Forbes

This self-dubbed “little orchestra” melds classical, jazz and throwback pop, with originals from singer Forbes and bandleader Thomas Lauderdale.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Moss Arts Center. $75, $60, $40, $10 students with ID, 18-younger. pinkmartini.com

Crawford & Power

Up-and-coming country act formed in Franklin County closes The Coves Amphitheater’s first full season by SML.

Details: 7 p.m. The Coves Amphitheater, Union Hall. $15 advance, $20 day of show. covesatsml.com/amphitheater.html, smlgoodneighbors.org, crawfordandpower.com

Dead Reckoning

The theme for this Grateful Dead tribute band’s Halloween show is “spirit animals.”

Details: 7:30 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary. $23 standing, $30 seated via seetickets.us/20211030. facebook.com/deadreckoningva

The Kind’s Annual Halloween Masquerade Ball

Jamband celebrants hew to tradition, with this Deadhead party in Floyd.

Details: 6 pm. Pine Tavern, Floyd. $8 advance via thekind.rocks, $10 gate.

Cinemateque

This Halloween Show from a surf-rock and Afrobeat band includes a wide-screen showing spooky stuff.

Details: 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free. facebook.com/cinemathequeband

Halloween Throwdown 2021: Fractured Frames, Divisive, Heirloom

This All Hallow’s Eve eve event is metal-centric.

Details: 8 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $10, all ages. instagram.com/maiden_and_crow_tattoo, facebook.com/fracturedframesnc

Old Time Halloween Dance: Whitetop Mountain Band

Don’t let your costume hamper your flatfooting.

Details: 7:30 p.m. The Floyd Country Store. $8, $5 to friends and fixture card holders. whitetopmountainband.tripod.com

That ’80s Show

It’s an ’80s-themed dress-up party.

Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $8 advance via dogtownroadhouse.com/events; $10 day of show. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, facebook.com/that80sshowva

SUNDAY

Out of Body Burlesque: Tales from the Stripped

Every day is like Halloween for this troupe, which will shed its costumes.

Details: 7 p.m. 5 Points Music. $15 advance general admission, $25 bench and stool, $20 chair via venue website. facebook.com/obburlesque

