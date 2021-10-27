Top Tickets — Imani Winds, Pink Martini feat. China Forbes, The Mantras

THURSDAY
Imani Winds and Catalyst Quartet
A pair of chamber ensembles perform music with the theme “(im)migration: music of change.” Expect music with Latin and African influences.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Moss Arts Center, Blacksburg. $45, $35, $20, $10 to students with ID, 18-younger. artscenter.vt.edu, imaniwinds.com, catalystquartet.com
Honky Tonk Thursdays: Kelley & The Cowboys
North Carolina singer/rhythm guitarist Kelley Breiding leads this western-style country quartet.
Details: 6 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. Free (venue encourages donations). 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, kelleyandthecowboys.com
Litz
Traveling electro-funksters return to Martin’s.
Details: 9:30 p.m. Martin’s Downtown, Roanoke. Free. 985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, litzmusic.com
FRIDAY
Roanoke Symphony Orchestra
It’s a pop music night for the symphony, which is playing hits from Sting and the band that made him famous, The Police.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Salem Civic Center, Salem. $56, $45, $34, $31. rso.com/tickets
The Kind Thieves
West Virginia rock ’n’ rollers, led by guitarist singer Colby Elswick, hit the 5 Points stage.
Details: 6:30 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary, Roanoke. $12 advance, $14 day of show general admission; seat options at seetickets.us/10292021. 5pointsmusic.com, facebook.com/kindthievesofficial
Harvest Blaque presents Bump in the Night
Roanoke rapper, poet and singer does the Halloween thing at The Spot.
Details: 7:30 p.m. The Spot on Kirk, Roanoke. $5. thespotonkirk.org, officalharvestblaque.com
Mad Iguanas
Salem band with tons of original music takes inspiration from the Grateful Dead, Widespread Panic.
Details: 6:30 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co., Roanoke. Free. 562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, themadiguanas.com
The Thrillbillyz
A band best known for “Franklin County Moonshine” has some new tunes up its collective sleeve.
Details: 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, thrillbillyz.com
Jared Stout Band
Good grooves, good energy and good musicianship from this act.
Details: 6 p.m. Sinkland Farms Brewery, 3060 Riner Road, Christiansburg. $12, $11 for senior citizens, active military and first responders. 382-4647, sinklandfarms.com, thejaredstoutband.com
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Roads Below
It’s a return engagement from this Nashville-via-Arkansas-and-Los-Angeles country band.
Details: 9:45 p.m. each night. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke. $10 each night. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, warroadmusic.com/the-roads-below
SATURDAY
Halloween Street Party: The Mantras, Kentucky Ruckus
Costumes, the hope of dry and crisp weather, jam rock from The Mantras and rock ’n’ roll from Kentucky Ruckus.
Details: 8 p.m. (6 p.m. gates) Martin’s Downtown. $10. themantras.com, kentuckyruckus.com
Pink Martini feat. China Forbes
This self-dubbed “little orchestra” melds classical, jazz and throwback pop, with originals from singer Forbes and bandleader Thomas Lauderdale.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Moss Arts Center. $75, $60, $40, $10 students with ID, 18-younger. pinkmartini.com
Crawford & Power
Up-and-coming country act formed in Franklin County closes The Coves Amphitheater’s first full season by SML.
Details: 7 p.m. The Coves Amphitheater, Union Hall. $15 advance, $20 day of show. covesatsml.com/amphitheater.html, smlgoodneighbors.org, crawfordandpower.com
Dead Reckoning
The theme for this Grateful Dead tribute band’s Halloween show is “spirit animals.”
Details: 7:30 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary. $23 standing, $30 seated via seetickets.us/20211030. facebook.com/deadreckoningva
The Kind’s Annual Halloween Masquerade Ball
Jamband celebrants hew to tradition, with this Deadhead party in Floyd.
Details: 6 pm. Pine Tavern, Floyd. $8 advance via thekind.rocks, $10 gate.
Cinemateque
This Halloween Show from a surf-rock and Afrobeat band includes a wide-screen showing spooky stuff.
Details: 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free. facebook.com/cinemathequeband
Halloween Throwdown 2021: Fractured Frames, Divisive, Heirloom
This All Hallow’s Eve eve event is metal-centric.
Details: 8 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $10, all ages. instagram.com/maiden_and_crow_tattoo, facebook.com/fracturedframesnc
Old Time Halloween Dance: Whitetop Mountain Band
Don’t let your costume hamper your flatfooting.
Details: 7:30 p.m. The Floyd Country Store. $8, $5 to friends and fixture card holders. whitetopmountainband.tripod.com
That ’80s Show
It’s an ’80s-themed dress-up party.
Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $8 advance via dogtownroadhouse.com/events; $10 day of show. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, facebook.com/that80sshowva
SUNDAY
Out of Body Burlesque: Tales from the Stripped
Every day is like Halloween for this troupe, which will shed its costumes.
Details: 7 p.m. 5 Points Music. $15 advance general admission, $25 bench and stool, $20 chair via venue website. facebook.com/obburlesque