Top Tickets — Jade Bird and Katie Pruitt, Orange Culture, The Mad Iguanas, Granger Smith

THURSDAY

Whiskey Myers

With Shane Smith & The Saints, Goodbye June

Look back to Tuesday’s Extra or go to roanoke.com/entertainment/music to read more.

Victor Wooten, Steve Bailey, Gregg Bissonette

Check Tuesday’s Extra or roanoke.com/entertainment/music for info on this “Bass Extremes” show.

Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount. $72, $47, $340 (VIP table for four). 484-8277, harvester-music.com, victorwooten.com

Cinco de Mayo: Solacoustix

Have a funky good cinco.

Details: 5 p.m. Fork in the Alley, Roanoke. Free. 982-3675, fork.rocks/fita, bit.ly/solacoustix

FRIDAY

CANCELED - First Fridays: Spank! - CANCELED

The “Party with a Purpose” is back again, and it kicks off with an ‘80s music tribute band that can lay down a wide variety from the era. If you dug Super Hold, check out this band.

Details: 5 p.m. Franklin Road between Jefferson Street and Williamson Road, Roanoke. $5. 776-5348, firstfridaysroanoke.com, spankthe80s.com

Jade Bird and Katie Pruitt

Two high quality singer/songwriters who have played FloydFest hit Rocky Mount’s premier venue.

Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center. $47, $27, $218 (VIP). jade-bird.com, katiepruitt.com

Orange Culture Album Release With The Flops

Young, energentic, talented alt-rock band Orange Culture has a new album, “Fever of 1721.”

Details: 8 p.m. The Spot on Kirk, Roanoke. $12 advance, $15 day of show. thespotonkirk.org, orangecultureband.com, theflopsband.com

The Mad Iguanas

Rock and jams from a band that is as cool as a reptile.

Rockbridge With Lux Arcada, Systematic Devastation

It’s a night of punk and metal in Salem.

Brown Mountain Lightning Bugs With Luke Whittaker

The headliner, from Winston-Salem, North Carolina, boasts a mix of “traditional and trippy.”

Details: 7:30 p.m. 3rd Street Coffeehouse, Roanoke. Free (venue encourages donations to performers). 521-4507, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB, brownmountainlightningbugs.com

Also on Friday …

Jake Dempsey, Paul Tressel, George Penn and John McBroom 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free.

Anthony Wayne Vibe 6 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub, Roanoke. Free.

Mended Fences 9 p.m. Ippy’s, Rocky Mount. $15.

Kat Mills 5 p.m. Moon Hollow Brewing, Blacksburg. Free.

Ska in the Market 9 p.m. Fork in the Market, Roanoke. Free.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Community School’s Strawberry Festival

One of Roanoke’s sweetest and most delicious traditional events is on again.

Details: 11 a.m. Friday, 10 a.m. Saturday. Elmwood Park, Roanoke. Free (shortcakes, sundaes, etc. available to pre-purchase at eventbrite.com). 563-5036, strawberryfestivalroanoke.org

SATURDAY

Roanoke Symphony Orchestra: From the New World With Zuill Bailey, Akemi Takayama

Cellist Bailey, who often joins the RSO, and the symphony’s concert master, Takayama, will be featured. Bonus: It’s Maestro David Stewart Wiley’s 25th anniversary conducting this symphony.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Berglund Performing Arts Theatre, Roanoke. $56, $48, $40, $34 via rso.com/tickets. zuillbailey.com, akemitakayama.com

Granger Smith feat. Earl Dibbles Jr.

For those not in on the ye ye nation happenings, Smith and Dibbles are the same guy. Country fans love them both, and they’re opening the season for Dr. Pepper Park.

Details: 6 p.m. gates. Dr Pepper Park, Roanoke. $59, $35, $149 VIP. drpepperpark.com, grangersmith.com

Crawford & Power

Local country music up-and-comers help the Pop’s Farm folks warm up the place for Rooster Walk.

Details: 8 p.m. Pop’s Farm, Axton. $20 general admission advance, car camping $20, RV camping $50, cabin $500 via eventbrite.com, $25 gate. roosterwalk.com, crawfordandpower.com

Walk Talk With Music Road Co

This show should leave you tired from dancing.

The Floorboards

Americana/rock and country/soul with thoughtful lyrics and outstanding musicianship.

Details: 6:30 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co., Roanoke. Free. 562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, thefloorboardsmusic.com

Also on Saturday …

Her Majesty with Unspoken Manner, Jed and the Free 9 p.m. Coffee Pot Roadhouse, Roanoke. $7.

Live Music on the Village Green: Seph Custer 11 a.m. Floyd Farmers Market, Floyd. Free.

SUNDAY

Alex Arbaugh, Jive Exchange

Arbaugh used to be part of the band Sun Dried Opossum. Roanoke’s Jive Exchange does it rock- and soul-style

Details: 1 p.m. (Arbaugh) 5 p.m. (Jive Exchange) Parkway Brewing Co. Free. alexarbaugh.com, facebook.com/JiveExchange

Mothers Day Brunch: Isaac Hadden

Your mother will love you for taking her to hear the talented Hadden.

Details: 9 p.m. Wilderness Adventure at Eagle Landing, New Castle. Venue suggests donation to performer; brunch $25, $12.50 ages 6-15, free 5-younger. 864-6792, wilderness-adventure.com, facebook.com/ilhadden

TUESDAY

Katie & Co.

Good friends gather monthly to play music together in what is now a Parkway tradition.

Details: 5 p.m. Parkway Brewing, Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com

Tuesday Tunes for Feeding Southwest Virginia: Tate Tuck

Talented singer and guitarist Tuck should inspire you to come off a few bucks for hungry folks.

Details: 9 p.m. Streaming from Third Street Coffeehouse, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB. Donation-based. facebook.com/TateTuckMusic

WEDNESDAY

The HawThorns With Charissa Joy

Americana duo The HawThorns, from Nashville via Los Angeles, released a new album, “Tarot Cards & Shooting Stars,” in February.

Details: 7:30 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $8 advance via eventbrite.com, $12 day of show. thehawtthorns.com, facebook.com/CharissaJoyMusic

Also on Wednesday …

Grub 9:30 p.m. at Martin’s. Free.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.