Top Tickets — Jamey Johnson, Roanoke Comedy Fest, Titian to Monet opening, John P. Kee, Punch Brothers

Tad Dickens

THURSDAY

Jamey Johnson

With Chris Hennessee

Hit country songwriter Johnson and his band of ace players return to Dr Pepper Park, where they sold out in 2019. Hennessee, one of his band members, opens the show.

Hayley Jane She’s played FloydFest, Down by Downtown and many other Roanoke-area dates. Hayley Jane, sans Primates, returns to town.

Details: 7:30 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary. $20, $15, $10 advance, $12 day of show. 540-795-5618, 5pointsmusic.com, facebook.com/thehayleyjane

FRIDAY

Art By Night: Gallery Grids

Downtown Roanoke Arts Collective, a cooperative effort from Roanoke art galleries, opens its first exhibition during Art By Night. It runs through October.

Details: 5 p.m. Alexander/Heath Contemporary, Left of Center Art Space, LinDor Arts, Market Gallery. Free, all ages. downtownroanokearts.org

Villanova A pack of South Carolina-based funky rockers rumbles back to Roanoke.

First Fridays: The Worx

It’s the final event of this season’s “Party with a Purpose,” featuring a legend among the valley’s party acts.

Details: 5 p.m. 5 p.m. Franklin Road between Jefferson Street and Williamson Road, Roanoke. $5. 540-776-5348, firstfridaysroanoke.com, theworxband.com

War Chile

Strong original blues rock, plus hip covers, from extra-talented players.

Jordan Harman

Harman and his bandmates are dripping with soul.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Roanoke Comedy Fest With Rahmein Mostafavi, Melissa Douty (Friday), Jono Zalay, Jake Snyder (Saturday), Brent Blakeney, Rob Ruthenberg, Lucy Bonino (Sunday) and more

Get three days of laughs in the Star City from national, regional and local stand-up comics.

Devil’s Backbone Hoopla

With Cory Wong, Misterwives (Friday), The Infamous Stringdusters, Charley Crockett, 49 Winchester (Saturday), Illiterate Light, Wayne Graham (Sunday) and more

Road trip alert: It’s an autumnal wonderland of cool music, hi-test beer and cool vibes.

Details: 2:15 p.m. Friday, noon Saturday, 11 a.m Sunday. Devil’s Backbone Basecamp Brewpub & Meadows, Roseland. $195 three-day pass, $160 Friday and Saturday, $142 Saturday and Sunday, $85 Friday, $100 Saturday, $42 Sunday. dbbrewingcompany.com/hoopla2022

Major Malfunktion Festival

With Big Daddy Love, Kentucky Ruckus, Villanova, War Chile, C.C. Coates, The Judy Chops, Orange Culture and more

Some of the region’s favorite acts, in a variety of genres, jam in Axton.

Details: Begins noon Friday. Mountain Valley Artistan Barn, Axton. $150 weekend, $75 single day via eventbrite.com.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Christian Yancey

A former University of Mississippi hurdler looks to leap to the country music world heights.

Details: 9:45 p.m. each night. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon. Cover charge varies; contact venue. 540-904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, linktr.ee/Christianyancey

SATURDAY

Titian to Monet: European Paintings from Joslyn Art Museum, opening celebration

See works on loan from Joslyn Art Museum, of Omaha, Nebraska — more than 50 European paintings from eras including the Italian Renaissance and 19th-century French impressionism.

Details: 8 p.m. Taubman Museum of Art. $25, $20 designated driver advance; $225-$135 advance multiple ticket packages with drink included; member-exclusive preview day (Sunday) and exhibition tickets (Oct. 14-Jan. 8, 2023) via taubmanmuseum.org

Gospel of Love Festival feat. Pastor John P. Kee

“The Prince of Gospel Music” brings jams from his Charlotte, North Carolina-based New Life Fellowship Center to Roanoke.

Details: 6 p.m. Berglund Performing Arts Theatre. $47 and $37, parking $5. 540-853-5483, berglundcenter.live, linktr.ee/officialjohnpkee

Darrell Scott

Scott is no stranger to Southwest Virginia. The hit country songwriter has played around here both solo and with bands. By himself, he is an improvisational-yet-grounded marvel.

Local Colors Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration

With Star City Circlesingers, Carol Joy and Tricolor, Dream Dance International

Food, music, dance, storytelling and more are part of this free event centered on Latino culture.

Details: Noon. Wells Fargo Tower Plaza. Free. localcolors.org

Magnolia Boulevard

FloydFest’s 2018 On the Rise contest winner blasts soulful and bluesy rock with powerhouse singer Maggie Noelle up front.

Blues, Brews & BBQ: The Billy Crawford Band, The Blue Monday Band, Lady D & Mi$$ion, The Woogemen, JoJo Stockton

Local and regional performers gather to celebrate the history of New Town and the St. Luke & Odd Fellows Hall, now the Museum of African American Heritage.

Details: Noon. Blacksburg Museum and Cultural Foundation, 204 Draper Road S.W., Blacksburg. Free. blacksburgmuseum.org/blues-brews-bbq, thebillycrawfordband.com

Solazo

A Southwest Virginia stalwart, Solazo features talented and energetic players bringing Latin music.

Details: 7:30 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $8 advance, $12 door. thespotonkirk.org

Oktobertfest Jam: The Salty Pretzel Band

Roanoke Kazim Shrine members The Salty Pretzel Band will be in their dirndls and lederhosen. Twisted Track will serve an Oktoberfest brew, and the band will make many toasts.

Details: 4 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub. Free (venue encourages $10 donation to shrine). 540-339-9776, facebook.com/TwistedTrackBrewpub, kazimshriners.com

Eli Lev

Small-town Maryland singer and songwriter hits Salem. Music at elilevmusic.bandcamp.com.

Details: Noon Olde Salem Brewing Co., Roanoke. Free. 540-404-4399, oldesalembrewing.com, eli-lev.com

SUNDAY

Missy Raines & Allegheny

One of the best bass players in bluegrass — Raines has 10 IBMA awards for her upright work — is also a strong singer and songwriter.

Details: 7 p.m. Floyd Country Store. $17.50 via aftontickets.com. missyraines.com

Becki and The Boom Booms

Becki Morrison sings well, leading an excellent band through a variety of tunes.

Details: 5 p.m. Fork in the Alley. Free. 540-982-3675, fork.rocks/fita, facebook.com/beckiandtheboombooms

TUESDAY Hoot and Holler: Coming Out

On National Coming Out Day, LBGTQ+ folks tell their stories of declaring and owning their sexuality.

Details: 7 p.m. Grandin Theatre. $20 (a portion of each sale goes to Roanoke Diversity Center). grandintheatre.com, facebook.com/hootandhollerstories

WEDNESDAY

Punch Brothers

Look to Tuesday’s Extra for more on this show.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Jefferson Center’s Shaftman Performance Hall. $70, $60, $50, $45. 540-345-2550, jeffcenter.org, punchbrothers.com

Makuyeika Colectivo Teatral: “Andares”

Read more in Tuesday’s Extra.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Moss Arts Center, Blacksburg. $25, $10 to students with ID, 18-younger (recommended 14-older). 540-231-5300, mailto:macboxoffice@vt.edu, artscenter.vt.edu, makuyeika.co