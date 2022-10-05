Top Tickets — Jamey Johnson, Roanoke Comedy Fest, Titian to Monet opening, John P. Kee, Punch Brothers

Tad Dickens
tad.dickens@roanoke.com 540-777-6474
THURSDAY
Jamey Johnson
With Chris Hennessee
Hit country songwriter Johnson and his band of ace players return to Dr Pepper Park, where they sold out in 2019. Hennessee, one of his band members, opens the show.
Details: 6 p.m. Dr Pepper Park. $59, $40, $149 VIP. drpepperpark.com, jameyjohnson.com, chrishennessee.com
Hayley Jane She’s played FloydFest, Down by Downtown and many other Roanoke-area dates. Hayley Jane, sans Primates, returns to town.
Details: 7:30 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary. $20, $15, $10 advance, $12 day of show. 540-795-5618, 5pointsmusic.com, facebook.com/thehayleyjane
FRIDAY
Art By Night: Gallery Grids
Downtown Roanoke Arts Collective, a cooperative effort from Roanoke art galleries, opens its first exhibition during Art By Night. It runs through October.
Details: 5 p.m. Alexander/Heath Contemporary, Left of Center Art Space, LinDor Arts, Market Gallery. Free, all ages. downtownroanokearts.org
Villanova A pack of South Carolina-based funky rockers rumbles back to Roanoke.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. $8. 540-985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, facebook.com/VILLANOVAMUSICROCKS
First Fridays: The Worx
It’s the final event of this season’s “Party with a Purpose,” featuring a legend among the valley’s party acts.
Details: 5 p.m. 5 p.m. Franklin Road between Jefferson Street and Williamson Road, Roanoke. $5. 540-776-5348, firstfridaysroanoke.com, theworxband.com
War Chile
Strong original blues rock, plus hip covers, from extra-talented players.
Details: 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 540-314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, bit.ly/WarChileFB
Jordan Harman
Harman and his bandmates are dripping with soul.
Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhose, Floyd. $10. 540-745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, jordanharman.com
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Roanoke Comedy Fest With Rahmein Mostafavi, Melissa Douty (Friday), Jono Zalay, Jake Snyder (Saturday), Brent Blakeney, Rob Ruthenberg, Lucy Bonino (Sunday) and more
Get three days of laughs in the Star City from national, regional and local stand-up comics.
Details: 9:30 p.m. Friday. Grandin Theatre. $18. 7:30 p.m. Saturday. 5 Points Music Sanctuary. $25. 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Martin’s Downtown. $20. alternativeartsinc.com, rahmein.com, jonozalay.com facebook.com/sixsevencomedy,
Devil’s Backbone Hoopla
With Cory Wong, Misterwives (Friday), The Infamous Stringdusters, Charley Crockett, 49 Winchester (Saturday), Illiterate Light, Wayne Graham (Sunday) and more
Road trip alert: It’s an autumnal wonderland of cool music, hi-test beer and cool vibes.
Details: 2:15 p.m. Friday, noon Saturday, 11 a.m Sunday. Devil’s Backbone Basecamp Brewpub & Meadows, Roseland. $195 three-day pass, $160 Friday and Saturday, $142 Saturday and Sunday, $85 Friday, $100 Saturday, $42 Sunday. dbbrewingcompany.com/hoopla2022
Major Malfunktion Festival
With Big Daddy Love, Kentucky Ruckus, Villanova, War Chile, C.C. Coates, The Judy Chops, Orange Culture and more
Some of the region’s favorite acts, in a variety of genres, jam in Axton.
Details: Begins noon Friday. Mountain Valley Artistan Barn, Axton. $150 weekend, $75 single day via eventbrite.com.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Christian Yancey
A former University of Mississippi hurdler looks to leap to the country music world heights.
Details: 9:45 p.m. each night. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon. Cover charge varies; contact venue. 540-904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, linktr.ee/Christianyancey
SATURDAY
Titian to Monet: European Paintings from Joslyn Art Museum, opening celebration
See works on loan from Joslyn Art Museum, of Omaha, Nebraska — more than 50 European paintings from eras including the Italian Renaissance and 19th-century French impressionism.
Details: 8 p.m. Taubman Museum of Art. $25, $20 designated driver advance; $225-$135 advance multiple ticket packages with drink included; member-exclusive preview day (Sunday) and exhibition tickets (Oct. 14-Jan. 8, 2023) via taubmanmuseum.org
Gospel of Love Festival feat. Pastor John P. Kee
“The Prince of Gospel Music” brings jams from his Charlotte, North Carolina-based New Life Fellowship Center to Roanoke.
Details: 6 p.m. Berglund Performing Arts Theatre. $47 and $37, parking $5. 540-853-5483, berglundcenter.live, linktr.ee/officialjohnpkee
Darrell Scott
Scott is no stranger to Southwest Virginia. The hit country songwriter has played around here both solo and with bands. By himself, he is an improvisational-yet-grounded marvel.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $38. 540-745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, darrellscott.com
Local Colors Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration
With Star City Circlesingers, Carol Joy and Tricolor, Dream Dance International
Food, music, dance, storytelling and more are part of this free event centered on Latino culture.
Details: Noon. Wells Fargo Tower Plaza. Free. localcolors.org
Magnolia Boulevard
FloydFest’s 2018 On the Rise contest winner blasts soulful and bluesy rock with powerhouse singer Maggie Noelle up front.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. $10. magnoliaboulevardband.com
Blues, Brews & BBQ: The Billy Crawford Band, The Blue Monday Band, Lady D & Mi$$ion, The Woogemen, JoJo Stockton
Local and regional performers gather to celebrate the history of New Town and the St. Luke & Odd Fellows Hall, now the Museum of African American Heritage.
Details: Noon. Blacksburg Museum and Cultural Foundation, 204 Draper Road S.W., Blacksburg. Free. blacksburgmuseum.org/blues-brews-bbq, thebillycrawfordband.com
Solazo
A Southwest Virginia stalwart, Solazo features talented and energetic players bringing Latin music.
Details: 7:30 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $8 advance, $12 door. thespotonkirk.org
Oktobertfest Jam: The Salty Pretzel Band
Roanoke Kazim Shrine members The Salty Pretzel Band will be in their dirndls and lederhosen. Twisted Track will serve an Oktoberfest brew, and the band will make many toasts.
Details: 4 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub. Free (venue encourages $10 donation to shrine). 540-339-9776, facebook.com/TwistedTrackBrewpub, kazimshriners.com
Eli Lev
Small-town Maryland singer and songwriter hits Salem. Music at elilevmusic.bandcamp.com.
Details: Noon Olde Salem Brewing Co., Roanoke. Free. 540-404-4399, oldesalembrewing.com, eli-lev.com
SUNDAY
Missy Raines & Allegheny
One of the best bass players in bluegrass — Raines has 10 IBMA awards for her upright work — is also a strong singer and songwriter.
Details: 7 p.m. Floyd Country Store. $17.50 via aftontickets.com. missyraines.com
Becki and The Boom Booms
Becki Morrison sings well, leading an excellent band through a variety of tunes.
Details: 5 p.m. Fork in the Alley. Free. 540-982-3675, fork.rocks/fita, facebook.com/beckiandtheboombooms
TUESDAY Hoot and Holler: Coming Out
On National Coming Out Day, LBGTQ+ folks tell their stories of declaring and owning their sexuality.
Details: 7 p.m. Grandin Theatre. $20 (a portion of each sale goes to Roanoke Diversity Center). grandintheatre.com, facebook.com/hootandhollerstories
WEDNESDAY
Punch Brothers
Look to Tuesday’s Extra for more on this show.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Jefferson Center’s Shaftman Performance Hall. $70, $60, $50, $45. 540-345-2550, jeffcenter.org, punchbrothers.com
Makuyeika Colectivo Teatral: “Andares”
Read more in Tuesday’s Extra.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Moss Arts Center, Blacksburg. $25, $10 to students with ID, 18-younger (recommended 14-older). 540-231-5300, mailto:macboxoffice@vt.edu, artscenter.vt.edu, makuyeika.co