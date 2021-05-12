 Skip to main content
Top Tickets — Jamey Johnson, The Wooks, Brian Mesko Trio, Crawford & Power
Top Tickets — Jamey Johnson, The Wooks, Brian Mesko Trio, Crawford & Power

Jamey Johnson (copy)

Jamey Johnson

 The Roanoke Times File 2018

THURSDAY Bended Light

A Norfolk quartet takes inspiration from Phish, Talking Heads, Grateful Dead and the like.

Details: 9:30 p.m. Martin’s Downtown, Roanoke. Free. 985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, bendedlight.band

Mercy Creek

Cheryl Nystrom Ball and Jim Ball call their music “aggressive folk rock.”

Details: 5 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, mercycreek.com

FRIDAY

The Wooks

Kentucky band fuses rock n roll into its old-time and country styles. Salem native P.J. George is guesting on bass.

Details: 9 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. $10. wookoutamerica.com

Friday Night Backyard Jamboree:

Twin Creeks Stringband

A frequent country store performer returns for a night of dance music.

Details: 6 p.m. Live from Floyd Country Store, Floyd, and streaming facebook.com/floydcountry store and bit.ly/FloydCountryStoreYTstream. Free (venue suggests $8 donation). 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, facebook.com/Twincreeksoldtime

Jack Byron

Byron’s “The Hill” is throwback folk goodness. Hear it at his website.

Details: 6 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co., Roanoke. Free. 562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, jackbyron.hearnow.com

Five Dollar Shake

Talented pros play rock covers.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Mango’s Bar & Grill, Moneta. $10. 721-1632, mangosbarandgrill.com, facebook.com/FDShake

LiveStream Stage — Root 2 Music,

with Ten Strings Acoustic

The headlining duo plays country blues and Celtic fiddle music.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Streaming from Third Street Coffeehouse, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB. Donation-based. Root2music.com

Battery

With Last Nights Villain

A Metallica tribute hits Dr Pepper Park.

Details: 6:15 p.m. (gates at 6 p.m., box office at 5:45 p.m.) Dr Pepper Park, Roanoke. $18 general admission, $30 VIP patio, $45 VIP skybox. drpepperpark.com, facebook.com/batterymetallicatribute, facebook.com/LNVOfficial

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Justin Lee Partin

Check out Partin’s “Waiting For The Weekend” at cmdshft.ffm.to/wotw

Details: 8 p.m. each night. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke. $10 each night. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, justinleepartin.com

SATURDAY

Jamey Johnson With Andy Whatley & Co.

Johnson, who had a big moment in the 2010s with hits including “High Cost of Living” and “In Color,” has made Dr Pepper Park his regular tour stop in Southwest Virginia.

Details: 6 p.m. gates (5:45 p.m. box office). Dr Pepper Park, Roanoke. $59 pit, $40 general admission (dogs allowed) (tax, fee are additional). drpepperpark.com, jameyjohnson.com, andywhatleymusic.com

Brian Mesko Trio

Stellar jazz-rock fusion guitarist Mesko leads an act featuring insanely good bassist Dane Alderson (Yellowjackets).

Details: 1 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free. brianmesko.com

Crawford & Power

With Corey Hunley

Another in Rooster Walk’s series of mini-fests, in lieu of a full-blown Walk, features country from the headliner and Americana from the opener.

Details: 7 p.m. (gates at noon for campers, 5 p.m. for non-campers) Pop’s Farm, Martinsville. $15 (tax, fee are additional). roosterwalk.com, crawfordandpower.com, coreyhunley.com

Lazy Man Dub Band

Roanoke’s reggae heroes always bring great grooves.

Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. $8. lazymandubband.com

Brad Heller & The Fustics

Check out the title track of Heller’s most recent album, “The Sentence,” at youtu.be/Alsu2FNOZ0c.

Details: 7 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. Venue suggests $3 donation. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, bradhellermusic.com

Applebutter Soul

High-quality jazz, funk and soul from Lynchburg.

Details: 4 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub, Roanoke. Free. 339-9776, facebook.com/TwistedTrackBrewpub, applebuttersoul.com

GOTE

Camp out with a band that trucks in honky-tonk, rock and originals of the same ilk.

Details: 6 p.m. Wilderness Adventure at Eagle Landing, New Castle. $10 day pass. 864-6792, wilderness-adventure.com, gotemusic.com

Fuzzy Logic

Hard-working, variety-slinging, harmony-singing band returns to SML.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Mango’s Bar & Grill. $10. gotfuzz.net

Pressing Strings

This trio, from Annapolis, Maryland, is scheduled to play FloydFest.

Details: 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing. Free. pressingstrings.com

Southern Shine

Variety band from Roanoke likes to play party music.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, Roanoke. Free. 685-2012, starrhill.com/roanoke, reverbnation.com/southernshine

Live Music on the Village Green:

Stella Trudel

A Floyd-based singer and songwriter performs.

Details: 11 a.m. Heathers of Floyd in The Village Green, 201 East M. St. Floyd. 577-6703, facebook.com/heathersoffloyd, reverbnation.com/musician/stellatrudel

SUNDAY

Dog Bowl Market: Ryan Greer

Hear Americana originals and covers from Greer while you shop and eat.

Details: 11 a.m. The Dog Bowl at Black Dog Salvage. Free. 343-6200, facebook.com/blackdogsalvage, reverbnation.com/ryangreer

TUESDAY

Tuesday Tunes for Feeding Southwest Virginia — RagTop

Jim and Renee Oliphant folk it up while you donate to a good cause.

Details: 9 p.m. Streaming from Third Street Coffeehouse, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB. Donation-based. feedingsouthwestva.org

WEDNESDAY

Open Mic Night at Fork in the Market

With host Ben Hite

Empty Bottles’ keyboardist and singer leads this musical free-for-all.

Details: 8 p.m. Fork in the Market, Roanoke. Free. 400-0644, marketfork.com

