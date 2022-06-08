Top Tickets — Jim Lauderdale, The Mavericks, Travelin' McCourys, Cinderella's Tom Keifer Band, Ranky Tanky, Rebekah Todd, Lung, The Queers

THURSDAY
Floyd Small Town Summer: Jim Lauderdale, with The Floorboards
Details: 6 p.m. Warren G. Lineberry Park, Floyd. Free. floydsmalltownsummer.com, jimlauderdalemusic.com, thefloorboardsmusic.com
Lung
With Swamp Serpent, Gaffer Project
The headliner is a stripped- down prog/goth duo with a classically trained singer/ cellist, Kate Wakefield, and powerhouse drums from ex-Foxy Shazam drummer Daisy Caplan.
Details: 7:30 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $12. thespotonkirk.org, lungtheband.com
Dropping Julia
Charlottesville’s 101.6 The Corner has love for this band, which is apt.
Details: 9:30 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. Free. 540-985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, droppingjulia.com
Also on Thursday …
Solacoustix 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free
Blue Mule 5:30 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free.
FRIDAY
Travelin’ McCourys With Cruz Contreras
What a bill. Del McCoury scions like to give their pop a break now and then, and they do it with class. Contreras, known for fronting The Black Lillies, is a cool choice to open here.
Details: 7:30 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary. $57, $50 advance via seetickets.us/06102022; $52 day of show general admission. 5pointsmusic.com, thetravelinmccourys.com, cruzcontreras.com
Ranky Tanky
Gullah music filtered though the centuries or vice versa, via a Charleston, South Carolina, group. Ranky Tanky has a Grammy Award in the Best Regional Roots Music Album category, for “Good Time,” and has topped multiple jazz charts, including Billboard’s.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Moss Arts Center, Blacksburg. $25, $10 students with ID and 18-younger. artscenter.vt.edu, rankytanky.com
Rebekah Todd
Check out Todd, a FloydFest regular, singing her “Mother’s Beauty” in the FloydFest bus, via youtu.be/R_dkUTYCgl0.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s. $10. rebekahtodd.com
Music Road Co
It’s a home game for a Floyd band with deeply funky grooves, hot horns and cool songs.
Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $5. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, musicroadco.com/
Florencia & The Feeling
An East Tennessean with Argentinian roots and an enticing voice brings her band back to Roanoke.
Details: 6:30 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free. 540-562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, florenciarusinol.com
Grandin Get Down: The Kind
Mainstay roots/rock/jam band’s setlist features Grateful Dead and Allman Brothers favorites.
Details: 6 p.m. Village Grill. Free. 767-0057, villagegrillroanoke.com, thekind.rocks
Also on Friday …
Terrafirma, with BOLO, 1037 8:45 p.m. Pizza Den, Salem. $7
Isaac Hadden 6 p.m. Sweet Donkey Coffee House. Free
J. Jeffrey Messerole 6 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage. Free
Russ Rentler, with Frank Deiter 7:30 p.m. 3rd Street Coffeehouse. Free (venue encourages donations to performers)
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
2022 HoustonFest With Dan Tyminski Band, Appalachian Road Show, Carson Peters and Iron Mountain Band, Lonesome River Band, Hogslop String Band and more
Houston Caldwell’s namesake festival salutes the gone-way-too-soon bluegrasser with a stellar lineup and proceeds earmarked for Caldwell’s beloved Galax Volunteer Fire Department.
Details: Noon each day. Felts Park, Galax. $25 daily, $40 weekend advance, plus camping options at houstonfestgalax.com; $35 gate. dantyminski.com, theappalachianroadshow.com
Cody Bradley
Check out Bradley’s “Two Truths and A Lie” video at youtu.be/kx-anUKcvbQ.
Details: 9:45 p.m. each night. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon. Cover charge varies; contact venue. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, facebook.com/TheCodyBradley
SATURDAY
The Mavericks
Raul Malo and his band of multi-roots music players return to the Roanoke region, on their ‘En Español’ World Tour.
Details: 7 p.m. The Coves Amphitheater, Union Hall. $83.50, $53.50, $168.50 VIP. covesatsml.com/amphitheater.html, themavericksband.com
Cinderella’s Tom Keifer Band With LA Guns, Faster Pussycat
The headliner gets respect across the hard rock opinion spectrum, while the other two are numbers 20 and 19, respectively, on a 2015 VH1 News list of 1980s glam metal’s top 20.
Details: 6 p.m. gates. Dr Pepper Park. $59, $30, $149 VIP. drpepperpark.com, tomkeifer.com, lagunsmusic.com, fasterpussycat.com
Pabst-A-Palooza With GAK, Reverend Carbine, Cougar Beatrice, Solacoustix
Downtown dive Fork in the Market has been gunning for that number one spot — in Virginia Pabst Blue Ribbon sales. It recently attained that ranking, according to owner David Trinkle. The joint is celebrating with this shindig.
Details: 2 p.m. Fork in the Market. Free. 400-0644, fork.rocks/fitm/, facebook.com/GakBand
Old Time Dance: The New Ballards Branch Bogtrotters
Fiddle master Eddie Bond and the band set the tempos.
Details: 7:30 The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $10 advance, $12 day of show ($8 to store “friends,” $5 to “fixtures”). 5:30 p.m. fiddle class with the band’s Eddie Bond, $30. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com
Wytheville UFO Fest With speakers Danny Gordon, Dave Spinks, Paul Dellinger, filmmaker Sean Kotz, researchers and artists Ron Lanham & Joe Purdue, audio installation from M. Peck
UFO experiences startled Wytheville 35 years ago. This event celebrates what’s out there.
Details: 10 a.m. Wytheville Meeting Rooms, 333 Community Blvd., Wytheville. Free. 423-366-1133, wythevilleufofest.com
Live at the Penthouse: Strike a Pose Pride Event With Father GG Expressions, co-host Reine De’ Lamour, DJ Toby Play
Vogueing on the roof will be de rigeur.
Details: 7 p.m. Penthouse at Center in the Square. $15, $50 VIP, $250 deluxe table via eventbrite.com; $20 general admission door. penthouseroanoke.com
Chad Nickell & the Loose Change
Covington, Virginia’s Nickell puts his good voice to an original Americana-rock repertoire.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s. $8. linktr.ee/ChadNickellandtheLooseChange
Also on Saturday …
Clover Hollow 1:30 p.m. Black Mountain Revival 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free.
Virginia Electric 6:30 p.m. Big Lick Brewing. Free
Pathway, with Jimothy, Terrafirma, Brandon Welch 8 p.m. The Milk Parlor, Blacksburg. $5
Mended Fences 9 p.m. Ippy’s Restaurant, Rocky Mount. $15
Live Music on the Village Green: Jake Retting 11 a.m. Floyd Farmers Market, Floyd. Free
Evergreen 6 p.m. Starr Hill. Free
Volume, with Earrelevant, Nito 8:45 p.m. Pizza Den. $10
SUNDAY
Crystal Spring Block Party: Terry Brown Ascension Project
The River and Rail throws an outdoor shindig with a great band.
Details: 3 p.m. Crystal Spring Avenue between 22nd and 23rd streets Southwest. $5 advance via https://www.exploretock.com/riverandrail/, $10 at gate. facebook.com/TerryBrownAscensionProject
Dinner & Show: Nadine Landry & Sammy Lind
Old-time, country and Cajun music from two members of Foghorn String Band.
Details: 6 p.m. The Floyd Country Store. $42 dinner and show, $22 show only. 11 a.m. harmony singing class $30. nadineandsammy.com
Also on Sunday …
MansGottaEat 6 p.m. Village Grill. Free
Jimmie Wilson 2 p.m. Mango's Bar & Grill, Moneta. Free
TUESDAY
A Punk Summer Night: The Queers, The Muckrakers, The Good GodDamn, The Reppertons, and Dragnun
Stalwart New Hampshire punk band headlines this quintuple bill at the Den.
Details: 5:30 p.m. Pizza Den, Salem. $10. 404-3370, mypizzaden.net, facebook.com/thequeers
WEDNESDAY
Dinner in the Dark feat. Zoë Nutt and Dennis Helm
Eat a four-course meal with wine pairings, blindfolded, while hearing impaired musician Nutt performs.
Details: 6 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary. $150, $1,200 table for eight via seetickets.us. zoenutt.com
Also on Wednesday …
Ex Parents with Science Man, Times Table 8 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $8 advance, $12 day of show.
Chris Timbers Band 9:30 p.m. Martin’s. Free.