Top Tickets — Jim Lauderdale, The Mavericks, Travelin' McCourys, Cinderella's Tom Keifer Band, Ranky Tanky, Rebekah Todd, Lung, The Queers

THURSDAY

Floyd Small Town Summer: Jim Lauderdale, with The Floorboards

Lung

With Swamp Serpent, Gaffer Project

The headliner is a stripped- down prog/goth duo with a classically trained singer/ cellist, Kate Wakefield, and powerhouse drums from ex-Foxy Shazam drummer Daisy Caplan.

Details: 7:30 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $12. thespotonkirk.org, lungtheband.com

Dropping Julia

Charlottesville’s 101.6 The Corner has love for this band, which is apt.

Also on Thursday …

Solacoustix 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free

Blue Mule 5:30 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free.

FRIDAY

Travelin’ McCourys With Cruz Contreras

What a bill. Del McCoury scions like to give their pop a break now and then, and they do it with class. Contreras, known for fronting The Black Lillies, is a cool choice to open here.

Details: 7:30 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary. $57, $50 advance via seetickets.us/06102022; $52 day of show general admission. 5pointsmusic.com, thetravelinmccourys.com, cruzcontreras.com

Ranky Tanky

Gullah music filtered though the centuries or vice versa, via a Charleston, South Carolina, group. Ranky Tanky has a Grammy Award in the Best Regional Roots Music Album category, for “Good Time,” and has topped multiple jazz charts, including Billboard’s.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Moss Arts Center, Blacksburg. $25, $10 students with ID and 18-younger. artscenter.vt.edu, rankytanky.com

Rebekah Todd

Check out Todd, a FloydFest regular, singing her “Mother’s Beauty” in the FloydFest bus, via youtu.be/R_dkUTYCgl0.

Music Road Co

It’s a home game for a Floyd band with deeply funky grooves, hot horns and cool songs.

Florencia & The Feeling

An East Tennessean with Argentinian roots and an enticing voice brings her band back to Roanoke.

Details: 6:30 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free. 540-562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, florenciarusinol.com

Grandin Get Down: The Kind

Mainstay roots/rock/jam band’s setlist features Grateful Dead and Allman Brothers favorites.

Also on Friday …

Terrafirma, with BOLO, 1037 8:45 p.m. Pizza Den, Salem. $7

Isaac Hadden 6 p.m. Sweet Donkey Coffee House. Free

J. Jeffrey Messerole 6 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage. Free

Russ Rentler, with Frank Deiter 7:30 p.m. 3rd Street Coffeehouse. Free (venue encourages donations to performers)

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

2022 HoustonFest With Dan Tyminski Band, Appalachian Road Show, Carson Peters and Iron Mountain Band, Lonesome River Band, Hogslop String Band and more

Houston Caldwell’s namesake festival salutes the gone-way-too-soon bluegrasser with a stellar lineup and proceeds earmarked for Caldwell’s beloved Galax Volunteer Fire Department.

Details: Noon each day. Felts Park, Galax. $25 daily, $40 weekend advance, plus camping options at houstonfestgalax.com; $35 gate. dantyminski.com, theappalachianroadshow.com

Cody Bradley

Check out Bradley’s “Two Truths and A Lie” video at youtu.be/kx-anUKcvbQ.

Details: 9:45 p.m. each night. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon. Cover charge varies; contact venue. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, facebook.com/TheCodyBradley

SATURDAY

The Mavericks

Raul Malo and his band of multi-roots music players return to the Roanoke region, on their ‘En Español’ World Tour.

Details: 7 p.m. The Coves Amphitheater, Union Hall. $83.50, $53.50, $168.50 VIP. covesatsml.com/amphitheater.html, themavericksband.com

Cinderella’s Tom Keifer Band With LA Guns, Faster Pussycat

The headliner gets respect across the hard rock opinion spectrum, while the other two are numbers 20 and 19, respectively, on a 2015 VH1 News list of 1980s glam metal’s top 20.

Pabst-A-Palooza With GAK, Reverend Carbine, Cougar Beatrice, Solacoustix

Downtown dive Fork in the Market has been gunning for that number one spot — in Virginia Pabst Blue Ribbon sales. It recently attained that ranking, according to owner David Trinkle. The joint is celebrating with this shindig.

Details: 2 p.m. Fork in the Market. Free. 400-0644, fork.rocks/fitm/, facebook.com/GakBand

Old Time Dance: The New Ballards Branch Bogtrotters

Fiddle master Eddie Bond and the band set the tempos.

Details: 7:30 The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $10 advance, $12 day of show ($8 to store “friends,” $5 to “fixtures”). 5:30 p.m. fiddle class with the band’s Eddie Bond, $30. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com

Wytheville UFO Fest With speakers Danny Gordon, Dave Spinks, Paul Dellinger, filmmaker Sean Kotz, researchers and artists Ron Lanham & Joe Purdue, audio installation from M. Peck

UFO experiences startled Wytheville 35 years ago. This event celebrates what’s out there.

Details: 10 a.m. Wytheville Meeting Rooms, 333 Community Blvd., Wytheville. Free. 423-366-1133, wythevilleufofest.com

Live at the Penthouse: Strike a Pose Pride Event With Father GG Expressions, co-host Reine De’ Lamour, DJ Toby Play

Vogueing on the roof will be de rigeur.

Details: 7 p.m. Penthouse at Center in the Square. $15, $50 VIP, $250 deluxe table via eventbrite.com; $20 general admission door. penthouseroanoke.com

Chad Nickell & the Loose Change

Covington, Virginia’s Nickell puts his good voice to an original Americana-rock repertoire.

Also on Saturday …

Clover Hollow 1:30 p.m. Black Mountain Revival 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free.

Virginia Electric 6:30 p.m. Big Lick Brewing. Free

Pathway, with Jimothy, Terrafirma, Brandon Welch 8 p.m. The Milk Parlor, Blacksburg. $5

Mended Fences 9 p.m. Ippy’s Restaurant, Rocky Mount. $15

Live Music on the Village Green: Jake Retting 11 a.m. Floyd Farmers Market, Floyd. Free

Evergreen 6 p.m. Starr Hill. Free

Volume, with Earrelevant, Nito 8:45 p.m. Pizza Den. $10

SUNDAY

Crystal Spring Block Party: Terry Brown Ascension Project

The River and Rail throws an outdoor shindig with a great band.

Details: 3 p.m. Crystal Spring Avenue between 22nd and 23rd streets Southwest. $5 advance via https://www.exploretock.com/riverandrail/, $10 at gate. facebook.com/TerryBrownAscensionProject

Dinner & Show: Nadine Landry & Sammy Lind

Old-time, country and Cajun music from two members of Foghorn String Band.

Details: 6 p.m. The Floyd Country Store. $42 dinner and show, $22 show only. 11 a.m. harmony singing class $30. nadineandsammy.com

Also on Sunday …

MansGottaEat 6 p.m. Village Grill. Free

Jimmie Wilson 2 p.m. Mango's Bar & Grill, Moneta. Free

TUESDAY

A Punk Summer Night: The Queers, The Muckrakers, The Good GodDamn, The Reppertons, and Dragnun

Stalwart New Hampshire punk band headlines this quintuple bill at the Den.

WEDNESDAY

Dinner in the Dark feat. Zoë Nutt and Dennis Helm

Eat a four-course meal with wine pairings, blindfolded, while hearing impaired musician Nutt performs.

Details: 6 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary. $150, $1,200 table for eight via seetickets.us. zoenutt.com

Also on Wednesday …

Ex Parents with Science Man, Times Table 8 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $8 advance, $12 day of show.

