Top Tickets — Joe Bonamassa, George Thorogood, RSO Holiday Pops, Marble Eyes, The Floorboards,

THURSDAY
The Room: An Evening with Greg Sestero
Flip back to Monday’s extra to read more about this showing of an infamously bad, cult-favorite movie, and a Q&A with the Sestero, who literally wrote the book on it.
Details: 9:30 p.m. (8:30 p.m. meet-and-greet). Grandin Theatre, Roanoke. $20. grandintheatre.com, theroommovie.com, a24films.com/films/the-disaster-artist
FRIDAY
Joe Bonamassa
It’s a high dollar blues/rock show from a cat at the top of his game, who employs some of the best around — drummer Anton Fig and keyboardist Reese Wynans, among them — to back him up as he cranks out strong original tunes, over which he sings well and blazes on guitar. Worth it, if you have the dough, and even the back of the house has decent views.
Details: 8 p.m. Berglund Performing Arts Theatre. $199, $149, $129, $99, $79, $5 on-site parking. 853-5483, berglundcenter.live, jbonamassa.com
Roanoke Symphony Orchestra Holiday Pops Spectacular
The RSO Chorus, Virginia Tech Chorus, Roanoke Valley Children’s Choir and other guests join the symphony and Maestro David Stewart Wiley.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Salem Civic Center. $65, $49, $39, $32. rso.com/tickets
Lazy Man Dub Band
There is never a bad time to see this band of musical all stars playing reggae music.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown, Roanoke. $10. 985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, lazymandubband.com
Ripejive
Powerful good instrumental funk and soul from some deeply experienced Southwest Virginia players.
Details: 9 p.m. The Milk Parlor, Blacksburg. $8. 951-1393, themilkparlorblacksburg.com, ripejive.bandcamp.com
Leonard Blush
With a name that nods to an “Andy Griffith Show” ep. featuring legendary Howard (Ernest T. Bass) Morris, we’re intrigued enough to list it.
Details: 6 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub, Roanoke. Free. 339-9776, facebook.com/TwistedTrackBrewpub
SATURDAY
George Thorogood
Stalwart bluesman Thorogood is “Bad to the Bone,” and back at the Berglund, with his Delaware-based Destroyers in tow.
Details: 8 p.m. Berglund Performing Arts Theatre. $99, $39, $30, $20, $5 parking. georgethorogood.com
Marble Eyes
An all star band of soul/rock intrigue features members of Pink Talking Fish and Kung Fu.
Details: 6:30 p.m. doors. 5 Points Music Sanctuary. $13 advance, $15 day of show general admission, $30, $25, $20 seating options. 5pointsmusic.com, marbleeyes.net
The Floorboards
Call it Americana/rock or country/soul, this band has grooves, melodies, and original songs aplenty.
Details: 6:30 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co., Roanoke. Free. 562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, thefloorboardsmusic.com
Jordan Harman
One of the best singer’s in Southwest Virginia has a lot of soul and blues on his set lists.
Details: 6 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, Roanoke. Free. 685-2012, starrhill.com/roanoke
Seedpicker
Blues, funk, soul and reggae from Marcus Morris and crew.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. $5. seedpicker.bandcamp.com
Ryan Greer Band
Americana rocker Greer and his band sling good originals and covers.
Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $5. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, reverbnation.com/ryangreer
SUNDAY
Handel’s Messiah
Look ahead to Friday’s Extra or roanoke.com/entertainment/music to read more about this vocal tour de force.
Details: 4 p.m St. Andrew’s Catholic Church, Roanoke. Love offering to support performance costs. roanoke.edu/choir
Corey Hunley & Matt Powell
When these two picker/singers trade tunes, it’s like a songwriters in the round session.
Details: 4 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage. Free. coreyhunley.com
WEDNESDAY
Chasing Fall
Jam-rock covers and originals from this Roanoke region band.
Details: 9:30 p.m. Martin’s. Free. facebook.com/chasingfallmusic
Matt Powell Open Mic
Franklin County singer/songwriter who paid dues in Austin, Texas, hosts this weekly good time.
Details: 6 p.m. Charlie’s Rock & Roll Diner, Roanoke. Free. 595-7625, rockandrollfoodtruck.com, bit.ly/MattPowellFB