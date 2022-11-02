 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TOP TICKETS

Top Tickets — John Moreland, Godwin Louis, Keke Wyatt, Poe Mack, Danish String Quartet

Godwin Louis

 Courtesy Jefferson Center

FRIDAY

Jazz Club: Godwin Louis

Brilliant sax man and composer brings his band to headline Jefferson Center's latest Jazz Club offering.

Details: 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Jefferson Center's Fostek Hall. $30 each show. 540-345-2550, jeffcenter.orggodwinlouis.com

Danish String Quartet

Three Danes and one Norwegian truck in classical and Nordic folk.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Moss Arts Center, Blacksburg. $55, 40, $25, $10 to students with ID, 18-younger. 540-231-5300, macboxoffice@vt.edu, artscenter.vt.edudanishquartet.com

November Reign: Poe Mack, Taiyamo Denku, Rec Riddles, DJ Van Gunz and more

Roanoke Valley hip hop entrepreneur Byron "Poe" Mack headlines a show full of rappers.

Details: 8:30 p.m. The Coffee Pot Roadhouse. , 21-older. 540-774-8256, facebook.com/Roanokesroadhousepoemack.comtaiyamodenku.bandcamp.com

SATURDAY

Keke Wyatt

With Macklyn Moseley

Wyatt, a successful R&B singer and reality show actress, helps launch a new business at a converted church that has seen many incarnations.

Details: 9 p.m. Tazjmah's Lounge, 434 Church Ave. S.W. $40 door. 540-761-4509, facebook.com/TajzmahLoungeinstagram.com/keke_wyattmacklyn.bandcamp.com

Town Mountain

With Colby Helms & the Virginia Creepers

Asheville, North Carolina, bluegrass merchants Town Mountain sold out 5 Points.

Details: 8 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary. SOLD OUT. 5pointsmusic.comtownmountain.net

John Moreland

SUNDAY

John Moreland

With Christopher Paul Stelling

An Americana singer/songwriter's singer/songwriter, Moreland, returns to the Harvester.

Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount. $47, $27, $240 VIP table for four. 540-484-8277, harvester-music.comjohnmoreland.netchristopherpaulstelling.com

Taxes and fees not included in ticket prices. Schedules change, so check with venues before going out.

Go to this story at roanoke.com/entertainment/music to see more listings.

See live music listings from a wide array of valleys' venues via bit.ly/valleysmusicTRT. More at roanoke.com/events.

