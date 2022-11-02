Top Tickets — John Moreland, Godwin Louis, Keke Wyatt, Poe Mack, Danish String Quartet

FRIDAY
Jazz Club: Godwin Louis
Brilliant sax man and composer brings his band to headline Jefferson Center's latest Jazz Club offering.
Details: 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Jefferson Center's Fostek Hall. $30 each show. 540-345-2550, jeffcenter.org, godwinlouis.com
Danish String Quartet
Three Danes and one Norwegian truck in classical and Nordic folk.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Moss Arts Center, Blacksburg. $55, 40, $25, $10 to students with ID, 18-younger. 540-231-5300, macboxoffice@vt.edu, artscenter.vt.edu, danishquartet.com
November Reign: Poe Mack, Taiyamo Denku, Rec Riddles, DJ Van Gunz and more
Roanoke Valley hip hop entrepreneur Byron "Poe" Mack headlines a show full of rappers.
Details: 8:30 p.m. The Coffee Pot Roadhouse. , 21-older. 540-774-8256, facebook.com/Roanokesroadhouse, poemack.com, taiyamodenku.bandcamp.com
SATURDAY
Keke Wyatt
With Macklyn Moseley
Wyatt, a successful R&B singer and reality show actress, helps launch a new business at a converted church that has seen many incarnations.
Details: 9 p.m. Tazjmah's Lounge, 434 Church Ave. S.W. $40 door. 540-761-4509, facebook.com/TajzmahLounge, instagram.com/keke_wyatt, macklyn.bandcamp.com
Town Mountain
With Colby Helms & the Virginia Creepers
Asheville, North Carolina, bluegrass merchants Town Mountain sold out 5 Points.
Details: 8 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary. SOLD OUT. 5pointsmusic.com, townmountain.net
SUNDAY
John Moreland
With Christopher Paul Stelling
An Americana singer/songwriter's singer/songwriter, Moreland, returns to the Harvester.
Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount. $47, $27, $240 VIP table for four. 540-484-8277, harvester-music.com, johnmoreland.net, christopherpaulstelling.com