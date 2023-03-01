THURSDAY
Live at the Grandin: The Jared Stout Band, with Corey Hunley
Look back to Tuesday’s Extra or visit bit.ly/jstoutband_grandin to read about this show.
Details: 7 p.m. Grandin Theatre. $22. 540-345-6377, grandintheatre.com, thejaredstoutband.com, coreyhunley.com
Space Koi
Hear funky jazz-rock with psychedelic elements from a Richmond trio.
Details: 9:30 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. Free. 540-985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, facebook.com/SpaceKoi
Henry Hardt’s Mudcats
A Floyd-based acoustic group takes it back to the early 20th century.
Details: 5 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 540-314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, facebook.com/HenryHardtsMudcats
Sultry
With Honey, Times Tables
Three relatively new, punk-leaning, Roanoke-area bands hit The Spot.
Details: 7:30 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $12 door. thespotonkirk.org, instagram.com/sultryyyyyy, timestables.bandcamp.com
FRIDAY
Caitlin Krisko & The Broadcast
With Mercy Creek
FloydFest perennial Krisko has a powerful voice, good songs and a hot band.
Details: 8 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary. $33, $27, $18 advance via seetickets.us/03032023, $22 general admission day of show. 5pointsmusic.com, caitlinkriskoandthebroadcast.com, mercycreek.com
Sullivan Smith & Stray Lions With Overunderdog, Catie Lausten
It’s the seventh anniversary for The Spot on Kirk. Headliner Smith is an intriguing act.
Details: 8 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $8 advance via eventbrite.com, $12 door. sullivansmithstraylions.bandcamp.com, catielausten.bandcamp.com, overunderdog.bandcamp.com
Doc Watson’s 100th Birthday Celebration: Scott Fore & Friends
Road trip alert: Fore and fellow guitar masters Charles Welch and Brandon Davis pay tribute to the late, great Watson.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Millwald Theatre, Wytheville. Free (tickets required) via themillwald.org.
Dirty Grass Players
Bluegrassy Baltimore act has a new record, “Shiny Side Up.”
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. $10. thedirtygrassplayers.com
Chad Nickell & The Loose Change
Nickell and crew have been hitting lots of stages with good, rock originals.
Details: 6 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub. Free. 540-339-9776, facebook.com/TwistedTrackBrewpub, linktr.ee/ChadNickellandtheLooseChange
The Craig Vaughn Experience
Vaughn boasts a playlist with musical variety.
Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $8. 540-745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, craigvaughn.com
Davey O., with Mike Franke 7:30 3rd Street Coffeehouse. Free (venue encourages donations to performersFRIDAY-SATURDAY
Chance Carter Details: 9:45 p.m. both nights. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon. Cover charge varies
SATURDAY
Justin Moore With Corey Hunley Hit-making, crowd-pumping country performer Moore returns to the Roanoke Valley.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Berglund Performing Arts Theatre. $69.50, $59.50, $49.50, $39.50, on-site parking $5. 540-853-5483, berglundcenter.live, justinmooremusic.com, coreyhunley.com
Colby Helms & The
Virginia Creepers
Ramseur Management (The Avett Brothers, Sierra Ferrell, Amythyst Kiah) is minding young Helms’ career these days. Keep an eye on this one.
Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse. $8. colbyhelms.com
The New Ballards Branch Bogtrotters
This great old-time band features Fries fiddle master Eddie Bond.
Details: 7 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $12 via aftontickets.com, $8 to Friends & Fixtures card-holders. 540-745-4563, floydcountrystore.com
War Chile
Blues rockers led by multi-faceted Brian Gray make a good big noise.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s. $8. bit.ly/WarChileFB
SUNDAY
Mackenzie Roark
RIYL Nikki Lane, Margo Price and Sarah Shook. Catch a solo performance from this Richmond-based performer, scheduled for this year’s FloydFest On the Rise roster.
Details: 3 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub. Free. mackenzieroark.com
Sasha Landon
It’s a solo set from a member of FloydFest’s 2022 On the Rise winner, Palmyra.
Details: 1 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free. palmyratheband.com
TUESDAY
Lyle Lovett and his
Acoustic Group
One of the great songwriters in country and western music returns to a packed Shaftman Performance Hall.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Jefferson Center. SOLD OUT. lylelovett.com
WEDNESDAY
The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys
Grammy Award-nominated bluegrass band from east Tennessee has become something of a Parkway Brewing regular.
Details: 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. $20 advance via eventbrite.com, $25 door. theporamblinboys.com
Dead Billionaires
Catch a rock band from Richmond with some heady lyrical themes.
Details: 9:30 p.m. Martin’s. Free. deadbillionaires.com
Taxes and fees not included in ticket prices. Schedules change, so check with venues before going out.