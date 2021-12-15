Top Tickets — Kansas, The Kruger Brothers, Doby, Darkside Experience,

THURSDAY

Kansas

Look back to Tuesday’s Extra for more information about this show from a classic prog-rock act that is far from “Dust in the Wind.”

Details: 7 p.m. Salem Civic Center. $125, $55, $45, $35; $295 VIP; $5 preferred parking. 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com, salemciviccenter.com, kansasband.com

Tuatha Dea

Hear mountain rock from this Gatlinburg, Tennessee-based former FloydFest band.

Aaron Oberg

Muiti-faceted cat from Five Dollar Shake and Pasadena ‘78 goes solo.

Details: 7 p.m. Charlie’s Rock & Roll Diner, Roanoke. Free. 595-7625, rockandrollfoodtruck.com

FRIDAY

Darkside Experience

A group of Roanoke-area all star players rock out some Pink Floyd jams.

Details: 7:30 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary, Roanoke. $15 advance, $17 day of show general admission via seetickets.us/12172021. 5pointsmusic.com, thedarksideexperience.com

Doby

Greensboro, North Carolina band led by Robin Stamps Easter made funky noise at FloydFest a few years back.

Mad Iguanas

Good vibes and big energy from a Salem jam band with a songbook of originals.

The Jordan Harman Band

Bluesy, soulful Harman is a great singer with a super-solid band.

Details: 6 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co., Roanoke. Free. 562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, jordanharman.com

Solacoustix

This band, funky at its core, can play a jukebox’s worth of covers.

Details: 6 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, Roanoke. Free. 685-2012, starrhill.com/roanoke, bit.ly/solacoustix

The Snap Wranglers

Check out blues, rock and folk singer/guitarist Adam Markham’s new band.

Details: 6 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub, Roanoke. Free. 339-9776, facebook.com/TwistedTrackBrewpub

Radar Rose Unplugged With Ayden Keaton

Jane Gabrielle and crew are Roanoke folk/rock royalty.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Third Street Coffeehouse, Roanoke. Free (venue encourages donations to performers). 521-4507, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB, facebook.com/RadarRose

Black Mountain Revival

Acoustic, punk-inflected Americana rock from Roanoke.

Details: 9 p.m. Fork in the Market, Roanoke. Free. 400-0644, marketfork.com, blackmountainrevival.com

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Roads Below

This Nashville-based country band said on social media that these are its last dates of the year. Will the band be on fire? Or ready to get it over with for the holidays?

Details: 9:45 p.m. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke. Cover charge varies; call venue. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, facebook.com/TheRoadsBelow

SATURDAY

Kruger Brothers

One of the finest bluegrass acts on the planet, the Kruger Brothers come from Wilkes County, North Carolina, via Switzerland. The bros’ banjo man, Jens Kruger, is a past Steve Martin Prize for Excellence in Banjo and Bluegrass Music winner.

Details: 7:30 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $25 advance, $30 day of show. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, krugerbrothers.com

Half Moon Christmas Jam

Is it really Christmas season in Roanoke if Half Moon doesn’t play at Martin’s in December? We think not.

Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. $10. halfmoonva.com

Jangling Sparrows

Bandleader Paul Edelman and his crew, from Asheville, North Carolina, remain in heavy rotation in Floyd.

Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse. $5. janglingsparrows.com

Five Dollar Shake

This band of Roanoke Valley music pros has a playlist that includes KC & The Sunshine Band and Elvis Presley.

Details: 8 p.m. Fork in the Alley, Roanoke (indoors or outdoors depends on the weather). 982-3675, forkinthealley.com, facebook.com/fdshake

SUNDAY

Mason Creek

Get a traditional bluegrass matinee at Parkway.

Details: 3 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free. facebook.com/masoncreekbluegrass

WEDNESDAY

AG Davis

With Olchar E. Lindsann, Mr Thursday, LUNE OFFLINE

A pack of performance artists bring “an exploration of psychosis,” “frothing at the mouth,” “something that you can’t unsee” and “weird hip hop adjacent” music. Intriguing!

Details: 7 p.m. Art Rat Studios, 1036 Service Ave. Ext. S.E., Building 10, Roanoke. facebook.com/ABnormalRoanoke, vantagebulletin.bandcamp.com

