Top Tickets — Kansas, The Kruger Brothers, Doby, Darkside Experience,

THURSDAY
Kansas
Look back to Tuesday’s Extra for more information about this show from a classic prog-rock act that is far from “Dust in the Wind.”
Details: 7 p.m. Salem Civic Center. $125, $55, $45, $35; $295 VIP; $5 preferred parking. 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com, salemciviccenter.com, kansasband.com
Tuatha Dea
Hear mountain rock from this Gatlinburg, Tennessee-based former FloydFest band.
Details: 9:30 p.m. Martin’s Downtown, Roanoke. Free. 985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, tuathadea.net
Aaron Oberg
Muiti-faceted cat from Five Dollar Shake and Pasadena ‘78 goes solo.
Details: 7 p.m. Charlie’s Rock & Roll Diner, Roanoke. Free. 595-7625, rockandrollfoodtruck.com
FRIDAY
Darkside Experience
A group of Roanoke-area all star players rock out some Pink Floyd jams.
Details: 7:30 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary, Roanoke. $15 advance, $17 day of show general admission via seetickets.us/12172021. 5pointsmusic.com, thedarksideexperience.com
Doby
Greensboro, North Carolina band led by Robin Stamps Easter made funky noise at FloydFest a few years back.
Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $5. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, dobymusic.com
Mad Iguanas
Good vibes and big energy from a Salem jam band with a songbook of originals.
Details: 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Roanoke. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, themadiguanas.com
The Jordan Harman Band
Bluesy, soulful Harman is a great singer with a super-solid band.
Details: 6 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co., Roanoke. Free. 562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, jordanharman.com
Solacoustix
This band, funky at its core, can play a jukebox’s worth of covers.
Details: 6 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, Roanoke. Free. 685-2012, starrhill.com/roanoke, bit.ly/solacoustix
The Snap Wranglers
Check out blues, rock and folk singer/guitarist Adam Markham’s new band.
Details: 6 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub, Roanoke. Free. 339-9776, facebook.com/TwistedTrackBrewpub
Radar Rose Unplugged With Ayden Keaton
Jane Gabrielle and crew are Roanoke folk/rock royalty.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Third Street Coffeehouse, Roanoke. Free (venue encourages donations to performers). 521-4507, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB, facebook.com/RadarRose
Black Mountain Revival
Acoustic, punk-inflected Americana rock from Roanoke.
Details: 9 p.m. Fork in the Market, Roanoke. Free. 400-0644, marketfork.com, blackmountainrevival.com
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Roads Below
This Nashville-based country band said on social media that these are its last dates of the year. Will the band be on fire? Or ready to get it over with for the holidays?
Details: 9:45 p.m. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke. Cover charge varies; call venue. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, facebook.com/TheRoadsBelow
SATURDAY
Kruger Brothers
One of the finest bluegrass acts on the planet, the Kruger Brothers come from Wilkes County, North Carolina, via Switzerland. The bros’ banjo man, Jens Kruger, is a past Steve Martin Prize for Excellence in Banjo and Bluegrass Music winner.
Details: 7:30 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $25 advance, $30 day of show. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, krugerbrothers.com
Half Moon Christmas Jam
Is it really Christmas season in Roanoke if Half Moon doesn’t play at Martin’s in December? We think not.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. $10. halfmoonva.com
Jangling Sparrows
Bandleader Paul Edelman and his crew, from Asheville, North Carolina, remain in heavy rotation in Floyd.
Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse. $5. janglingsparrows.com
Five Dollar Shake
This band of Roanoke Valley music pros has a playlist that includes KC & The Sunshine Band and Elvis Presley.
Details: 8 p.m. Fork in the Alley, Roanoke (indoors or outdoors depends on the weather). 982-3675, forkinthealley.com, facebook.com/fdshake
SUNDAY
Mason Creek
Get a traditional bluegrass matinee at Parkway.
Details: 3 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free. facebook.com/masoncreekbluegrass
WEDNESDAY
AG Davis
With Olchar E. Lindsann, Mr Thursday, LUNE OFFLINE
A pack of performance artists bring “an exploration of psychosis,” “frothing at the mouth,” “something that you can’t unsee” and “weird hip hop adjacent” music. Intriguing!
Details: 7 p.m. Art Rat Studios, 1036 Service Ave. Ext. S.E., Building 10, Roanoke. facebook.com/ABnormalRoanoke, vantagebulletin.bandcamp.com