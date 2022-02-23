Top Tickets — Katt Williams, The Mantras, Palmyra, John Jorgenson Bluegrass Band, Dirk Quinn Band

THURSDAY
Kendall Street Company
This Charlottesville jamband completes the Roanoke leg of its “Kendall Street is for Lovers” series of revolving residencies.
Details: 9:30 p.m. Martin’s Downtown, Roanoke. $15, $20 couple. 985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, kendallstreetcompany.com
FRIDAY
GOTE
Originals and covers, in rock, blues and country styles, with a side of psychedelia.
Details: 8 pm. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $5. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, facebook.com/dubstyleprods
Leonard Blush & The Camelcals
A band of Roanoke Valley all stars play together in a band that pays homage to a masked singer from “The Andy Griffith Show.”
Details: 6 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co., Roanoke. Free. 562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com
Scott Cook and Pamela Mae
With Mike Franke
Franke helps re-open Roanoke’s folk music mecca to live audiences. After a late cancellation, the highly regarded Cook was enlisted to live-stream from elsewhere.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Third Street Coffeehouse, Roanoke, a streaming 8 p.m. via bit.ly/thirdstreetFB. Free (venue encourages donations to performers). 521-4507, scottcook.net
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
The Mantras
It’s a two-night run from a stellar jamband that has been rocking Martin’s for years.
Details: 10 p.m. both nights. Martin’s Downtown. $12 each night; $20 both nights. themantras.com
Frank Vieira
This country performer reps the Steel City, Pittsburgh.
Details: 9:45 each night. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon. Cover charge varies; contact venue for into. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, frankvieira.com
SATURDAY
Katt Williams
A comedy and movie star hits Roanoke for a stand-up set. Mind your heckling, because he will come down there.
Details: 8 p.m. Berglund Center Coliseum, Roanoke. $127, $101, $77, $61, $5 on-site parking; $10 Funny Bones Bash pre-party. 853-5483, berglundcenter.live, instagram.com/kattwilliams
Sideline
Banjo man Steve Dilling (IIIrd Tyme Out) and guitarist Skip Cherryholmes lead this act.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $20 advance, $25 day of show. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, sidelinebg.com
Jordan Harman Band
Check out a soul man who features a strong backing act.
Details: 6 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub, Roanoke. Free. 339-9776, facebook.com/TwistedTrackBrewpub, jordanharman.com
Mojo & Mesko
Bluesy singer/guitarist Mojo Parker and guitarist Brian Mesko join forces.
Details: 7:30 p.m. 2 Chill Restaurant, Roanoke. Free. 566-4905, 2chillrestaurant.com, facebook.com/Mojoparker, brianmesko.com
Billingsley
A trio of siblings melds funk, jazz and rock.
Details: 6:30 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free. billingsleyrocks.com
SUNDAY
Palmyra and Terry Brown Ascension Project
Hear folky Americana in the afternoon, and soulful blues and funk in the evening.
Details: 1 p.m. (Palmyra), 5 p.m. (Brown) Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, palmyratheband.com, facebook.com/TerryBrownAscensionProject
MONDAY
Windbreaker With pistole, Llywelyx
Three one-man acts take big chances with electronic music.
Details: 7 p.m. Art Rat Studios, 1036 Service Ave. Ext. S.E., Building 10, Roanoke. facebook.com/ABnormalRoanoke, notrendrecords.com/windbreaker, pistole.bandcamp.com, llywelyx.com
WEDNESDAY
J2B2: John Jorgenson Bluegrass Band
Read more about this show in Sunday’s Extra.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Floyd Country Store. $25 advance, $30 day of show. johnjorgenson.com
Dirk Quinn Band
Philadelphia band comes back to town with its jazz-funk style.
Details: 9:30 p.m. Martin’s. Free. dirkquinn.com