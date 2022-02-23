Top Tickets — Katt Williams, The Mantras, Palmyra, John Jorgenson Bluegrass Band, Dirk Quinn Band

THURSDAY

Kendall Street Company

This Charlottesville jamband completes the Roanoke leg of its “Kendall Street is for Lovers” series of revolving residencies.

FRIDAY

GOTE

Originals and covers, in rock, blues and country styles, with a side of psychedelia.

Leonard Blush & The Camelcals

A band of Roanoke Valley all stars play together in a band that pays homage to a masked singer from “The Andy Griffith Show.”

Details: 6 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co., Roanoke. Free. 562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com

Scott Cook and Pamela Mae

With Mike Franke

Franke helps re-open Roanoke’s folk music mecca to live audiences. After a late cancellation, the highly regarded Cook was enlisted to live-stream from elsewhere.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Third Street Coffeehouse, Roanoke, a streaming 8 p.m. via bit.ly/thirdstreetFB. Free (venue encourages donations to performers). 521-4507, scottcook.net

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

The Mantras

It’s a two-night run from a stellar jamband that has been rocking Martin’s for years.

Details: 10 p.m. both nights. Martin’s Downtown. $12 each night; $20 both nights. themantras.com

Frank Vieira

This country performer reps the Steel City, Pittsburgh.

Details: 9:45 each night. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon. Cover charge varies; contact venue for into. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, frankvieira.com

SATURDAY

Katt Williams

A comedy and movie star hits Roanoke for a stand-up set. Mind your heckling, because he will come down there.

Details: 8 p.m. Berglund Center Coliseum, Roanoke. $127, $101, $77, $61, $5 on-site parking; $10 Funny Bones Bash pre-party. 853-5483, berglundcenter.live, instagram.com/kattwilliams

Sideline

Banjo man Steve Dilling (IIIrd Tyme Out) and guitarist Skip Cherryholmes lead this act.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $20 advance, $25 day of show. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, sidelinebg.com

Jordan Harman Band

Check out a soul man who features a strong backing act.

Details: 6 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub, Roanoke. Free. 339-9776, facebook.com/TwistedTrackBrewpub, jordanharman.com

Mojo & Mesko

Bluesy singer/guitarist Mojo Parker and guitarist Brian Mesko join forces.

Billingsley

A trio of siblings melds funk, jazz and rock.

Details: 6:30 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free. billingsleyrocks.com

SUNDAY

Palmyra and Terry Brown Ascension Project

Hear folky Americana in the afternoon, and soulful blues and funk in the evening.

Details: 1 p.m. (Palmyra), 5 p.m. (Brown) Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, palmyratheband.com, facebook.com/TerryBrownAscensionProject

MONDAY

Windbreaker With pistole, Llywelyx

Three one-man acts take big chances with electronic music.

Details: 7 p.m. Art Rat Studios, 1036 Service Ave. Ext. S.E., Building 10, Roanoke. facebook.com/ABnormalRoanoke, notrendrecords.com/windbreaker, pistole.bandcamp.com, llywelyx.com

WEDNESDAY

J2B2: John Jorgenson Bluegrass Band

Read more about this show in Sunday’s Extra.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Floyd Country Store. $25 advance, $30 day of show. johnjorgenson.com

Dirk Quinn Band

Philadelphia band comes back to town with its jazz-funk style.

