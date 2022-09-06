 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story spotlight
TOP TICKETS

Top Tickets — Krantz/Carlock/Lefrebvre, Chris Janson, Jamie McLean Band, Pink Moon Festival, Bristol Rhythm & Roots

  • 0
Paula_Square.jpg

Paula Poundstone

 Courtesy Cyberlaff Inc.

THURSDAY

Night Teacher

With Lost In Space Camp, Seanmichael Poff

Charlottesville-area singer and songwriter Lilly Bechtel leads the headliner.

Details: 7:30 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $10 door. thespotonkirk.orgnightteachermusic.comlostinspacecamp.bandcamp.com

THURSDAY-SUNDAY

Pink Moon 9

With Litz, Living Light, The Sweet Life, Sol Roots, Desmond Jones, The Kind, Dale & The ZDubs, The Kind Thieves, Ripejive and more

People are also reading…

After a few years off, this regionally beloved festival is back.

Details: 4 p.m. Thursday. Pinky's Farm, Lindside, West Virginia. $100 four days, $85 three days, $65 Saturday-Sunday, $50 single day Thursday, Friday, Saturday, $30 Sunday; 18-older via ticketstripe.com/pinkmoonpinkmoonfestival.net

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion

With JJ Grey & Mofro, Tanya Tucker, Roseanne Cash, Del McCoury Band, The Wood Brothers, Jerry Douglas Band, Fantastic Negrito, The War & Treaty and more

This annual event celebrates 95 years since the foundational Bristol Sessions with a typically great lineup.

Details: 4:30 p.m. Friday, noon Saturday, noon Sunday. Downtown Bristol. $125 weekend, $50 single day, $15 parking and shuttle; camping $225 and $150. birthplaceofcountrymusic.org/festival

FRIDAY

Paula Poundstone

Poundstone is in the Comedy Hall of Fame. She's earned it.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Jefferson Center. $67.50, $57.50, $47.50, $37.50. 540-345-2550, jeffcenter.orgpaulapoundstone.com

Asleep at the Wheel

Masters of western swing hit the lake.

Details: 7 p.m. The Coves Amphitheater, Union Hall. $70, $45 via seetickets.us. 540-520-9595, facebook.com/covesatsmlasleepatthewheel.com

Jamie McLean Band

Blues-rocker McLean's drummer, Brian Griffin, is in-between runs with his other band, The Black Crowes.

Details: 8 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $15 advance via eventbrite.com, $20 door. jamiemcleanband.com

SATURDAY

Krantz/Carlock/Lefebvre

For sheer musical mastery and mind-bending tunes, this is the show of the week.

Details: 8 p.m. Jefferson Center's Fostek Hall. $30. waynekrantz.com

Chris Janson

With Shane Profitt

The "Buy Me A Boat" guy, a certified showman, is back with new music.

Details: 6 p.m. gates. Dr Pepper Park. $59, $35, $149 VIP advance via etix.com; $40 general admission at gate. chrisjanson.comshaneprofitt.com

Rockin' Main Street Concert Series: The Jason Adamo Band, Travis Reigh

Blacksburg native Adamo returns to the NRV for this show.

Details: 4 p.m. Main Street and Roanoke Street, Christiansburg. Free. christiansburg.orgjasonadamo.comtravisreigh.com

Also …

Charles Esten 7 p.m. The Coves Amphitheater. $45 via seetickets.us

Anne Elise Hastings & Her Revolving Cast of Characters, with Corey Hunley 8 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $12 advance via eventbrite.com, $15 door

TUESDAY

Tuba Skinny

Throwback jazz is always hip when it's coming from New Orleans.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Jefferson Center's Fostek Hall. $30. tubaskinny.com

MORE LISTINGS

Go to this story at roanoke.com/entertainment/music to see more listings.

See live music listings from a wide array of valleys' venues via bit.ly/valleysmusicTRT.

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Whoopi Goldberg slams racist 'Rings of Power' and 'House of the Dragon' critics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert