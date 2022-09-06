Top Tickets — Krantz/Carlock/Lefrebvre, Chris Janson, Jamie McLean Band, Pink Moon Festival, Bristol Rhythm & Roots

THURSDAY

Night Teacher

With Lost In Space Camp, Seanmichael Poff

Charlottesville-area singer and songwriter Lilly Bechtel leads the headliner.

THURSDAY-SUNDAY

Pink Moon 9

With Litz, Living Light, The Sweet Life, Sol Roots, Desmond Jones, The Kind, Dale & The ZDubs, The Kind Thieves, Ripejive and more

After a few years off, this regionally beloved festival is back.

Details: 4 p.m. Thursday. Pinky's Farm, Lindside, West Virginia. $100 four days, $85 three days, $65 Saturday-Sunday, $50 single day Thursday, Friday, Saturday, $30 Sunday; 18-older via ticketstripe.com/pinkmoon. pinkmoonfestival.net

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion

With JJ Grey & Mofro, Tanya Tucker, Roseanne Cash, Del McCoury Band, The Wood Brothers, Jerry Douglas Band, Fantastic Negrito, The War & Treaty and more

This annual event celebrates 95 years since the foundational Bristol Sessions with a typically great lineup.

Details: 4:30 p.m. Friday, noon Saturday, noon Sunday. Downtown Bristol. $125 weekend, $50 single day, $15 parking and shuttle; camping $225 and $150. birthplaceofcountrymusic.org/festival

FRIDAY

Paula Poundstone

Poundstone is in the Comedy Hall of Fame. She's earned it.

Asleep at the Wheel

Masters of western swing hit the lake.

Details: 7 p.m. The Coves Amphitheater, Union Hall. $70, $45 via seetickets.us. 540-520-9595, facebook.com/covesatsml, asleepatthewheel.com

Jamie McLean Band

Blues-rocker McLean's drummer, Brian Griffin, is in-between runs with his other band, The Black Crowes.

Details: 8 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $15 advance via eventbrite.com, $20 door. jamiemcleanband.com

SATURDAY

Krantz/Carlock/Lefebvre

For sheer musical mastery and mind-bending tunes, this is the show of the week.

Details: 8 p.m. Jefferson Center's Fostek Hall. $30. waynekrantz.com

Chris Janson

With Shane Profitt

The "Buy Me A Boat" guy, a certified showman, is back with new music.

Details: 6 p.m. gates. Dr Pepper Park. $59, $35, $149 VIP advance via etix.com; $40 general admission at gate. chrisjanson.com, shaneprofitt.com

Rockin' Main Street Concert Series: The Jason Adamo Band, Travis Reigh

Blacksburg native Adamo returns to the NRV for this show.

Details: 4 p.m. Main Street and Roanoke Street, Christiansburg. Free. christiansburg.org, jasonadamo.com, travisreigh.com

Also …

Charles Esten 7 p.m. The Coves Amphitheater. $45 via seetickets.us

TUESDAY

Tuba Skinny

Throwback jazz is always hip when it's coming from New Orleans.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Jefferson Center's Fostek Hall. $30. tubaskinny.com