Top Tickets — Krantz/Carlock/Lefrebvre, Chris Janson, Jamie McLean Band, Pink Moon Festival, Bristol Rhythm & Roots

THURSDAY
Night Teacher
With Lost In Space Camp, Seanmichael Poff
Charlottesville-area singer and songwriter Lilly Bechtel leads the headliner.
Details: 7:30 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $10 door. thespotonkirk.org, nightteachermusic.com, lostinspacecamp.bandcamp.com
THURSDAY-SUNDAY
Pink Moon 9
With Litz, Living Light, The Sweet Life, Sol Roots, Desmond Jones, The Kind, Dale & The ZDubs, The Kind Thieves, Ripejive and more
After a few years off, this regionally beloved festival is back.
Details: 4 p.m. Thursday. Pinky's Farm, Lindside, West Virginia. $100 four days, $85 three days, $65 Saturday-Sunday, $50 single day Thursday, Friday, Saturday, $30 Sunday; 18-older via ticketstripe.com/pinkmoon. pinkmoonfestival.net
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion
With JJ Grey & Mofro, Tanya Tucker, Roseanne Cash, Del McCoury Band, The Wood Brothers, Jerry Douglas Band, Fantastic Negrito, The War & Treaty and more
This annual event celebrates 95 years since the foundational Bristol Sessions with a typically great lineup.
Details: 4:30 p.m. Friday, noon Saturday, noon Sunday. Downtown Bristol. $125 weekend, $50 single day, $15 parking and shuttle; camping $225 and $150. birthplaceofcountrymusic.org/festival
FRIDAY
Paula Poundstone
Poundstone is in the Comedy Hall of Fame. She's earned it.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Jefferson Center. $67.50, $57.50, $47.50, $37.50. 540-345-2550, jeffcenter.org, paulapoundstone.com
Asleep at the Wheel
Masters of western swing hit the lake.
Details: 7 p.m. The Coves Amphitheater, Union Hall. $70, $45 via seetickets.us. 540-520-9595, facebook.com/covesatsml, asleepatthewheel.com
Jamie McLean Band
Blues-rocker McLean's drummer, Brian Griffin, is in-between runs with his other band, The Black Crowes.
Details: 8 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $15 advance via eventbrite.com, $20 door. jamiemcleanband.com
SATURDAY
Krantz/Carlock/Lefebvre
For sheer musical mastery and mind-bending tunes, this is the show of the week.
Details: 8 p.m. Jefferson Center's Fostek Hall. $30. waynekrantz.com
Chris Janson
With Shane Profitt
The "Buy Me A Boat" guy, a certified showman, is back with new music.
Details: 6 p.m. gates. Dr Pepper Park. $59, $35, $149 VIP advance via etix.com; $40 general admission at gate. chrisjanson.com, shaneprofitt.com
Rockin' Main Street Concert Series: The Jason Adamo Band, Travis Reigh
Blacksburg native Adamo returns to the NRV for this show.
Details: 4 p.m. Main Street and Roanoke Street, Christiansburg. Free. christiansburg.org, jasonadamo.com, travisreigh.com
Charles Esten 7 p.m. The Coves Amphitheater. $45 via seetickets.us
Anne Elise Hastings & Her Revolving Cast of Characters, with Corey Hunley 8 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $12 advance via eventbrite.com, $15 door
TUESDAY
Tuba Skinny
Throwback jazz is always hip when it's coming from New Orleans.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Jefferson Center's Fostek Hall. $30. tubaskinny.com