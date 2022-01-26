Top Tickets — Lady Couch, Quartetto di Cremona, Jersey Boys

THURSDAY
Jstop Latin Soul
Horn blasting, booty-shaking music.
Details: 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, jstoplatinsoul.com
FRIDAY
Quartetto di Cremona
Moss Arts Center did some quick work after Danish String Quartet canceled its date. The venue filled it with another stringing foursome, this one from Italy.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Moss Arts Center, Blacksburg. $55, $40, $25, $10 to students with ID and 18-younger. 231-5300, macboxoffice@vt.edu, artscenter.vt.edu, quartettodicremona.com
Lady Couch
Roanoke Valley native Allen Thompson and his simpatico bandmates bring the good vibes back to Martin’s.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown, Roanoke. $12. 985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, ladycouch.com
Andrew Winn & Brian Mesko
Two fantastic guitar players have joined forces.
Details: 7:30 p.m. 2 Chill Restaurant, 312 2nd St. S.W., Roanoke. Free. 5 p.m. 566-4905, 2chillrestaurant.com, brianmesko.com
Kinnfolk
Trad-Irish duo strums and bangs in a streaming-only show.
Details: 8 p.m. Streaming from Third Street Coffeehouse, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB. Donation-based. kinnfolkmusic.com
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Dusty Live
See and hear this act perform its “Loud,” live, via youtu.be/vlK9RXTsFAQ.
Details: 9:45 p.m. both nights. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke. Cover charge varies, contact venue for info. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, dustylive.com
SATURDAY
The Pink Stones With Teddy & The Rough Riders
Athens, Georgia, country-rockers The Pink Stones leader, Hunter Pinkston, draws inspiration from Gram Parsons.
Details: 7:30 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary, Roanoke. $8 advance, $10 day of show general admission; seating upgrades at seetickets.us/01292022. 5pointsmusic.com, thepinkstones.com, soundcloud.com/teddyandtheroughriders
Crobar Cane
Roanoke Valley southern rockers return to a room where they played many a Tuesday night in Martin’s early days.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. $10. facebook.com/crobarcane
Parkway 9th Anniversary Party: Mad Iguanas, Colby Helms, Blue Mule
Rock, folk and bluegrass music will be the soundtrack. Breweries from across the valley will pour from guest taps.
Details: 12:30 p.m. (Blue Mule), 4 p.m. (Helms), 7:30 p.m. (Mad Iguanas). Parkway Brewing Co. Free. themadiguanas.com
Virginia Electric
With Omegawolfe
Two Roanoke indie bands with good material, spanning rock, Americana and country, hit The Spot.
Details: 8 p.m. The Spot on Kirk, Roanoke. $8 advance, $12 door. thespotonkirk.org, virginiaelectricmusic.com, facebook.com/OmegaWolfeMusic
Becki and The Boom Booms
Singer Becki Morrison and her band sling blues, soul and more.
Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $5. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, facebook.com/beckiandtheboombooms
The Jive Exchange
Strong musicians play rock and soul originals and covers.
Details: 6 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co., Roanoke. Free. 562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, facebook.com/JiveExchange
Southern Shine
This band’s frontman, Joey Robinson, was an original member, plunking bass, of The Virginia Opry.
Details: 6 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, Roanoke. Free. 685-2012, starrhill.com/roanoke, facebook.com/southernshinemusic
SUNDAY
SoulFULL Sunday: Terry Brown Ascension Project
Great soul, jazz, blues R&B and more from some of the best players on offer in the valleys. The aforementioned Mesko will be on hand.
Details: 5 p.m. Parkway Brewing. Free. facebook.com/TerryBrown AscensionProject
MONDAY
Jersey Boys
Catch the traveling production of the Grammy- and Tony-winning musical about Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons.
Details: 7 p.m. Berglund Performing Arts Theatre, Roanoke. $82, $67, $47, on-site parking $5. 853-5483, berglundcenter.live, jerseyboysinfo.com
TUESDAY
Kendall Street Company
It’s the “Kendall Street Is For Lovers Tour,” a month-long, rotating residency for one of the commonwealth’s beloved jambands. The Milk Parlor and Martin’s Downtown are in the rotation throughout February.
Details: 9 p.m. The Milk Parlor, Blacksburg. $12, $20 couple via kendallstreetcompany.com/ksc-is-for-lovers-tour.