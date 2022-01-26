Top Tickets — Lady Couch, Quartetto di Cremona, Jersey Boys

THURSDAY

Jstop Latin Soul

Horn blasting, booty-shaking music.

FRIDAY

Quartetto di Cremona

Moss Arts Center did some quick work after Danish String Quartet canceled its date. The venue filled it with another stringing foursome, this one from Italy.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Moss Arts Center, Blacksburg. $55, $40, $25, $10 to students with ID and 18-younger. 231-5300, macboxoffice@vt.edu, artscenter.vt.edu, quartettodicremona.com

Lady Couch

Roanoke Valley native Allen Thompson and his simpatico bandmates bring the good vibes back to Martin’s.

Andrew Winn & Brian Mesko

Two fantastic guitar players have joined forces.

Details: 7:30 p.m. 2 Chill Restaurant, 312 2nd St. S.W., Roanoke. Free. 5 p.m. 566-4905, 2chillrestaurant.com, brianmesko.com

Kinnfolk

Trad-Irish duo strums and bangs in a streaming-only show.

Details: 8 p.m. Streaming from Third Street Coffeehouse, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB. Donation-based. kinnfolkmusic.com

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Dusty Live

See and hear this act perform its “Loud,” live, via youtu.be/vlK9RXTsFAQ.

Details: 9:45 p.m. both nights. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke. Cover charge varies, contact venue for info. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, dustylive.com

SATURDAY

The Pink Stones With Teddy & The Rough Riders

Athens, Georgia, country-rockers The Pink Stones leader, Hunter Pinkston, draws inspiration from Gram Parsons.

Details: 7:30 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary, Roanoke. $8 advance, $10 day of show general admission; seating upgrades at seetickets.us/01292022. 5pointsmusic.com, thepinkstones.com, soundcloud.com/teddyandtheroughriders

Crobar Cane

Roanoke Valley southern rockers return to a room where they played many a Tuesday night in Martin’s early days.

Parkway 9th Anniversary Party: Mad Iguanas, Colby Helms, Blue Mule

Rock, folk and bluegrass music will be the soundtrack. Breweries from across the valley will pour from guest taps.

Details: 12:30 p.m. (Blue Mule), 4 p.m. (Helms), 7:30 p.m. (Mad Iguanas). Parkway Brewing Co. Free. themadiguanas.com

Virginia Electric

With Omegawolfe

Two Roanoke indie bands with good material, spanning rock, Americana and country, hit The Spot.

Details: 8 p.m. The Spot on Kirk, Roanoke. $8 advance, $12 door. thespotonkirk.org, virginiaelectricmusic.com, facebook.com/OmegaWolfeMusic

Becki and The Boom Booms

Singer Becki Morrison and her band sling blues, soul and more.

The Jive Exchange

Strong musicians play rock and soul originals and covers.

Details: 6 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co., Roanoke. Free. 562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, facebook.com/JiveExchange

Southern Shine

This band’s frontman, Joey Robinson, was an original member, plunking bass, of The Virginia Opry.

Details: 6 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, Roanoke. Free. 685-2012, starrhill.com/roanoke, facebook.com/southernshinemusic

SUNDAY

SoulFULL Sunday: Terry Brown Ascension Project

Great soul, jazz, blues R&B and more from some of the best players on offer in the valleys. The aforementioned Mesko will be on hand.

Details: 5 p.m. Parkway Brewing. Free. facebook.com/TerryBrown AscensionProject

MONDAY

Jersey Boys

Catch the traveling production of the Grammy- and Tony-winning musical about Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons.

Details: 7 p.m. Berglund Performing Arts Theatre, Roanoke. $82, $67, $47, on-site parking $5. 853-5483, berglundcenter.live, jerseyboysinfo.com

TUESDAY

Kendall Street Company

It’s the “Kendall Street Is For Lovers Tour,” a month-long, rotating residency for one of the commonwealth’s beloved jambands. The Milk Parlor and Martin’s Downtown are in the rotation throughout February.

Details: 9 p.m. The Milk Parlor, Blacksburg. $12, $20 couple via kendallstreetcompany.com/ksc-is-for-lovers-tour.

