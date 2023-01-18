Top Tickets — LadyCouch, Sideline, Andy Falco & Travis Book, The Ziggurat, Ripejive

THURSDAY
Jolene Jamboree
It’s Dolly Parton’s birthday. Celebrate at Golden Cactus with live music from performers including Nadine Martin — plus books, art, and more. A portion of food, drink and merch proceeds goes to Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. Wear something Dolly-inspired and get $1 off food and drink.
Details: 5 p.m. Golden Cactus Brewing. Free. 540-566-3071, goldencactusbrewing.com, facebook.com/waronfacebook, imaginationlibrary.com
Honeydew Drops With Charissa Joy The headliner, a compelling Americana/folk duo, is back at The Spot with a new album, “Light Behind Light.”
Details: 7:30 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $15 advance, $20 day of show. thespotonkirk.org, thehoneydewdrops.com, facebook.com/CharissaJoyMusic
Timewave Zero
Eclectic jam-rockers from the NRV head due east for a Martin’s gig.
Details: 9:30 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. Free. 540-985-6278, https://martinsdowntown.com, reverbnation.com/timewavezerous
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
January Jams: Mike Farris (Friday), Jon Stickley Trio with Songs From The Road Band (Saturday), Fireside Collective with Olivia Jo (Sunday)
Road trip alert: Abingdon has resumed its first-month-of-the-year musical shenanigans.
Details: 7:30 p.m. each night. Barter Theater, Abingdon. $28, $24 each night. 276-628-3991, bartertheatre.com, mikefarrismusic.com, jonstickley.com, firesidecollectiveband.com
FRIDAY
LadyCouch
With Charissa Joy & The High Frequency
Roanoke Valley native Allen Thompson and singer Keshia Bailey bring a large and multi-faceted rock band from East Nashville, Tennessee.
Details: 7:30 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary. $32, $25, $22, $15 advance via seetickets.us/09232022, $18 general admission day of show. 5pointsmusic.com, linktr.ee/ladycouch, facebook.com/charissajoyandthehighfrequency
Ripejive
Catch a funky ensemble staffed by some of the valleys’ all stars.
Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $8. 540-745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, facebook.com/Ripejive
The Ziggurat
With Urocyon, Mo’ynoq, Auditory Dysmorphia
Varieties of metal, including black and sludge, will rule this night.
Details: 9 p.m. The Milk Parlor, Blacksburg. $5 to 21-older, $8 to 18-20 before 10:30 p.m. 540-951-1393, themilkparlorblacksburg.com, bit.ly/thezigguratfb, urocyon.bandcamp.com, moynoq.bandcamp.com
The Kind
Good jams and good vibes on tap off the Blue Ridge Parkway in Floyd County.
Details: 8 p.m. Tuggle’s Gap Roadside Inn, 3351 Parkway Lane, Floyd. $10. 540-745-3402, tugglesgapgas.com, thekind.rocks
Michael & The Pentecost
With JE Feazell & Th’ Dive Bar Stars, Colby Helms & The Virginia Creepers
Varieties of Americana-style music are set for The Spot.
Details: 7:30 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $10 advance via eventbrite.com, $13 day of show. michaelandthepentecost.com, instagram.com/colby.t.helms
Hustle Souls
Asheville, North Carolina act can get funky.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. $10. hustlesouls.com
Root Down 5:30 p.m. Rising Silo Brewery, Blacksburg. Free
Jerry Wimmer Trio 9 p.m. Ippy’s Restaurant, Rocky Mount. $10
Still Frisky, with Betsy Biesenbach 7:30 pm. 3rd St. Coffeehouse, Roanoke. Free (venue organizers pass the hat for performers)
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Reid Morris
Catch the video for Morris’ “Leaving With the Summer” at youtu.be/Bl1q88hK6eg.
Details: 9:45 p.m. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon. Cover charge varies; contact venue. 540-904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, reidmorris.com
SATURDAY
Sideline
Steve Dilling and Skip Cherryholmes lead this bluegrass sextet. Check out “Ups, Downs and No Name Towns” via clg.lnk.to/Sudt-lp.
Details: 7:30 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $20. 540-745-4563, https://floydcountrystore.com, sidelinebg.com
Runaway Gin
This Phish tribute band, a regular at 5 Points, returns for a night of jams.
Details: 8 p.m. 5 Points Music. $35, $32, $25, $20 advance via seetickets.us/11122022, $22 G.A. day of show. atributetophish.com
Americana Afternoon:
David Cannaday & Seph Custer, Jamie Collins
Cannaday and Custer can frequently be found picking in Floyd. Collins, of The Blue Ridge Girls, has a solo album, “Enjoy Life.”
Details: Noon (Cannaday & Custer), 1:30 p.m. (Collins). The Floyd Country Store. Free. sephcustermusic.com, facebook.com/davidcannadaymusic, facebook.com/acousticrootsandrhythm
Lucy the Spy, The Stray Lions, Yearning
Hear quieter sets from three Roanoke indie bands in a new series from Pop’s called Going Acoustic.
Details: 7 p.m. Pop’s Ice Cream & Soda Bar. Free. 540-345-2129, facebook.com/popsicecream, lucythespy.bandcamp.com, sullivansmithstraylions.bandcamp.com, weareyearning.bandcamp.com
Cold Chocolate
With Amanda Bocchi
Boston-based headliner brings Americana with dashes of blues, rock, folk, even a bit of funk.
Details: 7:30 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $10 advance via eventbrite.com, $13 day of show. coldchocolatemusic.com, facebook.com/amandabocchi
Charissa Joy & the High Frequency
Charissa Joy caps off a busy week of work with her band at Martin’s.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s. $8.
McFadden and Friends 8 p.m. 2 Chill Restaurant. Free
Seph Custer & The Flatbreaks 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $8
The Wilson Springs Hotel Trio 6 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub. Free
J. Hatfield with Khegan McLane 6 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free
Southern Shine 6 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage. Free
Dell Iron 6 p.m. Buddy’s BBQ, Rocky Mount. Free
Mason Creek 6:30 p.m. Living Proof Beer Co., Rocky Mount. Free
TUESDAY
An Evening with Kevin Young
The New Yorker’s poetry editor will talk about the medium, read from his own work and recite poems from “African American Poetry 1770–2020: 250 Years of Struggle & Song.”
Details: 7:30 p.m. Moss Arts Center, Blacksburg. $25, $10 to students with ID (suggested audience 14-older). 540-231-5300, macboxoffice@vt.edu, artscenter.vt.edu, kevinyoungpoetry.com
Broadway in Roanoke: “Annie”
“Bet your bottom dollar” that classic musical theater is back in Roanoke.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Berglund Performing Arts Theatre. $82, $67, $47, $5 on-site parking. 540-853-5483, berglundcenter.live, annietour.com
WEDNESDAY
Falco & Book Play Jerry Garcia
Andy Falco and Travis Book of The Infamous Stringdusters hit 5 Points as a Jerry-loving duo.
Details: 8 p.m. 5 Points. $45, $40, $35, $25 advance via seetickets.us/01252023, $29 G.A. DOS. thetravisbook.com
