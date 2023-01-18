Top Tickets — LadyCouch, Sideline, Andy Falco & Travis Book, The Ziggurat, Ripejive

THURSDAY

Jolene Jamboree

It’s Dolly Parton’s birthday. Celebrate at Golden Cactus with live music from performers including Nadine Martin — plus books, art, and more. A portion of food, drink and merch proceeds goes to Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. Wear something Dolly-inspired and get $1 off food and drink.

Honeydew Drops With Charissa Joy The headliner, a compelling Americana/folk duo, is back at The Spot with a new album, “Light Behind Light.”

Details: 7:30 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $15 advance, $20 day of show. thespotonkirk.org, thehoneydewdrops.com, facebook.com/CharissaJoyMusic

Timewave Zero

Eclectic jam-rockers from the NRV head due east for a Martin’s gig.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

January Jams: Mike Farris (Friday), Jon Stickley Trio with Songs From The Road Band (Saturday), Fireside Collective with Olivia Jo (Sunday)

Road trip alert: Abingdon has resumed its first-month-of-the-year musical shenanigans.

FRIDAY

LadyCouch

With Charissa Joy & The High Frequency

Roanoke Valley native Allen Thompson and singer Keshia Bailey bring a large and multi-faceted rock band from East Nashville, Tennessee.

Details: 7:30 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary. $32, $25, $22, $15 advance via seetickets.us/09232022, $18 general admission day of show. 5pointsmusic.com, linktr.ee/ladycouch, facebook.com/charissajoyandthehighfrequency

Ripejive

Catch a funky ensemble staffed by some of the valleys’ all stars.

The Ziggurat

With Urocyon, Mo’ynoq, Auditory Dysmorphia

Varieties of metal, including black and sludge, will rule this night.

Details: 9 p.m. The Milk Parlor, Blacksburg. $5 to 21-older, $8 to 18-20 before 10:30 p.m. 540-951-1393, themilkparlorblacksburg.com, bit.ly/thezigguratfb, urocyon.bandcamp.com, moynoq.bandcamp.com

The Kind

Good jams and good vibes on tap off the Blue Ridge Parkway in Floyd County.

Details: 8 p.m. Tuggle’s Gap Roadside Inn, 3351 Parkway Lane, Floyd. $10. 540-745-3402, tugglesgapgas.com, thekind.rocks

Michael & The Pentecost

With JE Feazell & Th’ Dive Bar Stars, Colby Helms & The Virginia Creepers

Varieties of Americana-style music are set for The Spot.

Details: 7:30 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $10 advance via eventbrite.com, $13 day of show. michaelandthepentecost.com, instagram.com/colby.t.helms

Hustle Souls

Asheville, North Carolina act can get funky.

Root Down 5:30 p.m. Rising Silo Brewery, Blacksburg. Free

Jerry Wimmer Trio 9 p.m. Ippy’s Restaurant, Rocky Mount. $10

Still Frisky, with Betsy Biesenbach 7:30 pm. 3rd St. Coffeehouse, Roanoke. Free (venue organizers pass the hat for performers)

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Reid Morris

Catch the video for Morris’ “Leaving With the Summer” at youtu.be/Bl1q88hK6eg.

Details: 9:45 p.m. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon. Cover charge varies; contact venue. 540-904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, reidmorris.com

SATURDAY

Sideline

Steve Dilling and Skip Cherryholmes lead this bluegrass sextet. Check out “Ups, Downs and No Name Towns” via clg.lnk.to/Sudt-lp.

Details: 7:30 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $20. 540-745-4563, https://floydcountrystore.com, sidelinebg.com

Runaway Gin

This Phish tribute band, a regular at 5 Points, returns for a night of jams.

Details: 8 p.m. 5 Points Music. $35, $32, $25, $20 advance via seetickets.us/11122022, $22 G.A. day of show. atributetophish.com

Americana Afternoon:

David Cannaday & Seph Custer, Jamie Collins

Cannaday and Custer can frequently be found picking in Floyd. Collins, of The Blue Ridge Girls, has a solo album, “Enjoy Life.”

Details: Noon (Cannaday & Custer), 1:30 p.m. (Collins). The Floyd Country Store. Free. sephcustermusic.com, facebook.com/davidcannadaymusic, facebook.com/acousticrootsandrhythm

Lucy the Spy, The Stray Lions, Yearning

Hear quieter sets from three Roanoke indie bands in a new series from Pop’s called Going Acoustic.

Cold Chocolate

With Amanda Bocchi

Boston-based headliner brings Americana with dashes of blues, rock, folk, even a bit of funk.

Details: 7:30 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $10 advance via eventbrite.com, $13 day of show. coldchocolatemusic.com, facebook.com/amandabocchi

Charissa Joy & the High Frequency

Charissa Joy caps off a busy week of work with her band at Martin’s.

Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s. $8.

McFadden and Friends 8 p.m. 2 Chill Restaurant. Free

Seph Custer & The Flatbreaks 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $8

The Wilson Springs Hotel Trio 6 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub. Free

J. Hatfield with Khegan McLane 6 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free

Southern Shine 6 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage. Free

Dell Iron 6 p.m. Buddy’s BBQ, Rocky Mount. Free

Mason Creek 6:30 p.m. Living Proof Beer Co., Rocky Mount. Free

TUESDAY

An Evening with Kevin Young

The New Yorker’s poetry editor will talk about the medium, read from his own work and recite poems from “African American Poetry 1770–2020: 250 Years of Struggle & Song.”

Details: 7:30 p.m. Moss Arts Center, Blacksburg. $25, $10 to students with ID (suggested audience 14-older). 540-231-5300, macboxoffice@vt.edu, artscenter.vt.edu, kevinyoungpoetry.com

Broadway in Roanoke: “Annie”

“Bet your bottom dollar” that classic musical theater is back in Roanoke.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Berglund Performing Arts Theatre. $82, $67, $47, $5 on-site parking. 540-853-5483, berglundcenter.live, annietour.com

WEDNESDAY

Falco & Book Play Jerry Garcia

Andy Falco and Travis Book of The Infamous Stringdusters hit 5 Points as a Jerry-loving duo.

Details: 8 p.m. 5 Points. $45, $40, $35, $25 advance via seetickets.us/01252023, $29 G.A. DOS. thetravisbook.com

Taxes and fees not included in ticket prices. Schedules change, so check with venues before going out.