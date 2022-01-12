Top Tickets — Leanne Morgan, Dori Freeman Band, Jocelyn & Chris

THURSDAY
Blue Mule
This group of expressive, progressive bluegrass pickers with rock and jazz inclinations is a mainstay in the valleys.
Details: 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, bluemulemusic.com
FRIDAY
Jocelyn & Chris
Flip back to Tuesday’s Extra to read about this rock ‘n’ roll band from the Albany, New York, area. The sibling-led group is getting love on adult alternative radio stations.
Details: 8 p.m. (7:30 p.m. door) The Spot on Kirk, Roanoke. $12 advance via thespotonkirk.org. jocelynandchrismusic.com
Urban Soil words
Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $5. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, urbansoilmusic.com
Matthew Schwartz
Due to growing COVID-19 concerns, all shows at Roanoke’s folk Mecca, Third Street Coffeehouse, are streaming-only for the time being.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Streaming from Third Street Coffeehouse, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB. Donation-based. pacificorock.com
Five Dollar Shake
Hear a wide variety of covers from some talented players at the Track.
Details: 6 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub, Roanoke. Free. 339-9776, facebook.com/TwistedTrackBrewpub, facebook.com/fdshake
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Shelby Lee Lowe
Country music performer Lowe returns to the Campbell Avenue honky-tonk, where he is a regular.
Details: 9:45 p.m. each night. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke. Cover charges vary; contact venue for details. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, shelbyleelowe.com
Nice Couch
This band, from Richmond via the NRV, delivers its rock with prog inclinations and psychedelic spirit.
Details: 9 p.m. Friday. The Milk Parlor, Blacksburg. Contact venue for cover charge. 951-1393, themilkparlorblacksburg.com. 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Parkway Brewing Co. Free. nicecouch.net
Tri-State Arenacross 2022 Indoor Championship Series
It’s cycle madness, with competitions and classes, too.
Details: 7 p.m. each night. Salem Civic Center, Salem. $26, 5-12 $17, 4-younger free. salemciviccenter.com, ticketmaster.com
SATURDAY
Leanne Morgan
Tennessee-based comic Morgan has a brassy/fun style that she uses in material about being a stay-at-home (now an empty-nester) wife and mother.
Details: Berglund Performing Arts Theatre, Roanoke. $49.75, $39.75, $29.75, $5 parking. 853-5483, berglundcenter.live
Comedy at The Spot: Rob Ruthenberg & Melissa Douty
On a big night for stand-ups in Big Lick, two very funny Roanokers take the stage to deliver.
Details: 8 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $10. melissadouty.com
Dori Freeman Band
Galax’s own Freeman has a sweet, pure country vocal style and a knack for writing good songs. She’s always worth hearing.
Details: 7:30 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $15 advance, $20 day of show. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, dorifreeman.com
Cinémathèque
A talented group of players with a cinema-adjacent vibe are working into the rotation at Martin’s.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown, Roanoke. $5. 985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, facebook.com/cinemathequeband
Chad Nickell & The Loose Change
This band’s original music leans toward country and blues, and its sound is getting the act a lot of work these days.
Details: 5 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co., Roanoke. Free. 562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, chadnickellandtheloosechange.bandcamp.com
Marie Anderson
Tips you give at Anderson’s shows go to the sanctuary she runs for cats with feline immunodeficiency virus, according to her Facebook page.
Details: 6 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, Roanoke. Free. 685-2012, starrhill.com/roanoke, facebook.com/MarieRavenAndersonMusicWEDNESDAY
Pressing Strings
Indie folk/rock band from Annapolis, Maryland, returns to Martin’s.
Details: 9:30 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. Free. pressingstrings.com