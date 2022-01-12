Top Tickets — Leanne Morgan, Dori Freeman Band, Jocelyn & Chris

THURSDAY

Blue Mule

This group of expressive, progressive bluegrass pickers with rock and jazz inclinations is a mainstay in the valleys.

FRIDAY

Jocelyn & Chris

Flip back to Tuesday’s Extra to read about this rock ‘n’ roll band from the Albany, New York, area. The sibling-led group is getting love on adult alternative radio stations.

Details: 8 p.m. (7:30 p.m. door) The Spot on Kirk, Roanoke. $12 advance via thespotonkirk.org. jocelynandchrismusic.com

Urban Soil words

Matthew Schwartz

Due to growing COVID-19 concerns, all shows at Roanoke’s folk Mecca, Third Street Coffeehouse, are streaming-only for the time being.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Streaming from Third Street Coffeehouse, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB. Donation-based. pacificorock.com

Five Dollar Shake

Hear a wide variety of covers from some talented players at the Track.

Details: 6 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub, Roanoke. Free. 339-9776, facebook.com/TwistedTrackBrewpub, facebook.com/fdshake

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Shelby Lee Lowe

Country music performer Lowe returns to the Campbell Avenue honky-tonk, where he is a regular.

Details: 9:45 p.m. each night. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke. Cover charges vary; contact venue for details. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, shelbyleelowe.com

Nice Couch

This band, from Richmond via the NRV, delivers its rock with prog inclinations and psychedelic spirit.

Details: 9 p.m. Friday. The Milk Parlor, Blacksburg. Contact venue for cover charge. 951-1393, themilkparlorblacksburg.com. 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Parkway Brewing Co. Free. nicecouch.net

Tri-State Arenacross 2022 Indoor Championship Series

It’s cycle madness, with competitions and classes, too.

Details: 7 p.m. each night. Salem Civic Center, Salem. $26, 5-12 $17, 4-younger free. salemciviccenter.com, ticketmaster.com

SATURDAY

Leanne Morgan

Tennessee-based comic Morgan has a brassy/fun style that she uses in material about being a stay-at-home (now an empty-nester) wife and mother.

Details: Berglund Performing Arts Theatre, Roanoke. $49.75, $39.75, $29.75, $5 parking. 853-5483, berglundcenter.live

Comedy at The Spot: Rob Ruthenberg & Melissa Douty

On a big night for stand-ups in Big Lick, two very funny Roanokers take the stage to deliver.

Details: 8 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $10. melissadouty.com

Dori Freeman Band

Galax’s own Freeman has a sweet, pure country vocal style and a knack for writing good songs. She’s always worth hearing.

Details: 7:30 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $15 advance, $20 day of show. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, dorifreeman.com

Cinémathèque

A talented group of players with a cinema-adjacent vibe are working into the rotation at Martin’s.

Chad Nickell & The Loose Change

This band’s original music leans toward country and blues, and its sound is getting the act a lot of work these days.

Details: 5 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co., Roanoke. Free. 562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, chadnickellandtheloosechange.bandcamp.com

Marie Anderson

Tips you give at Anderson’s shows go to the sanctuary she runs for cats with feline immunodeficiency virus, according to her Facebook page.

Details: 6 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, Roanoke. Free. 685-2012, starrhill.com/roanoke, facebook.com/MarieRavenAndersonMusicWEDNESDAY

Pressing Strings

Indie folk/rock band from Annapolis, Maryland, returns to Martin’s.

