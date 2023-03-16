THURSDAY
An Evening with Viet Thanh Nguyen
Pulitzer Prize-winning author of "The Sympathizer" and other highly regarded works has something to say.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Moss Arts Center, Blacksburg. $25, $10 to students with ID, 18-younger (show recommended for 14-older). 540-231-5300, macboxoffice@vt.edu, artscenter.vt.edu, vietnguyen.info
Colby Helms
Helms is a talented singer, songwriter and instrumentalist. Come out and say you "saw him when."
Details: 6 p.m. Buddy's BBQ, Rocky Mount. Free. 540-482-0369, buddysbbqva.com, colbyhelms.com
People are also reading…
Copy Cat Syndrome and Trubblegum
Two young Roanoke acts share a bill. Hear jazz-funk from Copy Cat Syndrome and rock from Trubblegum.
Details: 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 540-314-8234, https://parkwaybrewing.com, trubblegum.bandcamp.com, instagram.com/copy_cat_syndrome
Websters Wheel
Catch an indie-folk duo from Alabama with a new album, "Yum Yum Pie."
Details: 8 p.m. Awful Arthur's Downtown. Free. 540-344-2997, facebook.com/awfularthursdowntown, websterswheel.com
Jeremiah Tall 9:30 p.m. Martin's Downtown. Free
FRIDAY
Larry Keel Experience
With Jon Stickley Trio
If you dig lightning-fast-yet-artistic guitar flatpicking, this is a bill for you.
Details: 8 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary. $30 advance via https://seetickets.us/03172023, $35 day of show. 540-795-5618, 5pointsmusic.com, larrykeel.com, jonstickley.com
St. Patrick's Day: Dance Candy, Kentucky Ruckus, The Mighty Good Times
Martin's isn't through with its St. Pat's shenanigans. The venue brings in three of its most popular acts to celebrate on the date proper.
Details: 8:30 p.m. Martin's Downtown. $10 door. 540-985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, facebook.com/TheDanceCandy, kentuckyruckus.com, themightygoodtimes.bandcamp.com
Rives on the Road: Daniel Donato's Cosmic Country, with T.C. Carter Band
White-hot Nashville Telecaster man Donato has been Grateful Dead-ified.
Details: 7 p.m. New College Institute, Martinsville. $15 via eventbrite.com. facebook.com/rivesontheroad, danieldonato.com, facebook.com/tccarterband
Riders in the Sky
A classic cowboy act returns to Rocky Mount.
Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount. $57, $37, $280 (VIP table for four). 540-484-8277, harvester-music.com, ridersinthesky.com
K.T. Vandyke
With Sonny Campbell
Coal country kid Vandyke grew up to be a strong singer/songwriter. Sonny "Outside Dog" Campbell's resume includes Radar Rose.
Details: 7:30 p.m. 3rd Street Coffeehouse, Roanoke. Free (venue encourages donations to performers). 540-521-4507, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB, linktr.ee/ktvandyke
Jstop Latin Soul 9 p.m. Los Amigos Bar & Grill, 3424 Orange Ave. N.E. Free
Harwell Grice Band 6:30 p.m. Living Proof Beer Co. Rocky Mount. $5
Soulacoustix 9 p.m. Awful Arthur's Downtown. $5
Into The Fog St. Patrick's Day Party 8 p.m.
Phat Anchovies Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $10
J.E. Feazel & th' Dive Bar Stars 6 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub. Free
Ryan Greer Trio 5 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage. Free
Phat Anchovies 6 p.m. Fork in the Alley. Free
Reverend Carbine 9 p.m. Fork in the Market. Free
McFadden and Friends 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free
Tin Can Locomotive 6:30 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Steven Metz 9:45 p.m. each night. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon. Cover charge not available
SATURDAY
Spring Bash with J. Holiday, Rene Sole, DJ Mega
Singer/rapper Holiday had hits with "Suffocate" and "Bed."
Details: 9 p.m. Tajzmah's Lounge, 434 Church Ave. S.W. $45, $25 via eventbrite.com advance, $35 general admission door (30-older). 540-685-2798, facebook.com/TajzmahLounge, instagram.com/kingjholiday
Forkapalooza: The Jared Stout Band, Cinémathèque, Eric Wayne Band, Solacoustix
Fork in the Alley's annual ’palooza features a pack of the valley's most popular and talented acts.
Details: 2 p.m. (music at 3:30 p.m.) Fork in the Alley. Free; $5 for ABC wristband. 540-982-3675, fork.rocks/fita, thejaredstoutband.com, cinemathequemusic.com
The Unique Sound of the Mountains: Larry Sigmon & The Virginia Girls
Sigmon, a folk music stalwart, has a great band behind him these days — guitarist/singer Heather Krantz, singer/mandolinist/guitarist Ashlee Watkins and bassist Susan Blankenship.
Details: 7 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $12, $8 with Friends & Fixtures card. 540-745-4563, floydcountrystore.com,
Terrafirma
With Shattered Earth, The Ziggurat, Brainsludge
Four hard-hitting metal bands rock Salem.
Details: 8:30 p.m. Pizza Den, Salem. $10. 540-404-3370, mypizzaden.net, facebook.com/terrafirmaband.va, theziggurat13.bandcamp.com,
Five Dollar Shake
Hear high-quality sets in a variety of styles.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin's. $8. facebook.com/fdshake
BoomBox, with crypto WAVE radio 8 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary. SOLD OUT
Solar Circuit 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse. $8
Foster Burton and PJ George 1:30 p.m. Jesse Ray Carter 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free
VictorSwitch 7 p.m. The Hangout, 7717 Williamson Road. $5
Annalyse Marie & Tim Rowlett 6 p.m. Buddy's BBQ. Free
Travis Fitch 1 p.m. Christian Q & the Groove 4 p.m. Starr Hill. Free
SUNDAY
Loudon Wainwright III
This guy is literally a folk music patriarch, with children Rufus and Martha Wainwright, and Lucy Wainwright Roche. He's made about 30 albums, and his fans will know such songs as "Motel Blues," "Dead Skunk," "The Swimming Song," "Whatever Happened To Us," "My Biggest Fan" and "Older Than My Old Man Now." In other words, he can fill a set list with quality. In case you're still wondering: You've probably heard his music in a Judd Apatow movie.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Jefferson Center's Fostek Hall. $45. 540-345-2550, jeffcenter.org, lw3.com
Liam Grant
With Ethan WL, Mike Gangloff, Solar Hex
Adventurous and intriguing solo performers gather at Art Rat.
Details: 7 p.m. Art Rat Studios, 1036 Service Ave. Ext. S.E., Building 10, Roanoke. Free (venue encourages donations to performers); BYOB. facebook.com/ABnormalRoanoke, liamgrant.bandcamp.com, drongotapes.com, vhfrecords.bandcamp.com, solarhex.bandcamp.com
Adam Hill 3 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub. Free
Kemistry 5 p.m. Fork in the Alley. Free
Jordan Harman noon. Dog Bowl Market, Black Dog Salvage (event starts 11 a.m.). Free
WEDNESDAY
Sidewinders / Star Country Concert Night: Chayce Beckham
2019 "American Idol" winner Beckham has toured recently as Luke Combs' opening act.
Details: 7 p.m. (5:30 p.m. doors) Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon. $20 via etix.com, 20-older. 540-904-2777, https://www.sidewindersaloon.com, chaycebeckham.com
Holzli
New Jersey rock trio stops the van downtown.
Details: 9:30 p.m. Martin's. Free. holzli.com
Taxes and fees not included in ticket prices. Schedules change, so check with venues before going out.