Top Tickets — Loverboy, Rev. Peyton's Big Damn Band, Casting Crowns, Miss Tess, Ben Sollee

THURSDAY

Casting Crowns

With We Are Messengers, Jonathan Taylor

One of the biggest names in contemporary Christian music hits town, finally, after COVID-induced delays.

Magic Tuber Stringband

With the Weirs, Kaily Schenker

Forward looking old-time music knowers. Like spooky cello music? Hit this show.

Details: 7 p.m. 607 Progress St., Blacksburg. Donations welcome. magictuberstringband.bandcamp.com, solarhex.bandcamp.com

Nefesh Mountain

Husband/wife team leads bluegrass/Americana act.

Details: 7:30 p.m. The Spot on Kirk, Roanoke. $18. thespotonkirk.org, nefeshmountain.com

FRIDAY

Loverboy

One of the biggest pop-rock bands of the 1980s is still going. The Canadian act had to postpone a prior date at Elmwood, due to c-bug restrictions up north. They're coming in for a Berglund theater show, and what a deal at that ticket price.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Berglund Performing Arts Theatre, Roanoke. $20. 853-5483, berglundcenter.live, https://www.loverboyband.com/

Mad Iguanas

Jammy Salem rockers will vibe out at Parkway.

Probably Whiskey

American roots music purveyors.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Third Street Coffeehouse, Roanoke. Free (venue encourages donations to performers). 521-4507, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB, probablywhiskey.com

Thrillbillyz

Blues-rock originals and covers.

Details: 6 p.m. Fork in the Alley, Roanoke. Free. 982-3675, fork.rocks/fita, thrillbillyz.com

Black Mountain Revival

Punk-influenced acoustic Americana.

Details: 9 p.m. Fork in the Market, Roanoke. Free. 400-0644, fork.rocks/fitm, blackmountainrevival.com

SATURDAY

St. Pat's Street Party

With Rev. Peyton's Big Damn Band, Sexbruise?, The Wooks, Audacity Brass Band, Eric Wayne Band (outdoor stage), Half Moon, Villanova, Empty Bottles, GOTE (indoor stage)

Country blues energizers Rev. Peyton's Big Damn Band — so much fun — lead a high quality lineup indoors and out at Martin's. Two words: Pace yourself.

Details: 11 a.m. Martin's Downtown, Roanoke. $15 advance via bit.ly/martinsStpats, $20 day of show. 985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, bigdamnband.com, sexbruise.com

Miss Tess

Country and swing chanteuse is a great choice for the country store.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $15 advance, $20 day of show. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, misstessmusic.com

St. Patrick's Day at Sidewinders

With Jake Dodds (outdoors), Shelby Lee Lowe (indoors), Gump Fiction (upstairs)

Two country act regulars and one '90s tribute band go green.

Details: 11 a.m. doors. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke. Contact venue regarding cover charge. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, shelbyleelowe.com, jakedodds.com, gumpfiction.com

Matt Mullins & The Bringdowns

Strong Americana/rock from Beckley, West Virginia.

Details: 5 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co., Roanoke. Free. 562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, bringdowns.com

The Wildlife

A funky good time at Dogtown.

Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $5. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse

Carrington Kay

Americana trio celebrates Saint Patrick's Day at the Track.

Details: 6 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub, Roanoke. Free. 339-9776, facebook.com/TwistedTrackBrewpub, carringtonkay.com

Kyle Forry & Adam Hill

Americana grooves and vibes.

Details: 6 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, Roanoke. Free. 685-2012, starrhill.com/roanoke

SUNDAY

Roanoke Symphony Orchestra: Transcendant Mozart

A vocal heavy performance celebrates the master's final works.

Details: 3 p.m. Jefferson Center's Shaftman Performance Hall, Roanoke. $56, $48, $40, $34 via rso.com/tickets/

Kinnfolk

Roanoke trad-Irish duo helps Fork kick off St. Patrick's Day week.

Details: 4 p.m. Fork in the Alley. Free. kinnfolkmusic.com

MONDAY

Ben Sollee

A fantastic musician and performer, and favorite at The Spot, returns to the venue.

Details: 7:30 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $22 advance, $25 door. bensollee.com

TUESDAY

Tyler Westcott

Buffalo, New York-based FolkFaces founder shouts the folk, solo.

Details: 5 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free. tylerwestcott.bandcamp.com

Tuesday Tunes for Feeding Southwest Virginia: Panini Brothers

Local folksters donate musical time. You donate to a good cause.

Details: 9 p.m. Streaming from Third Street Coffeehouse, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB. Donation-based. feedingswva.org

