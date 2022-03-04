Top Tickets — Loverboy, Rev. Peyton's Big Damn Band, Casting Crowns, Miss Tess, Ben Sollee

THURSDAY
Casting Crowns
With We Are Messengers, Jonathan Taylor
One of the biggest names in contemporary Christian music hits town, finally, after COVID-induced delays.
Details: 7 p.m. Salem Civic Center, Salem. $94.75, $74.75, $44.75, $34.75. $26.75; pre-show VIP add-on $41.50. 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com, salemciviccenter.com, castingcrowns.com, wearemessengersmusic.com
Magic Tuber Stringband
With the Weirs, Kaily Schenker
Forward looking old-time music knowers. Like spooky cello music? Hit this show.
Details: 7 p.m. 607 Progress St., Blacksburg. Donations welcome. magictuberstringband.bandcamp.com, solarhex.bandcamp.com
Nefesh Mountain
Husband/wife team leads bluegrass/Americana act.
Details: 7:30 p.m. The Spot on Kirk, Roanoke. $18. thespotonkirk.org, nefeshmountain.com
FRIDAY
Loverboy
One of the biggest pop-rock bands of the 1980s is still going. The Canadian act had to postpone a prior date at Elmwood, due to c-bug restrictions up north. They're coming in for a Berglund theater show, and what a deal at that ticket price.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Berglund Performing Arts Theatre, Roanoke. $20. 853-5483, berglundcenter.live, https://www.loverboyband.com/
Mad Iguanas
Jammy Salem rockers will vibe out at Parkway.
Details: 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, themadiguanas.com
Probably Whiskey
American roots music purveyors.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Third Street Coffeehouse, Roanoke. Free (venue encourages donations to performers). 521-4507, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB, probablywhiskey.com
Thrillbillyz
Blues-rock originals and covers.
Details: 6 p.m. Fork in the Alley, Roanoke. Free. 982-3675, fork.rocks/fita, thrillbillyz.com
Black Mountain Revival
Punk-influenced acoustic Americana.
Details: 9 p.m. Fork in the Market, Roanoke. Free. 400-0644, fork.rocks/fitm, blackmountainrevival.com
SATURDAY
St. Pat's Street Party
With Rev. Peyton's Big Damn Band, Sexbruise?, The Wooks, Audacity Brass Band, Eric Wayne Band (outdoor stage), Half Moon, Villanova, Empty Bottles, GOTE (indoor stage)
Country blues energizers Rev. Peyton's Big Damn Band — so much fun — lead a high quality lineup indoors and out at Martin's. Two words: Pace yourself.
Details: 11 a.m. Martin's Downtown, Roanoke. $15 advance via bit.ly/martinsStpats, $20 day of show. 985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, bigdamnband.com, sexbruise.com
Miss Tess
Country and swing chanteuse is a great choice for the country store.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $15 advance, $20 day of show. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, misstessmusic.com
St. Patrick's Day at Sidewinders
With Jake Dodds (outdoors), Shelby Lee Lowe (indoors), Gump Fiction (upstairs)
Two country act regulars and one '90s tribute band go green.
Details: 11 a.m. doors. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke. Contact venue regarding cover charge. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, shelbyleelowe.com, jakedodds.com, gumpfiction.com
Matt Mullins & The Bringdowns
Strong Americana/rock from Beckley, West Virginia.
Details: 5 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co., Roanoke. Free. 562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, bringdowns.com
The Wildlife
A funky good time at Dogtown.
Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $5. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse
Carrington Kay
Americana trio celebrates Saint Patrick's Day at the Track.
Details: 6 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub, Roanoke. Free. 339-9776, facebook.com/TwistedTrackBrewpub, carringtonkay.com
Kyle Forry & Adam Hill
Americana grooves and vibes.
Details: 6 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, Roanoke. Free. 685-2012, starrhill.com/roanoke
SUNDAY
Roanoke Symphony Orchestra: Transcendant Mozart
A vocal heavy performance celebrates the master's final works.
Details: 3 p.m. Jefferson Center's Shaftman Performance Hall, Roanoke. $56, $48, $40, $34 via rso.com/tickets/
Kinnfolk
Roanoke trad-Irish duo helps Fork kick off St. Patrick's Day week.
Details: 4 p.m. Fork in the Alley. Free. kinnfolkmusic.com
MONDAY
Ben Sollee
A fantastic musician and performer, and favorite at The Spot, returns to the venue.
Details: 7:30 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $22 advance, $25 door. bensollee.com
TUESDAY
Tyler Westcott
Buffalo, New York-based FolkFaces founder shouts the folk, solo.
Details: 5 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free. tylerwestcott.bandcamp.com
Tuesday Tunes for Feeding Southwest Virginia: Panini Brothers
Local folksters donate musical time. You donate to a good cause.
Details: 9 p.m. Streaming from Third Street Coffeehouse, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB. Donation-based. feedingswva.org