Top Tickets — Lyrics on the Lake, MIpso, Adam Rutledge. Sol Roots, New Ballards Branch Bogtrotters

Can an entire album be the Song of the Summer? Teen-pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo is making a pretty good argument for the case, with her full debut album "Sour" blanketing the charts since its release last month. This punk-pop kiss-off is the current favorite to rule the airwaves — we still need justice for "deja vu," the overlooked middle child between this and "driver's license," but that's another story — which is part of a popular resurgence of guitars (remember those things?) which also includes recent hits by MGK and Willow Smith. Progress!