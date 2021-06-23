Top Tickets — Lyrics on the Lake, Mipso, Adam Rutledge. Sol Roots

THURSDAY-SUNDAY
Lyrics on the Lake
With Jack Hayden, Bridget Tatum, Wakita Young, Sarah Beth Terry, Kim Dahme, Morgan Myles, Shana Canada, Bill DiLuigi, Noah Spencer, Robinson Treacher, Bob Schmucker, Dan Hildebrand and Adonna, Will Gunnell, host Robynn James and more; bands Bottom of the Barrel, Sarah Beth Terry and Friends
This annual songwriter’s festival, in which audience donations benefit Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals of Central and Southwest Virginia (and of late, the Musicpreneur Storehouse), is back. The organization said on its Facebook page that it has raised $100,000 since starting in 2012, while hosting about 200 songwriters.
Details: 7 p.m. Thursday, The Pavilion at Blackwater Junction, Union Hall. $20 donation at the door. facebook.com/ThePavilionatBlackWaterJunction. Noon Friday, Mango’s Bar & Grill, Moneta. Donations accepted. 721-1632, mangosbarandgrill.com. 2 p.m. Friday, Drifter’s, Moneta. Donations accepted. 297-0055, facebook.com/drifterssml. 7 p.m. Friday (Bottom of the Barrel Concert), Mango’s. $10 requested donation. Noon Saturday, Mango’s. Donations accepted. 2 p.m. Saturday, Magnum Point Marina, Union Hall. Donations accepted. 576-3001, facebook.com/magnumpointmarina. 7 p.m. Saturday (Sarah Beth Terry and Friends), Mango’s. $10 requested donation. 10 a.m. Sunday, Mango’s. Donations accepted. facebook.com/lyricsonthelake, musicstorehouse.org/about
THURSDAY
Chimps & Ludes
Tommy Roller and Tim Shepherd front this rock band.
Details: 6 p.m. Fork in the Alley, Roanoke. Free. 982-3675, forkinthealley.com Party in Elmwood: Bill Deal’s Original Rhondels
Beach music from Virginia Beach, minus Deal, who died in 2013.
Details: 5:30 p.m. Elmwood Park, Roanoke. $5, free to 12-younger. Downtownroanoke.org, billdealsband.com
Wilson Springs Hotel
Sounds like a resort. But it’s a rollicking folk/grass band.
Details: 9:30 p.m. Martin’s Downtown, Roanoke. Free. 985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, facebook.com/thewilsonspringshotel
FRIDAY
Sol Roots Band
It’s all good vibes, with reggae, blues and soul from Sol Roots, with bassist Jake Dempsey and drummer George Penn Jr.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. $8. Solrootsmusic.com
Friday Night Backyard Jamboree: Jailbirds Out On Bond
Multi-instrumentalist and luthier Mac Traynham leads this outfit.
Details: 6 p.m. Live at Floyd Country Store (back porch) and livestreaming from facebook.com/floydcountry store and bit.ly/FloydCountryStoreYTstream. $8 suggested donation. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com
Calista Garcia
Folk-rock singer and songwriter from “The Voice” season 16 is the latest in the Historic Masonic Theatre and Masonic Amphitheatre Summer Series.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Masonic Amphitheatre, Clifton Forge. $25. historicmasonictheatre.com, calistagarcia.com
The Entwined
With Shawn Byrne
Two Third Street favorites perform, for a live and a livestream audience.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Live at Third Street Coffeehouse, Roanoke, and livestreamed at bit.ly/thirdstreetFB. Free (venue encourages donations to performers). 521-4507, facebook.com/theentwined
Flat Pickin’ Fridays 2021 Kick-Off: Adam Rutledge
Country singer/songwriter Rutledge and his band hit the stage.
Details: 5 p.m. Daleville Town Center, Daleville. $5 at the gate, free 12-younger. Biglickentertainment.com, adamrutledgemusic.com
Orange Culture
Feel the talent and energy coming off these kids.
Details: 9 p.m. Fork in the Market, Roanoke. Free. 400-0644, marketfork.com, facebook.com/orangecultureofficial
Rumours
With Five Dollar Shake
The headliner is, as you’d guess, a Fleetwood Mac tribute band.
Details: 6:15 p.m. Dr Pepper Park, Roanoke. $22 general admission, $40 and $55 VIP. drpepperpark.com, rumourstributeshow.com
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Kyle Elliott
Hear Elliott’s single, “Come On Over,” via ffm.to/comeonover.
Details: 9:45 p.m. both nights. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke. $10 each night. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, thekyleelliott.com
The Jared Stout Band
It’s a busy weekend for this versatile, talented and rocking band.
Details: 6 p.m. Friday, Twisted Track Brewpub, Roanoke. Free. 339-9776, facebook.com/TwistedTrackBrewpub. 7 p.m. Saturday. Hunting Hills Country Club pool, Roanoke. $10 to non-members. 774-4435, huntinghillscc.com, thejaredstoutband.com
SATURDAY
Mipso
With Shay Martin Lovette
Road trip alert: North Carolina-based Mipso is one of Americana/folk music’s brightest young acts.
Details: 7 p.m. Blue Ridge Music Center Amphitheatre, Galax. $25. 866-308-2773 (ext. 245), blueridgemusiccenter.org, mipso.com, shaymartinlovette.com
Sirsy
New York state duo sounds like a quartet, has good rock songs.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s. $5. sirsy.com
You Ain’t Talkin’ To Me: Music and Stories of Charlie Poole, feat. the New North Carolina Ramblers
Charlie Poole was a legend. New N.C. Ramblers leader Kinney Rorrer literally wrote the book on Poole and another of his uncles, Posey Rorrer.
Details: 8 p.m. Floyd Country Store. $15 advance, $20 day of show.
Bradley Steele
Former Aside Oceans frontman hits Roanoke to play solo.
Details: 6 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, Roanoke. Free. 685-2012, starrhill.com/roanoke, facebook.com/bradleysteelesolo
Eric Wayne Band
This band slings its rock Southern-style.
Details: 6:30 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co., Roanoke. Free. 562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, facebook.com/EricWayneBand
The Thrillbillyz
Original rock and covers from a Roanoke band.
Details: 7 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse. $3. thrillbillyz.com
Applebutter Soul
Get funky at the track.
Details: 4 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub. Free. applebuttersoul.com
DJs in Space & the bizarre bazaar
With dj rubystar with DJ Boomerang
An every-last-Saturday-of-the-month thing features music, dancing and art.
Details: Noon. Outer Space, 324 S. Locust St., Floyd. Free. facebook.com/outerspaceva
Virginia Music Collectors Show
It’s another Salem stop for this purveyor of vinyl, CDs DVDs and more.
Details: 10 a.m. Baymont Inn & Suites, 179 Sheraton Drive, Salem. $2. facebook.com/GregNealShows
Live Music on the Village Green: Carrie Hinkley
Folk/Americana music from Hinkley.
Details: 11 a.m., Floyd Farmers Market, downtown Floyd. Free. 577-6703, facebook.com/heathersoffloyd, carriehinkley.com
TUESDAY
Tuesday Tunes for Feeding Southwest Virginia — Robert Trent
Ace classical guitarist plucks while you give.
Details: 9 p.m. Streaming from Third Street Coffeehouse, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB. Donation-based. feedingsouthwestva.org
WEDNESDAY
Ben Trout Band
It’s been a hot minute since Trout brought the rock vibes most Tuesdays at Martin’s. Catch him midweek.
Details: 9:30 p.m. Martin’s. Free. reverbnation.com/bentrout
Songwriters in the Round
Check out some musical creativity.
Details: 4 p.m. Outer Space, Floyd. facebook.com/outerspaceva