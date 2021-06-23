 Skip to main content
Top Tickets — Lyrics on the Lake, Mipso, Adam Rutledge. Sol Roots
0 comments

Top Tickets — Lyrics on the Lake, Mipso, Adam Rutledge. Sol Roots

Mipso (copy)

Mipso plays Saturday in Galax.

 Rob Laughter photo

Event update

The Jacob Doss show scheduled for Saturday at Fork in the Alley has been canceled. That information arose after Thursday's Extra Vibe went to press.

Event update

​The New Ballards Branch Bogtrotters, scheduled to play The Friday Night Backyard Jamboree this week at Floyd Country Store, have canceled due to an illness in the band. Jailbirds Out On Bond will play the date instead. That information arose after Thursday's Extra Vibe went to press.

Get some sounds and pics from acts playing the Roanoke Valley this weekend. Tad Dickens / The Roanoke Times

THURSDAY-SUNDAY

Lyrics on the Lake

With Jack Hayden, Bridget Tatum, Wakita Young, Sarah Beth Terry, Kim Dahme, Morgan Myles, Shana Canada, Bill DiLuigi, Noah Spencer, Robinson Treacher, Bob Schmucker, Dan Hildebrand and Adonna, Will Gunnell, host Robynn James and more; bands Bottom of the Barrel, Sarah Beth Terry and Friends

This annual songwriter’s festival, in which audience donations benefit Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals of Central and Southwest Virginia (and of late, the Musicpreneur Storehouse), is back. The organization said on its Facebook page that it has raised $100,000 since starting in 2012, while hosting about 200 songwriters.

Details: 7 p.m. Thursday, The Pavilion at Blackwater Junction, Union Hall. $20 donation at the door. facebook.com/ThePavilionatBlackWaterJunction. Noon Friday, Mango’s Bar & Grill, Moneta. Donations accepted. 721-1632, mangosbarandgrill.com. 2 p.m. Friday, Drifter’s, Moneta. Donations accepted. 297-0055, facebook.com/drifterssml. 7 p.m. Friday (Bottom of the Barrel Concert), Mango’s. $10 requested donation. Noon Saturday, Mango’s. Donations accepted. 2 p.m. Saturday, Magnum Point Marina, Union Hall. Donations accepted. 576-3001, facebook.com/magnumpointmarina. 7 p.m. Saturday (Sarah Beth Terry and Friends), Mango’s. $10 requested donation. 10 a.m. Sunday, Mango’s. Donations accepted. facebook.com/lyricsonthelake, musicstorehouse.org/about

THURSDAY

Chimps & Ludes

Tommy Roller and Tim Shepherd front this rock band.

Details: 6 p.m. Fork in the Alley, Roanoke. Free. 982-3675, forkinthealley.com Party in Elmwood: Bill Deal’s Original Rhondels

Beach music from Virginia Beach, minus Deal, who died in 2013.

Details: 5:30 p.m. Elmwood Park, Roanoke. $5, free to 12-younger. Downtownroanoke.org, billdealsband.com

Wilson Springs Hotel

Sounds like a resort. But it’s a rollicking folk/grass band.

Details: 9:30 p.m. Martin’s Downtown, Roanoke. Free. 985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, facebook.com/thewilsonspringshotel

FRIDAY

Sol Roots Band

It’s all good vibes, with reggae, blues and soul from Sol Roots, with bassist Jake Dempsey and drummer George Penn Jr.

Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. $8. Solrootsmusic.com

Friday Night Backyard Jamboree: Jailbirds Out On Bond

Multi-instrumentalist and luthier Mac Traynham leads this outfit.

Details: 6 p.m. Live at Floyd Country Store (back porch) and livestreaming from facebook.com/floydcountry store and bit.ly/FloydCountryStoreYTstream. $8 suggested donation. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com

Calista Garcia

Folk-rock singer and songwriter from “The Voice” season 16 is the latest in the Historic Masonic Theatre and Masonic Amphitheatre Summer Series.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Masonic Amphitheatre, Clifton Forge. $25. historicmasonictheatre.com, calistagarcia.com

The Entwined

With Shawn Byrne

Two Third Street favorites perform, for a live and a livestream audience.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Live at Third Street Coffeehouse, Roanoke, and livestreamed at bit.ly/thirdstreetFB. Free (venue encourages donations to performers). 521-4507, facebook.com/theentwined

Flat Pickin’ Fridays 2021 Kick-Off: Adam Rutledge

Country singer/songwriter Rutledge and his band hit the stage.

Details: 5 p.m. Daleville Town Center, Daleville. $5 at the gate, free 12-younger. Biglickentertainment.com, adamrutledgemusic.com

Orange Culture

Feel the talent and energy coming off these kids.

Details: 9 p.m. Fork in the Market, Roanoke. Free. 400-0644, marketfork.com, facebook.com/orangecultureofficial

Rumours

With Five Dollar Shake

The headliner is, as you’d guess, a Fleetwood Mac tribute band.

Details: 6:15 p.m. Dr Pepper Park, Roanoke. $22 general admission, $40 and $55 VIP. drpepperpark.com, rumourstributeshow.com

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Kyle Elliott

Hear Elliott’s single, “Come On Over,” via ffm.to/comeonover.

Details: 9:45 p.m. both nights. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke. $10 each night. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, thekyleelliott.com

The Jared Stout Band

It’s a busy weekend for this versatile, talented and rocking band.

Details: 6 p.m. Friday, Twisted Track Brewpub, Roanoke. Free. 339-9776, facebook.com/TwistedTrackBrewpub. 7 p.m. Saturday. Hunting Hills Country Club pool, Roanoke. $10 to non-members. 774-4435, huntinghillscc.com, thejaredstoutband.com

SATURDAY

Mipso

With Shay Martin Lovette

Road trip alert: North Carolina-based Mipso is one of Americana/folk music’s brightest young acts.

Details: 7 p.m. Blue Ridge Music Center Amphitheatre, Galax. $25. 866-308-2773 (ext. 245), blueridgemusiccenter.org, mipso.com, shaymartinlovette.com

Sirsy

New York state duo sounds like a quartet, has good rock songs.

Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s. $5. sirsy.com

You Ain’t Talkin’ To Me: Music and Stories of Charlie Poole, feat. the New North Carolina Ramblers

Charlie Poole was a legend. New N.C. Ramblers leader Kinney Rorrer literally wrote the book on Poole and another of his uncles, Posey Rorrer.

Details: 8 p.m. Floyd Country Store. $15 advance, $20 day of show.

Bradley Steele

Former Aside Oceans frontman hits Roanoke to play solo.

Details: 6 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, Roanoke. Free. 685-2012, starrhill.com/roanoke, facebook.com/bradleysteelesolo

Eric Wayne Band

This band slings its rock Southern-style.

Details: 6:30 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co., Roanoke. Free. 562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, facebook.com/EricWayneBand

The Thrillbillyz

Original rock and covers from a Roanoke band.

Details: 7 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse. $3. thrillbillyz.com

Applebutter Soul

Get funky at the track.

Details: 4 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub. Free. applebuttersoul.com

DJs in Space & the bizarre bazaar

With dj rubystar with DJ Boomerang

An every-last-Saturday-of-the-month thing features music, dancing and art.

Details: Noon. Outer Space, 324 S. Locust St., Floyd. Free. facebook.com/outerspaceva

Virginia Music Collectors Show

It’s another Salem stop for this purveyor of vinyl, CDs DVDs and more.

Details: 10 a.m. Baymont Inn & Suites, 179 Sheraton Drive, Salem. $2. facebook.com/GregNealShows

Live Music on the Village Green: Carrie Hinkley

Folk/Americana music from Hinkley.

Details: 11 a.m., Floyd Farmers Market, downtown Floyd. Free. 577-6703, facebook.com/heathersoffloyd, carriehinkley.com

TUESDAY

Tuesday Tunes for Feeding Southwest Virginia — Robert Trent

Ace classical guitarist plucks while you give.

Details: 9 p.m. Streaming from Third Street Coffeehouse, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB. Donation-based. feedingsouthwestva.org

WEDNESDAY

Ben Trout Band

It’s been a hot minute since Trout brought the rock vibes most Tuesdays at Martin’s. Catch him midweek.

Details: 9:30 p.m. Martin’s. Free. reverbnation.com/bentrout

Songwriters in the Round

Check out some musical creativity.

Details: 4 p.m. Outer Space, Floyd. facebook.com/outerspaceva

