Top Tickets — Margaret Glaspy, Air Supply with Little River Band, Juneteenth Family Reunion, Summer Solstice Fest, Madison Cunninngham, Matt Stell, 'Fun Home' at MMT,

THURSDAY

Underground Frequencies (Evolution)

With Ravida, Dagon, AK Lion, hosts Vitals and Rational Soul, visuals from CraftWorx

It’s the one-year anniversary of a partnership between EDM beatmasters Underground Frequencies and The Park Dance Club.

Details: 9 p.m. The Park Dance Club. Free. theparkroanoke.com, facebook.com/ufpromos

Memphis Lightning

Hear high-energy, retro rock and blues.

FRIDAY

Margaret Glaspy

This young singer/songwriter brings an atmospheric but sparse touch to her recent music.

Details: 8 p.m. Jefferson Center’s Fostek Hall. $30, $15 to students. 345-2550, jeffcenter.org, margaretglaspy.com

Air Supply

With Little River Band

A deluxe version of soft rock at Elmwood’s amphitheater.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Elmwood Park. $41, $700 VIP table advance, $45 day of show. 853-5483, berglundcenter.live, airsupplymusic.com, reallittleriverband.com

CANCELED - Outlaws - CANCELED

With Five Shades of Gray

COVID-19 has struck a member of this band.

Hotel California: A Salute to the Eagles

Roanoke Symphony Orchestra takes on a classic rock catalog.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Salem Civic Center. $56, $45, $34, $31. rso.com/tickets

Shakey Graves

With Bendigo Fletcher

Part folkie, part avant-garde, Shakey sold out in Lex.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Lime Kiln Theater, Lexington. SOLD OUT. limekilntheater.org

Doby

Funk and soul from a Greensboro, North Carolina, band that has played FloydFest.

Also on Friday …

Kelly Hoppenjans, with Larry Sakayama https://fb.me/e/3eTDRIVfb 7:30 p.m. 3rd Street Coffeehouse. Free (venue encourages donations to performers.

The Ambassador 10 p.m. Martin’s. $10

Isaac Hadden Project 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free

Ilimbers, with DD WRID, Lucy The Spy 8:45 p.m. Pizza Den, Salem. $7

Zach Wiley & The Pariahs 6:30 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free

First Fridays: Mended Fences 5 p.m. Franklin Road between Jefferson Street and Williamson Road, Roanoke. $5

Applebutter Soul 7:30 p.m. Mango's Bar & Grill, Moneta. $10

Five Dollar Shake 9:30 p.m. Ippy’s Restaurant, Rocky Mount. $10

Tyler Parrish 6 p.m. Sweet Donkey Coffee House. Free

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Trisdon Frederic

One time Texas high school football star turned country music hopeful.

Details: 9:45 p.m. each night. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon. Cover charge varies; contact venue. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, facebook.com/TrisdonFedericMusic

Danny Brooks and Lil Ms. Debi

Traveling blues duo calls their music “Texassippi Soul.”

Details: 9 p.m. Friday. Fork in the Market. Free. 400-0644, http://www.fork.rocks/fitm/. 7 p.m. Saturday. Fork in the Alley. Free. 982-3675, fork.rocks/fita, dannybrookstexassippisoulman.com

SATURDAY

Summer Solstice Fest

With The Jared Stout Band, Annabelle’s Curse, Ripejive, Mystic Witches of Floyd, Irish Dance Academy of SWVA, Flight One, Root Down, Panjammers

Lots of strong regional music, dance and family fun to celebrate the new season. It’s a Blacksburg tradition.

Kruger Brothers with Kontras Quartet

Two different types of high-class string ensembles find common musical ground.

Details: 7 p.m. Blue Ridge Music Center, Galax. $35 advance, $40 day of show, $10 12-younger. 866-308-2773 (ext. 245), blueridgemusiccenter.org, krugerbrothers.com, kontrasquartet.com

Madison Cunningham

With Jordan Tice

Cunningham, who played Lime Kiln last season, is an outstanding guitarist, singer and songwriter.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Lime Kiln Theater. $30 advance, $25 day of show. madisoncunningham.com, jordantice.net

Andy Grammer

With Alt Bloom

Feel-good L.A.-based pop-rocker Grammer brings such songs as “Don’t Give Up On Me” and “Honey, I’m Good.”

Details: 6 p.m. gates. Dr Pepper Park. $49, $30, $149 VIP. andygrammer.com, altbloom.com

Juneteenth Family Reunion

With Heroux, Bryan Hancock & Squad Soul, Taye Da Truth, EWill, Brem Lo, MOE Reese, Gloria Denise & Glen, Tyler Langhorn, Soulacoustix, Kemistry Band, The Rev. Dr. Kirby Spivey and more

Food, music, dancing, games and vendors are on site for this event.

Ripejive

Funky instrumentalists play the Summer Solstice Fest, then play its after party.

Also on Saturday …

Bryan Elijah Smith 6 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage. Free

Lenny Marcus Quartet 7 p.m. Montano’s International Restaurant. Free

Water Culture, with Regen Tate, Through The Tallwoods 8 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $8 advance, $12 door

Last Nights Villain, with Forever Yours, Graffiti Nightclub 8:45 p.m. Pizza Den. $10

Virginia Man 6:30 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free

Ryan Greer Band 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse. $5

Hustle Souls 10 p.m. Martin’s. $5

Summer Music Series: Born Cross Eyed 6 p.m. Wilderness Adventure, New Castle. $10

SUNDAY

Daniel McBroom

McBroom’s baritone voice and steady guitar playing are welcome sounds.

Details: 5 p.m. Fork in the Alley. Free. reverbnation.com/danielmcbroom

WEDNESDAY-JULY 3

“Fun Home”

Mill MountainTheatre celebrates Pride Month with this Tony Award-winning musical based on a true story written in graphic novel form.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Mill Mountain Theatre. $20, $15 youth, students. See other dates and show times at millmountain.org/production/fun-home/

WEDNESDAY

Concert Night with Star Country: Matt Stell

Country music is full of ex-jocks. Stell, a 6-foot-7 former college hoops guy, is getting stuff done on the music side. Billboard wrote up his latest single last week. Read the story and check out the embedded video at bit.ly/BillboardMattStell.

Also on Wednesday …

Bar Jay Bar 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free

