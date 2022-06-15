Top Tickets — Margaret Glaspy, Air Supply with Little River Band, Juneteenth Family Reunion, Summer Solstice Fest, Madison Cunninngham, Matt Stell, 'Fun Home' at MMT,

THURSDAY
Underground Frequencies (Evolution)
With Ravida, Dagon, AK Lion, hosts Vitals and Rational Soul, visuals from CraftWorx
It’s the one-year anniversary of a partnership between EDM beatmasters Underground Frequencies and The Park Dance Club.
Details: 9 p.m. The Park Dance Club. Free. theparkroanoke.com, facebook.com/ufpromos
Memphis Lightning
Hear high-energy, retro rock and blues.
Details: 9:30 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. Free. 985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, memphislightning.com
FRIDAY
Margaret Glaspy
This young singer/songwriter brings an atmospheric but sparse touch to her recent music.
Details: 8 p.m. Jefferson Center’s Fostek Hall. $30, $15 to students. 345-2550, jeffcenter.org, margaretglaspy.com
Air Supply
With Little River Band
A deluxe version of soft rock at Elmwood’s amphitheater.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Elmwood Park. $41, $700 VIP table advance, $45 day of show. 853-5483, berglundcenter.live, airsupplymusic.com, reallittleriverband.com
CANCELED - Outlaws - CANCELED
With Five Shades of Gray
COVID-19 has struck a member of this band.
Details: 6 p.m gates. Dr Pepper Park. $49, $25, $99 VIP. drpepperpark.com, outlawsmusic.com, facebook.com/fiveshadesofgray
Hotel California: A Salute to the Eagles
Roanoke Symphony Orchestra takes on a classic rock catalog.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Salem Civic Center. $56, $45, $34, $31. rso.com/tickets
Shakey Graves
With Bendigo Fletcher
Part folkie, part avant-garde, Shakey sold out in Lex.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Lime Kiln Theater, Lexington. SOLD OUT. limekilntheater.org
Doby
Funk and soul from a Greensboro, North Carolina, band that has played FloydFest.
Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $5. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, dobymusic.com
Also on Friday …
Kelly Hoppenjans, with Larry Sakayama https://fb.me/e/3eTDRIVfb 7:30 p.m. 3rd Street Coffeehouse. Free (venue encourages donations to performers.
The Ambassador 10 p.m. Martin’s. $10
Isaac Hadden Project 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free
Ilimbers, with DD WRID, Lucy The Spy 8:45 p.m. Pizza Den, Salem. $7
Zach Wiley & The Pariahs 6:30 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free
First Fridays: Mended Fences 5 p.m. Franklin Road between Jefferson Street and Williamson Road, Roanoke. $5
Applebutter Soul 7:30 p.m. Mango's Bar & Grill, Moneta. $10
Five Dollar Shake 9:30 p.m. Ippy’s Restaurant, Rocky Mount. $10
Tyler Parrish 6 p.m. Sweet Donkey Coffee House. Free
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Trisdon Frederic
One time Texas high school football star turned country music hopeful.
Details: 9:45 p.m. each night. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon. Cover charge varies; contact venue. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, facebook.com/TrisdonFedericMusic
Danny Brooks and Lil Ms. Debi
Traveling blues duo calls their music “Texassippi Soul.”
Details: 9 p.m. Friday. Fork in the Market. Free. 400-0644, http://www.fork.rocks/fitm/. 7 p.m. Saturday. Fork in the Alley. Free. 982-3675, fork.rocks/fita, dannybrookstexassippisoulman.com
SATURDAY
Summer Solstice Fest
With The Jared Stout Band, Annabelle’s Curse, Ripejive, Mystic Witches of Floyd, Irish Dance Academy of SWVA, Flight One, Root Down, Panjammers
Lots of strong regional music, dance and family fun to celebrate the new season. It’s a Blacksburg tradition.
Details: 1 p.m. Downtown Blacksburg. Free. downtownblacksburg.com, thejaredstoutband.com, linktr.ee/Annabellescurse
Kruger Brothers with Kontras Quartet
Two different types of high-class string ensembles find common musical ground.
Details: 7 p.m. Blue Ridge Music Center, Galax. $35 advance, $40 day of show, $10 12-younger. 866-308-2773 (ext. 245), blueridgemusiccenter.org, krugerbrothers.com, kontrasquartet.com
Madison Cunningham
With Jordan Tice
Cunningham, who played Lime Kiln last season, is an outstanding guitarist, singer and songwriter.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Lime Kiln Theater. $30 advance, $25 day of show. madisoncunningham.com, jordantice.net
Andy Grammer
With Alt Bloom
Feel-good L.A.-based pop-rocker Grammer brings such songs as “Don’t Give Up On Me” and “Honey, I’m Good.”
Details: 6 p.m. gates. Dr Pepper Park. $49, $30, $149 VIP. andygrammer.com, altbloom.com
Juneteenth Family Reunion
With Heroux, Bryan Hancock & Squad Soul, Taye Da Truth, EWill, Brem Lo, MOE Reese, Gloria Denise & Glen, Tyler Langhorn, Soulacoustix, Kemistry Band, The Rev. Dr. Kirby Spivey and more
Food, music, dancing, games and vendors are on site for this event.
Details: Noon. Eureka Park. Free. facebook.com/roanokeculturalcollective
Ripejive
Funky instrumentalists play the Summer Solstice Fest, then play its after party.
Details: 10:30 p.m. The Milk Parlor, Blacksburg. $8. 951-1393, themilkparlorblacksburg.com, facebook.com/Ripejive
Also on Saturday …
Bryan Elijah Smith 6 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage. Free
Lenny Marcus Quartet 7 p.m. Montano’s International Restaurant. Free
Water Culture, with Regen Tate, Through The Tallwoods 8 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $8 advance, $12 door
Last Nights Villain, with Forever Yours, Graffiti Nightclub 8:45 p.m. Pizza Den. $10
Virginia Man 6:30 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free
Ryan Greer Band 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse. $5
Hustle Souls 10 p.m. Martin’s. $5
Summer Music Series: Born Cross Eyed 6 p.m. Wilderness Adventure, New Castle. $10
SUNDAY
Daniel McBroom
McBroom’s baritone voice and steady guitar playing are welcome sounds.
Details: 5 p.m. Fork in the Alley. Free. reverbnation.com/danielmcbroom
WEDNESDAY-JULY 3
“Fun Home”
Mill MountainTheatre celebrates Pride Month with this Tony Award-winning musical based on a true story written in graphic novel form.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Mill Mountain Theatre. $20, $15 youth, students. See other dates and show times at millmountain.org/production/fun-home/
WEDNESDAY
Concert Night with Star Country: Matt Stell
Country music is full of ex-jocks. Stell, a 6-foot-7 former college hoops guy, is getting stuff done on the music side. Billboard wrote up his latest single last week. Read the story and check out the embedded video at bit.ly/BillboardMattStell.
Details: 7 p.m. (5:30 p.m. doors). Sidewinders. $20 via etix.com. mattstell.com
Also on Wednesday …
Will Easter & the Nomads 9:30 p.m. Martin's. Free
Bar Jay Bar 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free