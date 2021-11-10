Top Tickets — Martin Sexton, Rodney Carrington, Cheick Hamala Diabate, Terrence Wilson with RSO, Blackhawk

THURSDAY
Martin Sexton
Top dog folk/soul singer, songwriter and guitarist Sexton is super-engaging, whether solo or with musical accompanists. Hear songs from his latest record, “Mixtape of the Open Road,” and more.
Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount. $49.50, $36.50, $258 VIP table. 484-8277, harvester-music.com, martinsexton.com
Pink Talking Fish
The band name gives a clue about the musical mix it brings. It’s a return engagement at 5 Points.
Details: 7:30 p.m. 5 points Music Sanctuary, Roanoke. $45, $39, $34, $27. 5pointsmusic.com, pinktalkingfish.com
FRIDAY
Rodney Carrington
Comedian and musician Carrington is randy. This show is grown-ups only, though the humor isn’t exactly mature.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Salem Civic Center. $50, $40, $30; $5 preferred parking; 18-older only. 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com, salemciviccenter.com, rodneycarrington.com
Marcus Rezak’s Shred Is Dead
Grateful Dead and Jerry Garcia Band tunes from a rotating lineup with at least one constant — a guitarist who, as the name implies, can shred.
Details: 7:30 p.m. 5 points Music Sanctuary. $40, $35, $30, $18. facebook.com/ShredIsDeadOfficial
Will Overman
With John McBroom Duo
Overman, from Charlottesville, returns to this part of the commonwealth with recent album “The Winemaker’s Daughter.”
Details: The Spot on Kirk, Roanoke. $10 advance, $15 door. thespotonkirk.org, willovermanmusic.com
The Boptet
Guitarist Bruce Fickley and trombone man Joel Stopka provide the melodies for this jazz act.
Details: 6 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub, Roanoke. Free. 339-9776, facebook.com/TwistedTrackBrewpub, facebook.com/theboptet
The Jared Stout Band
Hard-working Stout is a strong player and singer, too, with a bad to match.
Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $5. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, thejaredstoutband.com
Jonah Carden
Blue and rock, with grunge appeal, from Carden.
Details: 6 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, Roanoke. Free. 685-2012, starrhill.com/roanoke, facebook.com/jonahcardenmusic
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Justin Walden
Walden’s spectrum includes Bill Monroe and Brothers Osborne.
Details: 9:45 p.m. both nights. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke. $10 each night. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, justinwaldenmusic.com
SATURDAY
From Mali to Appalachia: A Musical Exploration with Cheick Hamala Diabate, Danny Knicely and Earl White
Look ahead to Friday’s Extra to read more about this show.
Details: 7:30 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $20 advance, $25 day of show. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com
Roanoke Symphony Orchestra: Wilson plays Mozart
Terrence Wilson, a deeply talented young pianist, joins the RSO to play big hair music of centuries past.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Jefferson Center Shaftman Performance Hall, Roanoke. $56, $48, $40, $34. rso.com, terrencewilsonpiano.com
Poe Mack
With Hess
The reconstituted Pizza Den welcomes punk, metal and hip-hop. Valley rap impresario Mack brings original music from many albums.
Details: 9 p.m. Pizza Den, Salem. $5. 404-3370, mypizzaden.net, poemack.com
Blackhawk
Country band that features former Outlaws member Henry Paul returns to Rocky Mount.
Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center. $52, $32, $350 VIP. blackhawklive.com
Cinémathèque
A band with members from Circus Practice and Chupacabras uses projectors and screens to trip you out.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown, Roanoke. $5. 985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, facebook.com/cinemathequeband
Caleb Michael Settje
With Amanda Bocchi
A couple of talented singer/songwriters share a stage on Kirk.
Details: 8 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $10 advance, $12 door. calebmsettjemusic.com, facebook.com/amandabocchi
Molly Murphy & Ash Devine
Murphy, of the Judy Chops, and local folky Devine join forces.
Details: 1:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, instagram.com/molly_chop, ashdevine.net
Matchbox Rodeo
Acoustic duo from Chattanooga, Tennessee, plays ’90s songs.
Details: 6 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co., Roanoke. Free. 562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, matchboxrodeoentertainment.com
Seph Custer & The Customs
Folk-rocker Custer has formed yet another band. We’re confident it will be good.
Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse. $5. sephcustermusic.com
Virginia Music Collectors Show
Christmas shopping? Supply chain worries? Crate dig. COVID-19 restrictions apply. Mask up or dig not.
Details: 10 a.m. Baymont Inn, Salem. $2. facebook.com/GregNealShows
SUNDAY
Jive Exchange
Jonathan Barker and his talented crew put the soul in the alley.
Details: 4 p.m. Fork in the Alley, Roanoke. Free. 982-3675, forkinthealley.com
TUESDAY
GOTE
A good-vibing band continues its every-other-Tuesday Martin’s residency.
Details: 9:30 p.m. Martin’s. Free. facebook.com/dubstyleprods