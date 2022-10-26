Top Tickets — MercyMe, Todd Sheaffer & Chris Thompson, Chris Cagle, Lara Taubman, lespecial

THURSDAY

MercyMe

Contemporary Christian band returns to the valley with music from its latest album, "Always Only Jesus," and more.

Details: 7 p.m. Berglund Performing Arts Theatre. $129, $89, $65, $45, $32, parking $5. 540-853-5483, berglundcenter.live, mercyme.org

lespecial

With The Sweet Life

The headliner, an electro power trio from the Northeast, claims such influences as J Dilla, Radiohead, King Crimson and Tool.

Details: 7:30 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary. $35, $30, $25, $16 advance via seetickets.us/10272022, $20 day of show general admission. 540-795-5618, 5pointsmusic.com, lespecial.net, facebook.com/TheSweetLifeMusic

Also …

Blue Mule 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free

FRIDAY

Todd Sheaffer & Chris Thompson

Railroad Earth frontman and songwriter Sheaffer, and Thompson, of the band Coral Creek, team up for a run of double-bill acoustic shows that brings then to Roanoke. Scheaffer's headlining set, with Thompson accompanying him, will feature plenty of Railroad Earth music.

Details: 7 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $27 advance, $35 day of show. thespotonkirk.org, facebook.com/toddsheaffermusic, coralcreek.net

Chris Cagle

With Eric Wayne Band

Louisiana man Cagle took some time away from country music to spend with his young family. He's back, and headlines Dr Pepper Park's season-closing concert.

Also …

Farruquito 7:30 p.m. Moss Arts Center, Blacksburg. $55, $40, $25, $10 to students with ID and 18-younger

Lana Puckett and Kim Person, with Jeremy Elder 7:30 p.m. 3rd Street Coffehouse. Free (venue encourages donations to performers)

The Boptet 6 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub. Free

Karlee Raye Band 9:30 p.m. Ippy's Restaurnt, Rocky Mount. $10

Ryan Perry 7 p.m. Sinkland Farms, Christiansburg. $15 via sinklandfarms.ticketspice.com/fall-concert

Jonathan Barker and Ministers of Soul 6 p.m. Fork in the Alley. Free

MG Bailey 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $5

Kyle Kelly 6:30 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free

The Bogeys 8 p.m. Rosie's Gaming Emporium, Vinton. Free

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Jason Owens 9:45 p.m. each night. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon. Cover charge varies

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Kazim Shrine Circus 7:30 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m., 2:30 p.m., 7 p.m. Saturday; 1 p.m., p.m. Sunday. Salem Civic Center. $20, $10 ages 2-12, free to 1-younger via salemcivivcenter.com

SATURDAY

Halloween Street Party: Disco Risque, Kentucky Ruckus, Soul Patch

An annual spooky fest at Martin's features talented and energetic bands.

Also …

Savor the Sound: 2nd Annual Wine Tasting & Opera Concert 7 p.m. Virginia Mountain Vineyard, Fincastle. $60 includes tastings, $15 box dinner tickets separate via operaroanoke.org

Halloween Dance Party: Whitetop Mountain Band 7 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $12, $8, $5

Dead Reckoning Halloween at 5 Points Music. SOLD OUT

Who’s Bad: Michael Jackson Tribute Band 7:30 p.m. Berglund Performing Arts Theatre. $49, $30, $25, parking $5 via berglundcenter.live

Jordan Harman Band 8 p.m. Rosie's Gaming Emporium. Free

Maiden & Crow Halloween Bash: Curses, Discoveries and Wiltwither 8 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $10 via eventbrite.com

Willis Landon & Friends 1:30 p.m. Cinematheque 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free

Chad Nickell & The Loose Change 6:30 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free

Hoppie Vaughan & The Ministers of Soul 8 p.m. 2 Chill Restaurant. Free

Amanda Bocchi 6 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage. Free

The Front Row's Halloween Bash: Rachel Riggs 7 p.m. The Front Row. Free

Mercy Creek 7 p.m. Fork in the Alley. Free

Pirates of Piedmont Halloween Jam 6 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub. Free

Festival of Frights: Auditory Dysmorphia, Dé Merè, Of the Oceans, Watersdeep 6 p.m. doors. Pizza Den, Salem. $10

Funk -n- Disco Halloween Party: DJ Boomerang 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse. $15 advance via dogtownroadhouse.com, $18 day of show

SUNDAY

Lara Taubman

Singer and songwriter Taubman returns home, with accomplished sideman Walter Parks in tow, to play music from her recently released sophomore album, "Ol’ Kentucky Light," along with stories and interpretations of some of this region's songs. Watch a video of New York-based Taubman's and Parks' collaboration, "The Water," at youtu.be/XmPPzeHC0WA. Her parents, by the way, are Nick and Jenny Taubman, the museum's namesake and benefactors.

Details: 2 p.m. Taubman Museum of Art. Free. 540-342-5760, taubmanmuseum.org, larataubman.com

MONDAY

MSPAINT, with Public Opinion, Ex Parents 7:30 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $8 advance, $12 day of show via eventbrite.com

TUESDAY

Allan & Lynwood 5 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free

WEDNESDAY

5PTS Bourbon & BBQ: The Wilson Springs Hotel 6 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary. $150 mezzanine, $125 floor and other pricing via seetickets.us/11022022

Also …

Space Koi 9:30 p.m. Martin's. Free