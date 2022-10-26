Top Tickets — MercyMe, Todd Sheaffer & Chris Thompson, Chris Cagle, Lara Taubman, lespecial

THURSDAY
MercyMe
Contemporary Christian band returns to the valley with music from its latest album, "Always Only Jesus," and more.
Details: 7 p.m. Berglund Performing Arts Theatre. $129, $89, $65, $45, $32, parking $5. 540-853-5483, berglundcenter.live, mercyme.org
lespecial
With The Sweet Life
The headliner, an electro power trio from the Northeast, claims such influences as J Dilla, Radiohead, King Crimson and Tool.
Details: 7:30 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary. $35, $30, $25, $16 advance via seetickets.us/10272022, $20 day of show general admission. 540-795-5618, 5pointsmusic.com, lespecial.net, facebook.com/TheSweetLifeMusic
People are also reading…
Also …
Blue Mule 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free
FRIDAY
Todd Sheaffer & Chris Thompson
Railroad Earth frontman and songwriter Sheaffer, and Thompson, of the band Coral Creek, team up for a run of double-bill acoustic shows that brings then to Roanoke. Scheaffer's headlining set, with Thompson accompanying him, will feature plenty of Railroad Earth music.
Details: 7 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $27 advance, $35 day of show. thespotonkirk.org, facebook.com/toddsheaffermusic, coralcreek.net
Chris Cagle
With Eric Wayne Band
Louisiana man Cagle took some time away from country music to spend with his young family. He's back, and headlines Dr Pepper Park's season-closing concert.
Details: 6 p.m. gates. Dr Pepper Park. $49, $30, $149 VIP. drpepperpark.com, chriscagleofficial.com, facebook.com/EricWayneBand
Also …
Farruquito 7:30 p.m. Moss Arts Center, Blacksburg. $55, $40, $25, $10 to students with ID and 18-younger
Lana Puckett and Kim Person, with Jeremy Elder 7:30 p.m. 3rd Street Coffehouse. Free (venue encourages donations to performers)
The Boptet 6 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub. Free
Karlee Raye Band 9:30 p.m. Ippy's Restaurnt, Rocky Mount. $10
Ryan Perry 7 p.m. Sinkland Farms, Christiansburg. $15 via sinklandfarms.ticketspice.com/fall-concert
Jonathan Barker and Ministers of Soul 6 p.m. Fork in the Alley. Free
MG Bailey 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $5
Kyle Kelly 6:30 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free
The Bogeys 8 p.m. Rosie's Gaming Emporium, Vinton. Free
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Jason Owens 9:45 p.m. each night. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon. Cover charge varies
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Kazim Shrine Circus 7:30 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m., 2:30 p.m., 7 p.m. Saturday; 1 p.m., p.m. Sunday. Salem Civic Center. $20, $10 ages 2-12, free to 1-younger via salemcivivcenter.com
SATURDAY
Halloween Street Party: Disco Risque, Kentucky Ruckus, Soul Patch
An annual spooky fest at Martin's features talented and energetic bands.
Details: 9 p.m. Martin's Downtown. $10. 540-985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, discorisque.com, kentuckyruckus.com
Also …
Savor the Sound: 2nd Annual Wine Tasting & Opera Concert 7 p.m. Virginia Mountain Vineyard, Fincastle. $60 includes tastings, $15 box dinner tickets separate via operaroanoke.org
Halloween Dance Party: Whitetop Mountain Band 7 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $12, $8, $5
Dead Reckoning Halloween at 5 Points Music. SOLD OUT
Who’s Bad: Michael Jackson Tribute Band 7:30 p.m. Berglund Performing Arts Theatre. $49, $30, $25, parking $5 via berglundcenter.live
Jordan Harman Band 8 p.m. Rosie's Gaming Emporium. Free
Maiden & Crow Halloween Bash: Curses, Discoveries and Wiltwither 8 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $10 via eventbrite.com
Willis Landon & Friends 1:30 p.m. Cinematheque 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free
Chad Nickell & The Loose Change 6:30 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free
Hoppie Vaughan & The Ministers of Soul 8 p.m. 2 Chill Restaurant. Free
Amanda Bocchi 6 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage. Free
The Front Row's Halloween Bash: Rachel Riggs 7 p.m. The Front Row. Free
Mercy Creek 7 p.m. Fork in the Alley. Free
Pirates of Piedmont Halloween Jam 6 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub. Free
Festival of Frights: Auditory Dysmorphia, Dé Merè, Of the Oceans, Watersdeep 6 p.m. doors. Pizza Den, Salem. $10
Funk -n- Disco Halloween Party: DJ Boomerang 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse. $15 advance via dogtownroadhouse.com, $18 day of show
SUNDAY
Lara Taubman
Singer and songwriter Taubman returns home, with accomplished sideman Walter Parks in tow, to play music from her recently released sophomore album, "Ol’ Kentucky Light," along with stories and interpretations of some of this region's songs. Watch a video of New York-based Taubman's and Parks' collaboration, "The Water," at youtu.be/XmPPzeHC0WA. Her parents, by the way, are Nick and Jenny Taubman, the museum's namesake and benefactors.
Details: 2 p.m. Taubman Museum of Art. Free. 540-342-5760, taubmanmuseum.org, larataubman.com
MONDAY
MSPAINT, with Public Opinion, Ex Parents 7:30 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $8 advance, $12 day of show via eventbrite.com
TUESDAY
Allan & Lynwood 5 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free
WEDNESDAY
5PTS Bourbon & BBQ: The Wilson Springs Hotel 6 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary. $150 mezzanine, $125 floor and other pricing via seetickets.us/11022022
Also …
Space Koi 9:30 p.m. Martin's. Free