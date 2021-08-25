 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Top Tickets — Michael Franti & Spearhead, Town Mountain with Sierra Ferrell, Steve Earle, Jake Blount Band, Ricky Skaggs
0 comments

Top Tickets — Michael Franti & Spearhead, Town Mountain with Sierra Ferrell, Steve Earle, Jake Blount Band, Ricky Skaggs

{{featured_button_text}}
Spearhead (copy)

Michael Franti

 Jay Blakesberg photo

THURSDAY

Floyd Small Town Summer: No BS! Brass Band, with Shayna Steele

Flip back to Wednesday’s Extra to read more about this show, the season closer for the Floyd Small Town Summer series.

Details: 6 p.m. Warren G. Lineberry Park, Floyd. Free. floydsmalltownsummer.com, nobsbrass.com, shaynasteele.com

Party in Elmwood: Band of Oz

This North Carolina group has changed lineups with the frequency of the tides, but it still represents that classic beach music vibe.

Details: 5:30 p.m. Elmwood Park, Roanoke. $5 at gate, 12-younger free. downtownroanoke.org, bandofoz.com

FRIDAY

Michael Franti & Spearhead

With Of Good Nature

You can’t get mad at the feel-good musical vibes and positive lyrics that Franti and his band have been bringing to audiences for years. Catch this FloydFest favorite at The Coves, the new venue by Smith Mountain Lake.

Details: 6 p.m. The Coves Amphitheater, Union Hall. $52.50 advance, $57.50 day of show (plus tax, fees). covesatsml.com/amphitheater.html, michaelfranti.com

Town Mountain

With Sierra Ferrell

Hear distinctive and compelling bluegrass from Town Mountain. Ferrell has a world of experience in her wonderful voice, and leans old-school country.

Details: 8 p.m. Lime Kiln Theater, Lexington. $35 advance, $40 day of show. limekilntheater.org, townmountain.net, sierraferrellmusic.com

Anthony Rosano & The Conqueroos

Blues, roots and rock guitarist/singer Rosano and his hot band make their Martin’s Downtown debut.

Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. Roanoke. $8. 985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, anthonyrosano.com

Friday Night Jamboree: Epperly Mill Singers, The New Macedon Rangers

Hear a set of gospel music from the Epperly Mill Singers, then get a dance workout with two sets from the headliner.

Details: 6:30 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $12 seating, $8 general admission, $5 7-12, free 6-younger. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, facebook.com/ashleeandandrew

Urban Soil

Check out this North Carolina band’s salsa-flavored song, “Lose It,” at youtu.be/B6oax1Q4Kgc.

Details: 7 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $5. Dogtown745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, urbansoilmusic.com

SATURDAY

Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder

Mandolin master and tenor singer Skaggs has dominated in both the country and bluegrass music worlds, and travels with one of the hottest bands around.

Details: 7 p.m. The Coves Amphitheater. $42.50 advance via seetickets.us/05232021, $47.50 day of show (tax, fees extra). rickyskaggs.com

Jake Blount Band

Blount, a winner of the Steve Martin Prize for banjo, is out with his first full-length solo album, “Spider Tales,” which went to No. 2 on the Billboard Bluegrass Albums chart.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Floyd Country Store ***(back porch)***. $15 advance, $20 day of show. jakeblount.com

Joe Troop Trio

With Tray Wellington Band

Troop, formerly of Che Apalache (which hit FloydFest a few years back), headlines with his own act and music from his new solo album, “Borrowed Time.”

Details: 7 p.m. Blue Ridge Music Center, Galax. $20. 866-308-2773 (ext. 245), blueridgemusiccenter.org, joetroop.com, traywellington.com

BACK TO BLACK Arts and Culture Awards

The spotlight is on music, visual arts, poetry, education, theater, literature and more.

Details: 7 p.m. The Dumas Center, 108 Henry St. N.W., Roanoke. $15 (all-black attire; masks required). backtoblackexperience.com

Virginia Electric

Roanoke foursome has a new album, “For The Good of Yourself.” Check the swampy, spooky opening track via virginiaelectric.bandcamp.com/track/low-moor.

Details: 4 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub, Roanoke. Free. 339-9776, facebook.com/TwistedTrackBrewpub, virginiaelectric.bandcamp.com

The Freeway Jubilee

These Asheville, North Carolina, rockers will play Front Porch Fest next month in Patrick County.

Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. $5. freewayjubilee.com

Jordan Harman, McFadden and Friends

Soul-slinging, jam-looping Harman does the matinee. Bluesy, jazzy Roscoe McFadden and his mates hit the soiree.

Details: 1:30 p.m. (Harman), 5:30 p.m. (McFadden) Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, jordanharman.com, mcfadden-and-friends.com

William Seymour

At FloydFest, Seymour was playing great bass lines with both the Broadcast and Rebekah Todd. Check out his solo act.

Details: 6 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, Roanoke. Free. 685-2012, starrhill.com/roanoke, facebook.com/WilliamSeymourOfficial

Appalachian Space Train

Pop rock with shades of psychedelia from a Floyd quartet.

Details: 7 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse. $3. appalachianspacetrain.com

Kyle Forry

Barefoot West frontman Forry jams out solo at Fork in Front.

Details: 6 p.m. Fork in the Alley/Fork in Front, Roanoke. Free. 982-3675, forkinthealley.com, reverbnation.com/musician/kyleforry

James Lageaux Band

Jazzy rock originals and covers including Steely Dan songs.

Details: 6:30 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co., Roanoke. Free. 562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, facebook.com/jameslagueuxfusionguitarist

Jared Stout

High-energy playing and singing.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Mango’s Bar & Grill, Moneta. $10. 721-1632, mangosbarandgrill.com, thejaredstoutband.com

SUNDAY

Travis Fitch

Peep this Roanoke performer’s country covers and originals via youtube.com/user/heyitstrav.

Details: 3 p.m. Fork in the Market, Roanoke. Free. 400-0644, marketfork.com, thetravisfitch.com

TUESDAY

Steve Earle and The Dukes

With The Mastersons

Flip back to Saturday’s cutNscratch column, or find it at roanoke.com/music/entertainment, to read more about this show at a new venue near Floyd.

Details: 8 p.m. Epperly Mill, Floyd. $75 (plus tax, fees). epperlymill.com, steveearle.com

WEDNESDAY

Adam Markham

Picking and singing on a mess of blues, rock and folk covers, plus the occasional original.

Details: 7 p.m. Village Grill, Roanoke. Free. 767-0057, villagegrillroanoke.com, reverbnation.com/adamzmarkham

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Spotify reveals the most-streamed songs of summer 2021

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert