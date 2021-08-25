Top Tickets — Michael Franti & Spearhead, Town Mountain with Sierra Ferrell, Steve Earle, Jake Blount Band, Ricky Skaggs

THURSDAY
Floyd Small Town Summer: No BS! Brass Band, with Shayna Steele
Flip back to Wednesday’s Extra to read more about this show, the season closer for the Floyd Small Town Summer series.
Details: 6 p.m. Warren G. Lineberry Park, Floyd. Free. floydsmalltownsummer.com, nobsbrass.com, shaynasteele.com
Party in Elmwood: Band of Oz
This North Carolina group has changed lineups with the frequency of the tides, but it still represents that classic beach music vibe.
Details: 5:30 p.m. Elmwood Park, Roanoke. $5 at gate, 12-younger free. downtownroanoke.org, bandofoz.com
FRIDAY
Michael Franti & Spearhead
With Of Good Nature
You can’t get mad at the feel-good musical vibes and positive lyrics that Franti and his band have been bringing to audiences for years. Catch this FloydFest favorite at The Coves, the new venue by Smith Mountain Lake.
Details: 6 p.m. The Coves Amphitheater, Union Hall. $52.50 advance, $57.50 day of show (plus tax, fees). covesatsml.com/amphitheater.html, michaelfranti.com
Town Mountain
With Sierra Ferrell
Hear distinctive and compelling bluegrass from Town Mountain. Ferrell has a world of experience in her wonderful voice, and leans old-school country.
Details: 8 p.m. Lime Kiln Theater, Lexington. $35 advance, $40 day of show. limekilntheater.org, townmountain.net, sierraferrellmusic.com
Anthony Rosano & The Conqueroos
Blues, roots and rock guitarist/singer Rosano and his hot band make their Martin’s Downtown debut.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. Roanoke. $8. 985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, anthonyrosano.com
Friday Night Jamboree: Epperly Mill Singers, The New Macedon Rangers
Hear a set of gospel music from the Epperly Mill Singers, then get a dance workout with two sets from the headliner.
Details: 6:30 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $12 seating, $8 general admission, $5 7-12, free 6-younger. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, facebook.com/ashleeandandrew
Urban Soil
Check out this North Carolina band’s salsa-flavored song, “Lose It,” at youtu.be/B6oax1Q4Kgc.
Details: 7 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $5. Dogtown745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, urbansoilmusic.com
SATURDAY
Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder
Mandolin master and tenor singer Skaggs has dominated in both the country and bluegrass music worlds, and travels with one of the hottest bands around.
Details: 7 p.m. The Coves Amphitheater. $42.50 advance via seetickets.us/05232021, $47.50 day of show (tax, fees extra). rickyskaggs.com
Jake Blount Band
Blount, a winner of the Steve Martin Prize for banjo, is out with his first full-length solo album, “Spider Tales,” which went to No. 2 on the Billboard Bluegrass Albums chart.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Floyd Country Store ***(back porch)***. $15 advance, $20 day of show. jakeblount.com
Joe Troop Trio
With Tray Wellington Band
Troop, formerly of Che Apalache (which hit FloydFest a few years back), headlines with his own act and music from his new solo album, “Borrowed Time.”
Details: 7 p.m. Blue Ridge Music Center, Galax. $20. 866-308-2773 (ext. 245), blueridgemusiccenter.org, joetroop.com, traywellington.com
BACK TO BLACK Arts and Culture Awards
The spotlight is on music, visual arts, poetry, education, theater, literature and more.
Details: 7 p.m. The Dumas Center, 108 Henry St. N.W., Roanoke. $15 (all-black attire; masks required). backtoblackexperience.com
Virginia Electric
Roanoke foursome has a new album, “For The Good of Yourself.” Check the swampy, spooky opening track via virginiaelectric.bandcamp.com/track/low-moor.
Details: 4 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub, Roanoke. Free. 339-9776, facebook.com/TwistedTrackBrewpub, virginiaelectric.bandcamp.com
The Freeway Jubilee
These Asheville, North Carolina, rockers will play Front Porch Fest next month in Patrick County.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. $5. freewayjubilee.com
Jordan Harman, McFadden and Friends
Soul-slinging, jam-looping Harman does the matinee. Bluesy, jazzy Roscoe McFadden and his mates hit the soiree.
Details: 1:30 p.m. (Harman), 5:30 p.m. (McFadden) Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, jordanharman.com, mcfadden-and-friends.com
William Seymour
At FloydFest, Seymour was playing great bass lines with both the Broadcast and Rebekah Todd. Check out his solo act.
Details: 6 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, Roanoke. Free. 685-2012, starrhill.com/roanoke, facebook.com/WilliamSeymourOfficial
Appalachian Space Train
Pop rock with shades of psychedelia from a Floyd quartet.
Details: 7 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse. $3. appalachianspacetrain.com
Kyle Forry
Barefoot West frontman Forry jams out solo at Fork in Front.
Details: 6 p.m. Fork in the Alley/Fork in Front, Roanoke. Free. 982-3675, forkinthealley.com, reverbnation.com/musician/kyleforry
James Lageaux Band
Jazzy rock originals and covers including Steely Dan songs.
Details: 6:30 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co., Roanoke. Free. 562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, facebook.com/jameslagueuxfusionguitarist
Jared Stout
High-energy playing and singing.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Mango’s Bar & Grill, Moneta. $10. 721-1632, mangosbarandgrill.com, thejaredstoutband.com
SUNDAY
Travis Fitch
Peep this Roanoke performer’s country covers and originals via youtube.com/user/heyitstrav.
Details: 3 p.m. Fork in the Market, Roanoke. Free. 400-0644, marketfork.com, thetravisfitch.com
TUESDAY
Steve Earle and The Dukes
With The Mastersons
Flip back to Saturday’s cutNscratch column, or find it at roanoke.com/music/entertainment, to read more about this show at a new venue near Floyd.
Details: 8 p.m. Epperly Mill, Floyd. $75 (plus tax, fees). epperlymill.com, steveearle.com
WEDNESDAY
Adam Markham
Picking and singing on a mess of blues, rock and folk covers, plus the occasional original.
Details: 7 p.m. Village Grill, Roanoke. Free. 767-0057, villagegrillroanoke.com, reverbnation.com/adamzmarkham