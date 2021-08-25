Top Tickets — Michael Franti & Spearhead, Town Mountain with Sierra Ferrell, Steve Earle, Jake Blount Band, Ricky Skaggs

SATURDAY

Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder

Mandolin master and tenor singer Skaggs has dominated in both the country and bluegrass music worlds, and travels with one of the hottest bands around.

Details: 7 p.m. The Coves Amphitheater. $42.50 advance via seetickets.us/05232021, $47.50 day of show (tax, fees extra). rickyskaggs.com

Jake Blount Band

Blount, a winner of the Steve Martin Prize for banjo, is out with his first full-length solo album, “Spider Tales,” which went to No. 2 on the Billboard Bluegrass Albums chart.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Floyd Country Store ***(back porch)***. $15 advance, $20 day of show. jakeblount.com

Joe Troop Trio

With Tray Wellington Band

Troop, formerly of Che Apalache (which hit FloydFest a few years back), headlines with his own act and music from his new solo album, “Borrowed Time.”