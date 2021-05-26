 Skip to main content
Top Tickets — moe., DJ Williams Projekt, Bill and the Belles
THURSDAY

Party in Elmwood: Blackwater

Rhythm & Blues Band

Like all Thursday shows at Elmwood this time of year, the band will have you shagging each other rotten.

Details: 5:30 p.m. Elmwood Park, Roanoke. $5; free to 12-younger (1,000-person capacity limit). dowtownroanoke.org, blackwaterband.com

Higher Education

A solid, D.C.-area, reggae-rock act hits Martin’s.

Details: 9:30 p.m. Martin’s Downtown, Roanoke. Free. 985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, highereducationband.com

Tre’ Smith

Beach-inspired pop-rocker returns to Salem.

Details: 5 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, tresmithmusic.com

Flatfooting from Scratch

with Becky Hill

Cutting a rug isn’t as easy as it looks.

Details: 3 p.m. Streaming from Handmade Music School, Floyd. $15 suggested donation to crowdcast.io/handmademusic. facebook.com/handmademusicschool, rebeccahill.org

FRIDAY

Spank!

Who misses those packed-out shows that Super Hold used to play around the valley, slinging 1980s music? If you’re among those who do, you’ll want to check out Johnson City, Tennessee, band Spank!. The kids dig it.

Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. $10. spankthe80s.com

Friday Night Backyard Jamboree: Whitetop Mountain Band

One of Southwest Virginia’s favorite old-time acts picks and sings in Floyd.

Details: 6 p.m. Live from behind Floyd Country Store and streaming from facebook.com/floydcountry store and bit.ly/FloydCountryStoreYTstream. Free (venue suggests $8 donation). 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, whitetopmountainband.tripod.com

LiveStream Stage — Eric Sommer,

with Pauline Pisano

The headliner has been just about everywhere, and played just about every style. Opener Pisano is “beyond amazing,” venue organizer Bob Schmucker says.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Streaming from Third Street Coffeehouse, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB. Donation-based. ericsommer.com, facebook.com/ArtistPaulinePisano

Richie Marso & The Wildlife

It’s going to be funky at Parkway.

Details: 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free. reverbnation.com/musician/richiemarso

Hustle Souls

Asheville, North Carolina, band mixes old- and new-school funk and soul.

Details: 7 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. Venue suggests $3 contribution. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, hustlesouls.com

Becki and the Boom Booms

A strong group brings blues, jazz and more.

Details: 6 p.m. Fork in the Alley, Roanoke. Free. 982-3675, forkinthealley.com, facebook.com/beckiandtheboombooms

Black Mountain Revival

Alt-country music with rock leanings.

Details: 5 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub, Roanoke. Free. 339-9776, facebook.com/TwistedTrackBrewpub, blackmountainrevival.com

The Dundies

A rocking variety band hits the lake.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Mango’s Bar & Grill, Moneta. $10. 721-1632, mangosbarandgrill.com, facebook.com/dundiemusic

GAK

Ramble through the ’90s with these guys.

Details: 9 p.m. Fork in the Market, Roanoke. Free. 400-0644, marketfork.com, facebook.com/GakBand

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Moe.morial Day Weekend: A Rooster Walk Family Gathering

With moe. (headlining Friday and Saturday, two sets per night), Cris Jacobs Band, Isaac Hadden Project (Friday), Kendall Street Company, Neal Francis, South Hill Banks, Disco Risque

(Saturday)

Rooster Walk organizers could never have figured out how the pandemic would play out beyond winter, when they canceled the full-scale, Memorial Day weekend festival. But they came up with a brilliant plan B: a series of smaller events that climaxes with two nights of jamband superstar quintet moe., and opening acts that make it worth showing up early and/or camping out.

Details: 5 p.m. Friday, 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Pop’s Farm, Martinsville. $40 and up at eventbrite.com/o/rooster-walk-18155813242; free to 12-younger. roosterwalk.com, moe.org

8 Second Ride

Whether this act is named for rodeo time on a bull or Jake Owen’s song about a wild night with a strange woman, the fact is that it has become a Sidewinders regular.

Details: 8 p.m. both nights. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke. $10 each night. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, secondridelive.com

SATURDAY

DJ Williams Projekt with Hustle Souls

Super-funky, super-soulful, super-jazzy Williams returns to Martin’s, site of many great sets from his Projekt.

Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s. $10. djwilliamsmusic.com

Bill and the Belles

A small crowd indoors at Floyd Country Store, and a limitless online crowd, can catch this band, whose new CD, “Happy Again,” features original takes on vintage country styles.

Details: 8 p.m. (7:30 p.m. doors) Live and live-streaming from Floyd Country Store. $20 (on sale online only); free livestream (donations accepted for musicians and production support). billandthebelles.com

Corey Hunley & Matt Powell

Hear plenty of Americana/country/blues originals from these two picking friends.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, Roanoke. Free. 685-2012, starrhill.com/roanoke, coreyhunley.com, bit.ly/MattPowellFB

Vinyl Nation

A new band slinging ’70s, ’80s and ’90s music features singers Christy Bowles and Tyler Parrish.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Mango’s. $10. facebook.com/Vinyl.Nation.2021

Radio Rehab

Hear decades worth of rock styles.

Details: 6:30 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co., Roanoke. Free. 562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, facebook.com/RadioRehabBand

War Chile With Buck & Griz Show

Jams in the afternoon, and blues/rock originals and covers in the evening.

Details: 1 p.m. (Buck & Griz), 5:30 p.m. (War Chile). Parkway Brewing. Free. bit.ly/WarChileFB, facebook.com/whitney1865

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Memorial Day Weekend: Jared Stout Band (Saturday), Hoppie Vaughan & The Ministers of Soul (Sunday)

A couple of Southwest Virginia’s most talented bands provide an outdoorsy soundtrack.

Details: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, 6 p.m. Sunday. Wilderness Adventure at Eagle Landing, New Castle. $10 each day. 864-6792, wilderness-adventure.com, thejaredstoutband.com, hoppievaughan.com

SUNDAY

Chad Nickell & the Loose Change

Hear original music in blues, alt-country and Americana styles.

Details: 7 p.m. Mango’s. $10. chadnickellandtheloosechange.bandcamp.com

Adam Markham

Guitarist and singer Markham has a deep songbook.

Details: 5 p.m. Twisted Track. Free. reverbnation.com/adamzmarkham

TUESDAY

GOTE

You know for an actual fact that things are getting back to normal now, because Martin’s is hosting live music on Tuesdays. Still, be careful out there, and enjoy GOTE.

Details: 9:30 p.m. Martin’s. Free. gotemusic.com

WEDNESDAY

Tate Tuck

A talented young singer and guitarist does a midweek gig.

Details: 9:30 p.m. Martin’s. Free. facebook.com/TateTuckMusic

Tags

