Top Tickets — moe., DJ Williams Projekt, Bill and the Belles

THURSDAY
Party in Elmwood: Blackwater
Rhythm & Blues Band
Like all Thursday shows at Elmwood this time of year, the band will have you shagging each other rotten.
Details: 5:30 p.m. Elmwood Park, Roanoke. $5; free to 12-younger (1,000-person capacity limit). dowtownroanoke.org, blackwaterband.com
Higher Education
A solid, D.C.-area, reggae-rock act hits Martin’s.
Details: 9:30 p.m. Martin’s Downtown, Roanoke. Free. 985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, highereducationband.com
Tre’ Smith
Beach-inspired pop-rocker returns to Salem.
Details: 5 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, tresmithmusic.com
Flatfooting from Scratch
with Becky Hill
Cutting a rug isn’t as easy as it looks.
Details: 3 p.m. Streaming from Handmade Music School, Floyd. $15 suggested donation to crowdcast.io/handmademusic. facebook.com/handmademusicschool, rebeccahill.org
FRIDAY
Spank!
Who misses those packed-out shows that Super Hold used to play around the valley, slinging 1980s music? If you’re among those who do, you’ll want to check out Johnson City, Tennessee, band Spank!. The kids dig it.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. $10. spankthe80s.com
Friday Night Backyard Jamboree: Whitetop Mountain Band
One of Southwest Virginia’s favorite old-time acts picks and sings in Floyd.
Details: 6 p.m. Live from behind Floyd Country Store and streaming from facebook.com/floydcountry store and bit.ly/FloydCountryStoreYTstream. Free (venue suggests $8 donation). 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, whitetopmountainband.tripod.com
LiveStream Stage — Eric Sommer,
with Pauline Pisano
The headliner has been just about everywhere, and played just about every style. Opener Pisano is “beyond amazing,” venue organizer Bob Schmucker says.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Streaming from Third Street Coffeehouse, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB. Donation-based. ericsommer.com, facebook.com/ArtistPaulinePisano
Richie Marso & The Wildlife
It’s going to be funky at Parkway.
Details: 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free. reverbnation.com/musician/richiemarso
Hustle Souls
Asheville, North Carolina, band mixes old- and new-school funk and soul.
Details: 7 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. Venue suggests $3 contribution. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, hustlesouls.com
Becki and the Boom Booms
A strong group brings blues, jazz and more.
Details: 6 p.m. Fork in the Alley, Roanoke. Free. 982-3675, forkinthealley.com, facebook.com/beckiandtheboombooms
Black Mountain Revival
Alt-country music with rock leanings.
Details: 5 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub, Roanoke. Free. 339-9776, facebook.com/TwistedTrackBrewpub, blackmountainrevival.com
The Dundies
A rocking variety band hits the lake.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Mango’s Bar & Grill, Moneta. $10. 721-1632, mangosbarandgrill.com, facebook.com/dundiemusic
GAK
Ramble through the ’90s with these guys.
Details: 9 p.m. Fork in the Market, Roanoke. Free. 400-0644, marketfork.com, facebook.com/GakBand
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Moe.morial Day Weekend: A Rooster Walk Family Gathering
With moe. (headlining Friday and Saturday, two sets per night), Cris Jacobs Band, Isaac Hadden Project (Friday), Kendall Street Company, Neal Francis, South Hill Banks, Disco Risque
(Saturday)
Rooster Walk organizers could never have figured out how the pandemic would play out beyond winter, when they canceled the full-scale, Memorial Day weekend festival. But they came up with a brilliant plan B: a series of smaller events that climaxes with two nights of jamband superstar quintet moe., and opening acts that make it worth showing up early and/or camping out.
Details: 5 p.m. Friday, 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Pop’s Farm, Martinsville. $40 and up at eventbrite.com/o/rooster-walk-18155813242; free to 12-younger. roosterwalk.com, moe.org
8 Second Ride
Whether this act is named for rodeo time on a bull or Jake Owen’s song about a wild night with a strange woman, the fact is that it has become a Sidewinders regular.
Details: 8 p.m. both nights. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke. $10 each night. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, secondridelive.com
SATURDAY
DJ Williams Projekt with Hustle Souls
Super-funky, super-soulful, super-jazzy Williams returns to Martin’s, site of many great sets from his Projekt.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s. $10. djwilliamsmusic.com
Bill and the Belles
A small crowd indoors at Floyd Country Store, and a limitless online crowd, can catch this band, whose new CD, “Happy Again,” features original takes on vintage country styles.
Details: 8 p.m. (7:30 p.m. doors) Live and live-streaming from Floyd Country Store. $20 (on sale online only); free livestream (donations accepted for musicians and production support). billandthebelles.com
Corey Hunley & Matt Powell
Hear plenty of Americana/country/blues originals from these two picking friends.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, Roanoke. Free. 685-2012, starrhill.com/roanoke, coreyhunley.com, bit.ly/MattPowellFB
Vinyl Nation
A new band slinging ’70s, ’80s and ’90s music features singers Christy Bowles and Tyler Parrish.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Mango’s. $10. facebook.com/Vinyl.Nation.2021
Radio Rehab
Hear decades worth of rock styles.
Details: 6:30 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co., Roanoke. Free. 562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, facebook.com/RadioRehabBand
War Chile With Buck & Griz Show
Jams in the afternoon, and blues/rock originals and covers in the evening.
Details: 1 p.m. (Buck & Griz), 5:30 p.m. (War Chile). Parkway Brewing. Free. bit.ly/WarChileFB, facebook.com/whitney1865
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Memorial Day Weekend: Jared Stout Band (Saturday), Hoppie Vaughan & The Ministers of Soul (Sunday)
A couple of Southwest Virginia’s most talented bands provide an outdoorsy soundtrack.
Details: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, 6 p.m. Sunday. Wilderness Adventure at Eagle Landing, New Castle. $10 each day. 864-6792, wilderness-adventure.com, thejaredstoutband.com, hoppievaughan.com
SUNDAY
Chad Nickell & the Loose Change
Hear original music in blues, alt-country and Americana styles.
Details: 7 p.m. Mango’s. $10. chadnickellandtheloosechange.bandcamp.com
Adam Markham
Guitarist and singer Markham has a deep songbook.
Details: 5 p.m. Twisted Track. Free. reverbnation.com/adamzmarkham
TUESDAY
GOTE
You know for an actual fact that things are getting back to normal now, because Martin’s is hosting live music on Tuesdays. Still, be careful out there, and enjoy GOTE.
Details: 9:30 p.m. Martin’s. Free. gotemusic.com
WEDNESDAY
Tate Tuck
A talented young singer and guitarist does a midweek gig.
Details: 9:30 p.m. Martin’s. Free. facebook.com/TateTuckMusic