Top Tickets — Natalie Hemby, Grandin Chillage, Kip Moore, Back to Black Art Show, Mighty Joshua, Newport Jamboree

THURSDAY
Natalie Hemby
Two time songwriting Grammy Awards winner Hemby has penned numbers for Kacey Musgraves, Maren Morris, Sheryl Crow, Miranda Lambert, Lady Gaga … and the list goes on. But Hemby can sing a lick, too, and you can catch her in Rocky Mount.
Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount. $57, $37. 484-8277, harvester-music.com, nataliehemby.com
Floyd Small Town Summer: The Daiquiri Queens, with The Blue Ridge Girls and movie "Encanto"
The headliner, a Cajun outfit, hails from Lafayette, Lousiana. Ooo-WEE!
Details: 6 p.m. Details: 6 p.m. Warren G. Lineberry Park, Floyd. Free. floydsmalltownsummer.com, facebook.com/thedaiquiriqueens, facebook.com/blueridgegirls
People are also reading…
Space Koi
Rockers with psychedelic and reggae splashes return to Martin's.
Details: 9:30 p.m. Martin's Downtown. Free. 985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, facebook.com/SpaceKoi
FRIDAY
Grandin Chillage: The Jordan Harman Band
Soul and blues man Harman and his band put the vibes to this family friendly affair.
Details: 5:30 p.m. 6 p.m. 1514 Grandin Road, Roanoke. $5 ($2 discount with steel cup), free 12-younger, 18-younger allowed with adult accompaniment. facebook.com/Grandinchillage, jordanharman.com
Jared Stout Band
With Holy Roller
Stout and his crew are playing constantly these days, and the gigs for this rock act are well deserved.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin's. $10. thejaredstoutband.com, facebook.com/holyrollerrva
Ripejive
This band specializes in instrumental funk and soul that will get you dancing.
Details: 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, facebook.com/Ripejive
Tony Low
With Cardiac Puppets
Low, from Greensboro, North Carolina, via New York City, mixes power pop with his folk-rock.
Details: 7:30 p.m. 3rd Street Coffeehouse, Roanoke. Free (venue encourages donations to performers). 521-4507, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB, reverbnation.com/tonylow
Sam Collie and The Roustabouts
East Tennessee-base singer/songwriter has some grunge lean in his rock sound.
Details: 6:30 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free. 562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, samcollie.com
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Presley Aaron
Clock Aaron's linktree to hear his new album, "Asphalt."
Details: 9:45 p.m. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon. Cover charge varies; contact venue. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, linktr.ee/Presleyaaronofficial
SATURDAY
Kip Moore
With Matt Koziol
Country hit maker Moore returns to the Roanoke Valley, this time for a gig at Dr Pepper Park.
Details: 6 p.m. gates Dr Pepper Park. $59, $35, $149 VIP. drpepperpark.com, kipmoore.net, mattkoziol.com
Back to Black Art Show
With music from TyTylerTy, Taye the Truth, MOE Reese, Simone Skye, Kay B. Rose, BA Scott; poetry from Nick George The Poet, Ashley Rhame, Matt Mosley and more
Art, poetry, live music, poetry, crafts and other vendors at an inaugural, family friendly event.
Details: 10 a.m. 100 block of Kirk Ave. S.W. Free. versesroanoke.com
Reggae Pool Party & Retreat
With Mighty Joshua, Lazy Man Dub Band, Lion Tracks and DJs Liondub, Stretch, rubystar
Get out your swimming gear and head to Floyd County for high quality reggae that beats the heat.
Details: Noon. Apple Ridge Farm, 9230 Pine Forest Road, Copper Hill. $75 day pass, $35 RV pass, $25 tent pass via eventbrite.com. mightyjoshua.com, lazymandubband.com
Newport Jamboree: Dean Reed & Friends, The Goldrush
Reed, a son of fiddle maker and player Henry Reed, is an old-time music icon in his own right.
Details: 7 p.m. 650 Bluegrass Trail, Newport. Organizers recommend $5 donation to performers. facebook.com/NewportJamboree
Menstrual Parasite
With The UnSubs, Spontaneous Noize Combustion, BOLO 1037 and Her Majesty
Many varieties of punk, from crust to street to pop to noise on a big night at Flying Panther.
Details: 7 p.m. Flying Panther Skate Shop, 2442 Centre Ave. N.W. $5, all ages. 540-613-8546, flyingpantherskate.com, menstrualparasite.bandcamp.com, facebook.com/TheUnSubsUSA
SUNDAY
Palmyra, Alex Arbaugh
Go from matinee to soiree with Americana/folksters Palmyra, then Sun Dried Opossums Arbaugh.
Details: 1 p.m. (Palmyra) 5 p.m. (Arbaugh) Parkway Brewing Co. Free. palmyratheband.com, alexarbaugh.com
Empty Bottles
If the weather is right, putting this band's "yacht rock" covers in the front yard at the Fork seems way apropos.
Details: 5 p.m. Fork in the Alley. Free. 982-3675, fork.rocks/fita
Marie Anderson
Tons of songs, originals and covers, from a talented singer and rhythm guitarist.
Details: 4 p.m. Awful Arthur's, Roanoke. Free. 344-2997, facebook.com/awfularthursdowntown, mariesmusic.org
Charissa Joy
Folk-rocker with a huge voice plays solo.
Details: 4 p.m. Village Grill. Free. 767-0057, villagegrillroanoke.com, facebook.com/CharissaJoyMusic
Sunday Blues and Bloody Marys: The Blues Co. feat. Anne Kovach
The title says it all. Live blues paired with that delicious vodka drink.
Details: 2:30 p.m. Eastern Divide Brewing Co., Blacksburg. Free. 540-577-6877, easterndivide.com,