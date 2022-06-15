Top Tickets — Natalie Hemby, Grandin Chillage, Kip Moore, Back to Black Art Show, Mighty Joshua, Newport Jamboree

THURSDAY

Natalie Hemby

Two time songwriting Grammy Awards winner Hemby has penned numbers for Kacey Musgraves, Maren Morris, Sheryl Crow, Miranda Lambert, Lady Gaga … and the list goes on. But Hemby can sing a lick, too, and you can catch her in Rocky Mount.

Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount. $57, $37. 484-8277, harvester-music.com, nataliehemby.com

Floyd Small Town Summer: The Daiquiri Queens, with The Blue Ridge Girls and movie "Encanto"

The headliner, a Cajun outfit, hails from Lafayette, Lousiana. Ooo-WEE!

Details: 6 p.m. Warren G. Lineberry Park, Floyd. Free. floydsmalltownsummer.com, facebook.com/thedaiquiriqueens, facebook.com/blueridgegirls

Space Koi

Rockers with psychedelic and reggae splashes return to Martin's.

FRIDAY

Grandin Chillage: The Jordan Harman Band

Soul and blues man Harman and his band put the vibes to this family friendly affair.

Details: 5:30 p.m. 6 p.m. 1514 Grandin Road, Roanoke. $5 ($2 discount with steel cup), free 12-younger, 18-younger allowed with adult accompaniment. facebook.com/Grandinchillage, jordanharman.com

Jared Stout Band

With Holy Roller

Stout and his crew are playing constantly these days, and the gigs for this rock act are well deserved.

Ripejive

This band specializes in instrumental funk and soul that will get you dancing.

Tony Low

With Cardiac Puppets

Low, from Greensboro, North Carolina, via New York City, mixes power pop with his folk-rock.

Details: 7:30 p.m. 3rd Street Coffeehouse, Roanoke. Free (venue encourages donations to performers). 521-4507, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB, reverbnation.com/tonylow

Sam Collie and The Roustabouts

East Tennessee-base singer/songwriter has some grunge lean in his rock sound.

Details: 6:30 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free. 562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, samcollie.com

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Presley Aaron

Clock Aaron's linktree to hear his new album, "Asphalt."

Details: 9:45 p.m. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon. Cover charge varies; contact venue. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, linktr.ee/Presleyaaronofficial

SATURDAY

Kip Moore

With Matt Koziol

Country hit maker Moore returns to the Roanoke Valley, this time for a gig at Dr Pepper Park.

Details: 6 p.m. gates Dr Pepper Park. $59, $35, $149 VIP. drpepperpark.com, kipmoore.net, mattkoziol.com

Back to Black Art Show

With music from TyTylerTy, Taye the Truth, MOE Reese, Simone Skye, Kay B. Rose, BA Scott; poetry from Nick George The Poet, Ashley Rhame, Matt Mosley and more

Art, poetry, live music, poetry, crafts and other vendors at an inaugural, family friendly event.

Details: 10 a.m. 100 block of Kirk Ave. S.W. Free. versesroanoke.com

Reggae Pool Party & Retreat

With Mighty Joshua, Lazy Man Dub Band, Lion Tracks and DJs Liondub, Stretch, rubystar

Get out your swimming gear and head to Floyd County for high quality reggae that beats the heat.

Details: Noon. Apple Ridge Farm, 9230 Pine Forest Road, Copper Hill. $75 day pass, $35 RV pass, $25 tent pass via eventbrite.com. mightyjoshua.com, lazymandubband.com

Newport Jamboree: Dean Reed & Friends, The Goldrush

Reed, a son of fiddle maker and player Henry Reed, is an old-time music icon in his own right.

Details: 7 p.m. 650 Bluegrass Trail, Newport. Organizers recommend $5 donation to performers. facebook.com/NewportJamboree

Menstrual Parasite

With The UnSubs, Spontaneous Noize Combustion, BOLO 1037 and Her Majesty

Many varieties of punk, from crust to street to pop to noise on a big night at Flying Panther.

Details: 7 p.m. Flying Panther Skate Shop, 2442 Centre Ave. N.W. $5, all ages. 540-613-8546, flyingpantherskate.com, menstrualparasite.bandcamp.com, facebook.com/TheUnSubsUSA

SUNDAY

Palmyra, Alex Arbaugh

Go from matinee to soiree with Americana/folksters Palmyra, then Sun Dried Opossums Arbaugh.

Details: 1 p.m. (Palmyra) 5 p.m. (Arbaugh) Parkway Brewing Co. Free. palmyratheband.com, alexarbaugh.com

Empty Bottles

If the weather is right, putting this band's "yacht rock" covers in the front yard at the Fork seems way apropos.

Details: 5 p.m. Fork in the Alley. Free. 982-3675, fork.rocks/fita

Marie Anderson

Tons of songs, originals and covers, from a talented singer and rhythm guitarist.

Charissa Joy

Folk-rocker with a huge voice plays solo.

Sunday Blues and Bloody Marys: The Blues Co. feat. Anne Kovach

The title says it all. Live blues paired with that delicious vodka drink.

Details: 2:30 p.m. Eastern Divide Brewing Co., Blacksburg. Free. 540-577-6877, easterndivide.com,

