Top Tickets — Nate Bargatze, Alton Brown, Soweto Gospel Choir, Crazy Town, Mac Powell, Chris Knight, Lady Couch, Paranormal Cirque

THURSDAY-SUNDAY
Paranormal Cirque
It’s a rated R circus, with no one 13-younger allowed. They’re setting up their tents for a horror-leaning show at Salem Civic Center. Read Roanoke Times columnist Dan Casey’s take at bit.ly/caseyTRTcirque.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Friday, 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Sunday, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 25, 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Nov. 26, 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Nov. 27. Salem Civic Center. $50, $45, $35, $30, $20; $20, $15; $10 13-17 with paying adult who has ID. paranormalcirque.com
THURSDAY
Beyond the Eats: Alton Brown
People are also reading…
TV cooking show star of “Good Eats” and author of multiple books brings his “Holiday Variant” tour to Roanoke.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Berglund Performing Arts Theatre. $67, $45, $35, $5 on-site parking. 540-853-5483, berglundcenter.live, altonbrown.com
Soweto Gospel Choir
An iconic South African gospel and freedom songs ensemble hits Moss Arts Center.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Moss Arts Center, Blacksburg. $45, $35, $20, $10 for students with ID, 18-younger. 540-231-5300, macboxoffice@vt.edu, artscenter.vt.edu, sowetogospelchoir.com
Morgan Wade
With Jayce Turley
Floyd’s own Wade, now based in Nashville, sold out Jefferson Center quickly.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Jefferson Center. SOLD OUT. morganwademusic.com, jayceturleymusic.com
Orange Culture
With No More Waffles
The wildly energetic young rockers of Orange Culture hit the Grandin’s newly renovated main theater stage.
Details: 7 p.m. Grandin Theatre. $15. grandintheatre.com, orangecultureband.com
Eggs with Legs
10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. Free
Jared Stout Trio
7 p.m. Awful Arthur’s Downtown. Free
FRIDAY
Chris Knight
A Harvester favorite, Americana/country singer and songwriter Knight, returns.
Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount. $47, $37, $240 VIP table for four. 540-484-8277, harvester-music.com, chrisknight.net
The Snozzberries
Psych-rock from Asheville, North Carolina.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. $8. thesnozzberriesmusic.com
Thrillbillyz
8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $8
Jared Stout Band
6:30 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free
Eric Sommer with Art Katz
7:30 p.m. 3rd Street Coffeehouse. Free (venue encourages donations to performers)
Leonard Blush & The Camelcals
6 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub. Free
Andy Burnette Trio
8 p.m. Rosie’s Gaming Emporium, Vinton. Free
Breaking The Chain
9 p.m. Ippy’s Restaurant, Rocky Mount. $10
Bryan Toney Duo
6 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage. Free
SATURDAY
Nate Bargatze
Bargatze, a truly funny man, makes a return engagement to the Berglund theater. He works clean yet off-center while retaining relatability across the board.
Details: 7 p.m. Berglund Performing Arts Theatre. $79.75, $59.75, $39.75, $5 on-site parking. natebargatze.com
Mac Powell & Friends
Powell, a founding member of Christian rock band Third Day, hits Roanoke with friends Mike Donehey, Josh Baldwin and David Leonard.
Details: 7 p.m. Parkway Church on the Mountain, 3645 Orange Ave N.E., Roanoke. $49.50, $44.55 per ticket for groups of 10 or more; $10 general admission via etix.com. macpowell.com
The Emotron
With Llywelyx, PNA, goat tube
Wildly unique solo performance artist The Emotron makes Roanoke a regular stop.
Details: 7 p.m. Art Rat Studios, 1036 Service Ave. Ext. S.E., Building 10, Roanoke. Free (venue encourages donations to performers), BYOB. facebook.com/ABnormalRoanoke, theemotron.bandcamp.com
Lady Couch
Ex-Roanoker Allen Thompson and his cohort are down to fete The Band’s “The Last Waltz.”
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. $12. ladycouch.com
Soul Sessions Presents: Soul Delish
Poetry, music and spoken word at a Hip Hop History Month celebration.
Details: 7 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $8 advance, $12 door. thespotonkirk.org, facebook.com/soulsessionsroanoke
Celebration of Banjo Day
With Mac Traynham, Corbin Hayslett, Dena Jennings
Picking, dancing — and at 3 p.m. author Kristina R. Gaddy discusses her book, “Well of Souls: Uncovering the Banjo’s Hidden History.” Quite a Banjo Day.
Details: Noon (banjo performances) 7 p.m. (square dance). $12 square dance; free banjo shows. 540-745-4563, floydcountrystore.com
Gangstagrass, with Thrillbillyz
7 p.m. Center in the Square, Penthouse. $40, $18, 21-over via penthouseroanoke.com/events
Major League Band
9:30 p.m. Tajzmah’s Lounge, 434 Church Ave. S.W.. $25, 30-older
Ripejive
10 p.m. The Milk Parlor, Blacksburg. $8
Becki and the Boom Booms
8 p.m. Crescent City Bourbon and BBQ. Free
Thomas Hinds
6 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage. Free
Black Mountain Revival
6 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub. Free
1North 3South
6:30 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free
Surrender Dorothy
8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $8
Travis Reigh Band
8 p.m. Rosie’s Gaming Emporium, Vinton. Free
Jacob Paul Allen Band
5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free
SUNDAY
Crazy Town
With Zeistencroix, Heathensun
“Come my lady, come come my lady,” for the rap-rock band that made “Butterfly” a No. 1 pop hit in 2001.
Details: 7 p.m. Martin’s. $20 via eventbrite.com. facebook.com/officialcrazytown, zeistencroix.com, heathensun.com
Kinnfolk CD Release Party
Look to Saturday’s Extra to read more about this show from a traditional Irish duo.
Details: 3 p.m. 3rd Street Coffeehouse. 540-521-4507, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB, kinnfolkmusic.com
Bagels & Fraylox Klezmer Band
Read more more in Saturday’s Extra.
Details: 4 p.m. Jefferson Center, Fitzpatrick Hall. $20. facebook.com/bagelsandfraylox, roanokejewishfederation.org
Mason Creek 1 p.m. The Ryan Greer Trio 5 p.m.
Parkway Brewing Co. Free
WEDNESDAY
Dead Reckoning
Grateful Dead fans in the valley and beyond are thankful for this tribute band.
Details: 9:30 p.m. (8 p.m. doors) Martin’s. $15. facebook.com/deadreckoningva
Josh Clark’s Visible Spectrum
Funky, jazzy, Asheville, North Carolina combo returns to Roanoke for a pre-turkey day gig.
Details: 6 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub. Free. 540-339-9776, facebook.com/TwistedTrackBrewpub, facebook.com/JoshClarksVisibleSpectrum/
A Charlie Brown Christmas Live On Stage
Dig the “Peanuts” gang.
Details: 7 p.m. Berglund Performing Arts Theatre. $51, $41, and $21, $5 parking. acharliebrownchristmaslive.com
GAK
9 p.m. Awful Arthur’s, Roanoke. $5
Mercy Creek
5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free
TAGLINE: Taxes and fees not included in ticket prices. Schedules change, so check with venues before going out.