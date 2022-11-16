Top Tickets — Nate Bargatze, Alton Brown, Soweto Gospel Choir, Crazy Town, Mac Powell, Chris Knight, Lady Couch, Paranormal Cirque

THURSDAY-SUNDAY

Paranormal Cirque

It’s a rated R circus, with no one 13-younger allowed. They’re setting up their tents for a horror-leaning show at Salem Civic Center. Read Roanoke Times columnist Dan Casey’s take at bit.ly/caseyTRTcirque.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Friday, 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Sunday, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 25, 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Nov. 26, 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Nov. 27. Salem Civic Center. $50, $45, $35, $30, $20; $20, $15; $10 13-17 with paying adult who has ID. paranormalcirque.com

THURSDAY

Beyond the Eats: Alton Brown

TV cooking show star of “Good Eats” and author of multiple books brings his “Holiday Variant” tour to Roanoke.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Berglund Performing Arts Theatre. $67, $45, $35, $5 on-site parking. 540-853-5483, berglundcenter.live, altonbrown.com

Soweto Gospel Choir

An iconic South African gospel and freedom songs ensemble hits Moss Arts Center.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Moss Arts Center, Blacksburg. $45, $35, $20, $10 for students with ID, 18-younger. 540-231-5300, macboxoffice@vt.edu, artscenter.vt.edu, sowetogospelchoir.com

Morgan Wade

With Jayce Turley

Floyd’s own Wade, now based in Nashville, sold out Jefferson Center quickly.

Orange Culture

With No More Waffles

The wildly energetic young rockers of Orange Culture hit the Grandin’s newly renovated main theater stage.

Eggs with Legs

10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. Free

Jared Stout Trio

7 p.m. Awful Arthur’s Downtown. Free

FRIDAY

Chris Knight

A Harvester favorite, Americana/country singer and songwriter Knight, returns.

Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount. $47, $37, $240 VIP table for four. 540-484-8277, harvester-music.com, chrisknight.net

The Snozzberries

Psych-rock from Asheville, North Carolina.

Thrillbillyz

8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $8

Jared Stout Band

6:30 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free

Eric Sommer with Art Katz

7:30 p.m. 3rd Street Coffeehouse. Free (venue encourages donations to performers)

Leonard Blush & The Camelcals

6 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub. Free

Andy Burnette Trio

8 p.m. Rosie’s Gaming Emporium, Vinton. Free

Breaking The Chain

9 p.m. Ippy’s Restaurant, Rocky Mount. $10

Bryan Toney Duo

6 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage. Free

SATURDAY

Nate Bargatze

Bargatze, a truly funny man, makes a return engagement to the Berglund theater. He works clean yet off-center while retaining relatability across the board.

Details: 7 p.m. Berglund Performing Arts Theatre. $79.75, $59.75, $39.75, $5 on-site parking. natebargatze.com

Mac Powell & Friends

Powell, a founding member of Christian rock band Third Day, hits Roanoke with friends Mike Donehey, Josh Baldwin and David Leonard.

Details: 7 p.m. Parkway Church on the Mountain, 3645 Orange Ave N.E., Roanoke. $49.50, $44.55 per ticket for groups of 10 or more; $10 general admission via etix.com. macpowell.com

The Emotron

With Llywelyx, PNA, goat tube

Wildly unique solo performance artist The Emotron makes Roanoke a regular stop.

Details: 7 p.m. Art Rat Studios, 1036 Service Ave. Ext. S.E., Building 10, Roanoke. Free (venue encourages donations to performers), BYOB. facebook.com/ABnormalRoanoke, theemotron.bandcamp.com

Lady Couch

Ex-Roanoker Allen Thompson and his cohort are down to fete The Band’s “The Last Waltz.”

Soul Sessions Presents: Soul Delish

Poetry, music and spoken word at a Hip Hop History Month celebration.

Details: 7 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $8 advance, $12 door. thespotonkirk.org, facebook.com/soulsessionsroanoke

Celebration of Banjo Day

With Mac Traynham, Corbin Hayslett, Dena Jennings

Picking, dancing — and at 3 p.m. author Kristina R. Gaddy discusses her book, “Well of Souls: Uncovering the Banjo’s Hidden History.” Quite a Banjo Day.

Details: Noon (banjo performances) 7 p.m. (square dance). $12 square dance; free banjo shows. 540-745-4563, floydcountrystore.com

Gangstagrass, with Thrillbillyz

7 p.m. Center in the Square, Penthouse. $40, $18, 21-over via penthouseroanoke.com/events

Major League Band

9:30 p.m. Tajzmah’s Lounge, 434 Church Ave. S.W.. $25, 30-older

Ripejive

10 p.m. The Milk Parlor, Blacksburg. $8

Becki and the Boom Booms

8 p.m. Crescent City Bourbon and BBQ. Free

Thomas Hinds

6 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage. Free

Black Mountain Revival

6 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub. Free

1North 3South

6:30 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free

Surrender Dorothy

8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $8

Travis Reigh Band

8 p.m. Rosie’s Gaming Emporium, Vinton. Free

Jacob Paul Allen Band

5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free

SUNDAY

Crazy Town

With Zeistencroix, Heathensun

“Come my lady, come come my lady,” for the rap-rock band that made “Butterfly” a No. 1 pop hit in 2001.

Kinnfolk CD Release Party

Look to Saturday’s Extra to read more about this show from a traditional Irish duo.

Details: 3 p.m. 3rd Street Coffeehouse. 540-521-4507, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB, kinnfolkmusic.com

Bagels & Fraylox Klezmer Band

Read more more in Saturday’s Extra.

Details: 4 p.m. Jefferson Center, Fitzpatrick Hall. $20. facebook.com/bagelsandfraylox, roanokejewishfederation.org

Mason Creek 1 p.m. The Ryan Greer Trio 5 p.m.

Parkway Brewing Co. Free

WEDNESDAY

Dead Reckoning

Grateful Dead fans in the valley and beyond are thankful for this tribute band.

Josh Clark’s Visible Spectrum

Funky, jazzy, Asheville, North Carolina combo returns to Roanoke for a pre-turkey day gig.

Details: 6 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub. Free. 540-339-9776, facebook.com/TwistedTrackBrewpub, facebook.com/JoshClarksVisibleSpectrum/

A Charlie Brown Christmas Live On Stage

Dig the “Peanuts” gang.

Details: 7 p.m. Berglund Performing Arts Theatre. $51, $41, and $21, $5 parking. acharliebrownchristmaslive.com

GAK

9 p.m. Awful Arthur’s, Roanoke. $5

Mercy Creek

5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free

TAGLINE: Taxes and fees not included in ticket prices. Schedules change, so check with venues before going out.