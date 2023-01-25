 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story spotlight
TOP TICKETS

Top Tickets — Neko Case, Fred Hersch and esperanza spalding, Lucero, Jason Carter

  • 0

THURSDAY

Joey’s Van

Traveling pop-punk and emo tribute band covers Fall Out Boy, Avril Lavigne.

Details: 9:30 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. Free. 540-985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, joeysvanband.com

FRIDAY

Crawford & Power With Will Overman

There aren’t many tickets left for this night of strong original country music.

Details: 8 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary. $30 advance via seetickets.us/01272023, $35 day of show general admission. 540-795-5618, 5pointsmusic.com, crawfordandpower.com

People are also reading…

Mike Franke

With Tucker Franke

Local folk singer/songwriter Mike Franke shares a bill with his talented son.

Details: 7:30 pm. 3rd Street Coffeehouse. Free (venue organizers pass the hat for performers). 540-521-4507, https://bit.ly/thirdstreetFB, mikefrankemusic.com

The Snozzberries

Asheville, North Carolina, rock quartet returns to Martin’s.

Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s. $8. thesnozzberriesmusic.com

Cash Unchained: The Ultimate Johnny Cash Experience

A band fetes “The Man in Black” and his music.

Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount. $37, $27. 540-484-8277, https://harvester-music.com, cashunchainedtribute.com

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

January Jams: Dave Eggar, Amber Rubarth, Tim Stafford and more (Friday); Jim Lauderdale (Saturday)

The town of Abingdon is packing in the entertainment to close the month.

Details: 7:30 Friday, 7:30 Saturday. Barter Theatre. $32, $28 Friday; $30, $26 Saturday. 276-628-3991, bartertheatre.com, facebook.com/daveeggar, jimlauderdalemusic.com

Christian Beck

This act is “Country As Dirt.” See and hear at youtu.be/BprtdEoEEZg.

Details: 9:45 p.m. each night. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon. Cover charge varies by night; contact venue. 540-904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, facebook.com/ChristianBeckBand

SATURDAY

Goldings, Bernstein, Stewart Trio

Three of the planet’s most excellent musicians bring their style of organ trio jazz to Jefferson Center.

Details: 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Jefferson Center’s Fostek Hall. $30 each show. 540-345-2550, jeffcenter.org, larrygoldingspeterbernsteinbillstewart.bandcamp.com

Jason Carter & Friends

Carter, best known as Del McCoury’s fiddle player, brings his own band to Floyd.

Details: 7 p.m. The Floyd Country Store. $25. 540-745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, jasoncarterfiddle.com

Parkway Brewing 10-Year Anniversary Party

With Cinémathèque, Mad Iguanas, Colby Helms and the Virginia Creepers, DJ The Grand Total

Celebrate hi-test brews with high quality music in Salem.

Details: Noon. Parkway Brewing Co. 540-314-8234, https://parkwaybrewing.com, cinemathequemusic.com, themadiguanas.com

5 PTS 6th Anniversary Party: The Dead Reckoning

An excellent venue celebrates another year with its favorite local band.

Details: 8 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary. $20 via seetickets.us/01282023, $25 day of show. facebook.com/deadreckoningva

Blackwater Drowning

With Fractured Frames, The Wrath of Autumn

Check out the headliner’s video for “Snake Juice” at youtu.be/Thrkez4Bgsc.

Details: 9:30 p.m. Pizza Den, Salem. $10 via eventbrite.com. 540-404-3370, mypizzaden.net, linktr.ee/blackwaterdrowning, facebook.com/fracturedframesnc, thewrathofautumn.com

SUNDAY

Neko Case

With Indigo Sparke

Idiosyncratic singer and songwriter Case started out as a punk rock drummer and later released a country album before establishing herself as a solo artist straddling the indie rock and alt-country worlds — and a member of The New Pornographers.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Jefferson Center’s Shaftman Performance Hall. $65, $55, $35 via jeffcenter.org/events/neko-case. nekocase.com, indigosparke.com

Schmazz

Keyboardist Jamiel Allen and guitarist/reed man Willis Greenstreet play original music with Brian Mesko, Drew Lawhorn and Alex Gross. Intriguing.

Details: 5 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free.

TUESDAY

An Evening with Fred Hersch and esperanza spalding Jefferson Center audiences have seen and heard spalding in years past, singing and playing electric and upright basses — all astoundingly. This time around, she hits the Shaftman stage with vaunted jazz pianist Hersch, for a night of 88s and vocals. Get a hint via youtu.be/diqzvy2o9aQ. What a talent combination.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Jefferson Center’s Shaftman Hall. $60, $45, $35, $30 via jeffcenter.org. fredhersch.com, instagram.com/esperanzaspalding

Lucero

Lucero

Lucero

With Justin Wells

Memphis-based Lucero, an alt-country juggernaut with a new album on the way, returns to Rocky Mount.

Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center. $67, $47, $320 VIP table via tixr.com. luceromusic.com, justinwellsmusic.com

Kendall Street Company

Jam rockers launch an every-Tuesday-in-Febuary run with this January date.

Details: 9 p.m. The Milk Parlor, Blacksburg. $10 via eventbrite.com. 540-951-1393, themilkparlorblacksburg.com, kendallstreetcompany.com

Taxes and fees not included in ticket prices. Schedules change, so check with venues before going out.

More Coverage

Go to this story at roanoke.com/entertainment/music to see more listings.

See live music and other listings from a wide array of valleys' venues via bit.ly/valleysmusicTRT and roanoke.com/events.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Reports: David Crosby, rock star and CSNY co-founder, dies

Reports: David Crosby, rock star and CSNY co-founder, dies

David Crosby has died at 81. Several media outlets, including the New York Times, say the musician died Wednesday. The brash rock musician evolved from a baby-faced harmony singer with the Byrds to a mustachioed hippie superstar and an ongoing troubadour in Crosby, Stills, Nash & (sometimes) Young. While he only wrote a handful of widely known songs, the witty and ever opinionated Crosby was on the front lines of the cultural revolution of the ’60s and ’70s. He advocated for peace, but was an unrepentant loudmouth who practiced personal warfare and acknowledged that many of the musicians he worked with no longer spoke to him.

Watch Now: Related Video

Ana De Armas: From a Cuban soap opera to the Oscars

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert