Top Tickets — Neko Case, Fred Hersch and esperanza spalding, Lucero, Jason Carter

THURSDAY
Joey’s Van
Traveling pop-punk and emo tribute band covers Fall Out Boy, Avril Lavigne.
Details: 9:30 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. Free. 540-985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, joeysvanband.com
FRIDAY
Crawford & Power With Will Overman
There aren’t many tickets left for this night of strong original country music.
Details: 8 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary. $30 advance via seetickets.us/01272023, $35 day of show general admission. 540-795-5618, 5pointsmusic.com, crawfordandpower.com
Mike Franke
With Tucker Franke
Local folk singer/songwriter Mike Franke shares a bill with his talented son.
Details: 7:30 pm. 3rd Street Coffeehouse. Free (venue organizers pass the hat for performers). 540-521-4507, https://bit.ly/thirdstreetFB, mikefrankemusic.com
The Snozzberries
Asheville, North Carolina, rock quartet returns to Martin’s.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s. $8. thesnozzberriesmusic.com
Cash Unchained: The Ultimate Johnny Cash Experience
A band fetes “The Man in Black” and his music.
Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount. $37, $27. 540-484-8277, https://harvester-music.com, cashunchainedtribute.com
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
January Jams: Dave Eggar, Amber Rubarth, Tim Stafford and more (Friday); Jim Lauderdale (Saturday)
The town of Abingdon is packing in the entertainment to close the month.
Details: 7:30 Friday, 7:30 Saturday. Barter Theatre. $32, $28 Friday; $30, $26 Saturday. 276-628-3991, bartertheatre.com, facebook.com/daveeggar, jimlauderdalemusic.com
Christian Beck
This act is “Country As Dirt.” See and hear at youtu.be/BprtdEoEEZg.
Details: 9:45 p.m. each night. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon. Cover charge varies by night; contact venue. 540-904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, facebook.com/ChristianBeckBand
SATURDAY
Goldings, Bernstein, Stewart Trio
Three of the planet’s most excellent musicians bring their style of organ trio jazz to Jefferson Center.
Details: 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Jefferson Center’s Fostek Hall. $30 each show. 540-345-2550, jeffcenter.org, larrygoldingspeterbernsteinbillstewart.bandcamp.com
Jason Carter & Friends
Carter, best known as Del McCoury’s fiddle player, brings his own band to Floyd.
Details: 7 p.m. The Floyd Country Store. $25. 540-745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, jasoncarterfiddle.com
Parkway Brewing 10-Year Anniversary Party
With Cinémathèque, Mad Iguanas, Colby Helms and the Virginia Creepers, DJ The Grand Total
Celebrate hi-test brews with high quality music in Salem.
Details: Noon. Parkway Brewing Co. 540-314-8234, https://parkwaybrewing.com, cinemathequemusic.com, themadiguanas.com
5 PTS 6th Anniversary Party: The Dead Reckoning
An excellent venue celebrates another year with its favorite local band.
Details: 8 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary. $20 via seetickets.us/01282023, $25 day of show. facebook.com/deadreckoningva
Blackwater Drowning
With Fractured Frames, The Wrath of Autumn
Check out the headliner’s video for “Snake Juice” at youtu.be/Thrkez4Bgsc.
Details: 9:30 p.m. Pizza Den, Salem. $10 via eventbrite.com. 540-404-3370, mypizzaden.net, linktr.ee/blackwaterdrowning, facebook.com/fracturedframesnc, thewrathofautumn.com
SUNDAY
Neko Case
With Indigo Sparke
Idiosyncratic singer and songwriter Case started out as a punk rock drummer and later released a country album before establishing herself as a solo artist straddling the indie rock and alt-country worlds — and a member of The New Pornographers.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Jefferson Center’s Shaftman Performance Hall. $65, $55, $35 via jeffcenter.org/events/neko-case. nekocase.com, indigosparke.com
Schmazz
Keyboardist Jamiel Allen and guitarist/reed man Willis Greenstreet play original music with Brian Mesko, Drew Lawhorn and Alex Gross. Intriguing.
Details: 5 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free.
TUESDAY
An Evening with Fred Hersch and esperanza spalding Jefferson Center audiences have seen and heard spalding in years past, singing and playing electric and upright basses — all astoundingly. This time around, she hits the Shaftman stage with vaunted jazz pianist Hersch, for a night of 88s and vocals. Get a hint via youtu.be/diqzvy2o9aQ. What a talent combination.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Jefferson Center’s Shaftman Hall. $60, $45, $35, $30 via jeffcenter.org. fredhersch.com, instagram.com/esperanzaspalding
Lucero
With Justin Wells
Memphis-based Lucero, an alt-country juggernaut with a new album on the way, returns to Rocky Mount.
Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center. $67, $47, $320 VIP table via tixr.com. luceromusic.com, justinwellsmusic.com
Kendall Street Company
Jam rockers launch an every-Tuesday-in-Febuary run with this January date.
Details: 9 p.m. The Milk Parlor, Blacksburg. $10 via eventbrite.com. 540-951-1393, themilkparlorblacksburg.com, kendallstreetcompany.com
Taxes and fees not included in ticket prices. Schedules change, so check with venues before going out.