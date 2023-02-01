 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TOP TICKETS

Top Tickets — Night Ranger, Soul Sessions, Bella's Bartok with Dr. Bacon, Carson Peters

  • 0
Night Ranger

Night Ranger

 Courtesy Kevin Baldes

THURSDAY

William Seymour

& Corey Hunley

Here’s a brand new and cool pairing from among the valley’s songwriting, singing, guitar-picking cats.

Details: 6 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free. 540-562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, facebook.com/WilliamSeymourOfficial

John Pence Pence, a man of many musical projects, including Cinémathèque and DJ The Grand Total, brings it solo, too.

Details: 6 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub. Free. 540-339-9776, facebook.com/TwistedTrackBrewpub, johnpencemusic.com

THURSDAY and SATURDAY Seven Teller

Baltimore-based band mixes jam-leaning rock originals with Dead, Allmans and Stevie Wonder covers.

Details: 9:30 p.m. Thursday. Martin’s Downtown. Free. 540-985-6278, martinsdowntown.com. 8 p.m. Saturday. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $8. 540-745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, seventeller.com

FRIDAY Colby Helms

& The Virginia Creepers

Tyler Godsey, lead organizer at nonprofit 5 Points Music Sanctuary, is celebrating his birthday with a free party. Talented and energetic folk music machine Helms and his band will be on stage.

Details: 8 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary. Free. 540-795-5618, 5pointsmusic.com, bit.ly/colbyhelmsvacreepersfb

Ace Frehley

With Kore Rozzik

People moved their feet and left their seats, or at least went online quickly for tickets to hear KISS’s original guitarist, “The Spaceman.”

Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount. SOLD OUT. acefrehley.com, korerozzik.com

Eric Wayne Band

Hear southern rock-style originals from talented players.

Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s. $8. facebook.com/EricWayneBand

Ben Gage

With Sequoia Feinson

Gage trucks in both smooth and rowdy folk styles.

Details: 7:30 p.m. 3rd St Coffeehouse. Free (venue encourages donations to performers). 540-521-4507, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB, bengagemusic.com, instagram.com/Sequoia_Music/

Travis Reigh Duo

Hear Reigh’s southern rock original, “Let’s Get Fired Up,” at youtu.be/bcKWMazpPJU.

Details: 6:30 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free. travisreigh.com

Winterfest Beach Bash: Band of OzFRIDAY-SATURDAY Drew Pace

Pace, from Scottsville, has a new single, “Heart of An Angel,” at youtu.be/rmWYtbMy2Mg.

Details: 9:45 p.m. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon. Cover charge varies; contact venue. 540-904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, drewpacemusic.com

SATURDAY

Bob Marley Birthday Bash: Lazy Man Dub Band, with DJ rubystar

Marley’s music and persona are immortal. Lazy Man Dub Band has made this celebration into a Martin’s tradition.

Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s. $12. lazymandubband.com

Carson Peters & Iron Mountain

Peters, a fiddler from Piney Flats, Tennessee, has proven his youthful success at Galax’s Old Fiddler’s Convention and elsewhere was no fluke.

Details: 7 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $20. 540-745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, carsonandironmt.com

Foster Burton & PJ George

Old Salem friends are also outstanding musicians.

Details: 6 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage. Free. 540-685-2012, starrhill.com/roanoke

State Of Aggression

With The Ziggurat, Auditory Dysmorphia, Desolations Edge, The Wrath Of Autumn

Thrash, speed, death and other metal alloys.

Details: 8 p.m. The Coffee Pot Roadhouse. $7 via bit.ly/stateofcoffeepottix. facebook.com/stateofaggression, theziggurat13.bandcamp.com

The Jared Gibbs Trio

Piano jazz and pop from talented cats.

Details: 6 p.m. Mountain Lake Resort, Pembroke. Free. 540-626-7121, mtnlakelodge.com

Midnight Blue

It’s the variety band formerly known at True Cadence.

Details: 7 p.m. The Hangout, 7717 Williamson Road. $5. 540-655-4882, facebook.com/thehangout7717, facebook.com/MidnightBlueVirginia

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Roanoque Baroque Chamber Orchestra

Guests soloists Isaac Kay (violin) and Kevin Pfister (bassoon) will perform.

Details: 7 p.m. Saturday. St. John Lutheran Church, 4608 Brambleton Ave. 3 p.m. Sunday. First Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 2101 Jefferson St. S.W. $20 pay what you can both shows. roanoquebaroque.org

SUNDAY

Jeremy Davall

Acoustic guitar-picking singer and songwriter does folk-rock.

Details: 3 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub. Free. bit.ly/jeremydavallmusicfb

MONDAY

Night Ranger

With Firefall

You do realize “You Can Still Rock in America,” right? Let the guys that hit with “Sister Christian” show you the way. 1970s-era country rock act Firefall was an unexpected choice to open, but vive la difference.

Details: 7 p.m. Berglund Performing Arts Theatre. $69.75, $54.75, $39.75, $34.75, $5 on-site parking. 540-853-5483, berglundcenter.live, nightranger.com, facebook.com/FIREFALLofficial

TUESDAY

Kendall Street Company

It’s a jam-rock Valentine’s month residency.

Details: 9 p.m. The Milk Parlor, Blacksburg. $10 via eventbrite.com. 540-951-1393, themilkparlorblacksburg.com, kendallstreetcompany.com

WEDNESDAY

Soul Sessions feat. Roscoe McFadden Jazz Band

This poetry, spoken word, music and dance collective celebrates its ninth anniversary at the Grandin, with a tribute to the Harlem Renaissance. McFadden is a solid jazz and blues singer, with a good harmonica style and a proper band.

Details: 7:30 p.m. The Grandin Theatre. $12. grandintheatre.com, soulsessionsofroanoke.com, facebook.com/mcfaddenandfriends

Bella’s Bartok

With Dr. Bacon

Both of these traveling rock acts have found receptive FloydFest audiences. Here they team up for a big midweek shindig.

Details: 9:30 p.m. Martin’s. $10. bellasbartok.com, drbaconband.com

Taxes and fees not included in ticket prices. Schedules change, so check with venues before going out.

More Coverage

See live music and other listings from a wide array of valleys' venues via https://bit.ly/valleysmusicTRT and https://roanoke.com/events.

