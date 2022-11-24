Top Tickets — Nikki Lane, Dori Freeman, Holly Bowling, Woolens, Wilson Springs Hotel, Elle King

FRIDAY

Rives on the Road: Big Deady Reckoning

Members of Big Daddy Love and The Dead Reckoning join forces with Martinsville native Slate Lacy (show promoter Johnny Buck calls his old friend a Jerry Garcia clone on both guitar and vocals) for two sets of Grateful Dead jams.

Details: 9 p.m. Heritage Conference & Events Center, 1230 Oak Level Road, Bassett. $15. eventbrite.com, bigdaddylove.com, facebook.com/deadreckoningva

Isaac Hadden Organ Trio

Hadden, who is as hard working (and talented) as any musician out there while keeping a college student's schedule in Asheville, North Carolina, returns to Martin's.

Phat Laces

Roanoke-area combo slings hot versions of classic hip hop covers.

Details: 9 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary. $35, $30, $16 advance, $18 day of show. 5pointsmusic.com, facebook.com/PhatLaces

Dr. Bacon

Dig an eclectic, rock and funk act from Asheville.

Becki & The Boom Booms 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $8

Rare Form 8 p.m. Rosie's Gaming Emporium, Vinton. Free

Judy Paster, with Bob Schmucker 7:30 pm. 3rd Street Coffeehouse. Free (venue encourages donations to performers)

Southern Shine 6 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage. Free

Jerry Wimmer Trio 9 p.m. Ippy's Restaurant, Rocky Mount. $10

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Karlee Raye 6:30 p.m Friday. Living Proof Beer Co., Rocky Mount. Free. 6 p.m. Saturday. Buddy's BBQ, Rocky Mount. Free

William Seymour 6 p.m. Friday. Twisted Track Brewpub. Free. 6 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage. Free.

SATURDAY

Dori Freeman & Friends

Sweet-singing Galax native Freeman's friends for this show include her husband, Nick Falk (Hiss Golden Messenger) on drums, top-flight pedal steel guitarist DaShawn Hickman and venue co-owner Dylan Locke (a bad man on bass). Go to this article at roanoke.com to see video of Freeman and Falk from a Harvester Performance Center show, opening for Oliver Wood's trio.

Details: 7 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $20. 540-745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, dorifreeman.com

Woolens

With Sleepybeef

Remember The Cheap Seats? Orioles? Guitarist/singer Matt Wirt, his drumming brother Ryan and bassist Taylor Lineberry were in all of those bands. They rocked ’em all.

Details: 8 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $8 advance, $12 day of show. thespotonkirk.org, mattcwirt.bandcamp.com, sleepybeef.bandcamp.com

Mad Iguanas

Have a post-Thanksgiving celebration with these jammers. Show up at 4 p.m. to take part in a "Kick Cancer in the Ass" benefit for local musicians Lynwood Hall and Paul Tressel.

Wilson Springs Hotel

Bluegrass, folk and country favorites from Richmond.

Zach Wiley & the Pariahs

Wiley writes and plays smart and well-crafted pop songs.

Details: 6:30 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co. Free. 540-562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, facebook.com/zachwileymusic

Darkside Experience 6:30 p.m. 5 Points Music Santuary. $18 advance, $20 door

Chad Nickell & The Loose Change 9 p.m. Awful Arthur's Downtown. Free

Cinémathèque 6 p.m. Twisted Track Brewpub. Free

Matt Powell 7 p.m. Rocky Mount Burger Co., Rocky Mount. Free

Appalachian Space Train 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse. $8

Eric Wayne Band 8 p.m. Rosie's Gaming. Free

SUNDAY

Celebration of Life for Ken Hitchcock

With Jstop Latin Soul, Lenny Marcus, Melissa & the Growlers, Green Earrings, The Boptet, Bobby Read, Sue Halloran and more

Friends and loved ones gather to fete brilliant reed man Hitchcock, who died too soon (bit.ly/trthitchcockobituary).

Details: 5 p.m. Parkway Brewing. Free. hitchcock-halloran.com

Christian Quesenberry 3 p.m. Beacon Seafood Pub at The Virginia Dare Marina, Moneta. Free

TUESDAY

Holly Bowling

With John Kadlecik

High-level solo piano work from Bowling, with Dark Star Orchestra guitarist Kadlecik going solo to open.

Details: 7:30 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary. $40 via seetickets.us/11292022. hollybowling.com, johnkmusic.net

WEDNESDAY

Nikki Lane

With Drayton Farley

Alt-country chanteuse Lane has a new album, the rock-leaning "Denim & Diamonds," out on New West Records. She and her band have been touring hard behind it, so you can expect a tight show in Rocky Mount. Lane is booked for a return to FloydFest next year.

Details: Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount. $57, $32, $280 VIP table for four. 540-484-8277, harvester-music.com, nikkilane.com, draytonfarley.com

Star Country/Sidewinders Concert Series: Elle King

The woman who rocked the pop charts a few years ago with "Ex's & Oh's" has moved into the country world, with "Try Jesus" and "Come Get Your Wife." This one sold out almost as soon as Sidewinders announced it. King (fun trivia: Comedian/actor Rob Schneider is her father) is also booked for the next FloydFest.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon. SOLD OUT. elleking.com

— Taxes and fees not included in ticket prices. Schedules change, so check with venues before going out.