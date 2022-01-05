Top Tickets — Orange Culture, Justin Lee Partin, Isaac Hadden Project, The Meskos, Salem rodeo

THURSDAY

Awen Family Band

Check out a bluesy rock collective with jammy inclinations, from Durham, North Carolina. The harmonica player, Jeff Hoff, gives this music plenty of countrified earthiness.

FRIDAY

Orange Culture

This band of young Roanoke-area performers delivers a powerhouse of energy, along with a huge supply of musical talent and groove. Original rock is at the quartet’s center.

Eric Wayne Band

This Roanoke quartet, with baritone singer/rhythm guitarist Eric Wayne Sloan up front, is building a musical identity of originals that lean toward southern rock, while also growing a dependable audience that has put it squarely in the Martin’s rotation.

Friday Night Jamboree

With Nobody’s Business, The Comptons

The Comptons open the show with a set of gospel music, then the headliner gets Floyd Folks’ feet swinging.

Details: 6:30 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $12 seating, $8 general admission, $5 7-12, free 6-younger. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, bit.ly/nobodysbusinessFB

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Justin Lee Partin

Nashville-based Partin has originals, including “Riverbank” and “Waiting for the Weekend,” but he’ll play plenty of covers for the dance party crowd at Sidewinders.

Details: 9:45 p.m. each night. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke. Cover charge varies; contact venue for details. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, justinleepartin.com

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Stampede Championship Rodeo

A Salem tradition resumes, post-quarantine. Bucking bulls and broncs test riders at a family friendly event where Sascha Baron Cohen once made rowdy headlines as “Borat” with a surrealistic dose of faux-jingoism.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday. Salem Civic Center. $20 Friday; $22, $25, $30 Saturday, $22, $25, $30 Sunday via civic center box office, ticketmaster.com.

SATURDAY

Isaac Hadden Project

Young guitarist and singer Haddenin, from Blacksburg, has matriculated to the University of North Carolina at Asheville, but it has not fully stopped his Southwest Virginia performance schedule. The kid is worth hearing, for sure — he’s on the live music rosters at FloydFest and Rooster Walk this summer, and here’s a chance to catch him with one of his bands for free, if you haven’t. If you have, you already know he’s worth hearing again.

Details: 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free. facebook.com/ilhadden

Low Water Bridge

Berryville band brings a loping country groove, with banjo, fiddle and pedal steel providing twangy melodies.

NRCC Fiddle, Banjo and Dance Club Jamboree: The Java Brothers, Nobody’s Business

Bluegrass night in Dublin is a masks-required, socially distanced affair, with two good bands on the bill.

Details: 6 p.m. 117 Edwards Hall, New River Community College, Dublin. Free (club encourages donations to performers). 674-3625, nr.edu/fiddle, reverbnation.com/javabrothers

Mason Creek

Traditional bluegrass band hits the stage at Big Lick.

Details: 6 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co., Roanoke. Free. 562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, facebook.com/masoncreekbluegrass

Ryan Greer Trio

Americana-rocking Greer, who had a big year of music in ‘21, is back at it.

Details: 6 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, Roanoke. Free. 685-2012, starrhill.com/roanoke

WEDNESDAY

The Meskos

Big talent from husband and wife team Brian (guitars/looping) and Melissa (vocals) Mesko.

